U.S. Concrete - Q3 Earnings Are Key

The company's ongoing growth streak is slowing as sales are down due to bad weather in Q2 which ended up dragging down full-year guidance.

U.S. Concrete (USCR) is one of the smallest companies on my watchlist. The company worth $730 million is a provider of (you probably guessed it already) concrete products in major metropolitan areas. The company's stock price is up almost 30% this year but still roughly 50% below its 2017 all-time high. The company had weak sales in its most recent quarter due to weather. It seems that slowing construction activities are not hurting the company's sales and expectations as the company expects to increase both sales and margins this year. The third quarter results are going to be key as the fundamental pressure on the company is rising. If they pull it off to report higher sales while maintaining their outlook, I think this stock can gain a lot of upside momentum.

Growth Stocks Need Growth

U.S. Concrete is an interesting stock as I will show you in this article. The stock price has been one of the biggest winners since the GFC. In 2012, when the US housing market started to rebound along with the consumer, the stock bottomed way below $5. Between then and the end of 2017, the stock doubled a few times to more than $80 per share. To me, the most important characteristic of this stock is that even though the company is a good trading vehicle for economic growth, we are still dealing with a stock that is using every economic cycle to gain market share.

U.S. Concrete is operating in 3 major regions. California, Texas and the North-East. The company's core customers are commercial customers focused on medium and large projects searching for high-quality products and infrastructure projects. Non-core customers are residential customers focused on small projects with a low service complexity.

The company's core strength is offering both critical raw materials and finished goods to a highly fragmented and diverse customer base. So even though the company is small, there is no high dependence on a major customer that could ruin the business in case of bankruptcy to just name a major risk smaller companies face. Due to the company's business scale, service and product quality and knowledge regarding the transportation of a unique product like concrete, the company has a benefit over some smaller, non-listed, competitors. By unique product, I mean the way concrete is handled with regard to transportation and quality of the product itself.

That said, the company's market share has grown from 1.7% in 2011 to currently 2.7% among domestic ready-mix companies. Note that the accelerated started in 2015, shortly after the economy bottomed in 2015 (mid-term economic cycles).

Thanks to the company's leading market position and operating excellence in difficult urban environments has been one of the reasons why the company's ready-mix volume has outperformed the market as you can see below. The graph below is actually what has caused the market share graph I just showed you to go up.

Anyhow, the most recent quarter was not at all a success. After growing sales just 2% in the first quarter, sales contracted 9% in the second quarter. Slower growth could be an obvious result of slower economic growth (discussed in this article) as concrete is one of the most cyclical materials on the market.

The good news, is that sales did not contract due to slower growth. In fact, the negative correlation between Dallas-Fort Worth precipitation and ready-mixed concrete. Demand has been down by double digits in every single month of the second quarter as precipitation accelerated. And to give you an example of better weather, February of this year saw 11% higher demand when precipitation was 10% lower.

Returning to sales, the slump was caused by lower volumes as I just showed you. Ready-mixed demand was down 13.7% while aggregates were down 5.8%. These declines were partially offset by higher average selling prices as ready-mixed concrete prices improved by 4.0% while aggregates ended the quarter 6.5% more expensive. The fact that prices did so well is evidence that construction demand is strong according to the company.

These increases simply do not occur in a weak long-term demand environment.

Unfortunately, gross margin declined from 20.9% to 19.2% as a result of lower volumes which also pushed EBITDA margin down to 11.4% from 14.3%.

That said, and with regard to the company's comments, we see that construction spending in the US is taking a dive. Since the summer of this year, we are dealing with contraction of total construction spending while nonresidential spending is just now on the brink of contraction. I am certain the company will mention this in their next earnings call as the good times of nonresidential construction spending seem to be over. At least for now. Source: Author (Raw Data: FRED Database)

The company has already lowered its full-year guidance. Sales are now expected to come in between $1.50 billion and $1.58 billion instead of $1.50 billion and $1.65 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in between $195 million and $210 million instead of $205 million and $225 million. Note that this is not the result of a slower economy. The company is not sure if the weather related delays of the first half will be able to be serviced in the remaining months of the year.

Adding to that, even though the guidance has been lowered, the company still expects to raise adjusted EBITDA margin to 13.1% from 12.8% in 2018. If the company is indeed able to pull this off in this environment, I think investors will reward management by pushing up the stock.

With that in mind, I want to highlight the bigger trend again. The company's long-term sales growth streak needs higher margins to get net income out of the current sideways trend. If the most recent sales struggles are really due to bad weather, and if the company can escape the pressure from a slowing economy in the third quarter, I am sure that buyers will return.

On the flip side, if management has to mention growth slowing and falling demand, I think we will quickly see a selloff towards the low $30s and maybe even a breakdown depending on the state of the economy in general.

With all of this being said, I am going to keep this stock on my watchlist. I am incredibly eager to see the Q3 results as I expect that sales are going to be close to 0% growth based on the return of better weather and likely some lower sales due to the decline of nonresidential construction spending.

I think the biggest bull case for this stock is a bottom of general economic growth and construction spending. If that happens, I am going to buy this stock as I expect that a long uptrend of sales and margins will follow once the company can increase its market share in a growing business environment (economy). Until that happens, I think this stock trading at 12.5x next year's earnings is a bit too risky to hold. Especially because it is not favorable to hold stocks with a debt/equity ratio of 2.2 in an environment of slowing economic growth. Put this one on your watchlist and let's wait and see what happened in Q3!

