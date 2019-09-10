PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan

PG&E Corp. (PCG) filed their reorganization plan (docket 3841) on September 9 after the close. A disclosure statement is still pending, but they also filed Summary of Key Elements (docket 3844). Most of the proposed plan is similar to the term sheet contained in a letter that Abrams Capital sent the company on August 7. Shareholders will keep their shares and be able to participate in a rights offer, if there is one. The current shares would, however, be greatly diluted because up $14 billion in new equity could issued under the plan. I expect a nasty fight over trying to confirm this plan.

Plan

Common Shareholders

Impaired, entitled to vote, keep current shares (subjection to DILUTION), allowed to participate in a rights offer to buy new stock, if there is one. It seems that the rights will be transferable, so those shareholders not wanting to buy more stock may be able to get some value by selling their rights. The stock purchase price is to be determined by some complicated formula. The rights offer is being backstopped by Abrams Capital and a number of other funds.

Unsecured Noteholders

Unimpaired, not entitled to vote, assumed to accept plan. They will receive cash for their claims in full. New debt is expected to be issued under the plan. Perhaps, they are expecting they could issue new debt under better terms than existing debt, so they decided not to just reinstate the debt. They might issue Wildfire Victim Recovery Bonds besides regular debt.

Wildfire Victims Claims

Impaired, entitled to vote. Their claims will be paid by a Other Wildfire Trust that will be funded by a to be determined combination of cash, new equity, convertible preferred stock, Wildfire Victim Recovery Bonds proceeds. The claims will be against the Trust and not against PG&E. The total amount is being capped at $8.4 billion. (It is unclear if this total includes the $1 billion already negotiated with some local governments. According to my Bloomberg Terminal it does not, but it is not clear by my reading of the plan.) This $8.4 billion is below the total amount of expected individual claims to be filed with the court.

Subrogation Insurance Wildfire Claims

Impaired, entitled to vote. Their claims will be paid out of a Subrogation Wildfire Trust. They will also be funded by the same type of funding as the other Trust. Their claims will be only against the Subrogation Wildfire Trust and not PG&E. The total is capped at $8.5 billion compared to some estimates of $18 billion in claims.

Confirmation

To confirm the plan under section 1129, at least one class must vote to accept the plan (2/3 of dollar amount and majority of holders within that class). At this point I doubt the wildfire victims will vote to accept. The company must be expecting shareholders to vote to accept because the other classes are classified as unimpaired and are not entitled to vote. There is a huge problem with this plan being confirmed by the court because a lower priority class, shareholders, are getting recovery under the plan, but a higher priority class, wildfire victims, are getting less than full recovery. There is going to be a HUGE fight over this issue in court because the victims will assert the plan violates the section 1129 priority rule.

I expect a fight from other groups who have filed their own plans in the past. I covered one these plans in a prior article. Another proposed plan was filed July 23 by the Ad Hoc Group of Subrogation Claim Holders (docket 3147). A major part of their plan was the $14.2 billion equitization of 90% of their claim using convertible preferred stock. (The other 10% would have been paid in cash.) The prior PG&E bankruptcy was ended by a negotiated settlement of two plans by company and by Public Utility Commission in 2003. This time it may not be so easy for all the large number of various stakeholders to reach a final confirmable plan.

Other Recent News

Appeal

The company is appealing the ruling to allow the civil Tubbs Fire liability trial to move forward.

Pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 158((c))(1), the Debtors hereby elect to have the appeal heard by the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (the “District Court”) rather than by the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel for the Ninth Circuit." (docket 3812)

In my opinion, this is "venue shopping" because federal district Judge Donato is more likely to overturn the bankruptcy judge's ruling than a panel. The panel would be unlikely to overturn an automatic stay decision by a senior highly respected bankruptcy judge, whereas a regular district court judge, who does often even consider automatic stays, would be more inclined to look into the details of the ruling and overturn.

New Tax-Exempt Bond Bill Fails

California Assembly Bill 235 (link for actual amended text of the bill) failed to pass this session. The bill would have allowed PG&E to issue tax-exempt bonds to pay for liabilities from 2017 and 2018 wildfires. Sponsors of the bill plan to reintroduce the bill in early 2020.

San Francisco $2.5 Billion Bid

San Francisco has made a bid of $2.5 billion to buy the PG&E electrical infrastructure that serves the city. There was talk about a potential bid for these assets, but the letter was sent after the creation of the reorganization plan. Any sale would have to be approved by the court and could result in major amendments to the proposed plan.

Conclusion

Often the original Ch.11 organization plans lack a lot of specifics and other information, but it is somewhat unusual not to even file an incomplete disclosure statement at the same time.

I expect a very nasty fight over this plan. There is a lot of powerful interests involved in this case. As it stands now, I don't see how this plan can be confirmed by the court with higher priority classes getting less than full recovery, while a lower priority class gets some recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PCG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.