Until Nissan Gets New Leadership And Governance Structure, Stock Is Too Dangerous

Since Carlos Ghosn's exit last November, Nissan appears no closer to resolving its top-management governance crisis. Hiroto Saikawa, Ghosn's successor, this week resigned as the board searches for his replacement.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Doron Levin as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Ghosn exit leads to management chaos

The shocking arrest and prosecution of Carlos Ghosn last November on charges of financial crimes shook the world’s automotive industry. But more upsetting and confounding to Nissan Motor Co. (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) investors is the fact that nearly 10 months after Ghosn’s departure the automaker’s crisis of leadership and governance remains far from being settled.

The latest blow is the resignation of Hiroto Saikawa, who replaced Ghosn, after admitting that he was overpaid. Nissan's independent directors are discussing a list of six possible candidates to succeed Saikawa, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The new top management at French automaker Renault SA (OTCPK:RNLSY) – Nissan’s putative partner in the global Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY) alliance – has tried to effect a full-fledged merger of the Japanese and French partners, to no avail. Nissan, which is 43.4%-owned by Renault, seems to be holding out for a more balanced sharing of power and of mutual ownership. Nissan also vetoed an offer last May from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) to merge with Renault, which would have created the world’s largest automaking group. Merger talks continue.

Amidst the uncertainty, dozens of top Nissan executives have jumped ship for rival automakers. Chief among them was Jose Munoz, chairman of Nissan North America and a contender to succeed Ghosn, who left in January. Munoz joined South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. (OTCPK:HYMTF) as chief operating officer. Daniele Schillaci, Nissan’s talented global sales and marketing chief who also was responsible for electric vehicles, left the company and became chief executive officer of Brembo SpA, (OTC:BRBOF) the Italian maker of brakes.

Nissan's profit forecast bearish, perhaps not sufficiently

As of May, Nissan forecast fiscal '19 net income of 170 billion yen, which would be nearly a 50% drop from last year, itself a 57% decline from the year previously. With sales in unit terms and revenue roughly flat, profit margins have gotten clobbered for four straight years and are headed for a fifth annual decline.

Consolidated Operating Profit Margin

percent/billions of yen

Source: Nissan Motor Co.

Following the chairman's arrest by the prosecutor in Japan on Nov. 22, 2018 after a company internal investigation, Nissan shares held steady. Investors decided that resolution of chronic tension over corporate governance between Nissan and Renault, partners in the automotive alliance, might finally be resolved with Ghosn out of the picture. Six months later, however, a settlement looked elusive as despair set in, the share price dropping to the current level of about 700 yen from 961 yen. The all-time high was 1,551 yen in 2007, eight years after Renault and a team led by Ghosn rescued Nissan from near-bankruptcy.

Nissan Seeks Leadership Stability

The leadership defection, scandals, talent drain and governance distractions constitute a drag on Nissan’s decision-making. Because automaking is a long-lead-time business, with fresh all-new models requiring two to three years to develop, the potential negative consequences of management upheaval and vacillation will not be immediately detectable. But the consequences of slowdowns and delays on approvals and major investments will become manifest as Nissan models begin to arrive late to market and therefore don’t stack up well against direct competitors.

To understand the nature of immediate competitive threat due to leadership upheaval, prospective investors need look no further than Nissan Rogue, the compact SUV that had been the automaker’s No. 1-selling model in its No. 1 market, the United States.

As recently as the second quarter of last year, Rogue was No. 1 in the fast-growing crossover utility vehicle (CUV) segment, comprising 40% of the U.S. light-vehicle market. By Q2 of this year, Rogue had slipped to fourth place, behind Toyota (NYSE:TM) RAV4, Honda (NYSE:HMC) CR-V and Chevrolet Equinox, according to Cox Automotive. Some of the reversal may be attributable to a shift in marketing philosophy, in which Nissan has been willing to sacrifice some sales volume to hold the line on pricing. Still, one wonders how much confusion and loss of focus due to Ghosn’s exit continue to plague the company.

Unfortunately for Yokohama-based Nissan, the remedy for its troubles ultimately must come from Paris, where its controlling shareholder Renault is based – and where the often unpredictable French government, which owns a stake in Renault, must also sign off. In the two decades prior to Ghosn’s arrest, Nissan and Renault – operating in an alliance with a degree of independence – proved that they were able to benefit one another and operate in relative harmony, creating global economies of scale that allowed both companies to sell vehicles profitably in a variety of markets. Today, neither automaker is big enough to go it alone.

Until and unless Nissan and Renault can agree on a governance and ownership structure that accommodates their respective corporate objectives, allowing them to function cooperatively, no sane investor will want to gamble on Nissan’s prospects against the likes of Toyota in the U.S. and Far East and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) in Europe.

If Nissan's board replaces Saikawa with a proven automotive CEO who can quickly take command and rebuild a global leadership team to restore competitiveness in major markets, there's no reason shares couldn't increase 50% in value in less than a year, to their level prior to Ghosn's arrest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOYOF, GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.