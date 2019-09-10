Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q2 2019 Update

The top three positions are Alphabet, CarMax, and Berkshire Hathaway, and they add up to ~40% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2019. Please visit our "Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio" article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the moves during Q1 2019.

This quarter, Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~24%, from $9.80B to $7.43B, as many large positions were reduced or dropped. The number of holdings decreased from 51 to 37. 19 of those stakes are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each), and they are the focus of this article. The top three positions are at ~40%, while the top five are at ~55% of the 13F assets: Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, CarMax, Amazon.com, and Credit Acceptance Corp.

The firm is best known as the investment advisor of the Sequoia Fund (SEQUX), which has a venerable ~49-year track record (July 15, 1970 inception; 13.58% annualized return compared to 10.93% for the S&P 500 index). In Q2 2019, the fund was up 20.99%, compared to up 18.54% for the S&P 500 index. For 2018, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index, down 2.62% vs. down 4.38% for the S&P 500 index. After new management took over in Q1 2016, the portfolio has seen a significant shift to information and services businesses from asset-intensive manufacturing and retail. The following significant stakes in Sequoia’s portfolio are not in the 13F report, as they are not 13F securities: Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY), Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY), Hiscox Limited (OTC:HCXLF), a2Milk, and Melrose Industries plc (OTC:MLSPF). Currently, one-third of the businesses held are domiciled outside the US. Bill Ruane was a Benjamin Graham pupil. To learn about Benjamin Graham's teachings, check out the classics The Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis.

Stake Disposals

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA): The vast majority of the 2.22% BABA stake was purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $131 and $164. The position was disposed this quarter at prices between $149 and $195. The stock currently trades at ~$178.

Wayfair Inc. (W): W was a very small 0.76% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $85 and $172, and disposed this quarter at prices between $138 and $164. The stock currently trades at $124.

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH), GTT Communications (GTT), Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI), and Yandex NV (YNDX): These very small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) were eliminated this quarter. They had a ~6% ownership stake in BMC Stock Holdings.

New Stakes

None.

Stake Decreases

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL): GOOG is the largest 13F stake at ~15% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in 2008, and that original stake was almost sold out the following year. In 2010, a much larger position was built in the mid-$200s price range. In recent activity, Q2 2017 saw a ~15% increase at prices between $823 and $984, and that was followed with a two-thirds increase in the following quarter at prices between $899 and $980. There was another ~20% increase over the two quarters through Q1 2018 at prices between $951 and $1176. The stock is now at ~$1204. The last four quarters had seen minor trimming, and this quarter saw another one-third reduction at prices between $1036 and $1288.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B): BRK.B is the second-largest position at ~14% of the portfolio. It is a very long-term stake that was already their largest stake in their first 13F filing in 1999. In recent activity, Q1 2018 saw another one-third selling at prices between $191 and $217. The pattern reversed next quarter: a ~10% increase at prices between $185 and $201. The stock is now at ~$207. The last four quarters have seen a combined ~5% trimming.

CarMax Inc. (KMX): KMX is a top-three ~12% of the portfolio position. It was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $46 and $56, and increased by ~70% in Q4 2016 at prices between $48.50 and $66. Q4 2017 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $64 and $77, while next quarter there was an ~80% increase at prices between $59 and $72. The stock is now at $86.59. The last five quarters have seen a combined ~17% trimming.

Note: They have a ~6% ownership stake in the business.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC): CACC is a large (top-five) ~7% stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $185 and $221. The stock has doubled in the two-year holding period and currently trades at ~$463. There have only been very minor adjustments in the last few quarters.

Note: They have a 5.60% ownership stake in Credit Acceptance Corp.

Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC): JEC is a 6.68% long-term stake first purchased in 2012. In recent activity, Q2 2018 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $56.50 and $67, while the last four quarters saw minor trimming. The stock currently trades at ~$92.

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA, FWONK): Sequoia’s Q4 2016 letter disclosed a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One. They participated in Liberty’s acquisition of Formula One and acquired the shares at a discounted price of $25. There was a 24% stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $30.50 and $37. The stock is now at ~$43, and the stake is at 6.36% of the portfolio. The last five quarters have seen a ~17% selling at prices between $29 and $39.

Note: They have a ~6% ownership stake in Liberty Media Formula One.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a ~6% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $86 and $97, and increased by ~20% next quarter at prices between $69 and $85. The stock currently trades at $108. There was minor trimming over the last four quarters.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): AMZN stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $719 and $845. Q4 2017 saw the stake almost doubled at prices between $957 and $1196. Last year saw a ~60% selling at prices between $1170 and $2050. The stock is currently at $1831. The last two quarters have also seen a one-third selling at prices between $1500 and $1963. They are realizing gains.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The FB position saw a whopping ~600% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193. The next two quarters had seen another ~27% increase at prices between $155 and $218. Last quarter saw an about-turn: a ~23% reduction at prices between $124 and $173. The stock currently trades at $189, and the stake is at 5.49% of the portfolio. There was minor trimming this quarter.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW is a medium-sized 4.74% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost basis of ~$29. The last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments. The stock is now at $41.10.

Booking Holdings (BKNG): The 4.45% of the portfolio BKNG stake was purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $1477 and $1789, and increased by ~40% the following quarter at prices between $1738 and $1911. The stock currently trades at $1992. The last five quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Visa Inc. (V): The 3.38% Visa stake saw a 53% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $89 and $97, and that was followed with a ~13% increase in the following quarter. The stock is now at ~$182. It is a very long-term stake first purchased soon after the IPO in 2008. There was a ~30% selling in Q1 2018 at prices between $114 and $126, and that was followed with a ~22% selling in Q3 2018 at prices between $131 and $151. The last three quarters have seen minor trimming.

Mohawk Industries (MHK): MHK is a very long-term 2.81% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2001. The stake became a significantly large position in Q3 2002, when close to 10M shares were purchased at a cost basis of around $50. The position has wavered. In recent activity, Q4 2016 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $177 and $205, and that was followed with another ~28% reduction in the following quarter at prices between $201 and $232. The stock is currently at ~$121. The last few quarters have seen only minor activity.

Fiat Chrysler Auto (FCAU): The 4.25% FCAU position as of last quarter was first purchased in H1 2017 at prices between $9.50 and $11.65. It had since been increased. This quarter saw an about-turn: the position almost disposed at prices between $12.50 and $16.75. The stock is now at $14.06.

JD.com (JD): The 2.53% JD position as of last quarter was first purchased in Q1 2016. The stake has wavered. In recent activity, Q3 2018 saw a ~44% increase at prices between $24.50 and $39.50. The last two quarters had seen only minor adjustments, while this quarter saw the position almost sold out at prices between $25.75 and $31.50. The stock is now at $31.48.

Altaba Inc. (AABA): The ~3% AABA stake as of last quarter was established in Q1 2018 at prices between $69 and $80, and increased by around one-third next quarter at prices between $67.50 and $82. This quarter saw the position almost sold out at prices between $59 and $79. It is now at ~$70.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR): The very small ~1% portfolio stake in BLDR as of last quarter was almost sold out this quarter. They had a 7.55% ownership stake in BLDR.

Stake Increases

MasterCard Inc. (MA): MA is a fairly large 7.19% of the portfolio stake established soon after its IPO in 2006 at a split-adjusted cost-basis of $4.50 per share. The original position was huge at ~2.4M shares (24M shares after accounting for the 10-for-1 stock split in 2014). It was sold down by ~72% over the next two years. In recent activity, there was a ~15% selling in Q3 2017 at prices between $121 and $143, and that was followed with a ~27% reduction in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $183. Q3 2018 saw another ~22% selling at prices between $196 and $224. The stock is now at ~$283. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Kept Steady

None.

