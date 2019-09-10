A Yield Curve That Argues In Favor Of Stocks

Equities have gotten a much-needed boost on the trade front so far this month. The resultant return of enthusiasm for equities resulted in one of the best weeks for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) last week. And while short covering may already be mostly complete, there are signs that the major averages will continue to push higher in the coming months. Among them is a bullish signal from an oft-overlooked yield curve. We’ll examine this as I make the case for owning stocks in today’s report.

After confirming a “weak” buy signal earlier this week, my immediate-term (1-4 week) trend indicator has since improved even further. As of Friday, all six of the major indices which comprise the indicator have closed at least two days higher above the 15-day moving average. This technically confirms a bottom per the rules of my technical trading discipline and increases the likelihood of further gains in the coming weeks. The former laggards, namely the S&P 400 Midcap Index (MID) and Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (RUT), have now joined the other four major indices in confirming the low.

The motive force behind the broad market selling pressure in August was easy to see, namely trade war fears. Yet when the reason for stock market weakness is easy to see, experience teaches that any declines which the major averages suffer are likely to be recovered in short order. That certainly appears to be the case now that stocks are clawing their way back to quickly recover last month's losses.

Last month’s losses can’t entirely be blamed on the U.S.-China trade war, however. The Fed’s relatively tight monetary policy (relative to the low level of U.S. Treasury yields) is another leading culprit behind the August stock market scare. Low government bond rates and inverted yield curves are still a potential problem for investors. Ironically, however, low rates are setting up a bullish scenario for equities in the remainder of 2019. What’s more, at least one yield curve inversion is arguing in favor of higher equity prices from an intermediate-term (3-6 month) perspective.

Speaking of yield curve fears, one potentially positive outcome for the falling interest rate trend was recently addressed by one of Wall Street’s leading economists. In his latest blog, Dr. Ed Yardeni observed:

The rationale for remaining bullish on U.S. stocks seems to be shifting from TINA (there is no alternative) and FOMO (fear of missing out) to FONIR (fear of negative interest rates). These fears are inherently bullish for stocks and continue to overcome the bearish fear that an inverted yield curve is predicting an impending recession, i.e., FOIYC (fear of inverted yield curve).”

With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield at ~1.55% as of this writing, government bond yields are now below the S&P 500 dividend yield of around 1.90%. The following graph illustrates this encouraging message.

Source: Yardeni Research

This is one yield curve inversion that bodes well for the intermediate-term equity market outlook. As Yardeni observed, “That is one very good reason why they remain mostly fully invested in the stock market.” He notes moreover that the forward earnings yield of the S&P 500 is around 6%, which is even more attractive compared with sovereign bond yields.

From a short-term technical perspective, it’s especially encouraging that the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE has drastically improved in the past week. In four of the last five trading sessions, new 52-week lows numbered less than 40. That’s a very good indication that internal selling pressure is diminishing on the Big Board. The ratio of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week highs versus new lows has also significantly increased in the past week and was an astonishingly high 17:1 on Sept. 5. While short covering accounts for some of the market’s recent gains, the new highs and lows improvement is a sign that bargain buying interest is returning.

Moreover, the NYSE new high/low ratio has also drastically improved lately and is outperforming the major indices (below). This can be viewed as a leading indication that the market is returning to a normal, healthy condition along with incremental demand for equities.

Source: StockCharts

It’s especially encouraging that the troubled energy sector has also shown improvement in recent days. Shown here is the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI), which has technically confirmed an immediate-term low in relation to its 15-day moving average. The selling in the energy sector looked overdone by late August, so a meaningful short covering rally from here wouldn’t be surprising. Any additional rallying in the beaten-down energy sector can only help the broad market by allowing the healthier sectors to move higher since they won’t be dragged down by the residual weakness in oil and gas stocks (as was the case last month).

Source: BigCharts

Also confidence inspiring is the latest plunge in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decisively under the 16.00 level. In recent reports I emphasized the necessity of VIX to fall below 16.00 and ideally fall back into the 10.00 to 15.00 range. The best buying opportunities for equities in recent years have occurred when VIX is within this range. As of Sept. 6, VIX closed exactly at the 15.00 level - the first time since June that this constructive development has occurred.

Source: BigCharts

Not only is volatility declining, but there are preliminary signs that even the “mania” for safe havens like Treasury bonds may be diminishing - at least temporarily. Last week, the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) closed under its 15-day moving average for the first time since July. Granted that this is a very weak immediate-term “top” signal, for the close under the 15-day MA was very slight.

Source: BigCharts

Moreover, the last time this happened in July it proved to be only a corrective “pause that refreshes” in an ongoing rising trend for Treasury bond prices (as well as the plunge in yields). While it’s still too early to tell if this represents the beginning of the end of the rush into the safe havens, at least there is some encouragement in that the bond market is showing signs of hesitation. A further decline in TLH below the pivotal 150.00 level would serve as a much stronger signal that investors are indeed turning their backs on the safe havens.

With a growing number of technical and fundamental indications pointing to the bulls still having control of the U.S. equity market, investors shouldn’t lose heart about the market’s prospects in the coming months. Indeed, there are an adequate number of signs to suggest that demand for stocks is returning while safe-haven demand may be dwindling. The drastic improvement in breadth and the diminution in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows are but two such technical indications that strength is returning to the broad market. The short covering in energy stocks is another positive sign whose importance to the broad market can’t be understated. A bullish posture is therefore still warranted.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I recommend using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as the initial stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.