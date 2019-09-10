DocuSign: The Last Of The Dream Stocks

The company is expanding into a new market segment with the Agreement Cloud in order to differentiate from competitors.

The stock has been volatile this summer, dropping to lowered billings guidance, then popping due to better-than-expected performance.

DocuSign is one of the few high-growth SaaS stocks that is fairly priced.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is one of the few remaining SaaS stocks that can be bought at a fair price. This is truly amazing, considering that the company grew revenue 41% YoY and billings 47% YoY.

DocuSign is the industry leader in electronic signatures and is pursuing a larger digital activity for what it calls the DocuSign Agreement Cloud. DocuSign anticipates that the agreement cloud will ultimately become one of the basic software stacks alongside CRM, ERP and digital payments.

(Source: DocuSign)

Introduced earlier this year, the DocuSign Agreement Cloud consists of more than a dozen products and 350 prebuilt integrations, all of which are intended to make it easy for businesses to automate the agreement process, including preparation, signing, acting on and managing the agreements. This new product initiative is critical for the company in its quest to differentiate and separate it from its competitors, competitors such as Adobe (ADBE) which also has an electronic signature product.

(Source: DocuSign)

Now, for some good news and bad news.

The good news is that the price of DocuSign stock is fairly valued relative to its peers. This is good news for a company growing at approximately 40% annually. There are very few high-growth stocks that fulfill the Rule of 40% that can be bought for a fair price.

The bad news is that DocuSign is spending as much on SG&A expenses as it collects in revenue. Between profit margin and SG&A expense margin, DocuSign doesn’t compare well to its digital transformation peers.

I’m in a good mood today, so I am going to reward the good over the bad and give DocuSign a buy rating. Keep in mind that many SaaS companies are being punished this fall, and it isn’t uncommon to see stock prices fall 5% or more on news of little importance. Volatility is the price to be paid for investing in high-growth stocks.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 93 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, DocuSign is sitting smack on the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is similar to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that DocuSign is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

DocuSign's revenue grew by 37.4% for the most recent 12 months. Note that the latest quarter includes revenue generated by SpringCM which was acquired in Q3 of fiscal ‘19. The results from last year do not include revenue generated by SpringCM. The SpringCM acquisition appears to add a couple of percentage points to the YoY revenue growth but isn’t significant enough to alter any of my conclusions.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

DocuSign's free cash flow margin TTM is 7.3% for the most recent 12-month period.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To DocuSign

DocuSign's YoY organic revenue growth was 37.4%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was 7.3%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 37.4% + 7.3% = 44.7%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. From looking at the SG&A expense relative to sales, it appears that DocuSign's cash burn is pretty high.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of DocuSign, the SG&A expense is 100.5% of the total revenues. This means that DocuSign is spending all revenue intake on SG&A expenses.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for digital transformation stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

This view shows the combined effect of the gross margin and SG&A expense margin. In the case of DocuSign, the operating margin is significantly below the trend line, suggesting that cash burn is much higher than its peers.

Investment Risks

DocuSign is the industry leader in electronic signatures, but it does not have an economic moat, at least according to Morningstar. There is a fair amount of competition, with Adobe being the most feared. According to Gartner Peer Insights, there isn’t much difference in rating between DocuSign and Adobe for electronic signatures.

(Source: Gartner)

Most large organizations subscribe to Adobe products, and if Adobe can match DocuSign’s functionality, then there is a logical argument for minimizing the number of subscriptions, and that would be in Adobe’s favor. If DocuSign is unable to expand its platform offerings, then Adobe could end up taking market share from DocuSign.

The company has no track record with the DocuSign Agreement Cloud or with contract lifecycle management (CLM). DocuSign’s long-term growth prospects are hanging on these new initiatives.

Sales to large enterprises are often “lumpy” and sometimes take longer to close. This translates to high volatility in the share price.

Government sales are important for DocuSign’s growth. Government services in many cases require a separate data center which may turn out to be costly if not budgeted and managed properly.

There is also a risk that the integration of acquired technology via M&A such as SpringCM or Clause may take longer than expected or possibly not at all.

Even a slight miss on guidance or drop in billings can result in a drastic share price revaluation. This has already occurred recently with Q1 2020 results.

The high level of cash burn ultimately translates into share dilution. As an example, shares were diluted by 10.7% YoY. If the company cannot maintain superior revenue growth, then share dilution will play a significant factor in the stock price.

There are many digital transformation stocks with extreme valuations, and it is possible that we could have a SaaS market revaluation in the future. In this case, I would expect to see DocuSign's stock price fall along with the rest of the market.

The trade dispute between President Trump and China is ongoing and has the potential to cause market turbulence or even drive the United States into a recession.

Summary

DocuSign has had a volatile summer, first being clobbered by poor guidance coming out of the Q1 2020 earnings call. Then, the stock rebounded recently after the Q2 2020 earnings call due to better-than-expected performance.

The company fulfills the Rule of 40% and also has a fair stock price relative to its peers. For these reasons and the high growth rate, I am giving DocuSign a buy rating.

There are risks associated with this investment, including a market correction that could cause the stock price to decline substantially, the inability to integrate acquired technology, share dilution due to the high level of cash burn and stock-based compensation and Adobe in the rear-view mirror.

We live in exciting times. Good luck with your investments!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.