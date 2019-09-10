Dividend Increases: September 2-6, 2019

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly and sustainably if they grow earnings sufficiently.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, four companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including one of my DivGro holdings.

The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, RCL operates cruises under various brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises. RCL’s cruise itineraries range from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, personalized services, spa facilities, and shore excursions.

RCL will pay a quarterly dividend of 78¢ per share, an increase of 11.43% over the previous quarterly dividend. RCL will trade ex-dividend on September 19. The dividend is payable on October 11, to shareholders of record on September 20.

Logitech International (LOGI)

LOGI designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-retailers, as well as indirectly through distributors. LOGI was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

On Wednesday, September 4, LOGI increased its annual dividend to 74.46¢ per share, an increase of 11.13%. The dividend is payable on September 20 to shareholders of record on September 19. LOGI will trade ex-dividend on September 18.

Brady (BRC)

Founded in 1914 and based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, BRC manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety products to identify and protect premises, products, and people. BRC offers identification and healthcare products under the Brady brand; and workspace safety and compliance products under various brands, including Electromark, Identicard, and PromoVision.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 2.35% to 21.75¢ per share. BRC will trade ex-dividend on October 9. The dividend is payable on October 31, to shareholders of record on October 10.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

VZ provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation, the company changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. VZ was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

The board of directors of VZ has declared a quarterly dividend of 61.5¢ per share. The new dividend is 2.07% above the prior dividend of 60.25¢ per share. The first payment will be on November 1 to shareholders of record on October 10. The ex-dividend date is October 9.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, RCL, LOGI, and VZ.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

RCL's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in RCL in January 2010 would have returned 17.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

LOGI's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in LOGI in April 2010 would have returned 11.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

VZ's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in VZ in January 2010 would have returned 10.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: September 10-23, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date American Assets Trust AAT 2.34% $47.96 8 5.10% $1.12 09/11 09/26 Automatic Data Processing ADP 1.88% $168.05 44 11.70% $3.16 09/12 10/01 Ameren AEE 2.53% $75.18 5 2.90% $1.90 09/10 09/30 Altra Industrial Motion AIMC 2.51% $27.11 7 14.90% $0.68 09/17 10/02 Air Lease AL 1.21% $42.91 7 39.80% $0.52 09/12 10/04 Albemarle ALB 2.25% $65.36 25 6.70% $1.47 09/12 10/01 Allegion ALLE 1.10% $97.94 6 N/A $1.08 09/13 09/30 Amphenol APH 1.12% $88.97 8 26.70% $1.00 09/16 10/09 Avnet AVT 1.90% $44.23 7 21.10% $0.84 09/10 09/25 Best Buy BBY 2.89% $69.22 16 21.50% $2.00 09/18 10/10 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 1.67% $129.17 13 16.10% $2.16 09/12 10/03 BancorpSouth Bank BXS 2.66% $27.84 7 49.10% $0.74 09/12 10/01 Chubb CB 1.87% $160.26 26 7.60% $3.00 09/19 10/11 Community Bank System CBU 2.62% $62.68 28 4.90% $1.64 09/13 10/10 Crown Castle International CCI 3.14% $143.48 5 N/A $4.50 09/12 09/30 Cincinnati Financial CINF 1.98% $113.40 59 4.90% $2.24 09/17 10/15 Comerica CMA 4.24% $63.21 10 22.80% $2.68 09/12 10/01 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.74% $93.06 16 6.50% $1.62 09/12 10/07 CenterState Bank CSFL 1.95% $22.59 5 58.50% $0.44 09/12 09/30 CSG Systems International CSGS 1.68% $53.11 7 13.30% $0.89 09/12 09/27 Dick's Sporting Goods DKS 2.93% $37.49 5 12.50% $1.10 09/12 09/27 Digital Realty Trust DLR 3.37% $128.09 15 4.90% $4.32 09/12 09/30 Domino's Pizza DPZ 1.09% $239.20 7 22.40% $2.60 09/12 09/30 DTE Energy DTE 2.95% $127.97 10 6.70% $3.78 09/13 10/15 El Paso Electric EE 2.31% $66.81 9 6.20% $1.54 09/13 09/30 Enterprise Financial Services EFSC 1.57% $40.82 5 17.50% $0.64 09/12 09/27 Eastman Chemical EMN 3.52% $70.46 9 13.30% $2.48 09/13 10/04 Extra Space Storage EXR 3.04% $118.28 10 18.30% $3.60 09/13 09/30 FBL Financial FFG 3.41% $56.30 9 28.80% $1.92 09/13 09/30 First Financial Bankshares FFIN 1.51% $31.81 9 10.00% $0.48 09/13 10/01 First Horizon National FHN 3.43% $16.33 8 23.00% $0.56 09/12 10/01 Fidelity National Financial FNF 2.76% $44.96 8 23.00% $1.24 09/13 09/30 Franco-Nevada FNV 1.07% $93.84 12 5.70% $1.00 09/11 09/26 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 3.11% $134.93 52 6.20% $4.20 09/20 10/15 GATX GATX 2.44% $75.49 9 7.30% $1.84 09/12 09/30 Gilead Sciences GILD 3.80% $66.33 5 N/A $2.52 09/12 09/27 Getty Realty GTY 4.38% $31.94 7 12.00% $1.40 09/18 10/03 Huntington Bancshares HBAN 4.23% $14.17 9 21.20% $0.60 09/16 10/01 Hillenbrand HI 2.95% $28.51 12 1.20% $0.84 09/13 09/30 Horace Mann Educators HMN 2.52% $45.66 10 7.90% $1.15 09/13 09/30 Harley-Davidson HOG 4.36% $34.40 9 12.00% $1.50 09/16 09/27 HP HPQ 3.37% $19.01 9 16.30% $0.64 09/10 10/02 Intercontinental Exchange ICE 1.19% $92.18 7 49.20% $1.10 09/13 09/30 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 2.50% $119.93 17 14.70% $3.00 09/20 10/04 Iron Mountain IRM 7.31% $33.43 9 16.80% $2.44 09/13 10/02 Johnson Controls International JCI 2.42% $42.89 7 9.50% $1.04 09/13 10/04 J & J Snack Foods JJSF 1.03% $193.42 15 23.00% $2.00 09/18 10/03 KAR Auction Services KAR 2.78% $27.35 6 13.00% $0.76 09/19 10/03 Coca-Cola KO 2.93% $54.52 57 6.90% $1.60 09/13 10/01 Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 8.24% $15.42 5 5.80% $1.27 09/19 09/27 Kohl's KSS 5.18% $51.73 9 11.80% $2.68 09/10 09/25 Lamar Advertising LAMR 5.02% $76.46 6 N/A $3.84 09/13 09/30 Leggett & Platt LEG 3.96% $40.42 48 4.80% $1.60 09/12 10/15 Logitech International LOGI 1.77% $41.96 5 24.50% $0.74 09/18 09/20 Las Vegas Sands LVS 5.30% $58.08 8 16.50% $3.08 09/17 09/26 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.70% $43.17 9 4.30% $2.46 09/18 10/15 Mercury General MCY 4.55% $55.15 32 0.40% $2.51 09/11 09/26 MDU Resources MDU 2.94% $27.53 28 2.70% $0.81 09/11 10/01 Methanex MEOH 4.11% $35.07 9 11.00% $1.44 09/13 09/30 Altria MO 7.63% $44.04 50 9.70% $3.36 09/13 10/10 Medical Properties Trust MPW 5.44% $19.12 6 4.40% $1.04 09/11 10/10 Merck MRK 2.64% $83.47 8 2.20% $2.20 09/13 10/07 Motorola Solutions MSI 1.33% $171.67 9 13.80% $2.28 09/12 10/15 Nasdaq NDAQ 1.83% $102.84 8 26.70% $1.88 09/12 09/27 NewMarket NEU 1.65% $461.51 14 15.20% $7.60 09/13 10/01 New Jersey Resources NJR 2.67% $43.89 23 6.50% $1.17 09/19 10/01 Northern Trust NTRS 3.01% $93.15 8 9.70% $2.80 09/12 10/01 NorthWestern NWE 3.15% $73.00 15 7.70% $2.30 09/12 09/30 Omnicom OMC 3.31% $78.47 10 9.90% $2.60 09/19 10/10 Prosperity Bancshares PB 2.44% $67.12 21 10.90% $1.64 09/13 10/01 Packaging Corp. Of America PKG 3.14% $100.52 8 15.80% $3.16 09/12 10/15 Children's Place PLCE 2.54% $88.24 6 N/A $2.24 09/20 10/04 Douglas Dynamics PLOW 2.55% $42.73 10 4.90% $1.09 09/19 09/30 PolyOne POL 2.32% $33.57 9 24.90% $0.78 09/12 10/04 PS Business Parks PSB 2.32% $180.66 5 16.60% $4.20 09/11 09/27 Qualcomm QCOM 3.17% $78.21 16 13.30% $2.48 09/11 09/26 Restaurant Brands International QSR 2.67% $74.88 5 N/A $2.00 09/16 10/03 QTS Realty Trust QTS 3.62% $48.65 6 N/A $1.76 09/18 10/04 Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL 2.82% $110.61 8 32.60% $3.12 09/19 10/11 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 4.28% $18.41 10 5.40% $0.79 09/11 09/26 Ross Stores ROST 0.94% $108.49 25 21.50% $1.02 09/11 09/30 Service Corp. International SCI 1.54% $46.66 9 20.30% $0.72 09/12 09/30 Simmons First National SFNC 2.62% $24.43 8 6.70% $0.64 09/13 10/04 Synovus Financial SNV 3.22% $37.23 6 86.40% $1.20 09/18 10/01 Spire SR 2.80% $84.61 16 5.80% $2.37 09/10 10/02 Sempra Energy SRE 2.74% $141.01 16 7.10% $3.87 09/19 10/15 TriCo Bancshares TCBK 2.47% $35.67 7 10.80% $0.88 09/12 09/27 Taubman Centers TCO 6.55% $41.19 10 5.50% $2.70 09/13 09/30 Telephone and Data Systems TDS 2.51% $26.27 45 4.60% $0.66 09/13 09/30 Hanover Insurance THG 1.79% $133.95 14 10.30% $2.40 09/12 09/27 Tiffany TIF 2.54% $91.28 17 9.70% $2.32 09/19 10/10 T. Rowe Price TROW 2.58% $117.72 33 13.00% $3.04 09/12 09/27 Texas Roadhouse TXRH 2.25% $53.36 9 15.80% $1.20 09/10 09/27 United Bankshares UBSI 3.60% $37.75 44 1.70% $1.36 09/12 10/01 United Community Banks UCBI 2.53% $26.92 6 N/A $0.68 09/12 10/05 Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT 2.82% $96.48 34 1.50% $2.72 09/13 09/30 UnitedHealth UNH 1.87% $230.68 10 26.80% $4.32 09/13 09/24 Marriott Vacations Worldwide VAC 1.76% $102.51 6 N/A $1.80 09/18 10/03 Vector VGR 12.50% $12.80 20 4.70% $1.60 09/16 09/27 Worthington Industries WOR 2.63% $36.48 9 9.50% $0.96 09/12 09/27 Western Union WU 3.43% $23.30 5 8.70% $0.80 09/13 09/30 Wyndham Destinations WYND 3.83% $46.97 10 10.30% $1.80 09/12 09/30 Xcel Energy XEL 2.56% $63.39 16 6.40% $1.62 09/12 10/20

