A Shift In Sentiment May Drag Splunk Down Further, Regardless Of Growth

Completing a massive selloff in 2014, Splunk found its bottom just under $30 a share. After a nearly 500% gain, Splunk may be due for another deep correction as it sits below its 200-day moving average and hovers just above the 38.2% retrace from its all time highs. As a leader in its industry, Splunk is positioned to benefit for years to come, so I will be looking to initiate a long term position at lower levels.

Understanding Splunk's Fundamentals:

Being one of the darlings of the recent cloud bull run, Splunk is currently more of a hybrid cloud company, and it is very likely to continue its bull run in the foreseeable future. The company derives the majority of its revenue from licensing its platform, which gives users the ability to investigate, monitor and act on machine data regardless of format or source. The company is one of the leaders in the big-data analysis and security space, which according to Statista is expected to grow from roughly $42 billion in 2018 to $103 billion by 2027 representing a CAGR of 9.4%. This growth, like the growth forecasted in the OTT market, has investors accepting higher-than-normal valuations – which, after a near 20% drawdown from its recent high, is still baked in with a P/S ratio of 8.

Recently Splunk released a stellar quarter, reporting some of its best results in recent years. Supporting an $16 billion market cap, and an EV of $15 billion, Splunk reported quarterly growth of 33% YOY, which translated to annually adjusted earnings that more than doubled analysts’ expectations. Splunk then increased its revenue guidance for 2020.

Not only were the numbers what historically drives prices to their next leg higher, but Splunk addressed significant progress from shifting its business to licensing out its platform to becoming an all-cloud-based platform, which would drastically improve its margins and directly lead to positive cash flow over time. Looking back through their filings, in 2015 Splunk’s cloud business accounted for roughly 5% of its sales. Today, they expect virtually all new software sales to be cloud-based by the end of year.

Apart from transitioning away from perpetual licenses, Splunk has made some strategic purchases in the recent past to boost its artificial intelligence position, including SignalSense in 2017 and VictorOps last year. On the call, Splunk revealed that it would be making another acquisition – cloud-monitoring service SignalFX for $1.05 billion in a cash-and-stock deal which is expected to strengthen the company’s application monitoring service. The combination of Splunk and SignalFx will give application developers and IT departments a unified data platform that allows them to monitor and absorb data in real time, no matter the infrastructure or scale, in order to cut costs, boost revenue and improve the customer experience. This acquisition, though a drain on cash flow guidance, once integrated, will lead to a powerhouse in the security industry.

However, with market sentiment leaning towards being more afraid, and with recession talk flooding the news every day, it appears that investors’ patience for profitless tech companies is wearing thinner. This was evident in Splunk’s operating cash flow guidance, which as stated is the result of a strategic path to profitability. Instead of affirming its positive cash flow expectations from Q1 of this year, it stated that they will remain in negative territory through 2020. Even with stellar growth and a significant shift in its business model, the stock immediately sold off 10% and is continuing its retrace today as a result.

A growth stock with valuations like Splunk leaves no room for error on earnings. This has been evident this year with three major volume spikes coinciding with investors initiating a sharp selloff regarding quarterly results. Back in May of 2019, Splunk’s report caused a 17% selloff due to a concern over the timeline of Splunk’s path to positive cash flow. In short, the company’s weakening cash flow today overshadowed its incredible revenue growth and business pivots, which will lead to positive cash in the future. Even though Splunk’s negative cash flow has been present throughout the course of the recent uptrend, it is now becoming an obvious issue for investors. I believe this is a sentiment-driven move that will need to play out along with the broad market before investors’ appetite for high-revenue/low-profit growth companies.

Technical Snapshot:

Where is Splunk Headed?

Splunk has been in a multiyear uptrend since bottoming in 2016. This multi-year run is outlined in aqua, with a clear 5 waves up. Also, the aqua trend line is the Anchored Volume Weighted Moving Average (AVWAP), which has been anchored to the beginning of the uptrend in February of 2016. The AVWAP is one of my favorite ways to gauge the health of a trend. It factors in volume along with price, and instead of being defined through an arbitrary yet popular length of time, we can attach it to an emotional shift in sentiment to gauge sentiment. I find it to be a powerful tool when used in unison with Elliot Wave analysis.

The AVWAP shows that the trend has a ways to drop before confirming this four-year uptrend to be over, which puts into visual context Splunk’s five-year beta of 2, with a max drawdown of roughly 67%. This tells me that even with the volatility we’ve seen in Splunk, the long-term trend is still in the hands of the bulls. What I find interesting is how the AVWAP seems to be coinciding with the cluster targets highlighted in the yellow box. This area will act as a major support region if price continues to decline.

Splunk's Internal Strength: Great Earnings

In terms of volume, we are shifting to a more cautious tone with investors. The last three volume spikes were sells initiated from the last three earnings reports, followed by a low-volume uptrend that decreased as the price marched higher. This slowing buying pressure is also evident in the MACD, with obvious divergence between price and momentum. The current internal strength of Splunk has faded to a more bearish stance, with the MACD still pointing down.

Where we are today

A simple trend line can be drawn from the start of this uptrend from the bottom in 2016 through today, which I highlighted in a dotted black line. This trendline was broken in November of 2018, intraday, but closed above it. Today, as you can clearly see, this trendline has broken, and Splunk continues to trade below it. Furthermore, I anchored another AVWAP at the start of the most recent short-term uptrend from the bottom of November 2018, which is highlighted in purple. As you can see, the price has not only broken the 200-day moving average in orange, but this trendline as well. This is signifying that the bears are in control in the short term. I would need to see both the 200-day as well as the short-term AVWAP to be taken back before wanting to participate in a continued uptrend.

After a clear 3-wave correction, highlighted with a green A, B, C, the price is bouncing between the 31.8% extension and 100% extension. It's worth noting that the length of the A wave decline is in equal length as the C wave decline, which coincides with the 38.2% extension. This support area is huge for Splunk’s continued uptrend. Based on the weakness in the MACD, as well as weakening sentiment in the markets, specifically with cloud darlings, I believe the probabilities currently favor seeing Splunk trading below these levels. We may get a corrective bounce from here, but I believe it will be corrective, and that it will soon give way to a more sharp decline. If so, my target will be between its 76.4% extension (around $92.50) and 61.8% extension (around $82.50), which also encompasses the 61.8% retrace (around $87.50). At these levels, I will be a heavy buyer.

Conclusion:

Splunk is a cloud-based security leader and soon-to-be powerhouse, making very intelligent moves in a hyper growth space. This is a company that I want to own for years to come, assuming this bull market can extend this long. I think we will see a lower low in the $92-to-$82 region, at which point I will look to build a position. When trading in growth towards the end of a cycle, I will not initiate a position without an exit strategy. So, a trailing stop between 25% and 35% will give this position enough room to breathe, while getting you out just in case the big one hits.

