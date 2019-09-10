Tesla Insurance: A Startling Asset

Tesla (NYSE:TSLA) is getting into the insurance business. Shocking, right? Maybe not as much as you may think. For what's probably the most vertically-integrated automotive company, controlling everything from production to sales to refueling, deciding to take on insurance as well no longer seems like such a farfetched step. With sufficient demand and a relatively low risk assumed by Tesla, the product actually seems like it will become a major asset for Tesla in the future. Through this article, I will discuss how Tesla limits their own risk while still keeping prices low to entice customers and how this will affect their overall cash position.

Insuring Advantage

When Tesla announced back in April that they would be creating an insurance product under the Tesla brand, exclusively for their vehicles, it was met with skepticism. Big names, such as Warren Buffett, came out against the idea, saying that for Tesla to get into the insurance business was ludicrous. I disagree. While I obviously don’t claim to a greater intellect than Buffett, if the smartest men were always right there’d be no market. Looking at Tesla’s opportunity to provide insurance for their vehicles, it becomes evident that they are in fact in a better position than most insurance companies themselves. Take Progressive’s (NYSE:PGR) Snapshot, for example. They’ve created a product that can determine your insurance quote, based off of how well, or poorly, you drive. The device measures trip lengths, as well as pedal aggressiveness, in order to determine how well someone drives. The advantage of this is quite apparent. If someone has a lower risk of an accident, providing them a lower rate on car insurance is much less risky. Conversely, if someone is a more reckless driver, giving them a higher quote reduces the risk of losing money on the client. So what’s the relevance for Tesla? They too intend to use individual drivers’ data, with their consent, once they receive approval to do so. However, gaining approval shouldn’t be much of an issue as the information is ultimately controlled by the consumer and the concept is similar to Progressive’s Snapshot. According to Tesla, they are currently using a large base of anonymized customer’s data to help determine a more accurate flat rate. The data that they can collect currently includes information from GPS, various sensors, cameras, and a multitude of other sources. This already helps reduce cost, as it gives Tesla more information than most insurance companies have, but the advantage becomes multiplied once individual data can be used. There's no other insurance company that has capabilities close to what Tesla has in terms of data collecting. Once states approve Tesla’s data collection—which, as I’ve discussed, shouldn’t be much of an issue as it still relies primarily on consumer approval—Tesla can assess a customer’s risk-of-accident incredibly accurately. Essentially, Tesla’s dramatically superior information gives them the ability to more accurately price insurance, allowing them to achieve the best return on their business.

Moreover, Tesla is not just waltzing into the insurance industry. Their plan works through a partnership with State National Insurance, which is another big point here. State National specializes in fronting new “innovative” ways to insure vehicles and has had lots of success in the past fronting new insurance policies such as Tesla’s. Additionally, State National cannot only guide Tesla in making their business successful, but they also can help make regulatory approval much easier. Partnering with State National, which already is certified in all 50 states, gives Tesla an open door to the rest of the country as they work to build the roll-out of their insurance program. State National has received an "A" rating by AM Best, the standard for auto insurance rankings, which has been maintained since it was received in 1992. This means that Tesla is launching its insurance through a company that excels at what it does - not only is the company highly experienced in what Tesla needs, but it does it quite well. To complement State National's expertise, Tesla has recruited Matt Edmonds, a man with a lot of experience in the area. With the combined experience of Matt Edmonds and State National Insurance, Tesla has highly qualified leadership for the launch of their product, and with the additional logistical support that State National offers, Tesla is setting itself up for success.

What also may be overlooked is the additional lower risk of insuring a Tesla in comparison to another vehicle. I’m talking about Autopilot. Now, I’m sure this particular point may be tossed aside by some readers initially, but I assure you that this is perhaps the most important idea. Tesla’s Autopilot software and hardware has made incredible strides in 2019 and is nearing the eventual goal of autonomy. Even without Tesla’s Full Self Driving (“FSD”) package, Autopilot’s collision avoidance system already is helping reduce the risk of accidents, as the driving assist feature recorded one accident every 2.19 million miles driven in the second quarter. Additionally, with the FSD package engaged, Tesla recorded just one accident every 3.27 million miles driven during the same period. Now, according to NHTSA’s most recent report, there's an average of one crash every 498,000 miles in the United States. Pending approval, Tesla cannot only analyze how well someone drives, but if they’re driving at all. If someone uses FSD, or the active safety features, Tesla will be able to know this and therefore reduce their rate because their risk of accident also is significantly lower. Even further in the future, once Tesla achieves FSD, the risk that they will assume to insure someone will drop dramatically. This development is unlikely to occur until at least 2021, but it's worth noting as a game-changing future improvement. With Tesla’s ability to significantly lower the probability that any of their customers get into an accident in the first place, they are positioning themselves to greatly reduce the risk that comes with insurance.

So what would be the demand for a product like this from Tesla owners? Likely, quite high. As you probably know, it's illegal throughout the United States to drive a vehicle without insurance, which obviously creates strong demand for auto insurance as a whole. For Tesla owners, this particular legal requirement has become a bit of a grievance due to generally high insurance rates. With Tesla’s plan set to reduce these abnormally high rates by ~20%, or as much as 30%, it seems like a no-brainer for customers to choose Tesla’s insurance plan. While I’ve already discussed how Tesla can dramatically lower the cost of insurance and the risk they assume in insuring the vehicles, there are other advantages to be had. As I previously discussed, State National has an "A" rating by AM Best, meaning that individual customers generally have a positive experience. In other words, this isn’t just some cheap, cutrate, insurance plan—it gives you what you need.

Risk Analysis

Tesla is a company historically low on free capital and deep in debt. While they do remain in debt, they are working to become increasingly profitable, targeting a profitable second half. And regardless of profitability, Tesla already has a significant amount of cash on hand, $5 billion to be exact. This is key, as any decent research will highlight the importance of strong working capital for an insurance company. With cash on hand to cover claims that exceed the profits of any given client’s quote, Tesla doesn’t need to worry about short-term failure of the business. Over a longer period of time, the insurance business sheds risk due to the accumulation of capital from multiple clients. To make this clearer, if someone were to get into an accident within the first week of joining Tesla’s insurance plan, they would put Tesla at a net negative income, but with continued payments with no accidents, they then become a net positive for Tesla. The strong working capital allows them to weather out any initial setbacks.

The second major risk lies with approval. While approval of Tesla’s insurance policy could be an area of concern for some, it shouldn’t be. As I’ve discussed at length earlier, since State National, which is approved in all 50 states as an insurance provider, is fronting Tesla’s plan, Tesla's approval process should be a walk through an open door. Obviously it’s not that simple, but State National's involvement greatly expedites Tesla’s approval process and practically guarantees success. It also makes their planned expansion to the rest of the country significantly easier. The greater uncertainty then lies with their plan to eventually use data to create more accurate pricing plans for each customer. I've briefly touched on this, but it bears deeper examination. Tesla does not wish to force its customers to give them access to their driving data, rather they are looking for permission to ask drivers to share this data. This is what makes the case much more appealing to regulators. As the choice still lies with the customer, there's not much risk posed to consumers by allowing Tesla to follow through. Much like Progressive’s Snapshot, Tesla will only be using data if the customer allows them to. As a result, it's unlikely that Tesla will face any objections by regulatory bodies when working to implement this new product.

The most worrisome factor for Tesla may be pricing. Obviously there was a reason that Tesla’s vehicles were more expensive to insure than your average vehicle, and the answer lies mostly with Tesla’s pricey parts. Though, according to the report, a large reason for higher insurance billings is the notion that Tesla’s are more prone to accidents which, as I’ve shown above, is simply untrue. As for the cost of parts, a leading contributor to the costliness of Tesla’s parts is their uniqueness, which obliges third-party body shops to earn a certification and ship in these specific parts. To address this, Tesla plans on making all owners that join their insurance program use Tesla body shops. This reduces cost by ensuring that the vehicles are only worked on by Tesla employees who are specifically trained to service Tesla cars. These body shops also will have the necessary parts in stock due to the direct affiliation with Tesla. To further reduce the price of Tesla’s insurance offering, they are offering discounts for drivers with Autopilot, which is now standard in all vehicles. This is not risky because, as I’ve shown above, Autopilot dramatically reduces the risk of an accident, so there's less reason to believe that Tesla will be forced to cover a claim. With the additional security of Tesla’s Sentry Mode, Tesla has less need to worry about covering the cost of a hit-and-run or vandalism. All of these factors allow Tesla to offer a cheaper insurance policy with less risk than a traditional insurance company assumes.

Resulting Valuation

The insurance business will add a sizable new revenue stream to Tesla's business. A diversification of revenue streams can only hurt a company if the new stream itself fails, which, as I’ve argued above, is highly unlikely. So let’s talk about how much money this business can actually make Tesla. While I’m going to be analyzing this based off of a roll-out to the entire United States to keep the numbers easier to analyze through the long term, bear in mind that Tesla is focused on providing insurance to its most populous states first, meaning that the majority of their fleet could be covered by the end of this year. So, with current estimates placing 447,771 Tesla vehicles in the United States, Tesla has quite the market for its new insurance product. Based on the most recent underwriting margin of the five largest public insurance companies (Progressive, Allstate (NYSE:ALL), The Travelers Company (NYSE:TRV), Chubb (NYSE:CB), and American International Group (NYSE:AIG)), an average underwriting margin would be 11.68%. We’ll assume that Tesla follows a similar plan with their insurance and also earns a margin of 11.68% on its insurance business. Using a weighted average (more Model 3s than Model S or Model Xs) for the annual insurance rate of Tesla vehicles in the United States, $3,014, and applying the 20% savings, Tesla would charge, on average, $2,411.20 per vehicle. Now, applying the 11.68% margin, Tesla would be earning $281.63 per vehicle. This doesn’t seem too impressive. In fact, even if all 447,771 Teslas in the United States choose to operate off of Tesla Insurance, Tesla would only be making $126.107 million, an amount that still doesn't move the needle. The main reason is that Tesla simply doesn’t have the vehicle pool to make this meaningful yet. State Farm has over 83 million clients, whereas Tesla is limited to just its own brand.

However, Tesla is a growth company. This is an idea that tends to be lost when Tesla is compared to legacy car makers and other established companies. With production steadily increasing and Tesla’s guidance for between 360,000 - 400,000 deliveries this year, their product base will continue to grow. Especially once the Model Y begins mass production, production output will begin to rise far past just 400,000. With increased efficiencies and overall production output, Tesla will more than double the total fleet from the past year. Additionally, next year also could be a year of doubling overall production as Tesla plans to hit 10,000 vehicles per week by the end of this year, even without the production of the Model Y. Essentially, Tesla will have an increasingly large amount of vehicles at their disposal, all of which are prime candidates for their insurance plan, which will be able to offer the lowest rates of any other insurance company. Given Tesla’s rapid production growth, I anticipate that Tesla will be able to reach $1 billion of annual revenue from their insurance business by 2023. What makes their growth even more appealing is that Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has hinted that Tesla's insurance policy will eventually come to other countries besides the United States, significantly broadening Tesla’s future customer base. While it will take some time for Tesla Insurance to have much of an impact on Tesla’s financials, it will likely have a more immediate impact on the demand for their vehicles by removing the roadblock of high insurance rates, exemplified in this article concerning people who decided to sell their Model 3s after concluding that insurance was just too high. Overall, the move has very little risk and will only continue to increase earnings for Tesla as the company grows and expands its total output.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.