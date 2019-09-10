Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise

In the last couple of weeks, I've previewed a couple of potential dividend raises for names that I follow, primarily in the cigarette industry. Today, I'm shifting back to the technology space that I write about most, because Microsoft (MSFT) has a history of increasing its dividend in September. While it may not be known for having a sky-high yield anymore, solid dividend growth combined with share price appreciation has made this name one of the market's biggest winners in recent years.

Last year's dividend increase of almost 10% was the highest in the past three years. However, the seven-year average was nearly 15%, because from 2011 to 2015, the average was 17.7%. As I discussed previously, the raise last year may have been a slight disappointment given the US tax cut plan, repatriation, and growing revenues/earnings. In the chart below, you can see a recent history of the company's dividend, with the "2018" raise being represented in the current $0.46 quarterly payout.

With Microsoft continuing to grow both revenues and earnings at decent rates, perhaps double digits for this fiscal year and next (this fiscal year ends June 30, 2020), I see another nice dividend raise in the cards. The company has also reduced its outstanding share count by about 0.44% in the last 12 months, according to its 10-K filing. While that's not as much as names like Apple (AAPL) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) are doing, it's better than having your outstanding share count rise and limit potential dividend increases.

A look at that annual filing also shows the company's financial flexibility. At the end of the June quarter, Microsoft had almost $134 billion in cash and short-term investments, against roughly $72 billion in total debt. In the twelve-month period, free cash flow was more than $38 billion, up about $6 billion over the prior-year period. While the company spent almost $20 billion on buybacks, dividend payments came in under $14 billion. With shares continuing to hit all-time highs, I don't know if buybacks will continue at that strong pace moving forward.

One of the reasons I was disappointed a little in last year's raise was that Microsoft's annual yield was looking less impressive by the year. When the dividend was raised in 2015, for example, the stock yielded 3.27%, but last year's raise put the yield around half of that. Yes, that was primarily due to the massive rise in stock price, but in a rising interest rate environment, it made the company's income potential a little less impressive.

With interest rates now on the decline, this year the scenario will be a little different, but I still am projecting a lower yield than we saw at this time last year. In the table below, I've detailed what a potential increase could look like, with my personal prediction in yellow. I think we'll see another solid raise in the dividend, likely high single or low double digits percentage-wise, but that will put the annual yield about 15-20 basis points below where it was when the dividend was raised last year.

In the end, investors in technology giant Microsoft are looking for the company to increase its quarterly dividend in the coming weeks. With a strong business producing plenty of free cash flow, we'll likely see another nice raise perhaps around 10%, give or take a few percentage points. While that doesn't mean a tremendously high yield, you're not exactly getting much from fixed income currently, and Microsoft shares have been a big winner in recent years.

