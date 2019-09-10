Assessing A Bullish Swing Play In Graham Holdings

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) (The education & media company) at just under $714 a share looks like it is about to come up against resistance at its 50-day moving average. Thankfully, back in August, its 200-day moving average acted as support as price (once it breached this key technical level) bounced right back above it. The question now is whether shares can go on a rally from here. The next few trading days should tell us a lot.

Although Graham Holdings is much cheaper than the industry average, its sales multiple, for example, of 1.4 is actually below its 5-year average of 1.3. Furthermore, the dividend yield of 0.8% won't set pulses racing among potential value investors. In saying this, Graham Holdings has a strong balance sheet and has generated $243 million in operating profit over the past four quarters.

For our liking, the lack of a real potent dividend, along with the fact that this stock maybe not as cheap as it looks, would deter us from believing that Graham is a long-term value play. However, we may have a swing play setup here if shares can blast through overhead resistance.

The beauty of swing plays (which maybe last a few months) is that valuation goes out the window. What we are looking for in these setups is the existence of a new trend and momentum. Here is what we see in the charts at present.

When swing trading, we always want to make sure that we are trading with the underlying trend. On the monthly chart, we can see that Graham Holdings has been on a strong rally since 2012 and continues to make higher highs. The 50-month moving average has not been breached for 6 years now, which is impressive.

The intermediate trend is also up as we can see from the moving averages. The only reservation we would have on the weekly chart would be the possibility of a double top reversal pattern. The two peaks (although not totally in line with each other) are about 4 months apart, which is pretty standard in double top reversal patterns. Selling volume from that second peak though has been mild, which is why we are doubtful that indeed we have a reversal pattern in play here. Again, shares (similar to the daily chart) look like they are about to encounter resistance by means of the 10-week moving average. If this level can be dealt with, then we believe higher highs could be on the cards here.

On the daily chart, we have a moving cross-over buying signal. The 4-day moving average has now both crossed the 9-day average as well as the 18-day average. We also have a crossover on the MACD indicator. Furthermore, we have a nice divergence on the RSI momentum indicator which illustrates that rising prices may well be on the way. When a sustained up-move happens, though, is an entirely different question, which is why we have to be cautious especially when using options.

To conclude, Graham Holdings for us at present has all the hallmarks that it may need a further down-move before it can convincingly break above those resistance points. In any event, if we were to swing play this move, we would most likely put long deltas to work only above those resistance points. When using options in swing plays, timing is critical. Any lost time waiting for the share price to break above resistance just eats up the extrinsic value of those options.

We believe we are on week 14 of the broader intermediate cycle in the S&P 500. This is important as we believe equities should rally for at least another 5 to 6 weeks before dropping down into an intermediate low. We will watch Graham closely over the next while to see if we get a proper buying signal.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.