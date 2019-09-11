Coffee Volatility On The Horizon

On Friday, September 6, Howard Schultz, the founder of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), announced that he would not run for President of the United States. Mr. Schultz had been pondering a self-financed run to become the leader of the free world, but he decided to step aside. He made his fortune in coffee, not as a producer of the beans but as a marketer of one of the world's most popular beverages. His company prospered and spread its wings all over the globe. The company is more than a coffee shop; it became a place for social interaction. Mr. Schultz has the financial resources to fund a Presidential campaign, which means his wealth created in the coffee business has been astounding.

Starbucks' shares were trading at close to an all-time high at the end of last week. It may not be long before the stock rises above the $100 level. The market cap of the company is over the $108 billion level.

One of the factors that contributed to the rising profits for the company and other coffee shops is that the price of Arabica coffee beans is trading at the lowest level in many years. After trading to a high at over $3 per pound in 2011, the price last week was one-third that level at under $1 per pound. The cost of goods sold for Starbucks and other coffee shops is at a level that supports the growth of earnings that lifted the price of the shares.

Coffee can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchange. The weather conditions in critical growing regions around the world and crop diseases can cause sudden shortages that cause the price to skyrocket over short periods. Given the growth of demand for coffee beans, prices at under $1 per pound likely limit the downside risk in the coffee market while the upside can become explosive in the blink of an eye. The most direct route for a risk position in coffee is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena.

Coffee was below $1 per pound

After trading to a high at $1.1935 per pound on July 5, the price of nearby December coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange fell to a low at 93.40 cents on August 20.

The daily chart highlights that since reaching the low on August 20, coffee futures had remained in a trading range between 94.20 and 98.50 cents per pound until September 9. This week, coffee has been posting gains. Price momentum and relative strength indicators crossed higher in neutral territory after the price of the soft commodity broke out of a 4.30 cents band. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions declined from 292,906 contracts on August 5 when the price was last above the $1 level to 275,075 as of September 9. Falling open interest when the price was declining is not typically a validation of a bearish price trend in a futures market. Daily historical volatility at 26.59% is closer to the low than the high over recent months.

An anniversary of a low

In August 2018, the price of coffee futures fell below the $1 per pound level for the first time in over a decade to 92 cents.

The quarterly chart illustrates the decline to a new low last year in August and September. It also shows that price momentum and strength remain in oversold conditions at below the $1 level from a long-term perspective. The decline from July through early September comes at the first anniversary of the 2018 drop in prices, which could be setting the coffee futures market up for a repeat performance from mid-September through October 2018.

Coffee rallied in October 2018, but the price fell to a lower low

After the drop to 92 cents last September, the price of coffee reversed and rallied throughout the second half of the month and into mid-October.

The weekly chart shows that coffee futures put in a bullish reversal during the week of September 17 and rebounded for five consecutive weeks taking the price to a high at $1.2550 per pound during the week of October 15. The upside correction took the price of Arabica beans 36.4% higher.

The price of coffee futures ran out of steam on the upside and fell throughout the rest of 2018, reaching a higher low at 95.75 cents. After making a lower high at $1.0715 in late January 2019, the price plunged once again falling to 86.35 cents in mid-April. Nearby coffee futures rose to a high at $1.130 in early July, which was just under a 31% gain, then the price fell back to just under at under 90 cents on the continuous contract in August. On the weekly chart, price momentum declined into an oversold condition.

Three reasons coffee could repeat last year's action

As the first anniversary of the low that triggered a recovery in the coffee futures market approaches, three reasons point to another recover and a repeat performance of last year over the coming weeks. Technically, the price of coffee is in oversold territory on the weekly, monthly, quarterly, and most of the long-term charts. An oversold condition often gives way to price recoveries.

The second reason to expect another bounce in coffee futures is that growing demand around the world means that prices below the $1 level are unsustainable. Over the past ten years, coffee futures have traded in a range from the recent low at 86.35 cents to a high at $3.0625 per pound. At the current price, coffee is a lot closer to the lows than the highs with demand expanding each day. Aside from the overall growth in population, rising wealth in China has changed dietary requirements. Many more people in the world's most populous nation are drinking coffee each day, and many have switched preferences from tea. With Starbucks and other coffee shops opening thousands of outlets all over China, demand for the beans continues to rise. Each year supplies depend on the weather in critical growing regions as well as the potential for crop diseases such as leaf rust. Abundant supplies and inventories over past months and years do not guaranty the future availability of coffee beans. The shelf life of coffee is limited as beans lose both aroma and potency over time. Therefore, the price is always subject to sharp moves during weather events or the outbreak of crop disease.

Finally, since the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica beans is Brazil, the soft commodity is sensitive to the exchange rate between the Brazilian real and US dollar. Coffee futures use the US currency as a benchmark, and local production costs are in Brazilian currency terms. Therefore, a fall in the real tends to weigh on the price of coffee futures while a rise in the currency is often a supportive factor.

The monthly chart illustrates that in 2011 when coffee reached over $3 per pound, the Brazilian real versus US dollar peaked at over $0.65. Both coffee and the Brazilian currency are at either side of one-third the value as eight years ago with the real trading at $0.24350 on September 10 and coffee futures at around $1 per pound.

Last year from September through October the real rallied from $0.23625 to $0.28035 when coffee recovered from 92 cents to $1.255 per pound. The Brazilian currency moved higher as the nation elected a business-friendly government under President Jair Bolsonaro. The recent decline in the real came on the back of fires in the Amazon and economic turmoil in neighboring Argentina. With the real at the bottom end of its trading range, the downside in the currency could be limited with significant upside potential. A recovery in the real would likely cause the price of coffee futures to move higher.

JO for those who do not trade futures

The most direct route for an investment position in the coffee market is via the futures and options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product replicates the price action in the coffee futures arena. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $74.58 million, trades an average of 70,321 shares each day and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The last significant short-term rally in the coffee futures market took the price of December futures from 93.40 cents on August 20 to $1.0215 on September 10, an increase of 9.37%.

Over the same period, JO moved from $31.00 to $33.82 per share or 9.1% as the ETN came close to replicating the price action in the futures market.

If coffee volatility is on the horizon and a repeat performance of last year's price action is in the cards for the soft commodity, the JO product could be the perfect addition to a portfolio over the coming weeks.

