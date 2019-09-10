Kiadis Pharma N.V. (KIADF) CEO Arthur Lahr on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (OTC:KIADF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call September 10, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Amy Sullivan - Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Arthur Lahr - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Holmes - Chief Financial Officer

Lenny Van Steenhuyse - KBC Securities

Dylan van Haaften - NIBC

Philippa Gardner - Jefferies International Ltd.

Mark Breidenbach - Oppenheimer & Co.

Welcome to today's Kiadis Pharma First-Half 2019 Interim Results Call.

I’d now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Amy Sullivan. Please go ahead.

Amy Sullivan

Thank you, Sarah. This is Amy Sullivan, Head of Corporate Affairs for Kiadis. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our first-half 2019 financial results.

Before proceeding with the call, please note that our discussion and the supporting presentation contain forward-looking statements and our actual results could vary from those projected. The agenda for our call today will be as follows. Arthur Lahr, our CEO, will begin with opening remarks and the business highlights for the first-half; Scott Holmes, our CFO, will then review our financial highlights for the period; and Arthur will return to review our key milestones and deliver closing remarks. We’ll then open the call to Q&A.

I’ll now turn the call over to Arthur.

Arthur Lahr

Thank you, Amy, and good afternoon to those of you joining from the EU and good morning to those of you in the United States.

If I can flip to Slide 4. As you know, the first-half of 2019 was really a transformational for Kiadis with some excellent progress and some unique changes to the company. The – specifically, of course, the acquisition of CytoSen really transformed the company by adding an additional platform that make us one of the few players in the world of combining the innate and adaptive immune system arm in the company.

With that, as we communicated previously, we can revolutionize haploidentical transplant, but it also opens up new opportunities for us to develop cell therapy cancer treatments. So not only using cells in the transplant setting, but much more broadly using cells to treat cancers. As you know, with ATIR we’re in Phase 3 and we have our filing underway with EMA, with the NK platform, we intend to start clinical trials as soon as possible in 2020.

Next slide, please. To give you a quick overview of the different programs, with ATIR, we are, as I said, in Phase 3 and in filing, and what we guided previously is that, we expect the conditional approval in 2020. And we expect Phase 3 completion of enrollment in 2021, after which we can take the interim readout.

But the additional programs that came to us through the acquisition of CytoSen are equally interesting with an additional trial to start in transplants together with the BMT-CTN, with an additional trial to start to treat AML relapse/refractory patients and new programs that we are going to start in additional cancer indications.

Next slide, please. The EMA regulatory process we’ve communicated previously on Slide 6. As communicated, EMA convened a SAG meeting on September 3. And as previously disclosed, the next step is for this application to be reviewed by the CAT likely in October, where the, of course, the SAG feedback will be incorporated. And we continue to expect – we continue to expect to receive a decision from the EMA in 2020, after this CAT and CHMP customary previews.

Next slide, please. The next slide is on the Phase 3 program, which we’ve communicated previously, 250 patients in 50 sites across U.S., Canada and Israel, with ATIR had to have against the PTCy or Baltimore protocol. As we communicated previously, we’re enrolling the study fully in line with our own expectations.

As a customary with these studies, we’ve spent the first year, year-and-a-half to really get sites up and running. And when we started this study, we, of course, started with just one site up back in 2017, end of 2017 and been by now we have the vast majority of the sites active across U.S., Europe, Canada and Israel. And since recently, we really shifted focus to increase the number of patients per site rather than adding new sites. So as I mentioned, we expect full enrollment and interim by 2021. And as I mentioned, we’re on track towards the target.

Next slide, please. Slide 8 describes the preparation that we have ongoing for a launch in Europe. Again, everything on track there to make the product available as soon as possible after European approval. And as customary with these products, there’s a number of countries where we can launch immediately like Germany and Sweden. And there’s a number of countries where typically just because of the reimbursement specifics in those countries can take a roughly about a year like Spain and Italy and Belgium. So as mentioned, all preparation is fully on track and ready to immediately start commercializing on the European approval.

And next slide, please. As I mentioned, we’ve expanded through the acquisition of CytoSen into NK cell therapy. And the first program that we’re going to start is a Phase 1/2 trial to use NK cells in the transplant setting. The previous data generated at MD Anderson showed that the addition of three doses of NK cells after haploidentical transplant significantly reduces relapse rate and improve survival.

Based on that data, the company before we acquired CytoSen had started the interactions with BMT-CTN, which is the U.S. bone marrow transplant to clinical trial network and designed a protocol, which is described on this slide. Phase 1/2 study will enroll approximately 63 patients, with a short safety lead in followed by the evaluation phase, and the primary endpoint of this study is relapsed to one year of transplant.

The protocol is exactly the same as the previous work done at MD Anderson with three doses of NK cells treating patients with high-risk AML or MDS. Now this is a remarkable study, and we’re really proud that we’re able to work with the BMT-CTN on this study.

As you may know, the BMT-CTN is the clinical trial network for transplant sites in the US. It consists of the top 15 transplant sites, like Johns Hopkins and MD Anderson. And the BMT-CTN was created to allow running your important and potentially protocol shifting trials in the U.S. in transplants.

Parties that participate in the BMT-CTN therefore also have an obligation, if you will, to support enrollment and to help those selected studies forward as quickly as possible. And the BMT-CTN only picks one study every year. They have never picked an NK cell study in transplants. We’re, again, very proud that this study was the one selected by this consortium for this given year, that we’re working very hard to start up the study and we’re very confident that we will proceed as soon as with this.

Next slide, please. Historically, as you know, Kiadis was focused on transplants. But the next slide, Slide #10 gives you a great illustration of the potential to move beyond the transplants. The data on Slide 10 describes clinical proof-of-concept for treating AML patients directly with six doses of NK cells.

To give you a bit of background, AML patients after relapsing twice, really have no options anymore, and their average outlook is visible and their typical survival is just a matter of months. So both MD Anderson and its site in Brazil decided to treat these types of patients with six doses of NK cells and achieve really remarkable results. The – about three quarters of the patients treated, 75% MD Anderson and 69% across the two sites combined, were brought into complete remission. About half of the patients was subsequently transplanted and one-year survival was close to 40%.

So again, really remarkable results. That reminded me of the CAR T like that cures the – of the early days, and it provides the promise of a CAR T like potential, but without, of course, all the genetic engineering that the CAR T companies have to deal with.

Next slide, please. The next slide, Slide 11 provides a further illustration of the potential with NK cells to treat cancer. There’s a low clinical evidence that NK cells play a vital role in solid tumors. And the data that you see here is data generated clinically, with two marketers to antibodies, Herceptin and Erbitux. And what you’re looking at is a subgroup analysis for patients that have a certain NK cell mutation.

A certain part of the population 10% to 15% have a naturally occurring mutation, which gives them high affinity CD16. And because of this high affinity CD16, ADCC is more potent and ADCC, as you know, is mediated through NK cells.

So what you’re looking at is essentially to [cover my curves] [ph] survival for patients treated with either Herceptin and Erbitux, where there is a very potent NK cell effect at work or survival in patients treated with those antibodies, where the NK cells are not very potent.

And as you can clearly see, the presence of more potent NK cell activation has a dramatic input positive impact on survival. Now this data, of course, is known in the fields is widely recognized and it again provides a great proof-of-concept, real life proof-of-concept that NK cell action in combination with monoclonal antibodies that are already commercially approved can provide a massive therapeutic benefit.

Next slide, please. And with that, I would like to hand over to Scott Holmes.

Scott Holmes

Thank you, Arthur. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. I’ll now make some brief comments on the financial highlights for the first six months ended June 30, 2019.

If you move to the next slide, total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30 increased to €25.7 million in 2019 verses the €11.1 million in 2018 period. That operating expense increase was primarily driven by increases in research and development expenses, which increased to €16.2 million in 2019 to date versus €7.7 million in the 2018 period.

Those increases are primarily the result of further expansion of our workforce in all areas across the organization, as well as the clinical trial expenses related to via ATIR Phase 3 study that Arthur discussed, which is being executed in the United States, Europe, Canada and Israel with enrollment ongoing, as well as other costs related to the manufacturing and expansion of our manufacturing capabilities, or laboratories and other necessary R&D expenses.

On the general and administrative side, we incurred $9.5 million – sorry, €9.5 million worth of expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2019. Again, primarily the result of the increase in our workforce, but also importantly, higher expenses related to market access preparations, our financing round completed in Q2 and costs associated with the acquisition of CytoSen Therapeutics, which was announced in April and completed in June.

As it relates to our financial results in CytoSen, its important to remember that these results that I just discussed for the six months ended June 30, 2019 included approximately one-month of the CytoSen activities and NK-related activities from the time of acquisition through the end of the second quarter.

So as one looks to future periods, we would expect to obviously see a greater increase in our operating expenses as it relates to those activities when compared to the first six months of 2019.

Those resulting activities coupled or offset by our financing, private placement that we completed in the second quarter of 3.7 million shares, which for gross proceeds of €27.6 million, or net proceeds of €25.4 million, all result in an ending cash balance as of June 30 of €62.7 million.

Excuse me, and with that, I’ll put the remarks on the financials and I’ll hand it back over to Arthur to move to the next slide. I’ll hand it back over to Arthur to discuss the upcoming milestones for the company. Thank you.

Arthur Lahr

So on Slide 14, we depict the anticipated news flow as we’ve communicated previously. In 2019, we will see continued enrollment of the Phase 3 and we will communicate through the Scientific Advisory Board once all contracts have been signed with the different members.

As we communicated previously, Carl June, will be one of our SAB members, and we got in touch with him through the CytoSen acquisition. In 2020, we’ll have a very busy year with the potential European approval and launch of ATIR that continues enrollments into Phase 3. And we will start two trials with the NK cell in transplants and AML relapse/refractory, as I previously discussed, and we expect to initiate additional trials in either ATIR or NK.

2021 is the year when we will have for most of our data come out with complete enrollment of the Phase 3 and interim data on the Phase 3. And we would expect interim data for the – for one or two of the NK clinical trials. That’s also the year when we again expect to launch additional ATIR or NK trials.

So with that, I would like to complete the presentation for today and hand it back to Amy.

Amy Sullivan

Thank you. At this time, Sarah would be opening the line for questions.

Our first question today is from the line of Lenny Van Steenhuyse from KBC Securities. Please go ahead.

Lenny Van Steenhuyse

Hi, good afternoon, and thanks for taking my questions. At the end of 2018, there was a report of an FTE count of 97 in total, of course, further expansion of the workforce was expected and also mentioned into – in the results. I was wondering if you could elaborate on FTE evolution in the course of the first semester, both on R&D and commercial side and where are you right now in terms of headcount? And how do you see this evolving further towards here? And thank you.

Arthur Lahr

Thank you, Lenny, for the question. We are – we haven’t specifically disclosed the headcount, but indeed, of course, the number of FTE is increasing. Through the acquisition of CytoSen, we had a number of people – additional people joined the company, although as we mentioned previously, that number was relatively modest order of magnitude to 10 people.

We’ve had additional commercial hires, but also on that front, the number is relatively modest. The number of people required to launch commercially in Europe is fairly small and it’s focused mostly on the market access and a number of other functions, mostly central functions.

Most of the additional hires have been in R&D, clinical medical, as well as in operations and QA. We’re, of course, with the ramping up to Phase 3, we needed to expand resources to provide the product to patients in the clinic. But, as I mentioned, we’re not – we haven’t specifically disclosed the number of FTEs and I assume we’ll do that again at the end of the year.

Lenny Van Steenhuyse

Okay, thanks very much. I’ll jump back into the queue.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Dylan van Haaften from NIBC. Please go ahead.

Dylan van Haaften

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just one for now. Just on the SAG meeting. I was just wondering if there’s anything you could tell us around the line of questioning and concerns raised during the SAG? Thank you.

Arthur Lahr

Yes, we decided to not to give any specific feedback on the SAG meeting. And the reason for that is very simple. We, of course, will communicate on our regulatory process when there is a precise and specific and definite information to share. And as you know, SAG in Europe is an advisory meeting on specific questions and not necessarily predictive of CAT and CHMP final conclusions. So we consider they would not be appropriate to specifically provide any color.

In addition, as you may know, most companies actually do not disclose SAG meetings in general. In 2018, there were roughly 30 of those meetings on roughly 80 approval procedures. So they’re very common, very customary and most companies don’t disclose them. And the reason we did mention that this SAG meeting was going to take place was – because it triggered a delay in our process and pushed the approval from 2019 to 2020.

The one thing I can say, though, is that the meeting went very well. The team did an excellent job of preparing, as they’ve done all along the regulatory process. And I’m pleased with everything that the company is doing on the regulatory front.

Dylan van Haaften

Excellent. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Philippa Gardner from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Philippa Gardner

Oh, thank you. Just on the SAG meeting. I mean, I guess, given the time of the meeting, is there any reason why the outcome of this is not being discussed at the ongoing CAT meeting, which is happening this week? And then related to that, do you think that once it’s been discussed at the CAT that the CHMP will then look at this site and the CAT outcomes at the subsequent CHMP meeting, or do you think it will be a latest CHMP meeting? Thank you.

Arthur Lahr

Yes. Thank you, Philippa, for the question. The SAG meeting was September 3. And in parallel to the SAG meeting, the CAT meeting had specific questions to us, which are – were not exactly the same as the questions to the SAG. The – so by definition, this – the CAT meeting, discussing the results from the SAG could not take place already in September. And the reason is, is in a way very mundane.

The SAG meeting took place on September 3, then the [indiscernible] prepare and draft meeting minutes from the SAG meeting, it has to be circulated to the SAG members and they need to give their commentary on that. And that, again, very mundane and that process is not yet final. There are no final meeting minutes even from the SAG meeting, because these are very busy clinicians from all over the place. They still need to give a full final commentary.

In addition, the responses that we submitted to CAT for the CAT questions, of course, need to incorporate your initial view on the SAG feedback. So, again, by definition, it wouldn’t have been possible to have a SAG on September 3, followed by CAT also in September.

So, CAT is in October, would not have been possible to do that faster. And, of course, what is a bit frustrating, but just unavoidable is the fact that we had the summer come in between, otherwise things could have moved a bit faster.

With CAT in October, there is a chance that CHMP would still also be in October. But typically with a conditional approval, there’s a period of at least a month, where the company and EMA discuss the specific conditions and finalize the exact wording of those conditions. And that typically is not possible in that one week interval between CAT and CHMP. So typically, there’s at least a month between a CAT and the CHMP in a conditional approval setting.

Philippa Gardner

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Mark Breidenbach

Hey, Arthur. Good afternoon. How are you? Just a quick question on the MD Anderson and NK cell therapy trials and also your planned NK cell therapy cells. Should we be expecting any additional long-term follow-up or readouts from MD Anderson trials? And with regard to the NK-REALM trial in collaboration with BMT-CTN, will the BMT-CTN be in control of news flow from that trial?

Arthur Lahr

So on your first question, of course, the patients in the transplant study at MD Anderson and the AML relapse/refractory study at MD Anderson and in Brazil, of course, those patients are still followed. And, of course, we would expect or you should expect a further publication on that.

As you know, the first 12 patients in the – or first 13, I should say, in a transplant study was published in blood. But there’s no peer-reviewed publication yet of the full 25 or of the AML relapse/refractory. So, stay tuned to the more data, of course, to follow. But as you also know, submissions in the U.S. [ph] are typically ever throughput time of many months, a bit more data to follow-up.

On the BMT-CTN trial, of course, communication is asked to be in collaboration with the BMT-CTN, but it is a company sponsored trial and it will be a company data. So, of course, that’s very different from a trial run by an investigator. I’m not going to comment exactly on what the mechanisms are, because, as I said, with any clinical trial, there is a lot of coordination between the principal investigators and the company before the information is published.

You can rest assured, of course, however, that if there’s material information, we have an obligation to make it make available and we would, of course, do that, and of course, options always exist in all those contracts.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. Thanks for that clarification.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Lenny Van Steenhuyse from KBC Securities. Please go ahead.

Lenny Van Steenhuyse

Hi. Thank you for letting me pose my last question. I was just wondering if you could comment on potential interactions you had with local regulatory instances on potential reimbursement of the T-cell product in Europe and how these discussions are ongoing? And if you have any obligation also to publish or report on outcomes of those discussions? Thank you.

Arthur Lahr

Thank you, Lenny, for the question. So the reimbursement discussions are different from country-to-country. The – and in most countries, the process starts – the official process starts after approval, and not before. But we’ve done a lot of work to prepare for that.

To give you a feel for the sequence of what typically occurs, you’re the first country where you can launch is Germany, where you communicated price through the GBA. And that typically then becomes public, novel in the day of approval, but in the – very shortly within a quarter after that, and there’s a very initial review by the GBA and then it automatically becomes public. After that, there’s a negotiation of about a year or precisely a year with GBA. And after that year, the final price gets set by the GBA and again becomes public knowledge.

In other countries like Italy and Spain and Belgium, you start a confidential discussion with the the IFAH and the reimbursement agencies in the other countries. And after that year, there is a list price that’s been publicly communicated and then there are typically confidential discounts that are not publicly available.

Again, in other countries like Sweden, it depends on whether you are exempt from the – from a health technology assessments or not. And those discussions either take place before approval or right after, but again, those interactions are confidential. Of course, there’s a benefit in not having to go through the full technology assessments, because it just saves time.

So I’m afraid that for the coming months, there really isn’t any publicly available information. There’s no final pricing or anything yet in the key markets. The first information to come out after European approval will be the price that we’ve communicated to the GBA and under which – and at which price we will make products available in Germany and other countries. We’ll take a bit more time after that.

Lenny Van Steenhuyse

Okay. Thank you for that clarification. Very handy.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Dylan van Haaften from NIBC. Please go ahead.

Dylan van Haaften

Excellent. Just one more question from my end. Just on the NK-REALM trial design, did you meet with the FDA on the trial design? And then the second part of that is sort of what drives your confidence that three infusions in the first month will be sufficient to control relapse in one year? Thank you.

Arthur Lahr

The company before the acquisition has had interactions with the FDA on the design of the NK-REALM trial. So those interactions have already taken place. So that hopefully addresses your first question, and they had already communicated publicly. We will typically not communicate specific interactions with the regulators.

So, I’m going to stay siloed on any interactions we’ve had since the acquisition. Why are we confident that the three doses will be adequate, that confidence really comes from the MD Anderson data. The data generated in 25 patients was generated with the same three doses at the same three time points, which was two days before infusion of the graph seven days after and 28 days after.

The data that was generated with MD Anderson against a contemporaneous control at the same site using the same basic protocol. But without these three doses, show a massive improvement in relapse. Typical relapse rate at MD Anderson same patient population, same protocols, long-term 48 months out is 45%. And with the addition of the three doses, that relapse rate went down to 8%.

So, and that is a huge difference in relapse rates over long periods of follow-up, again, with contemporaneous control in the same clinic with the same basic protocols. And then improving the relapse also translates into a huge improvement in survival from about 50% of patients. So, again, long-term of roughly 48 months to 75%, so a huge improvement in survival.

This clinical benefit in upper setting is remarkable. It addresses the key problem all haplotransplants, which is relapse rate. And it gives us a lot of comfort that the BMT-CTN study is properly designed and will give good outcomes. And it was exactly this data that was so convincing to this consortium and made them pick this particular study for support.

Dylan van Haaften

Thank you very much for that. I was just confused, because the slide deck, maybe it’s an old deck said six doses, and I was confused because of that. But thank you very much for clarifying that.

Arthur Lahr

Yes. The slide deck that was just presented did not include the data on the transplant study and the BMT-CTN study. The data shown in the slide deck that we just went through is for a different study in a different setting. That is not the six doses or six does given to relapse/refractory patients that are not getting a transplant. The transplant data is three doses, the use of NK is to treat AML at $6.

Dylan van Haaften

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. At this point, I’d like to hand the call back to Amy.

Amy Sullivan

Thank you, Sarah, and thank you to everyone for joining us this morning. We look forward to keep you updated on our progress as the year advances. In the meantime, if you have any additional questions or would like more information on Kiadis, please feel free to reach out. Have a good day.

