Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America

Rising yields and improving spreads may help to lift Bank of America's (BAC) stock. Yields around the world have been on the rebound since reaching in some case record low levels in August on fear of a global growth slowdown. Now, with yields bouncing, spreads should continue to widen and act as a favorable tailwind for the banks and Bank of America.

Another positive sign is that the price to tangible book value has fallen to its lowest level since December 2016. That low valuation could help to boost the stock over the near term as well, as some investors look for value plays. There is also a sign that momentum may be entering with some recent bullish options bets.

The last time I wrote on Bank of America was on August 9. At the time, I had noted that falling yields and spreads were likely to send the stock lower.

Improving yields

10-year yields have been on the rise in recent weeks from a low of about 1.45% to around 1.66% as of September 10. With the yield on the 10-year rising at a faster pace than the 2-year yield, it has resulted in the steepness of the yield curve to widen. Since August 27, the spread between the 10-year and the 2-year has expanded from a negative 0.06% to a positive 0.05%. Since that time, Bank of America's stock has risen by almost 10% to $28.75 from around $26.20 as of September 9.

Valuation is Low

The stock is also at nearly its lowest valuation in the past three years, trading at a price to tangible book value of 1.50. Meanwhile, in one year, the forward PE ratio has fallen to its lowest valuation since late 2018. The low valuations are likely to act as a floor for the stock.

Bullish Options Betting

The options are suggesting the stock may rise as well over the near term. Recently, the January 17, 2020 calls saw their open interest rise by about 17,000 contracts to a total of 33,068. It appears the options were traded on the ASK, and that would suggest the calls were bought, and a bet that the stock would rise. The options trade for about $0.80 per contract, and that gives the open interest a total dollar value of approximately $2.6 million. It is a reasonably large bet given that the stock would need to rise to around $31.80 to break even if the options are held until the expiration date. That is about 10.6% higher than the stock prices of approximately $28.75 as of September 9.

Technical Strength

The technical chart shows that the stock is approaching a level of technical resistance at $29.50, and should the stock rise above that level, it could rise to around $31, a gain of about 8%.

The relative strength index is also trending higher, despite the stock trading sideways since the middle of January, a bullish divergence. It is a sign that the stock is likely to rise over the longer term.

As of now, as long as yields can continue to rise and spreads can widen, Bank of America's stock may continue to rise. It would seem that based on the bullish option betting and technical chart, the bullish momentum is likely to continue to build, and shares should continue to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.