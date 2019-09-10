Don't Bet On Casinos (Video)

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and other casino & resort stocks soared off the 2008/2009 lows but have not been able to extend those gains the last few years while the broad market has. The weakness they have displayed since 2018, including the bounce off the December lows, show signs that they are about to go on a full "tilt". In the video below we look at the charts for LVS, as well as MGM Resorts (MGM), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Vail Resorts (MTN), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Marriott Vacations (VAC), and a few others.

LVS investors hit a jackpot off the 2009 low with a whopping 6269% gain into the 2014 high. But since then they have mostly traded hands with the dealer. The move into 2014 can count as a complete five waves up at Primary degree and the rise off the 2016 low clearly counts as a corrective bounce that made a lower high in 2018. Since then it is possible to count not only a five wave move down and a corrective bounce to another lower high as (1)-(2) of a larger Primary degree C-wave, but also two more smaller degree subwave "one-twos" inside the start to the (3). This "1-2-i-ii" setup means that if LVS holds under the 62s the next drop will be the heart of the larger move down and very strong and swift.

LVS could easily see 45-40 by the end of October, and that is just the "heart" of the move. From there it will see a run of bounces to resistance in the 45-48 region setting up more drops that will come in "spades" leaving investors feeling like they have been "clubbed" over the head and dealt a poor hand. The final "flush" is not likely to come until later in 2020 when the (5)th of C drops LVS down toward 25-22.50. However the 38.2% Fibonacci retrace of the entire move up from 2009 is at 18 and while that would be a pretty extended C-wave it could easily act as a magnet for price to stretch toward.

I should add a "diamond" to my chart in that 22.50-18 region because if we see five waves completing there as the larger Primary C it easily counts as a larger cycle degree I-II off the 2009 low (shown in green on the chart above). Even a measured move from there and not a III would match the ferocity of the 2009-2014 move and could easily be more than 6300%.

MGM's chart actually looks more like some of the larger financial institution charts that we have discussed in previous articles. The 2018 "high" was a 76.4% retrace of the move down from MGM's all time high into the 2009 low. The price structure up from 2009-2018 is also clearly an ABC move making it very likely that MGM topped in a Cycle degree b wave. MGM dropped over 43% from Jan 2018 into December and that can count as five waves down. Since then it has clearly bounced as only an ABC corrective bounce to a 61.8% Fibonacci retrace. This sets up either a third wave or a c-wave down at Intermediate degree still likely inside the Primary wave 1 of a much larger Cycle c down ultimately taking MGM under its 2009 low of 1.82.

It could be several more years before we see the house of cards collapse that much, but the Intermediate (3) or (C.) off 32.50 region should target 17-13 into late 2020 and has potential to drop even lower if the Priamry 1 is going to follow the yellow Impulsive path.

WYNN is similar in many respects to the LVS chart. It too has five waves up from 2009 as a possible Cycle degree I. It retraced 61.8% of that move though into 2016 while LVS held much higher. We had been willing to give WYNN the benefit of the doubt that III was starting however, in June/July of 2018 it failed to hold support for a fourth wave inside what would have been Primary 1 of III toward the 290 region. This left only three waves up as a corrective rally off 2016 similar to LVS and countable as the B-wave in a wider flat for II. Off the 2018 high WYNN is showing us her cards and they look like the same "full house" of a (1)-(2)-1-2-i-ii setup in the C-wave down.

This setup for the sharpest and most severe part of the larger C-wave down could see WYNN turn down soon from the 120-124.50 resistance region and target 75 into October/November. From there the 85-95 region should contain any bounces while it makes a series of lower lows into late 2020 ultimately targeting the 38 region. But with the larger 76.4% Fibonacci retrace for II down in the 27 region it could easily stretch, especially if LVS is doing so too.

MTN as discussed looks far more like the pattern in the reg Index charts inside a Primary wave 4. But unlike most equities that managed to extend the Primary 3 into recent 2019 highs, MTN held as a (B.) wave off its January low. It is just starting to fall away from the 61.8% retrace still well inside the wave 1 of (C.) of P.4. Since there is confluence with the 123.6% extension of (C.) and the 38.2% retrace of the P.3 in the 132-130 region that is the ideal target. Even though we do not yet have much in the way of subwaves normal proportions would put the Minor degree 1 of (C.) right around 200.

CZR looks clearly corrective off the December low even if a larger pattern is not clear. But the C wave off March can still get a vth up from support in this current price range toward 13s. VAC is very interesting they way it mirrors Index counts even though technically invalidated and "severely truncated". Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) is another very clearly corrective retrace off the December low setting up for at least a measured move down toward the teens. Eldorado Holding (ERI) counts cleanly inside a Primary wave 4 of a large Diagonal, and not likely to find support until lower 20s. Boyd Gaming (BYD) more closely resembles MGM and the Fins that count 2018 as a Cycle b. BYD has five waves down from February as wave 1 of a (C.) wave targeting the 12.50 region which should complete the Primary wave 1 of that Cycle c down.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also planning on adding shorts in WYNN very soon.