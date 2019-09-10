Agilent Technologies: Buy For Great Growth In The Pharmaceutical Development Business

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend for 7 of the last ten years with a below-average present 0.9% yield, but growth is story for this company.

Agilent Technologies three-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and expected to grow with the increasing technological developments of the company and demand for faster new drugs development.

Agilent Technologies total return overperformed the Dow average for my 57 month test period by 43.19% which is good and makes up for the low dividend yield.

Agilent Technologies (A) is a buy for the total return investor that also wants some dividend income. Agilent Technologies is one of the largest life sciences and chemical analysis testing products and services companies in the world. Agilent Technologies is a manufacturer of technical products on the edge of technologies and has the potential for future growth. The dividend was last increased in November 2018 for an increase from 0.149/Qtr to 0.164/Qtr or a 10% increase.

Agilent Technologies is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has the cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies and expand the technology capabilities of its products.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Agilent Technologies has a fair chart that follows the volatility of the market with strong gains in 2016 and 2017 and flat for 2018.

Data by YCharts

Agilent Technologies is reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Agilent Technologies beats against the Dow baseline in my 57-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great Agilent Technologies total return of 92.42% compared to the Dow base of 49.32% makes Agilent Technologies a great investment for the total return investor that also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $17,900 today. This gain makes Agilent Technologies a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow.

Dow's 57 Month total return baseline is 49.32%

Company name 57 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Agilent Technologies 92.42% 43.10% 0.9%

Agilent Technologies does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Agilent Technologies has a below-average dividend yield of 0.9% and has had increases for seven years, making Agilent Technologies a poor choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in November 2018 to $0.164/Qtr. up from $0.149/Qtr. or a 10% increase with increases expected to continue for many years. The next dividend increase is estimated to be in November of $0.180/Qtr. or a 10% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is low, at 23%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on companies.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 10% exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Agilent Technologies can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide and United States economies.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. Agilent Technologies easily passes this guideline. Agilent Technologies is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $22 Billion. Agilent Technologies 2019 projected cash flow at $1.1 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like Agilent Technologies have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. Agilent Technologies S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $74, passing the guideline. Agilent Technologies price is fair and at the target. Agilent Technologies is at the target price at present and has a moderate forward PE of 22, making Agilent Technologies a fair buy at this entry point considering the potential growth. If you are a long-term investor that wants fair increasing dividend income and future total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the below-average growing dividend makes Agilent Technologies a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Agilent Technologies interesting is the potential long-term demand for its life sciences and chemical analysis testing products are needed to reduce the cost of drug development. Agilent Technologies gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I don't have a guideline for earnings but look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. Click to enlarge

For the last quarter on August 14, 2019, Agilent Technologies reported earnings that beat expected by $0.04 at $0.76, compared to last year at $.67. Total revenue was higher at $1.27 Billion more than a year ago by 5.9% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $35 Million. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out late November 2019 and is expected to be $0.86 compared to last year at $0.81 a good increase.

From the Agilent Technologies website, the company has recently completed buying Bio Tek a bolt-on business which will add revenue in the fourth quarter per the quotes below.

We're extremely pleased to add BioTek's tremendously talented employees and industry-leading technologies to the Agilent team, said Mike McMullen, Agilent president, and CEO. The combination of our two companies and our collective offerings will help lead to a better understanding of cell function, behavior, and interactions. This will enable researchers to more quickly achieve significant breakthroughs in solving the most complex health and science challenges. In Agilent's fiscal year fourth quarter, it's expected that BioTek will contribute approximately $20 million to $25 million to Agilent revenues with no material impact on fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS).

Company Business

Agilent Technologies is one of the largest development of life sciences and chemical analysis testing products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters

Agilent Technologies provides application-focused solutions that include instruments, software, services, and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics, and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business. The life sciences and applied markets business segment bring together the Company's analytical laboratory instrumentation and informatics. The Company's diagnostics and genomics business segment includes the reagent partnership, pathology, companion diagnostics, genomics, and nucleic acid solutions businesses. The Company's Agilent CrossLab business segment spans the entire lab with its consumables and services portfolio

Overall, Agilent Technologies is a good business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for Agilent Technologies products. The fair dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth in revenue as the United States economy grows. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, Agilent Technologies great products are still needed.

The quotes below from the 3rd quarter earnings call indicates growth for the company's products and services.

Our Q3 results exceeded our expectations. Both our top-line revenue and EPS are above the high end of our guidance range. This marks our 18th consecutive quarter of adjusted operating margin expansion. In July, we also announced the pending acquisition of BioTek, which would be our largest acquisition since the 2015 launch of the new Agilent. We continue to invest for growth even amid market uncertainty. At the same time, our Agile Agilent business system continues to drive operational improvements. Our excellent overall company growth is being driven by two factors. First, strength in the global pharma market in both small molecule and biopharma. Secondly, geographic strength in the U.S. across most end market segments. China growth was generally in line with expectations. Business unit performance is led by double-digit growth in our Agilent CrossLab and Diagnostic and Genomics Group. The ACG business continues its trajectory of consistently strong results with 1T1% core growth. This growth was broad-based across all market segments and regions. Our service business grew at a double-digit rate as we continue to see higher demand for our expanding portfolio, both from current and new customers. We see a continued secular trend of customers seeking to drive increased productivity and to outsource non-core services in the lab. Our services offering puts us in a leadership position to benefit from that trend. Our consumables business also grew double-digit. We continue to introduce highly differentiated consumables and address important customer challenges and a significantly improved user experience, especially in high-growth markets like biopharma.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Agilent Technologies business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. Agilent Technologies has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grows. The growth is being driven by added features to their existing services and products and the purchase of bolt-on companies.

Conclusions

Agilent Technologies is a good investment choice for the total return growth investor that also wants a fair growing dividend income. Agilent Technologies will be considered for my portfolio when cash is available. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present Agilent Technologies entry point is fully priced. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing good total return in the life sciences and chemical analysis testing business, Agilent Technologies may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.6% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.2% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 9.0% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.7% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium. I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last five months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19th BA said that they expect to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 6.62%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled " The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, DLR, EOS, PM, FCX, DIS, SLP, PEP, DHR, LMT, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.