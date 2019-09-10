Christopher & Banks Corporation (CBKC) CEO Keri Jones on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTCQX:CBKC) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call September 10, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Keri Jones

Thank you Jean. Good morning everyone. Our second quarter results reflect meaningful progress in our initiatives to drive improved bottom line performance. While our top line strategies are taking a little longer to take hold however, we are pleased to see positive comparable sales growth in the third quarter thus far. The improvement in our adjusted EBITDA reflects a combination of higher gross margin and lower SG&A as we continue to drive merchandised margin expansion and advance our real estate optimization strategies and benefit from our cost reduction initiatives.

Regarding our top line initiatives we remain confident that we are on the right path to delivering improved comparable sales performance based on several proof points we have seen throughout the quarter as well as our more recent sales comp trends which are trending up in the mid single digits thus far in the third quarter. First and foremost we are excited to see evidence that the initiatives around improving her shopping experience are beginning to take hold. In fact our comparable store sales in our base stores turned slightly positive in the month of July and that momentum has continued thus far in the third quarter. We attribute this largely to our dramatically enhanced product assortment, improved visual merchandising, and refined selling techniques which we believe are driving continued improvement in our conversion rates.

In addition improved product content contributed to merchandised margin expansion of 148 basis points representing the third consecutive quarter of higher year-over-year merchandise margin rates. Furthermore we grew new customers by 3% and reactivated by 4% indicating that our repositioned assortments is being positively received. Acquiring new and reactivating lapsed customers back to Christopher & Banks continues to be a key priority in our turnaround and we look forward to building on this progress.

Briefly turning to our second quarter financial highlights, comparable sales declined 4% with improved base store performance offset by a 1% decline in our e-commerce business. The softer e-commerce performance was the result of some execution issues related to the team transition which we believe we have largely worked through. In fact Q3 digital sales have returned positive and we continue to believe that we have an opportunity to further grow our digital channel. Gross margin in the second quarter increased 88 basis points driven by higher merchandise margins and occupancy cost savings partially offset by deleverage. Our SG&A rate decreased 69 basis points as a result of our continued cost reduction efforts. These factors led to a 1.4 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

Turning to our strategic plan, we continued to make strides on our initiatives to enhance her shopping experience, improve our marketing and promotional effectiveness, expand our omnichannel capabilities, and reduce our cost. Our efforts to create a well curated, relevant, and an inspiring assortment and shopping experience is yielding results as evidenced by a continued increase in conversion rate as the product in-store experience is resonating with our customers. We remain focused on delivering compelling trend right passion stories to create excitement while buying deeper into our basic assortment to ensure we meet her everyday lifestyle needs. We have enhanced the visual appeal in our merchandise presentation to better tell these fashion stories and make it easier for her to purchase outfits. This combined with our improved selling techniques is resonating with customers and encouraging increased purchases of outfits.

We continue to refine our assortment to ensure that we are aligned with our customers lifestyle needs. For example based on our customer research we recognized a gap in our pant offering and added a new fit option to our assortment. We launched this in July and we're pleased with the early results. We believe that our efforts around improving her shopping experience will continue to drive higher conversion rates and lead to improved traffic. And as I said earlier we are pleased with the momentum in our business and our strong start in the third quarter where we saw positive comps both online and in stores.

Turning to our marketing initiatives our efforts are threefold, maximizing productivity of our spend, driving loyalty in our PLCC card, and growing our total customer file. We announced in June that Rachel Endrizzi joined Christopher & Banks as Chief Marketing Officer. This addition rounds out our management team with a seasoned marketing executive who brings extensive experience in brand positioning and development, CRM, and loyalty as well as mobile and digital marketing.

Our marketing investments have been focused on driving near term traffic and revenue. Now that our product assortment has been repositioned we've begun to allocate a higher portion of our marketing dollars towards growing our customer file with new and reactivated customers. During the second quarter we delivered an incremental direct mail piece in June and amped up our social media presence in terms of both frequency and quality. Longer term our marketing campaigns will combine traditional as well as digital and social programs that reach multiple touch points.

In terms of new customer acquisition we are testing a more holistic approach in select markets with a combination of digital media, direct mail, social media, and radio. As I stated earlier we have seen increases in both new and reactivated customers. This was due in part to our enhanced shopping experience and a partial reallocation of marketing investments towards customer acquisition and brand building efforts that expand our reach and communicate the Christopher & Banks value propositions

We also continue to see a significant opportunity to benefit from market disruption. For example we are targeting Dress Barn customers with digital advertising and with offers such as honoring her loyalty points as well as with direct mail handouts and mailings to invite her to shop in Christopher & Banks. We remain pleased with the strong performance of our PLCC card. In the second quarter PLCC tender share continued to grow with a 110 basis points increase in penetrations to 38.4% of sales. As a reminder our PLCC customer spends nearly 20% more per visit and is a customer that we retain at higher rates over time.

Turning to our omnichannel business, while e-commerce sales decreased 1% in the second quarter, we have seen a return to growth in the third quarter and we believe that we have further opportunity to grow this channel. We continue to benefit from our ship from store initiative which represented 17% of all orders shipped in the second quarter. These stores that leverage inventory to operate as fulfillment centers achieve higher margin rates and it also helped us to increase the overall productivity of our inventory. We remain very pleased with the results of this initiative and have expanded this capability to 50 additional stores in early August for a total of 220 locations.

Buy online and pickup in store was initially launched at the end of the first quarter with the goal of driving trips into our stores and providing added convenience for our customers while increasing the productivity of our inventory and reducing our shipping costs. We are continuing to advance our technology around BOPIS with our next priority being to execute this capability at the item level so that we may fully leverage this omnichannel opportunity.

We're making excellent headway in reducing our cost structure. As we have commented in the past we have achieved meaningful cost savings in non-merchandise procurement and other areas which puts us on track to achieve annualized savings of 3 million by the end of this fiscal year. In addition to this we will continue to focus on real estate optimization to reduce occupancy costs and we're very pleased with the progress we're making in collaboration with our real estate partners. We expect savings to reach an incremental 2 million this year and to reach 7 million on an annualized basis in fiscal 2020 reflecting a 5 million in incremental savings expected next year. Lastly a note on tariffs, we continued to actively manage this fluid situation through vendor negotiations as well as accelerated shipments of goods that are on list four. We expect these actions to mitigate but not completely offset the cost pressure resulting from the 15% tariff increase.

In conclusion we are pleased with the tractions we are gaining on a number of initiatives that are benefiting our bottom line. We're encouraged to see the progress stemming from our initiatives related to driving improved top line performance which we believe has contributed to the positive comps thus far in the third quarter. As such we are maintaining our sales, gross margin, SG&A guidance for the fiscal year despite the estimated tariff impact. Overall we are confident we are on the right path and remain committed to advancing our strategic initiatives to drive consistent long-term profitable growth. Now I'll turn the call over to Richard to discuss our financial results and guidance in more detail. Richard.

Richard Bundy

Thank you Keri. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Beginning with our results for the second quarter net sales decreased 4.5% to $83.4 million compared to $87.4 million in last year's second quarter. The decline was due to operating an average of 1.3% fewer stores and a comparable sales decrease of 4.1%. As Keri stated we saw improved performance in our base stores as the quarter progressed with base stores turning positive in July.

Average dollar sale was down 6.4% reflecting a 2.9% decrease in units per transaction and a 3.5% decrease in the average unit retail. Total transaction volume for the quarter increased 2.1% with higher conversion partially offset by a decline in store traffic as compared to the same period last year. We were pleased to see the sequential improvement in store traffic trends as compared to the first quarter. Our e-commerce business was down 1.3%. As Keri stated we had some short-term execution challenges during the transition of our team, we have been pleased to see positive comp sales momentum resume more recently in the leadership of our new Chief Marketing Officer.

We closed four stores since the end of last quarter and opened two new stores. Gross margin increased 88 basis points to 29.3% of net sales, the increase was due primarily to a 148 basis point improvement in merchandised margin rate and occupancy cost savings partially offset by higher shipping costs related to our ship from store initiative and deleverage due to sales. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $27.8 million compared to $29.7 million in last year's second quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower expenses for compensation, medical benefits, professional services, and e-commerce and the sale of a claim regarding credit card interchange fees.

As a percentage of net sales SG&A decreased approximately 69 basis points to 33.3%. Depreciation and amortization was $2.2 million compared to $2.5 million in last year's second quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in average store count and lower depreciation related to impairment charges on store related fixed assets taken in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2018. Our second quarter net loss was $5.9 million or $0.16 per share compared to a net loss for the prior year period of $7.4 million or $0.20 per share. Excluding impairment charges related to long lived assets and lease termination fees adjusted loss per share a non-GAAP measure was $0.15. Adjusted EBITDA a non-GAAP measure was a negative $3.1 million compared to a negative $4.5 million in the same period last year.

Now turning to the balance sheet cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.2 million with outstanding borrowings of $3.5 million and net availability of $21.8 million under our credit facility as of the end of the second quarter. Total inventory was $48.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, up 21.2% compared to $40.2 million at the end of the same period last year. The increase was related to a pull forward of merchandise to mitigate anticipated tariff increases and to support our expanded pant program. The composition of our inventory is healthy with aged inventory levels well below last year as we head into our peak selling season.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2019 were $400,000 compared to $800,000 in last year's second quarter. This primarily reflects the expenditures to support new stores and investments in technology associated with our e-commerce initiatives and merchandising capabilities. We repurchased approximately 142,000 shares for approximately $16,000 during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Before turning to guidance I wanted to touch base on tariffs. As Keri said we have work to offset a portion of the tariff cost increases through vendor negotiations, accelerated shipments, and other efforts. Currently our guidance contemplates the estimated impact of the 15% tariff increase that began on September 1st.

Turning to our outlook, based on our sales performance in the third quarter to date we continued to expect sales to be flat to up 2% in fiscal 2019. We expect the second half top line growth to result from continued expansion of our omnichannel capabilities, refinements to the overall product assortment in our stores, and the implementation of more meaningful, impactful marketing and promotions to drive customer file growth. We continue to expect gross margin expansion of 100 to 200 basis points in fiscal 2019 as a result of improved inventory management including supply chain and omnichannel initiatives, greater disciplines around our promotions, and the continued reduction of occupancy costs.

We are expecting approximately one half of the improvement to come from approved merchandise margin rates and the remaining one half to come from occupancy cost reductions. Given the occupancy initiatives we have undertaken we have achieved favorable negotiations and now expect to close 20 to 30 stores over the next two years as leases expire. We continue to plan on opening 5 to 10 new stores per year. We expect to benefit from more than $3 million in annualized cost savings across both cost of goods sold and SG&A. Coupled with planned leverage from sales growth we expect to achieve 100 to 150 basis points in SG&A leverage in fiscal 2019.

We continue to have more than adequate availability of cash resources and liquidity necessary to operate our business and expect to end the year with positive cash and no outstanding borrowings under our credit facility. Thank you for joining us on the call today and we look forward to updating you on our third quarter conference call.

Keri Jones

Thank you everyone for joining us on this call. We look forward to updating you on our continued progress on our third quarter conference call. Thank you.

