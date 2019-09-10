Banca Sistema: A Cheap Bank With Regulatory Risk

We prefer to stay on the sidelines until the regulatory uncertainty is resolved.

The bank's biggest business, factoring, is currently under threat from new EU regulations. Analyst coverage of the company has largely ignored this risk.

Introduction

Banca Sistema (BST.MI) is a small cap Italian bank that operates in two specialty business lines. Factoring (68% of loans) buys receivables from companies that have provided services to the Italian public administration, then collects the money on their behalf, while CQS/CQP (28% of loans) offers salary and pension-backed loans to Italian individuals.

At first glance, the bank looks like a massive bargain. It trades at under 4x P/E, despite earning an excellent 18% ROE and sporting a dividend yield of 7%. All analysts covering the stock rate it a Buy or Outperform. The average analyst target price suggests the shares should trade 100% higher. And there is insider buying, as the company's CEO bought shares in June.

It almost sounds too good to be true. We decided to investigate.

Factoring under regulatory threat

Researching the bank's biggest business, factoring, we quickly learned that it is currently under regulatory threat.

The threat emanates from two new EU regulations, the EBA guidelines on the definition of default and calendar provisioning.

The EBA guidelines on the definition of default, which will enter into force on 1 January 2021, aim to harmonise how EU banks define default. They provide that exposures that are past due more than 90 days should be classified as defaulted, with no further expert judgment necessary. (There are some exceptions for public sector exposures, for which a 180-day limit will apply.)

The second new regulation, calendar provisioning, was adopted in April 2019. It aims to avoid a future build-up of bad loans at banks by providing that banks must write off defaulted exposures following strict timelines, ranging from 3 to 9 years depending on the type of exposure.

Why do these regulations present a threat to factoring in Italy? The problem is that the Italian public sector pays its bills, but takes a long time to do so. The average time to pay was 104 days in 2018, compared to 73 in Greece, 56 in Spain and 33 in Germany. In addition, exposures often need to be litigated, which takes years. At Banca Sistema, for example, 24% of factoring receivables are under legal action. Thus, applying a 90 (or 180) day rule to define default will mean that a large portion of the bank's factoring receivables will have to be classified as defaulted, and will then need to be written off following the new calendar timelines, even if the bank eventually recovers all the money following the conclusion of a successful legal process.

The Italian factoring industry is opposed to the new regulations, arguing that they do not adequately take national differences into account. But, as things stand, they are scheduled to enter into force at the end of 2020. The effects on the industry could be dire, as up to 3/4 of public sector factoring receivables could be classified as defaulted under the new rules. Because defaulted exposures attract higher capital charges, the capital requirements of the factoring business would thus substantially increase under the new regulatory regime.

Current situation

On a conference call with the company, we asked what the current situation with the regulations was. The company confirmed that the Italian factoring association, Assifact, was talking to the Bank of Italy to see if the regulations could be changed. Progress could be expected as early as September.

Analyst coverage

We next wanted to find out if analysts covering the bank had any additional insights into the impact of the EBA definition of default and calendar provisioning on the bank.

On Borsa Italiana's website, recent research reports on Banca Sistema from Banca IMI (OTCPK:IITOF) and Intermonte are available.

Surprisingly, neither the latest Banca IMI report nor the one by Intermonte pay any attention to the EBA definition of default or to calendar provisioning.

We asked the analysts responsible for the reports why this might be. One did not reply. The other said they thought it was covered under the catch-all phrase "regulatory risk" and was, moreover, an issue for 2021, which was beyond their estimate horizon.

We think the analysts' coverage of the EBA/calendar provisioning risk is inadequate. Should talks between the Italian factoring association and the Bank of Italy fail, Banca Sistema's capital requirements could increase very substantially in 2021, and a capital raise could not be ruled out.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that Banca Sistema's shares are cheap, and insider buying gives additional comfort. Yet the regulatory risks facing the bank are real too. We prefer to stay on the sidelines until the regulatory uncertainty is resolved.

We also find that analysts following the company have largely ignored the EBA/calendar provisioning risk and question why so little attention has been paid to it in their reports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.