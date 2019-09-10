Novelion's 8.1% Stake In Amryt Should Be Worth $1.50/share

At a $309 million equity value, pro-forma Aegerion-Amryt would have an enterprise value of $455 million or approximately 3.3x 2018 revenues vs. comps that are valued at a median of 6x 2018 revenue.

At the implied New Equity valuation of $309mm, Novelion’s 8.1% pro forma stake that it is receiving in Amryt as part of the chapter 11 plan and $5.1mm in money that it is receiving under the Amended Shared Services Agreement with Aegerion would be worth approximately $1.58/share.

I recommend buying Novelion equity (NASDAQ:NVLN) at $0.67/share as Novelion’s pro forma 8.1% equity stake in the combined Aegerion-Amryt and $5.1mm in payments that it is receiving under its Amended Shared Services Agreement with Aegerion should be worth at least $1.58/share based on the implied valuation where Amryt is raising $60 million in new equity for a 19.4% equity stake from its existing shareholders and Aegerion bondholders.

Background

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (collectively, the “Debtors”), together with their non-Debtor affiliates, including their non- Debtor-parent Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (collectively, the “Company”), comprise a rare- disease biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing prescription drug products for individuals living with rare diseases. On November 29, 2016, Aegerion entered into a merger transaction with non- Debtor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (formerly QLT Inc.) (“Novelion”), a publicly-traded company formed under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. As a result of that transaction, Aegerion became an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Novelion with Novelion owning 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Aegerion.

Through Aegerion, the Company develops and commercializes two products ― lomitapide and metreleptin ― which treat individuals with rare diseases. Despite the Company’s global presence, the majority of its revenue is derived from the sale of these drugs in the United States. For example, in 2018 the Company’s net revenues from lomitapide and metreleptin were approximately $130.4 million. $83.4 million of the net revenue was derived from prescriptions written in the United States with the remainder derived from sales and royalties on sales outside of the U.S.

Lomitapide, is a cholesterol-lowering drug designed to treat patients, on an adjunct basis, with a rare disease: homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (“HoFH”). Lomitapide is marketed in the United States under the brand name JUXTAPID. The drug is also approved in the European Union, Japan, Canada, Colombia, and Argentina, among other countries.

The Company generated net revenues from sales of lomitapide of approximately $59.1 million in 2018, which marked a $12.9 million decline from the previous year. This decline was primarily attributable to the availability of competing products (known as “PCSK9 inhibitors”) in the marketplace, restrictions on insurance reimbursement, and patients not adhering to the lomitapide therapy.

The Company acquired its second product, metreleptin, in January 2015 pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Amylin Pharmaceuticals, LLC and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP. Metreleptin is a recombinant analog of human leptin designed to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with lipodystrophy. Lipodystrophy is the medical disease involving an abnormal distribution of fat in the body which can lead to an abnormal accumulation of fat tissue, lipotoxicity, organ damage, and extreme insulin resistance and associated complications. As a result of the deficiency of leptin associated with lipodystrophy, patients experience fatigue and unregulated appetite, among other abnormalities, which are typically resistant to conventional treatments.

Metreleptin is marketed in the United States under the brand name MYALEPT. MYALEPT is approved in the U.S. as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency. Metreleptin is also approved in the European Union, where it has been approved as an adjunct treatment to treat the complications of leptin deficiency. In 2018, the Company generated revenues from metreleptin of approximately $71.4 million. The Debtors also receive royalties and other payments pursuant to an outbound license with Shionogi & Co., Ltd., which has the rights, through an outlicense, to commercialize metreleptin in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Investigations, Settlements, and Judgments

Aegerion has been the subject of several investigations and legal proceedings relating to its marketing and sales activities of JUXTAPID in the United States, compliance with the FDA-mandated Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (“REMS”) program, compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (“HIPAA”), and statements to securities markets regarding the prevalence of HoFH and other JUXTAPID performance metrics.

Following numerous settlements and judgments with various government agencies, Aegerion agreed to pay approximately $40.1 million in aggregate penalties, plus interest, over three years, and to implement a number of enhancements relating to Aegerion’s compliance program and the implementation of the JUXTAPID REMS program. Aegerion is expected to have $22.7 million in remaining penalties and judgments upon exiting bankruptcy with the last payment expected to be in 2021.

Besides the increased costs related to addressing the government investigations and paying the associated penalties, the result of the government investigations into Aegerion’s marketing practices for JUXTAPID has limited the marketplace for JUXTAPID to adult HoFH patients, which, along with the introduction of PCSK9 inhibitors, has dramatically reduced the number of patients in the U.S. on JUXTAPID in recent years reducing Aegerion’s revenues. Additionally, the government investigations resulted in reputational harm to the Company, diverted management resources from developing new products, increased compliance obligations, reduced doctors’ willingness to prescribe the Company’s products and made it difficult to retain and attract employees. The Company’s deteriorating operations along with significant debt of approximately $415 million, all of which was set to mature in 2019, led the company to seek a balance sheet restructuring.

After a comprehensive capital structure and strategic review, Aegerion elected to restructure its balance sheet through a chapter 11 filing and sell 100% of its reorganized equity to, and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of, Dublin-based Amryt Pharma Plc. The combined Aegerion-Amryt creates a rare disease company with two approved commercial products—lomitapide (Lojuxta/Juxtapid) and metreleptin (Myalept/Myalepta)—that had $136.5mm in 2018 revenues, multiple growth opportunities and robust pipeline late stage rare disease products for value creation. The existing multiple growth opportunities include: Metreleptin as a potential treatment for Partial Lipodystrophy (PL) in the United States, which is already approved for in Europe; Lomitapide as a potential treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (“FCS”); a late stage product candidate, AP01, for Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”), which is currently in Phase III; and a novel gene therapy platform, AP103, which offers a potential treatment for patients with EB and other topical indications.

Aegerion’s balance sheet restructuring under its chapter 11 filing and the sale to Amryt will provide significant benefits. The merged company capitalizes on Amryt management’s unique knowledge of and success in marketing Aegerion’s assets and European commercialization opportunities. Furthermore, the combined company will provide the opportunity for meaningful expense synergies--$25-$40mm in 2020 and rising further in 2021—through reducing overlap in expenses and eliminating the intercompany royalties through the existing LOJUXTA licensing agreement among the two companies.

Upon consummation of the bankruptcy plan of reorganization, the Debtors will have reduced the amount of their debt from $450 million to approximately $225 million, and the maturity dates under their continuing debt facilities will be extended by at least five years. They will also have access to an additional $60 million in new capital raised as part of a rights offering to existing Aegerion creditors and Amryt shareholders. Thus, the Debtors will have significantly de-levered their balance sheet, extended debt maturities and obtained additional liquidity to fund and grow their business.

In connection with the proposed restructuring, Amryt is acquiring 100% of the new equity in recapitalized Aegerion with 61.4% of Amryt’s equity being distributed to Aegerion’s existing creditors, including in complete satisfaction of Novelion’s $36 million intercompany loan to Aegerion, and existing Amryt shareholders continuing to own 38.6% of Amryt’s equity. Additionally, Aegerion will be issuing $125 million of new 5% convertible notes to existing Aegerion convertible noteholders and existing Aegerion and Amryt secured debt will receive a new $81 million secured debt facility. Furthermore, Amryt shareholders prior to the consummation of the Restructuring Transactions will receive a contingent value right (CVR) entitling them to receipt of proceeds of up to $85 million upon the occurrence of certain milestones related to the regulatory approval and commercialization of AP 101, its late-stage development product candidate, with such payments to be made in loan notes or ordinary shares, at the election of its board.

To provide the necessary liquidity to complete development of its late stage rare disease products, Amryt plans to raise $60 million through the issuance of new equity of Amryt (the Deal Equity Raise). The new equity will be priced at a 20% discount to Amryt’s implied valuation pro forma to the Restructuring Transaction with $18 million of the new equity offered to certain Amryt investors and $42 million to certain creditors of Aegerion on a pro rata basis, including Novelion. Subscribers to the Deal Equity Raise will own approximately 19.4% of Amryt’s pro forma equity. After taking into account the new Amryt equity anticipated to be issued in connection with the Deal Equity Raise, Novelion is projected to own approximately 8.1% of Amryt.

In connection with the execution of the Restructuring Support Agreement, the Debtors and Novelion negotiated and executed an amendment to the Shared Services Agreements to provide for Aegerion to make certain cash payments to Novelion on account of certain services Novelion provided or will provide to Aegerion. Pursuant to the Amended Shared Services Agreement, Aegerion has made a payment to Novelion of approximately $3.1 million and has committed to make additional cash payments of up to approximately $2 million. Novelion will retain its existing cash balances, public listing and net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards.

The $60 million being raised from the Deal Equity Raise for 19.4% of Amryt’s pro forma equity implies that Amryt’s pro forma equity value is approximately $310 million, which would value Novelion’s 8.1% stake in Amryt at approximately $25 million. Additionally, Novelion is expected to receive $5.1 million from Aegerion under the terms of its Amended Shares Services Agreement. Novelion does not have any existing debt and has approximately 19 million shares outstanding valuing its equity at approximately $1.58/share.

Conclusion

Novelion presents a compelling opportunity to acquire an equity stake in Amryt, a rare disease pharma company with existing approved drugs that have been proven to be effective for additional diseases as well additional late stage products that could provide further growth opportunities at a little over 2x 2018 revenues and at a more than 50% value discount to where $60 million in new money is being raised. Comparable companies trade at a median of 6x revenue. Additionally, the discount does not account for the fact that the pro forma Amryt should have a much better liquidity profile after restructuring its balance sheet and raising $60 million in new capital. Lastly, the value proposition is not dependent on the success of Amryt’s two late stage development products as Aegerion’s existing drugs along with existing synergies and cost savings make Amryt cheap compared to where other similar rare drug companies are valued at.

Risks

Novelion does not distribute to its shareholders the shares of Amryt that it receives as part of Aegerion’s chapter 11 restructuring and instead attempts to sell those shares and reinvest proceeds into a new business line. Amryt’s developmental drugs do not receive FDA approval. Amryt’s does not achieve the synergies and cost savings that it is projecting from the Aegerion merger.

Calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVLN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.