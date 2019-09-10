Roku: Priced For Near Perfection

While Shopify (SHOP), Carvana (CVNA), and Avalara (AVLR) have put up tremendous gains this year, Roku (ROKU) continues to stand head and shoulders above the rest with a 425% year-to-date return. The company spent most of the year in the #2 rank behind Enphase Energy (ENPH), but Enphase Energy has since seen a 35% since its multi-month tenure in the #1 spot. Much of Roku's move this year is undoubtedly justified with a new product, a reasonable valuation, and revenue growth that continues to accelerate. However, as the stock has continued to spike higher, the valuation is also getting a little frothy at a price to sales ratio of 19.60. In addition, the stock is now officially getting parabolic short-term after several months of being overbought. Based on these two developments, I believe the stock is susceptible to a correction, and the short-term (1-3 month) reward to risk is now poor above $163.00 for the bulls. For this reason, I believe this is an opportune time for investors to ring the register on a chunk of their position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

There are few publicly traded stocks on the US market with growth like Roku's, and Q2 earnings saw the strongest sales growth rate in the past two years with 59% year-over-year. This was an impressive acceleration from the prior three quarters of 39%, 46%, and 51%, and this led the company to raise its revenue guidance for FY-2019. The company continues to see traction in average revenue per user (ARPU) and active users, with active users pushing above 30 million in the most recent quarter. We can see this in the chart I've built below:

Looking at ARPU, we can see that it's growing over 4% sequentially the past five quarters, up from $16.60 in Q2 2018, to $21.06 in the most recent quarter. This figure is up 88% since the company went public a little over two years ago. On active users, the company's net adds last quarter were roughly in line with the prior trend, at 2.1 million last quarter vs. an average quarterly net add of 2.08 over the past four quarters. This remains impressive as maintaining the same growth is always challenging as scale increases. Based on these numbers, the company continues to fire on all cylinders, and there are absolutely no red flags here. Few growth companies in the market have seen such a strong trend in ARPU, and the ability to grow both active users and ARPU at the same time is encouraging.

(Source: Author's Chart) (Source: Q2 Shareholder Letter)

So let's take a look at how the company's financial growth metrics look: Beginning with annual earnings per share [EPS], the company does not yet have any earnings, which is not surprising for an earlier stage company like Roku. Many IPOs take two to three years or longer before they get positive earnings per share on the table, and this is not a reason to avoid the stock. For the most part, net losses have seen a trend of slightly narrowing with FY-2020 expected to come in at (-) $0.46, but are more or less in the same range over the past several years. While these net losses and a lack of positive EPS may scare off traditional growth investors, I do not believe a company should be written off simply because it does not have earnings yet. The caveat, however, is that the revenue growth better be incredible.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

When it comes to Roku's revenue growth, the company certainly meets this criterion. The company saw $250.1 million in revenue for their Q2 results, up from $156.8 million the prior year, and this translated to 59% growth. This was the strongest quarter in the past two years for the company, and the two-quarter average, which aims to remove lumpiness continues to trend higher. The Q2 results marked the fourth quarter in a row of acceleration in quarterly revenue growth for the company, and this acceleration is occurring from an already exceptional level. This is a positive sign for the growth story, and there's very little to dislike here.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The one minor issue here even with the two-quarter average trending higher (white line), is that Q3 revenue guidance and estimates are currently sitting at $241 million. While an awe-inspiring number, this will translate to only 39% growth year-over-year given the very tough comps from the prior year of 39%. It is possible that Roku can beat these estimates as they're likely a little conservative, but the sequential drop from 59% revenue growth the last quarter to 39% this quarter will be a reasonable deceleration. Even if the company were to beat these estimates by $9 million and come in at $250 million, this would still translate to low 40% growth. Again, these are exceptional numbers, but it's a reasonable double-digit deceleration from the growth in the prior two quarters. This is not Roku's fault; it's just that they are going up against tough comps. If the company's numbers come in at $241 million, this would mark a slight down-tick in the two-quarter average revenue growth rate from 55% to 49.5%.

Based on the above revenue growth, Roku is in the top 1% of all publicly traded stocks for growth metrics. There are lots of things to love about the company long-term, and clearly, the company is having no problem sustaining growth as it scales. The only issue here is that the company's Q3 revenue guidance and estimates are tracking well below the growth rate of prior quarters. This could be a catalyst for a correction if they can't beat handsomely. While this may not make sense to some investors, the market doesn't always have to make sense. Typically, stocks priced for perfection must keep accelerating to sustain high valuations.

Moving over to valuation, we can see that Roku is currently trading at a price to sales ratio of 19.60, and anything above 15 is quite lofty. Comparing this to Netflix (NFLX), the highest price to sales ratio Netflix traded at in the last decade was 13.91 times. Roku's current price to sales ratio of 19.60 is 42% above Netflix's peak levels. While the two companies are not the same, and comparing them like this is not going to yield perfect results, this does give us an idea of what valuation prior growth companies in this industry have commanded. Based on this price to sales ratio of over 19.60, I believe the stock is close to priced for perfection here.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Many investors will argue that valuation has been useless for trading Roku over the past two years, and I would completely agree with them. The issue is that while valuing hyper-growth stocks on valuation is a useless endeavor most of the time; there is a tipping point when things get near 15x price to sales on a trailing-twelve-month basis. I believe we are close to that tipping point for Roku. The fact that Q3 revenue estimates are soft compared to the prior growth rate leaves the company susceptible to some mean reversion. The only way I can see the company avoiding a correction and continuing to march higher towards the $190 - $200 level in Q4 is if Q3 revenues blow estimates out of the water and come in at $263 million or higher. This would be a significant beat and would translate to over 50% growth and would only single-digit acceleration vs. a near-record growth rate the last quarter. Unfortunately for investors, this 'perfect' valuation is accompanied by red flags showing up in the technical picture short-term.

Looking at the technical picture, Roku is currently trading more than 110% above its 200-day moving average (blue line) which now comes in at the $76.00 level. When stocks get more than 100% above their 200-day moving averages, often this can be a sticky spot short-term. We saw this in Shopify (SHOP) just last week as the stock approached this level, and has since corrected 10%. While there are no guarantees that Roku has to pull back further from the $163.00 level, I would consider the stock getting parabolic short-term here. This leaves the reward to risk slightly in favor of the bears short-term from $163.00 or higher.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a weekly chart, we can see that Roku is running up to tag its top acceleration band, and this level has also been a sticky spot for the stock where it's had trouble in the past. The past tests which came within 5% of this top band were October 2018, and March 2019, and both led to larger than 25% corrections. While the October 2018 test of this band was likely exacerbated by the heavy selling pressure in the markets, the March test of this band was in a strong market and still led to a 25% correction from $73.00 to $55.00. Currently, Roku is 7% off of its highs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given that Roku is priced for near perfection at 19.60 times on a TTM price to sales basis, the stock cannot afford to have any misses or material deceleration in its growth. While net adds for active accounts and ARPU continue to chug along at a steady pace, forward revenue guidance for Q3 is suggesting a soft quarter vs. prior growth rates. This does not mean the stock has topped long-term or can't go higher, but it does say that it's got a potential negative catalyst looming. This is more significant based on the fact it's coupled with my belief it's priced for near perfection here.

The market will find any excuse it can to sell off a stock, and this might be the excuse Wall Street uses to prompt a sell-off in the stock. This potential double-digit deceleration in the growth rate is not helped by the fact that Roku is the most extended it has been technically since its IPO. For this reason, I see the reward to risk on the stock as weak currently for the bulls. Long-term, Roku could certainly head higher if its growth in ARPU, active users and revenue continues, but short-term this is becoming a crowded trade for the bulls. I believe this to be an opportune time for investors to take profits on a portion of their position above $162.00. However, I see no problem for those long from much lower levels to hold the core of their position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.