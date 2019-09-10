The September Effect In High Yield Bonds

With yields at local lows, High Yield bond investors should understand that the next two months have historically been seasonally weak as they consider their tactical asset allocation.

In last week's holiday shortened trade, there were a number of new records set in the investment grade corporate bond market. It was the busiest week on record - both in terms of the number of new issues and the total dollars of issuance. Never had so many investment grade companies come to market for so much money in such a short time frame. There was good reason - financing costs are historically low with Deere (DE) and Disney (DIS) pricing the first 30-year debt with coupons below 3%.

While the investment grade corporate bond markets made the news, there was also an uptick in primary issuance in the high yield corporate bond market. Diversified holding company Icahn Enterprises (IEP), physical records storage REIT Iron Mountain (IRM), independent exploration and production company Murphy Oil USA (MUR), restaurateurs Yum! Brands (YUM) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR), Australian miner FMG Resources, hospital supply company Hill-Rom (HRC), all printed benchmark deals with coupons between 4.375% and 4.875%.

While the amount of issuance did not set records like the investment grade corporate bond market, the quick increase in supply was a marked departure from thin issuance and tightened liquidity amidst market turmoil in late August. With higher quality issuers successfully printing deals, expect lower quality issuers to opportunistically tap markets as well.

As shown below, September has historically been the weakest month for the high yield bond market. This table shows the arithmetic average return of monthly excess returns for the high yield bond market over the modern three decade history of the junk bond market. Excess returns are the returns above Treasuries with similar maturities - a measure that tries to isolate the impact of credit risk. Negative excess returns in Septembers indicate that spreads tend to widen on average in that month. It is the only month where high yield bond investors have lost money, on average, from the impact of credit spread widening.

We are entering a seasonally weak period for high yield bond markets, and if you are long high yield bonds, bond funds, or the ever popular high yield bond exchange traded funds - iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - it may be prudent to lighten up your exposure. My preferred long-term trade in the high yield corporate bond market - the BB-rated cohort - now yields less than 4% on average. With what I view as limited upside, investors may look to trim exposure tactically.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.