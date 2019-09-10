AT&T Preps For Streaming Wars

AT&T might still want more content, and they have the money to get it.

In my last article on AT&T (T), I mentioned how FirstNET will continue adding to mobility for years to come. For a company as large as AT&T it would take too much space to do a complete review of its segments so this article will focus on WarnerMedia, HBO and the coming streaming wars. Though mobility is the larger cash cow for AT&T, many do not realize that the Entertainment area has a chance to overtake mobility in profit if the service takes off.

The Streaming Market

Competition for consumers is expected to be fierce for streaming content providers. Disney (DIS) announced that Disney+ will be sold for a low price of $6.99 for Disney and Marvel content, with Hulu likely carrying the more adult oriented content. This became a shot across the bow of Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) who are the current dominant streaming providers. Comcast is expecting its service to be $5 a month and be the lowest priced option, though it will contain ads. (A non-ad version is likely, though for a higher price.)

The most interesting part of this battle is that AT&T has decided approach this content war in a different manner from the others… namely AT&T decided to do what it can to NOT lose money on its subscribers. While others are keeping prices as low as possible in order to gain market share, T is focusing on gaining market share at a price point that can make a profit. It appears most folks are not expecting much from AT&T in terms of streaming subscriptions and that could be poor judgement.

Streaming Income Can Easily Move the Needle

The Entertainment Segment brought in $11.4 Billion in revenue in Q2 of 2019 with $2.9 Billion in EBITDA (up roughly 3.5% year over year) with a 25.1% EBITDA Margin (up about 2% YOY). WarnerMedia was $8.4 Billion of that revenue number with OI up roughly 10%. Gaining streaming subscribers can increase income quite a bit, even with relatively modest amounts of users.

At a $17 a month subscription price – which is roughly what most expect – AT&T would add $170 Million in revenue per month for every 10 million new streamers. This works out to $2.04 Billion per year for what most would consider an unsuccessful amount of subscriptions. This is well below what is likely. This $16-$18 pricing option puts AT&T’s offering in the middle of the prices for Netflix and a package of Disney+ and Hulu.

I have created a quick chart showing the current well-known options expected in the market by mid-2020. Netlfix is somewhere in the range of 150 million worldwide subscribers but has recently started losing U.S. customers. Opinions differ on why subscribers in the U.S. have left, as both the price increase and content might be issues. I believe both are reasons, and the upcoming offerings from Disney, AT&T, and Comcast/NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are likely to increase the damage to the current streaming king.

AT&T is not necessarily looking to compete on pricing, they can gain revenue based solely on content if prices are merely reasonable. Of the roughly $34 dollars the average person spends on streaming content, a family of four using Netflix will use nearly half their streaming budget. Considering many folks are viewing older shows and not necessarily Netflix Originals, Netflix can expect to lose more folks in the future. In fact, it has been estimated that Netflix could lose more than 20% of their content – this prediction was made almost a year ago. Current trends including this Comcast announcement, proves that things are likely to get worse. In all, Netflix could lose 40% or more content. (Especially if AT&T, or other companies, move forward as I expect them too.)

Given current trends of cord cutting, it seems easily possible for AT&T to gain 20 million within the first few years, which would add $4 Billion per year to revenue numbers. (In fact, AT&T would likely consider 20 million additions a failure.) I personally believe 40 million to be a likely subscriber base within 5 years, or $8 Billion yearly new revenue. It is interesting to note that at the 70 million streaming customer mark, which they are aiming for, AT&T’s Entertainment Segment would raise revenue for the segment by a little over 50% and become close to matching the Mobility Segment in revenue.

Reduction in Debt Creates Opportunity for Content

AT&T continues to pay off the debt from the Time-Warner acquisition. At current rate, T expects to have arrived at their targeted 2.5x Net Debt position during 2019. While they stated in their Q2 conference call that they are likely to buy back some shares once they get close to the 2.5x mark, I see other options for AT&T to boost profitability for the future.

Q2 2019 Earnings Slides

While many authors have written about the possibilities once they arrive at the 2.5x net debt level, and Stone Fox Capital had a nice writeup on why attacking debt might be a better option… nobody seems to be mentioning the chance to further strengthen their content library. I believe this could provide an even larger body of subscribers and increase overall profits to allow the Entertainment arm of AT&T to become the larger contributor to AT&T income. (This is, of course, IF they are willing to surprise the market and make some smaller strategic acquisitions.)

Stone Fox’s article does a nice job of pointing out that AT&T will have roughly $13-14 Billion in FCF per year – after paying the dividends. This could easily get split up to repay more debt, buyback a few more shares and well as add more content. The content additions are part of where T has some strong opportunities now.

Seeking Out More Content

Here is the part where I go out on a limb a little bit. AT&T can increase market penetration by adding some inexpensive content to their already nice-sized library. Friday mornings announcement of a multi-year agreement to carry Starz content, something that happened after I was researching this article, adds to the likelihood I am correct. Even more interesting is that Comcast is dropping Starz from its content. I expect this to become a trend, or for T to even outright buy more content companies.

Recently CBS and Viacom finalized their agreement to merge. CBS/Viacom owns CBS Sports, Paramount, Showtime, CBS, Comedy Central, Pluto, BET, MTV, Nick, the CW (50% owned by Warner as well). This creates a company with a current value of roughly $30 Billion after the merger. This alone is something AT&T could afford if they were willing to add more debt and the 50% ownership in CW could reduce the price tag. While this may be possible, it seems less likely based on T’s plan to reduce overall debt and a merger of this size might undermine the trust of shareholders. Luckily there are more options on the table that would be less of a challenge to find management agreements with or would just cost a whole lot less.

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) has a book value of roughly $19 Billion. (Discovery owns HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, European Sports and more.) This is a larger purchase that T is unlikely to make for the same reasons as a CBS/Viacom deal... which is public trust if they spend nearly $20 Billion after promising to reduce debt.

Risks - and Smaller, More Likely Options for Content

Both AMC Networks (AMCX) - owner of The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad and numerous other series’ - and Lionsgate (LGF.A & LGF.B) have a far more likely chance of working out. The smaller networks have some strong shows and a value of $2.75 Billion and $2.3 Billion respectively. These are purchases AT&T could make in less than a quarters free cash flow. They would also add some meaningful content to stream. (While it is rumored that Lionsgate, who owns Starz, is interested in merging with CBS/Viacom the content deal struck between the two make an overture possible.)

The other options are harder to calculate as MGM is a private company with 20% ownership by Comcast and Sony. (This makes a merger or purchase less likely.) Sony also owns Columbia Pictures, though we do not know if Sony is looking to create its own streaming option.

Given the amount of income AT&T has, the risk of not being able to pay off debt is highly unlikely. Current $13-14 Billion in FCF proves that, even with increased debt repayments currently happening. Risking $3 Billion for AMC or Lionsgate/Starz content seems minimal – possibly even being worth getting both for less than 6 months of FCF.

The largest risk AT&T faces would be a lack of usable streaming service or lack of customers for said service. Given the content library that AT&T, WarnerMedia, and HBO command we know a good amount of content will be there. The pricing they are planning puts them in the middle of Netflix and Disney/Hulu offerings. If T finds no interest in their service, the execution costs of creating software for streaming will be lost… largely being written off. However, the possible gain outweighs the risk.

Wrapping It Up

Do I think T should stop paying off debt… No. But do they have flexibility once they reach the $150 Billion/2.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA mark they are targeting… Yes. In fact, they will have that flexibility before year-end.

The side benefit of having more content is the likelihood that more folks will see the value in an estimated $16-$18 dollar a month streaming service. With a massive amount of good content, the value becomes more attractive to consumers. If AT&T felt they could not gain streaming customers fast enough, or felt they could not keep up with the Disney money machine (who is nearly giving away family content with their service) a smaller pickup of AMC Networks, Lionsgate or both could create more value for folks already considering cutting the cord – or cutting Netflix off.

Netflix and Amazon are a bit of outliers as Netflix is the king of streaming now but cannot keep up its current spending. (Partially because it must pay others for content, either through licensing or paying other studios to produce original content for them.) Amazon has Prime Video, but that is more of an extra bonus on the service folks are already using for another reason – fast shipping.

With Mobility, and the success of FirstNET, bringing cash in to the coffers of AT&T, any move to increase content available could boost income down the road for the Entertainment division. I believe we can expect to see more consolidation in the content market and the streaming wars heat up.

We are currently 7 months from launch of AT&T TV as well as Comcast’s service, and less than two months from the launch of Disney+. It should be a fun time to hold T — doubly so if they increase their streaming content.

