Aurora Cannabis: Supply Rationalization Needed Now

The industry needs to rationalize capacity with store forecasts of only 600 retail locations by the March quarter.

The cannabis bulls continue to claim that a lack of retail stores and legal supply has kept sales low, while the data doesn't support the thesis. No doubt, sales will increase substantially as retail stores in Canada grow, but the market is headed to a major over supply scenario led by market leader Aurora Cannabis (ACB). My previous research had the stock approaching a potential buy point near $5, but the latest Health Canada stats for June have the industry at a critical inflection point that needs immediate action.

Cannabis Inventories Building Fast

Canada clearly has several scenarios for growing cannabis demand. Both Cannabis 2.0 and additional retail stores in provinces like Ontario will undoubtedly grow demand.

The problem is that the country only sold 9,976 kg of dried cannabis in Q2. Aurora Cannabis alone is forecasted to have had up to 30,000 kg of inventory available for sale during the quarter. In essence, Aurora had enough supply for the whole dried cannabis sales in Canada during the quarter of 28,374 kg.

Source: Health Canada stats

The industry had 48,918 kg in finished inventory at the end of June. The amount is the equivalent to 5x the product sold in the month. The issue remains the surging unfinished inventory sitting at an astonishing 263,333 kg.

In the month of June, the total inventory level topped 310,000 kg and grew by over 50,000 in the month. Sure, companies are saving some supply for the edibles and beverages to hit the market mid-December, but this amount of supply is irrational to keep for 6 months in a scenario where retail outlets are supposedly undersupplied.

The cannabis oil inventories are the exact opposite, with finished inventory surging to nearly 100,000 litres and unfinished inventory at a more normal fraction of the finished inventory. Make no mistake though, the sales levels aren't any better with the higher finished inventory levels. Finished inventory levels were about 9x May sales, and June sales actually declined sequentially.

Source: Health Canada stats

In neither case, does it appear that the cannabis sector lacks supplies. Either companies don't want to sell the product or customers don't want the product under the circumstances currently available at retail stores: price or distance to nearest store.

Supply Flood

My articles have constantly preached the Canadian market is headed towards a flood of supply. The issue is the additional retail locations in Canada aren't going to provide a leap forward in sales.

The details are clear that Canada lacks retail stores in comparison to the U.S. market. With Ontario having 25 stores now and planning to add up to 50 more in October, the market will see growth, but the growth rate will be muted. The new stores will cannibalize the existing ones, and the total growth rate won't match up.

Back in May, Canada only had 360 actual or planned retail locations per the Globe and Mail in comparison to the 560 outlets in Colorado alone. Nobody doubts that more stores are needed, and the state needs over 3,600 stores to match the density of 10 stores per 100,000 locations currently in Colorado.

The problem here is that one can't invest based on the need when it differs from the reality of what the government is going to approve. Ontario has only licensed 50 more stores for October bringing the total in the most populous province at only 75 stores by the end of 2019.

Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) CFO Mike Lee has the Canada retail store count going from 460 current retail locations to 600 by the March quarter. By his count, the cannabis store count has grown 100 locations by early September and is scheduled for ~67% growth from Q2'19 to Q1'20.

In addition, the additional store count is only ~50% growth from the June total, reinforcing the theory that growth will be methodical for an industry with tons of supply already and a flood on the way by 2020. Such store count growth would only get dried cannabis sales to 15,000 kg per month.

In essence, the industry is building for the Colorado use case, but the government hasn't approved such a scenario. Aurora Cannabis needs to lead the industry in reigning in supply growth. The top 10 companies are still on a path to produce ~2.5 million kg by next year.

Aurora Cannabis - 662,000 kg Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) - 550,00 kg Aphria (OTC:APHA) - 255,000 kg CannTrust (OTC:CTST) - 200,000 to 300,000 kg The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) - 219,000 kg HEXO (OTC:HEXO) - 150,000 kg Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) - 138,000 kg Zenabis Global (OTCPK:ZBISF) - 131,300 kg Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) - 117,500 kg OrganiGram Holdings (OTC:OGI) - 113,000 kg

This list is from June, so once one strips CannTrust of some of the expected capacity due to regulatory issues and throws in the 500,000 kg from Flowr (OTCPK:FLWPF) onto the list, the total actually expands. In addition, Zenabis has ambitions for over 490,000 kgs of annual capacity a year, and Cronos Group recently formed a JV to add another 70,000 kg in expansion plans.

Aurora Cannabis is leading the industry with plans to go from the 30,000 kg available for sale in the June quarter to over 165,000 kg per quarter by only mid-2020. The industry already has plentiful supply, yet the leading cannabis producer still has plans to grow 5-fold in the next year.

Source: Aurora Cannabis September presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the case for Aurora Cannabis is increasingly difficult as the cannabis industry inventory issue becomes flooded as forecasted. The company will report FQ4 results after the close on September 11, providing investors a better view of the ability of the Canadian cannabis giant to generate and maintain positive EBITDA. The biggest investor questions will center around how the company can maintain high margins in an industry that continues to expand both inventories and capacity forecasts without sales maintaining the same growth trajectory.

Until the industry starts rationalizing capacity growth, Aurora Cannabis isn't appealing even down at $5.

