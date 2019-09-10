Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK) Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call September 10, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Mark Trudeau - Chairman and CEO

Bryan Reasons - EVP and CFO

Steve Romano - EVP and Chief Scientific Officer

Dave Risinger - Morgan Stanley

Dave Risinger

My name is Dave Risinger. I cover both major and specialty pharmaceuticals. And it's my pleasure to welcome the Mallinckrodt management team. We're pleased to have with us today Mark Trudeau, who is the Chairman and CEO, to my immediate left, followed by Bryan Reasons, he is Executive Vice President and CFO, and Steve Romano, who is Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer.

So, I thought that we would start off by turning it over to you Mark, just to provide some opening remarks about the most recent news on the opioid settlement in principle that was announced on Friday. We obviously are going to be talking about opioid litigation and then go into some of the fundamentals of the Company and some of the good pipeline news.

So, let me start with you, Mark.

Mark Trudeau

Yes. Thanks, David. And first of all, apologies for my scratchy voice, I have a bit of a cold that seemed to take residence in my throat. So, I’ll muscle through this to the best of my ability. But, it's really a pleasure to be part of the conference today, I think, particularly in light of the events of the several days.

I think if we look in retrospect now, some of the rumors that were reported in the media that led to some pretty wild speculation about the Company and what we were doing on Thursday. I think, between the settlement that we announced on Friday, and the transaction that we announced this morning, should give folks a lot of color as to what we're actually doing. And largely, you see that we're operating as the normal course of business. And, for example, the transaction that we announced this morning, which we've been working on for quite some time, we think that has a very, very good valuation. And, of course, one of the parties that we used as an advisor on that particular transaction, Latham & Watkins, who’s been a longstanding partner for us, legal partner, was one of the firm's that was mentioned in some of the discussions on Thursday.

So, again, I think, what we're operating in -- the environment that we're operating in is one that has a significant amount of uncertainty, largely created by the dramatic uncertainty and distorted by the dramatic uncertainty that opioid litigation is creating. So, I did want to reflect a little bit on the settlement on Friday, because it's quite important that people understand what we actually did on Friday.

First of all, the obvious headline was that we settled for a certain amount of money and a certain amount of product for these Track 1 Cases in the MDL. But most importantly, and I think this is where people have really missed the boat. The settlement really enables us to have the appropriate time to get into discussions, and what we believe is likely or potentially a pathway to settle this globally and with finality. And that's been our objective all along.

Our primary objective is to separate the generic business from the branded business. We've been quite clear about that over the last couple of years. But, it's been difficult with the overhang of the litigation at play here. And we actually think, we now may have a pathway to settle this. And that's what we're going to be working on for the next several months here to see if we can finally move that aside. Largely, everything else that we're working on is primarily business as usual. But, again, because of the opioid medication distorting everything else, it's been very difficult to operate with that as an overhang. So, we saw that as a very positive development. And very happy to talk about the rest of the business, but I think those couple of things in the last couple of days really were misinterpreted by the market. And I hope now, as we look at it in hindsight, you can see that it was -- the timing was unfortunate, but the strategy was one that actually positions us we believe, to put the opioid litigation aside longer term, resolve that and then deal with the opportunities and challenges that we have in our branded business, which we think are very exciting. And we have the opportunity to address those going forward once that opioid litigation is settled for good.

Q - Dave Risinger

Okay. That's very helpful as a kick off here. And maybe this is a better question for you, Bryan. But, have you talked about your current rate of spending on litigation or what's going out of cash flow to deal with the litigation situation currently in 2019, ignoring any lawsuits, or settlements, I should say?

Bryan Reasons

So, just ongoing opioid litigation?

Dave Risinger

Yes. Just what the Company is having to spend on dealing with the lawsuit?

Bryan Reasons

Yes. And that was actually disclosed in the Form 10, when we filed that. And it's been about $40 million a year.

Dave Risinger

$40 million a year? Okay. And Mark, you had mentioned hopes to eventually settle globally? Could you help us understand that a little bit better? I think, it's difficult for us to see from the outside what the line of thinking is and how to corral this?

Mark Trudeau

Yes. And I agree, and I'm not talking about settling the opioid litigation for all of the defendants and plaintiffs. I'm talking about an opportunity that we believe gives Mallinckrodt a specific pathway to settle with the plaintiffs globally, something that would be appropriate, manageable and satisfying for both parties. I can't get into the specifics of the strategy. But, let me just say that the speculation or the calculations that have gone on using the financial settlement that we have with this first particular instance is really not the way we're thinking about it at all. Again, that particular settlement was designed simply to give us the appropriate time and open up a framework that we think could work for all parties going forward.

Dave Risinger

And so, how are you thinking about it then, since you said that the market isn’t looking at it correctly?

Mark Trudeau

Yes. Well, as I said, I think that we may have a vehicle to both separate the business and settle these things globally, achieving both objectives. And David, I really can’t comment further because obviously we're just starting into those discussions and negotiations. Let's just say that before the settlement on Friday, that avenue was not open. Now, we believe we’ve opened that window and we think there's at least a pathway for discussions.

Dave Risinger

Okay. And one other question, just so that we understand. So, when you talk about settlement, obviously that’s with the MDL. What would you do with the states? Is that -- that’s currently separate as we understand it, but we'd love to get your perspective.

Mark Trudeau

Yes. I think, that's been one of the challenges, frankly, of finding a global settlement is that you have so many parties at play here, often with differing objectives. Again, the framework that we've developed, we think, could include all parties, not just folks that are involved in the current MDL, but the states as well. And again, at the moment, there is a long ways ago. But again, I come back to the fact that prior to Friday, we didn't see any pathway to get that done. Now, we see that there may be a pathway.

Dave Risinger

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you. Maybe we could pivot to the Acthar reimbursement situation. So, the government actions seem to be unfair, and that may not hold up in court. Obviously, that's your argument. Could you just explain your position, and then the timing for resolution, please?

Mark Trudeau

Yes, sure. So, I think, one of the things that's been the case is that people have kind of assumed that the opioid litigation, the CMS resolution, and some of our near-term maturities, all together, are conspiring to create an environment of uncertainty that makes it particularly challenging for us. I would say that outside of the opioid litigation, which really is an entity complete into itself, and we talked about how we're going to address that, the rest of these things in the near term are really just normal course of business.

Bryan will speak to the debt structure and the near term maturities here in a minute.

With regards to CMS and Acthar, clearly, we think we have a very clear cut case of administrative procedure, which is essentially what we've sued the HHS around. The case was heard in front of a judge in August. The judge said that he felt like he could rule on this relatively rapidly, as early as the end of last month. Our view was that would be the earliest that it could happen, more than likely we should get resolution sometime before the end of the year. Again, we think we have a very strong case. How it ultimately gets resolved will be determined by the judge. And when that event is determined, it will dictate how we proceed going forward. We have a range of scenarios, depending on how the judgment goes. But one way or another, we're going to be able to resolve that issue and continue to drive growth and utilization for Acthar long term.

Dave Risinger

Okay. That's very helpful. So, maybe Bryan, you could remind us about the numbers involved and the implications from a financial standpoint. And then, if you could talk about, maybe we could go back to you Mark afterword about the scenarios that you had just…

Bryan Reasons

Yes. So, on CMS you're asking?

Dave Risinger

Yes.

Bryan Reasons

And we disclosed. So, the range is, if the complete downside is -- if the base year AMP is reset all the way to the beginning and that would be a retroactive payment of about $600 million, and prospectively would impact revenues between $90 million and $100 million on the Medicaid business. And based on kind of where the court case went, we don't believe that full retroactive is the most likely.

When you look at our debt -- I'll get into the debt structure a little bit. Our next maturity is April 2020 and that's a $700 million tranche. And we do believe that even if the worst case $600 million is due, we have a clear pathway to take care of that maturity through cash on the balance sheet, liquidity between now and then from cash flows, and plenty of secured capacity. So, that's -- and we're currently looking at various strategies on what the most efficient way to take care of that maturity would be.

Dave Risinger

Okay. And then, Mark, you had mentioned different scenarios.

Mark Trudeau

Yes. So, I mean, depending on how it plays, I mean, if we got the worst case, for example, we probably wouldn't accept the worst case, and we’d take other legal action, for example. If we got the best case, then, that certainly dictates how we're likely to pursue Acthar in the future. But in many ways, the CMS outcome is not really a driver of Acthar strategy. Our fundamental strategy for Acthar has been and continues to be to modernize the brand. By modernize the brand, I mean, simply that we're creating a data set that's contemporary and modern and that addresses the appropriate patients for Acthar, which are typically refractory patients across a variety of indications, and demonstrating that that Acthar in that particular patient has benefits. And the RA data that we presented earlier this year, which was very strong and very powerful, is certainly getting the attention of both payers and prescribers, because that information describes the appropriate patient, the dose and the duration for Acthar for those refractory RA patients.

We have half a dozen other clinical trials that are currently running that will play out over the next 12 to 18 months. And by the end of 2020, we'll have a very clear idea of what Acthar is and what Acthar isn't. In addition to that, we're developing a prefilled syringe, and that prefilled syringe is likely, if it gets approved, to become the unit of use for most of the adult indications.

So, we'll have potentially two different presentations with the current multi-dose vial being more used for the infantile spasms indication more than likely, that would be the only indication where it’s weight-based and you need a multi-dose vial. And then, the prefilled syringe would be used primarily for most of the adult indications on the basis of the data.

Now, if for some reason, the data doesn't play out the way we expect, it'll drive a certain set of actions. If it plays out the way we expect it and it's quite positive, similar to what we've seen with RA, it’ll drive a different set of actions. So, the CMS outcome doesn't necessarily dictate the overall strategy of Acthar, it's still driven by data generation and appropriate positioning for appropriate patients, largely refractory, supported by modern clinical data.

Dave Risinger

Okay, thank you. And just to follow on, on that. So, Steve, could you just talk about the trials to watch? And we’re most interested in the placebo-controlled trials, if you could include those as well?

Steve Romano

Sure. Yes. So, maybe, if I could take a step back there and just give you a summary of some of the activity, because I believe so much of the investment in the research and development and commercialization activities, that science and technology forward have been sort of eclipsed by the recent headlines. So, if we look at the inline brands, support of the inline brand including Acthar, we’ve done a tremendous amount this year. So, we've invested over $500 million in modernizing this product. A lot of that went to clinical trials, also went to preclinical work and health economics and outcomes research to underscore the value in the most refractory types of patients. So, those programs are beginning to sort of bear fruit. So, the first one, of course, was the RA study, very tremendous data in a very tough to manage population of patients with high disease activity level, who have already run through many, many different options.

We also very recently completed the MS registry. This is 160-patient registry of patients who have flared and are being treated for their flares. So, terrific data there that we’ll roll out later in the year.

The next study to come up on the placebo-controlled side of things is a study in lupus. So, we're very excited about that. We could have that data as early as end of the year. You might recall, few years ago, there was a small pilot study that was done by the previous owners of the product, where we saw some very compelling data, again in some of the toughest to treat patients with lupus. You might know that there's very few opportunities out there to manage these patients besides the older immunosuppressants. Benlysta is out there, has a very modest effect.

So, the bottom-line is, we could have some very interesting data as early as year-end, certainly by January, in that population.

As we go forward in '20 and then into '21, we've got several other placebo-controlled trials that we'll read out, including sarcoidosis, uveitis, keratitis, and we're still continuing some of the work on FSGS, which is one of the contribuants to the nephrotic syndrome. So, very excited there.

But, we've also this year seen advancements in our investments and the other inline brands. So, we've got some great data on acute-graft-versus-host with Therakos. We reported that in February, that in February that was in pediatric patients. We had some nice data come out with INOMAX and had some very good conversations with the agency about expanding the label. And in that case, it's really looking at pulmonary hypertension that occurs during cardiovascular surgery. We've got that indication in all the parts of the world. We're going to see if we can actually get that through based on real world evidence and importation of completed randomized controlled trial data from Australia. So, really nice data on the inline side.

If I could say something about the development portfolio. We've also had some really good news with terlipressin. So, this is one of our lead Phase 3 programs. And we just reported out robustly positive study. And I can't -- this is in hepatorenal syndrome. So, this is acute renal failure in the setting of advanced liver disease, cirrhosis. So, I can't tell you all those details, because we're about to submit it for a late breaker into the liver meeting in Boston later this fall, but very excited about that.

We are days away from locking our database for StrataGraft. StrataGraft is one of the products we have. It's a regenerative skin product where the first indication is in deep partial-thickness. And we’ve just completed that study. So, I'm hoping in a matter of weeks, we'll be able to present that data as well to the market.

And then, we're still working on DTS-270, what we now refer to adrabetadex for the treatment of an ultra-rare neurodegenerative condition. This is NPC type 1. Now, this is very interesting because the agency -- given the rareness of this particular condition, the agency has been open to a back and forth evaluation of the available data, beyond just the registration study. There was an NIH trial; there was a large EAP outside of Chicago -- out of Chicago Rush, and we're evaluating that data.

And then, lastly, we're going to progress to a Phase 3 program with our MNK-6105, which is a ammonia scavenger that's going to be targeting another complication of advanced liver disease, in this case, it’s hepatoencephalopathy. So, it pairs very nicely with terlipressin, if it were to be positive. And we're going to initiate that.

And then, my final comment is that on the research collaboration side, we just announced a really exciting collaboration. It's in the preclinical space. Over the next two to three years, we'll move into the clinic. But, we've got an interesting option to target some complement-mediated conditions and autoimmune conditions based on a short interfering RNA. And we've announced that with Silence Therapeutics, so very excited about that. So, I just figured I'd take a moment to kind of round out the activity and the progress that we've made. It doesn't seem to get much air time.

Mark Trudeau

It should be quite obvious that our pipeline is just starting to build momentum. Steve’s obviously very excited as are we. Keep in mind that we didn't have a pipeline when we spun six years ago. We didn't inherit anything. We built all of this. And like any pipeline, it takes some time to start to build momentum. And sometimes you have some fits and starts at the beginning. But clearly, based on what we're seeing now, you can see that momentum building.

The other comment I wanted to make is that Acthar could be starting to emerge as a much different drug than people historically have thought about it. Historically, it was a drug that was largely used for the neurological conditions. And it's very effective in those neurological conditions, IS and MS for example. But as the data is emerging, it appears to be potentially a very effective drug for rheumatology conditions, particularly refractory RA. And as Steve said, the lupus trial is favorable. You could see the drug really starting to be repositioned as a drug for highly refractory rheumatology patients with either RA or lupus.

Dave Risinger

Excellent. And just going back to the two Phase 3 readouts in the second half. Obviously, terlipressin was compelling. So, congrats on that. Could you just remind us about the sales potential for each of those, for terlipressin and for StrataGraft?

Steve Romano

What we've said for terlipressin is it’s at least $300 million or above $300 million. And what we’ve said for deep partial-thickness is about $125 million.

Mark Trudeau

Yes. And the way I’ve usually characterized this, David, is that in combination, StrataGraft plus terlipressin at peak, we would estimate would be higher than the peak sales that we expect for OFIRMEV. And again, in terms of the way we’ll launch these two products, again assuming StrataGraft is positive, is both terlipressin and StrataGraft will slot right into the commercial infrastructure that we have built for OFIRMEV, and those two products then will use that infrastructure as their launch mechanism.

Dave Risinger

Very good. And so, then just staying on Acthar for a moment. Could you just remind us about the guidance update you provided recently? And then, talk about some of the competitive threats. There are companies that are hoping to take share in coming years, and just wanted to get your latest thoughts on potential competitive entrants.

Mark Trudeau

Yes. So, there's no update really on the guidance that we gave in the second quarter, other than, we said for the full year, we think that Acthar may not exceed $1 billion, just based on some of the -- both payer pressures that we're seeing, but also some of the uncertainty that the CMS issue has put upon the products. But, we are very pleased with the trends that we're seeing in prescription volume, particularly in response to the very positive RA data. We don't expect that prescription volume to translate into sales revenue immediately, because we still have to work with payers to ensure that we can open up pathways to get those patients reimbursed. And that takes a little bit of time. So, no change there.

In terms of competition, again, Acthar has competition across the spectrum of indications for every single indication where Acthar is used. We currently have a variety of different competitions. If you're referring to potential corticotropin competition, I think the approaches that are being attempted by a couple of potential competitors are interesting and novel, they’re unusual, and it really remains to be seen whether they'll get any traction at all, possible. But, again, because the novel nature of this, it's really tough to predict if it’s going to have much impact at all.

Dave Risinger

Okay. Thank you. Let me pause there and see if there are any questions from the audience? Yes, there's a question up here.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for the question. Congratulations on the news this morning. I just was wondering if you could comment on what kind of protections you have in that deal regarding the API that BioVectra does produce for you, and whether or not that company could supply anyone else. And then, separately, can you, I guess, give us any update on discussions you might be having with Part D plans around Acthar for 2020?

Mark Trudeau

Any discussions with whom, I’m sorry?

Unidentified Analyst

Medicare Part D plan?

Mark Trudeau

Okay. So, as I understood, two questions, one around API and supply. And, Bryan, you might want to take that piece, and then we can talk about Medicare Part D.

Bryan Reasons

Yes. As part of this transaction, we've entered into a supply arrangement, very fair terms, long-term supply arrangement. We also have built up safety stock in API. So, we're real comfortable with the supply arrangement there. And then, we also are late in the process of having an alternative supply for API as well. So, we're -- as part of this, we clearly -- as we looked at this and saw that it was a nonstrategic asset, the key was to get very comfortable with the API to be able to do this transaction. And it's -- though it's nonstrategic for us, we do project that that BioVectra business is a growth asset. In the fourth quarter, a new facility is going to go on line. So, we did project good growth, starting in the fourth quarter for that business. And as you saw in the press release, we structured it. So, we potentially would share in that upside growth. So, we're really happy with the multiple on the upfront that we got with that, and as well as the ability to potentially share in the upside of that business.

Mark Trudeau

And then, on the Medicare Part D, I'm assuming the question is around does any of the issues that we have currently with the CMS, Medicaid issue spill over into Part D. I think, we've been very explicit to say, we don't see those things being related at all. CMS has kind of broad administrative latitude to execute in the Medicaid program. When it comes to Medicare Part D, that system, as we all know is really dictated by legislative matters. And so, any changes to Medicare Part D would be the result of legislative changes, and therefore would not be an Acthar issue, it would be a healthcare policy issue across the U.S., across the spectrum of pharmaceuticals.

Dave Risinger

And I think he was also asking about payer contracting for 2020 for Part D, and whether there are any inflections ahead for Acthar.

Mark Trudeau

No, nothing unusual. I mean, keep in mind that really Acthar is not part of any Medicare Part D formularies. The drug is on prior authorization, regardless of whether it’s private pay or Medicare payment. And so, any changes, if you will, wouldn't necessarily affect Acthar’s status. What would affect it, again, is if there was some kind of a legislative change. But again, that would be across the industry, not the product.

Dave Risinger

One more question here.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. Just curious why is the CMS situation kind of the gating issue for dealing with the capital structure? I think, it would be the opioid litigation, given that has a potential to be a much larger number than CMS. This doesn't make sense why CMS is kind of a gating item?

Bryan Reasons

I think for the 2020, so the near-term, yes, depending on what that potential call on cash is near term, could impact how we deal with the $700 million maturity. If there's no retroactive payment, we have a lot more flexibility to either refinance it or use cash on hand, or a combination. So, really, we expect that to be the near-term clearing event. And that will allow us to decide exactly what strategy to use. But longer term, capital structure, clearly, the opioid exposure is a big factor.

Mark Trudeau

And if we didn't think this was going to clear in the relatively near term, it wouldn't be a gating factor, frankly. But since it's so close and it may dictate how exactly we address the 2020, why not just wait for it to play out and go ahead and do it after we know that with certainty.

Dave Risinger

And one final question, Bryan, could you just comment on the IRS tax dispute?

Bryan Reasons

Yes. There's no real update since our last disclosure. We believe that on technical merits we’re correct.

Dave Risinger

And what’s the swing factor there?

Bryan Reasons

Sorry?

Dave Risinger

What’s the swing factor, meaning if you’re correct versus if they win out?

Bryan Reasons

Yes. So, really, the whole issue is, we transferred IP offshore, and it's how the assets are valued. So, it’s really dealing with the size of the capital gain when you sold it from the U.S. to the offshore entity. And our position is really based on the rules, based on precedent transactions. We're in active dialogue with the IRS, but we would expect that at some point we’ll clear this. And we believe it won’t be a significant call on cash. We’d be able to utilize existing capital NOLs.

Mark Trudeau

And Bryan, just to remind everybody, I believe that we’re adequately reserved for this.

Bryan Reasons

Yes. We believe we’re reserved, but then, we also don’t think it’s going to be a cash -- a tax cash issue. We’d utilize the NOLs.

Dave Risinger

Great. All right. Thanks so much for joining us. I appreciate you being here.

Mark Trudeau

Thanks, David. Thank you.