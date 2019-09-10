Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Increases: September 2-6, 2019

|
Includes: BRC, LOGI, RCL, VZ
by: FerdiS
Summary

In this article series, I provide a weekly summary of dividend increases.

I monitor dividend increases to identify candidate stocks for further analysis.

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly and sustainably if they grow earnings sufficiently.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

  • Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%
  • Market cap ≥ $1 billion
  • No stocks that are being acquired
  • No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, four companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including one of my DivGro holdings.

The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Summary of Dividend Increases: September 2-6, 2019

Previous Post: Dividend Increases: August 26-30, 2019

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, RCL operates cruises under various brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises. RCL’s cruise itineraries range from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, personalized services, spa facilities, and shore excursions.

RCL will pay a quarterly dividend of 78¢ per share, an increase of 11.43% over the previous quarterly dividend. RCL will trade ex-dividend on September 19. The dividend is payable on October 11, to shareholders of record on September 20.

Logitech International (LOGI)

LOGI designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-retailers, as well as indirectly through distributors. LOGI was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

On Wednesday, September 4, LOGI increased its annual dividend to 74.46¢ per share, an increase of 11.13%. The dividend is payable on September 20 to shareholders of record on September 19. LOGI will trade ex-dividend on September 18.

Brady (BRC)

Founded in 1914 and based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, BRC manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety products to identify and protect premises, products, and people. BRC offers identification and healthcare products under the Brady brand; and workspace safety and compliance products under various brands, including Electromark, Identicard, and PromoVision.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 2.35% to 21.75¢ per share. BRC will trade ex-dividend on October 9. The dividend is payable on October 31, to shareholders of record on October 10.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

VZ provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation, the company changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. VZ was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

The board of directors of VZ has declared a quarterly dividend of 61.5¢ per share. The new dividend is 2.07% above the prior dividend of 60.25¢ per share. The first payment will be on November 1 to shareholders of record on October 10. The ex-dividend date is October 9.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, RCL, LOGI, and VZ.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

RCL's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in RCL in January 2010 would have returned 17.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

LOGI's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in LOGI in April 2010 would have returned 11.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

VZ's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in VZ in January 2010 would have returned 10.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: September 10-23, 2019

Company

Ticker

Yield

Recent

Price

Yrs

5-Yr

DGR

Next

Div.

Ex-Div

Date

Pay- able

Date

American Assets Trust

AAT

2.34%

$47.96

8

5.10%

$1.12

09/11

09/26

Automatic Data Processing

ADP

1.88%

$168.05

44

11.70%

$3.16

09/12

10/01

Ameren

AEE

2.53%

$75.18

5

2.90%

$1.90

09/10

09/30

Altra Industrial Motion

AIMC

2.51%

$27.11

7

14.90%

$0.68

09/17

10/02

Air Lease

AL

1.21%

$42.91

7

39.80%

$0.52

09/12

10/04

Albemarle

ALB

2.25%

$65.36

25

6.70%

$1.47

09/12

10/01

Allegion

ALLE

1.10%

$97.94

6

N/A

$1.08

09/13

09/30

Amphenol

APH

1.12%

$88.97

8

26.70%

$1.00

09/16

10/09

Avnet

AVT

1.90%

$44.23

7

21.10%

$0.84

09/10

09/25

Best Buy

BBY

2.89%

$69.22

16

21.50%

$2.00

09/18

10/10

Broadridge Financial Solutions

BR

1.67%

$129.17

13

16.10%

$2.16

09/12

10/03

BancorpSouth Bank

BXS

2.66%

$27.84

7

49.10%

$0.74

09/12

10/01

Chubb

CB

1.87%

$160.26

26

7.60%

$3.00

09/19

10/11

Community Bank System

CBU

2.62%

$62.68

28

4.90%

$1.64

09/13

10/10

Crown Castle International

CCI

3.14%

$143.48

5

N/A

$4.50

09/12

09/30

Cincinnati Financial

CINF

1.98%

$113.40

59

4.90%

$2.24

09/17

10/15

Comerica

CMA

4.24%

$63.21

10

22.80%

$2.68

09/12

10/01

Chesapeake Utilities

CPK

1.74%

$93.06

16

6.50%

$1.62

09/12

10/07

CenterState Bank

CSFL

1.95%

$22.59

5

58.50%

$0.44

09/12

09/30

CSG Systems International

CSGS

1.68%

$53.11

7

13.30%

$0.89

09/12

09/27

Dick's Sporting Goods

DKS

2.93%

$37.49

5

12.50%

$1.10

09/12

09/27

Digital Realty Trust

DLR

3.37%

$128.09

15

4.90%

$4.32

09/12

09/30

Domino's Pizza

DPZ

1.09%

$239.20

7

22.40%

$2.60

09/12

09/30

DTE Energy

DTE

2.95%

$127.97

10

6.70%

$3.78

09/13

10/15

El Paso Electric

EE

2.31%

$66.81

9

6.20%

$1.54

09/13

09/30

Enterprise Financial Services

EFSC

1.57%

$40.82

5

17.50%

$0.64

09/12

09/27

Eastman Chemical

EMN

3.52%

$70.46

9

13.30%

$2.48

09/13

10/04

Extra Space Storage

EXR

3.04%

$118.28

10

18.30%

$3.60

09/13

09/30

FBL Financial

FFG

3.41%

$56.30

9

28.80%

$1.92

09/13

09/30

First Financial Bankshares

FFIN

1.51%

$31.81

9

10.00%

$0.48

09/13

10/01

First Horizon National

FHN

3.43%

$16.33

8

23.00%

$0.56

09/12

10/01

Fidelity National Financial

FNF

2.76%

$44.96

8

23.00%

$1.24

09/13

09/30

Franco-Nevada

FNV

1.07%

$93.84

12

5.70%

$1.00

09/11

09/26

Federal Realty Investment Trust

FRT

3.11%

$134.93

52

6.20%

$4.20

09/20

10/15

GATX

GATX

2.44%

$75.49

9

7.30%

$1.84

09/12

09/30

Gilead Sciences

GILD

3.80%

$66.33

5

N/A

$2.52

09/12

09/27

Getty Realty

GTY

4.38%

$31.94

7

12.00%

$1.40

09/18

10/03

Huntington Bancshares

HBAN

4.23%

$14.17

9

21.20%

$0.60

09/16

10/01

Hillenbrand

HI

2.95%

$28.51

12

1.20%

$0.84

09/13

09/30

Horace Mann Educators

HMN

2.52%

$45.66

10

7.90%

$1.15

09/13

09/30

Harley-Davidson

HOG

4.36%

$34.40

9

12.00%

$1.50

09/16

09/27

HP

HPQ

3.37%

$19.01

9

16.30%

$0.64

09/10

10/02

Intercontinental Exchange

ICE

1.19%

$92.18

7

49.20%

$1.10

09/13

09/30

International Flavors & Fragrances

IFF

2.50%

$119.93

17

14.70%

$3.00

09/20

10/04

Iron Mountain

IRM

7.31%

$33.43

9

16.80%

$2.44

09/13

10/02

Johnson Controls International

JCI

2.42%

$42.89

7

9.50%

$1.04

09/13

10/04

J & J Snack Foods

JJSF

1.03%

$193.42

15

23.00%

$2.00

09/18

10/03

KAR Auction Services

KAR

2.78%

$27.35

6

13.00%

$0.76

09/19

10/03

Coca-Cola

KO

2.93%

$54.52

57

6.90%

$1.60

09/13

10/01

Kite Realty Group Trust

KRG

8.24%

$15.42

5

5.80%

$1.27

09/19

09/27

Kohl's

KSS

5.18%

$51.73

9

11.80%

$2.68

09/10

09/25

Lamar Advertising

LAMR

5.02%

$76.46

6

N/A

$3.84

09/13

09/30

Leggett & Platt

LEG

3.96%

$40.42

48

4.80%

$1.60

09/12

10/15

Logitech International

LOGI

1.77%

$41.96

5

24.50%

$0.74

09/18

09/20

Las Vegas Sands

LVS

5.30%

$58.08

8

16.50%

$3.08

09/17

09/26

Main Street Capital

MAIN

5.70%

$43.17

9

4.30%

$2.46

09/18

10/15

Mercury General

MCY

4.55%

$55.15

32

0.40%

$2.51

09/11

09/26

MDU Resources

MDU

2.94%

$27.53

28

2.70%

$0.81

09/11

10/01

Methanex

MEOH

4.11%

$35.07

9

11.00%

$1.44

09/13

09/30

Altria

MO

7.63%

$44.04

50

9.70%

$3.36

09/13

10/10

Medical Properties Trust

MPW

5.44%

$19.12

6

4.40%

$1.04

09/11

10/10

Merck

MRK

2.64%

$83.47

8

2.20%

$2.20

09/13

10/07

Motorola Solutions

MSI

1.33%

$171.67

9

13.80%

$2.28

09/12

10/15

Nasdaq

NDAQ

1.83%

$102.84

8

26.70%

$1.88

09/12

09/27

NewMarket

NEU

1.65%

$461.51

14

15.20%

$7.60

09/13

10/01

New Jersey Resources

NJR

2.67%

$43.89

23

6.50%

$1.17

09/19

10/01

Northern Trust

NTRS

3.01%

$93.15

8

9.70%

$2.80

09/12

10/01

NorthWestern

NWE

3.15%

$73.00

15

7.70%

$2.30

09/12

09/30

Omnicom

OMC

3.31%

$78.47

10

9.90%

$2.60

09/19

10/10

Prosperity Bancshares

PB

2.44%

$67.12

21

10.90%

$1.64

09/13

10/01

Packaging Corp. Of America

PKG

3.14%

$100.52

8

15.80%

$3.16

09/12

10/15

Children's Place

PLCE

2.54%

$88.24

6

N/A

$2.24

09/20

10/04

Douglas Dynamics

PLOW

2.55%

$42.73

10

4.90%

$1.09

09/19

09/30

PolyOne

POL

2.32%

$33.57

9

24.90%

$0.78

09/12

10/04

PS Business Parks

PSB

2.32%

$180.66

5

16.60%

$4.20

09/11

09/27

Qualcomm

QCOM

3.17%

$78.21

16

13.30%

$2.48

09/11

09/26

Restaurant Brands International

QSR

2.67%

$74.88

5

N/A

$2.00

09/16

10/03

QTS Realty Trust

QTS

3.62%

$48.65

6

N/A

$1.76

09/18

10/04

Royal Caribbean Cruises

RCL

2.82%

$110.61

8

32.60%

$3.12

09/19

10/11

Retail Opportunity Investments

ROIC

4.28%

$18.41

10

5.40%

$0.79

09/11

09/26

Ross Stores

ROST

0.94%

$108.49

25

21.50%

$1.02

09/11

09/30

Service Corp. International

SCI

1.54%

$46.66

9

20.30%

$0.72

09/12

09/30

Simmons First National

SFNC

2.62%

$24.43

8

6.70%

$0.64

09/13

10/04

Synovus Financial

SNV

3.22%

$37.23

6

86.40%

$1.20

09/18

10/01

Spire

SR

2.80%

$84.61

16

5.80%

$2.37

09/10

10/02

Sempra Energy

SRE

2.74%

$141.01

16

7.10%

$3.87

09/19

10/15

TriCo Bancshares

TCBK

2.47%

$35.67

7

10.80%

$0.88

09/12

09/27

Taubman Centers

TCO

6.55%

$41.19

10

5.50%

$2.70

09/13

09/30

Telephone and Data Systems

TDS

2.51%

$26.27

45

4.60%

$0.66

09/13

09/30

Hanover Insurance

THG

1.79%

$133.95

14

10.30%

$2.40

09/12

09/27

Tiffany

TIF

2.54%

$91.28

17

9.70%

$2.32

09/19

10/10

T. Rowe Price

TROW

2.58%

$117.72

33

13.00%

$3.04

09/12

09/27

Texas Roadhouse

TXRH

2.25%

$53.36

9

15.80%

$1.20

09/10

09/27

United Bankshares

UBSI

3.60%

$37.75

44

1.70%

$1.36

09/12

10/01

United Community Banks

UCBI

2.53%

$26.92

6

N/A

$0.68

09/12

10/05

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

UHT

2.82%

$96.48

34

1.50%

$2.72

09/13

09/30

UnitedHealth

UNH

1.87%

$230.68

10

26.80%

$4.32

09/13

09/24

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

VAC

1.76%

$102.51

6

N/A

$1.80

09/18

10/03

Vector

VGR

12.50%

$12.80

20

4.70%

$1.60

09/16

09/27

Worthington Industries

WOR

2.63%

$36.48

9

9.50%

$0.96

09/12

09/27

Western Union

WU

3.43%

$23.30

5

8.70%

$0.80

09/13

09/30

Wyndham Destinations

WYND

3.83%

$46.97

10

10.30%

$1.80

09/12

09/30

Xcel Energy

XEL

2.56%

$63.39

16

6.40%

$1.62

09/12

10/20

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.