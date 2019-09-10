A Game Of Confidence

According to the McCulley indicator, a recession could be just around the corner. U.S. capital goods orders approach dangerous levels.

The August 2019 jobs report disappointed. Not only that it missed expectations (130k vs. 160k), but the previous release was revised lower too.

It's a recession when your neighbor loses his job; it's a depression when you lose yours. – Harry S. Truman

The August 2019 jobs report disappointed. Not only that it missed expectations (130k vs. 160k), but the previous release was revised lower too. Is it a confirmation that the recession is upon us? Or is this just a temporary slowdown?

A quick look at other economic areas spreads more worries. According to the McCulley indicator, a recession could be just around the corner. U.S. capital goods orders approached dangerous levels.

As mentioned in a previous Lead-Lag Report, new orders of durable goods have dropped by half across the U.S. economy while inventory levels have risen approximately by 5%.

But how to tell if the recent negative data indeed points to a recession? And why, suddenly, more than 82% of investors were preparing from an economic slowdown at the start of this year, while a further 73% expected an economic recession in the next two years? (source: Boston Consulting Group survey).

Confirmation is needed. Bellwether companies like Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) might offer an educated guess. It set an all-time high in 2018 and consolidated ever since.

In technical terms, the almost two-year-long consolidation resembles a symmetrical triangle. The price keeps forming lower highs and higher lows. Bulls want to see the lower highs series broke, bears - the higher lows.

Those fearing a recession, keeping an eye on the $110-$100 area in CAT is worth a shot. A break there signals bears are in control and acts most likely as a confirmation of recessionary conditions.

On the other hand, a break above $140 clears the lower highs series. Most likely such a break comes with all-time highs in $SPX. On such a break, look at other bellwether companies to act the same (e.g., JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)).

Earnings underperforming also might trigger a chain reaction among investors. So far, CAT missed two quarters out of the last four.

Moreover, S&P500 companies with higher global exposure are expected to report year-over-year declines in earnings, while those with lower global revenue exposure aren’t supposed to be affected that much. However, the asymmetry between the two groups is striking.

The Fed is expected to cut the Federal funds rate level again this September. Less than a year ago it predicted rate hikes, not cuts, for 2019.

By cutting interest rates, central banks intend to give confidence to markets. Will it be enough to fight this slowdown? I’ll let you know next year.

