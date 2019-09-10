Stryker Corporation (SYK) Kevin Lobo Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 10, 2019 8:35 AM ET

Kevin Lobo - CEO

David Lewis - Morgan Stanley

David Lewis

Hello, let's get going here, big room here in the morning. My name is David Lewis, medical device analyst from Morgan Stanley. It's a pleasure having with us this morning Stryker and their Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Lobo. Before we begin, please go to my Morgan Stanley's research disclosure website and check out my recent disclosures to see some fun and fancy facts about me.

So Kevin, I wanted to start - we started this morning for our breakfast. But you recently did an acquisition of Mobius, and it brings up two important dynamics that I want to talk about. The first is, there's a attention to this conference, you've heard of corporate executives, CEOs pulling me aside and saying, hey, what do we think about these relative rates of MedTech evaluations, and companies have taken two techs, one is some have gone aggressive on M&A. You've done about $14 billion, $15 billion of M&A during your tenure. Other companies like Stryker have been very, very active in growth oriented M&A, and other CEOs have not done any growth oriented M&A, and you're obviously growing a little faster.

So it's working for you. But how are you balancing this dynamic of MedTech valuations at all time highs and still driving appropriate returns for shareholders. So, the desire for growth and the need to drive returns for shareholders?

Kevin Lobo

Yes, thanks, David. So as you've all seen, M&A has been a huge part of our story and has helped accelerate our organic sales growth each of the last six years this year, if we exceed 7.9, it would be the seventh consecutive year of accelerated organic sales growth, and so when we buy something that's high growth, after the first year then it rolls into organic sales growth.

And because we're in so many different spaces, we can hunt across a wide swath of MedTech. And yes, valuations for many companies are high. And we've passed on innumerable deals because of evaluation.

But within our portfolio, we're able to find and source assets at attractive prices where we can drive value and our hit rate is very successful. So each year, we show our Board of Directors a scorecard of all of our acquisitions, and we trace them back for five and six years, and it's mostly green, I mean, we actually have done a very, very good job, especially if we stay within our call points, and just bolt-in new technology, some are larger, some are smaller.

And we continue to have a very, very deep pipeline of targets that we're pursuing. So I don't see this sort of problem evaluations. Yes, there are certain assets that are highly valued, but within MedTech, which is thousands of companies, we are able to source companies at attractive prices. And I don't see that dynamic changing right now even with a number of companies that do have high valuations.

David Lewis

The Stryker is unique company, right, you have always grown in excess of your weighted average market growth rate and weighted average market growth ramp has become a big hot topic in medical devices. And you think you want to invest in higher weighted average market growth rates to improve that that win over time, yet in the last 12 months, you've actually put a lot of money to work in spine. And you and I have talked a lot about this. But that's a low growth structural market in aspects of why would you spend $2 billion versus K2M most recently last week of Mobius, why spend $2 billion on a market that doesn't grow that fast?

Kevin Lobo

So we're in a number of markets that aren’t growing all that fast, but yet we have very high growth. So if you ask some of our competitors, our power tool is a high growth business. For them, they would say no, power tools are a very high growth business for Stryker. Cameras are very high growth business for Stryker. So if you have innovation, and you have very dedicated sales forces and you drive that engine, you can grow even in a market that might otherwise be lower growth, there's potential for growth.

Why do we like spine and it's been very consistent over the last six years, I've talked about that being a market Stryker has to be in, it's connected to neurosciences, it's connected to orthopaedics as hospitals manage across the service line being in spine to us is very important. Innovations rewarded in spine, you're able to command very high prices and example is our 3D printed inter body device that has commands a high premium price. There are huge unmet needs in spine, if you just look at the patient population as the largest market within orthopedics.

So for us, we do understand that part of the market, let's call it are very basic and there's price decreases that occur every single year and higher than even hip and knee price decreases. But there are other segments MIS, and other parts of spine that are very high growth and are very attractive.

So we think we've made very good bets with both K2M and with Mobius to have a very attractive spine offering for the future.

David Lewis

Okay, so couple of things in spine before we move on two things, one is Mobius transaction, it was about having a integrated imaging navigation robotics platform, you're doing it. It's pretty clear Medtronic is doing it. This is the wave of the future. You had to be there, you made the bet you made. So that makes perfect sense to me. There also was another piece of this Mobius transaction, you're the leader in robotic knees, you're not the leader in robotic spine.

Kevin Lobo

We’re also the leader in robotic hips.

David Lewis

That’s also true, good point. So in robotic spine, though you are not, you're obviously not the leader, you're a little behind in this embedded in this transaction clearly, was this notion that you can accelerate your robotic spine portfolio, I mean are you willing to kind of share with us before you wouldn't even say, two to three years away in robotics spine. Does this make you feel better about saying we can be in the market in robotics spine within two to three years?

Kevin Lobo

I'm not going to really talk about timelines just yet. We like to talk about timelines. We're much closer to launch. But I am thrilled that we're, we have actually acquired as in addition to the interoperative imaging and having a comprehensive system for spine having more robotic capability is terrific, and that'll be an adjunct to our medical robotics.

David Lewis

Okay. Every one of your businesses virtually has accelerated this year, the one business that has struggled is the spine business actually, you bought K2M to upgrade your portfolio of those assets. Your confidence this year the first two quarters has probably got off to a more sluggish start given the integration, your confidence that you still can deliver mid single digit in four or five, six type growth pro forma for the year, what is that level of confidence?

Kevin Lobo

Yes, I'm we're not moving off of that. So we've stated that from the beginning of the year that we expected to grow mid single digits on a pro forma basis with K2M, we still believe we’ll do that, obviously, the first half of the year was low single digits, which requires that the second half of the year step-up, we expect some improvement in Q3, and then even bigger improvement in Q4.

David Lewis

Okay. And in your confidence that this business, what's the right growth rate - I heard mid single digits out of you, I've heard double-digit growth out of your COO and some cases actually, at this conference last year, as I think about 2020, what's the right way to think of - it's clearly going to accelerate off of whatever you deliver in 2019. So is it five next year, or is it upper single digit type performance in spine?

Kevin Lobo

Yes, I think we don't give guidance by division by year. But certainly, once with the acquisition of Mobius and with K2M fully integrated, this is a year of integration. And so the expectations of mid single digits, I think is actually defies the normal track record that you've seen in spine integration.

So I think if we can get to mid single digits, which is our plan in which is what we're predicting, that'll be a great start. From there, we expect to accelerate, okay, now, I'm not going to get precise as to what level of acceleration that will be. But we don't expect spine to be a drag on Stryker’s overall growth rate over time, which it has been for frankly, the last seven years, find has been a drag on our growth and with the acquisition of K2M and now with Mobius, it should not be a drag any further.

David Lewis

Okay. So you have - there's been a lot of transformation of Stryker under your tenure, you're the only large cap medical device company that has accelerated their top line seven straight years in a row. It's kind of a remarkable feat. So I'll just ask you know, wouldn't be done for me lately. And so we'll talk about growth later. But the reality is, things you haven't touched, things that I would like to talk about one emerging markets and the second is cost transformation.

So let's spend time on those - let's start with emerging markets, you've been always under benchmark, you're kind of sitting in the middle of single digits, every one of your peers has double-digits. So you're putting up 8% organic growth and you're not benefiting from the one to two growth points of growth that every other one in the sector is benefiting. So how do you turn EM around? And how quickly it can happen?

Kevin Lobo

Yes, I think it's a great point. We've done really well outside the U.S. If you look at Europe, our progress in Europe, if you look at Japan, our progress in Japan has been terrific. Emerging markets hasn't been great for us. Last year we grew double-digits. So that was a start. We've established new management teams in China, in Brazil, in Turkey, Turkey, we actually bought out our distributor, which had over 50% of our sales, we have a very good leader in Russia. And in India, we hired a new lady last year to run our Indian business.

So I've never felt better sitting as a CEO of Stryker about emerging markets, as I do now, coming off the heels of double-digit growth last year. And there's no reason to expect why we won't have strong double-digit growth this year, which we've had frankly for the first half of the year. And that should continue. But it frankly should continue for the next decade. We are well under penetrated in those markets, market share wise, looking at the percent of total Stryker can be a bit misleading.

So even though we're only 6% of total sales, we are much more accusative than any of our counterparts in MedTech. And if you buy a K2M, and you buy Entellus, and you buy NOVADAQ and you buy Invuity, those companies come with large U.S. sales and very little OUS sales. So that continues to increase the U.S. proportion of our overall sales until we take those products to those international markets.

So a better way to think about emerging markets is I'd like that to be double the growth rate of Stryker’s growth rate. And that's something - that's my expectation. And I'm actually confident about that now, which is not something I would have said a year ago, two years ago, three years ago that I'm a confident about our ability to win in emerging markets, but it's taken us time. I mean, it's always been about leadership, getting the right leaders in place, getting the right teams underneath them fortifying our finance organizations, our HR organizations, and it's been a journey. It's taken us four or five years to really get that setup and structured right for success.

David Lewis

So mid-teens growth is a decent growth?

Kevin Lobo

Absolutely.

David Lewis

Margins, this is another kind of tyranny of success question. Are you doing 8% organic growth which you're not giving people the kind of margin growth. The broad issue giving…

Kevin Lobo

We exceeded at Florida.

David Lewis

You exceeded the 9%, Florida I wanted 10% but I got 9%. So look I mean you are - I know that was compared to Boston because similar growth rates, similar multiples. They kind of given you enough 6, 7, 8 and they are giving 15 on the bottom line. You're giving us kind of 8 more consistently middle - the trajectory has been a lot better more diversified and we’re getting closer to 12-ish on the bottom line.

Seems to a tension with the investor about, where can I get mid teens type performance. And let me bring this up because three years ago you sort of establish that for you. You said look, we care about margins and we’re taking a step forward here but things are changing a little bit you have changed management compensation around margin performance number one.

You got ERPs - don’t forget with a consolidating companies, you have to spare network of ERP systems trying to get down to one of your ERP there is some big ERP implementations going in for Stryker this year. So it feels like to me we’re getting to sort of the precipice of a big inflection and margin but I want to set expectations appropriate. So this 30 to 50 basis points we get every year is that we should expect going forward or is there a chance that can inflect?

Kevin Lobo

Yes, so certainly we delivered the 30 to 50, but the underlying performance has been better than that as you know because - our acquisitions have had dilution. So underlying op margin has been expanding more sort of 70/80 bps range and we really - I have just started on the big heavy lifting margin expansion. The way we've been getting it is through indirect procurement, it's been through I'd call it sort of hustle and sort of old-fashioned cost reduction.

The bigger rocks we haven't moved those yet and that has to do with the plant network, that has to do with the ERP. We've gone live with three of our divisions right now but we still have a lot more to do and frankly globally to move to one SAP system. We had a huge implementation that occurred in July this year which went very well. So we're really excited that we do have the right platform of ERP.

We've been through some big integrations. Now it’s just a question of rolling them out it will take us two to three years to move to one ERP system. And with all the acquisitions - each one of those acquisitions come with the manufacturing facilities. We have a huge opportunity to rationalize those manufacturing facilities. And again I am going to come back to leadership which is always - it’s been critical for us and that's been the engine of our success in the sales, marketing and R&D area.

In manufacturing, we have a new leader for all operations I hired about a year ago from Verizon. He is now hired a new VP at Manufacturing that started September 1, as well as a new Head of Procurement who was at Novartis previously running procurement for them for about five years and his name is Wolfgang, he started July 1. They are bringing a whole new level of sophistication to manufacturing which we always make very high quality products, but we have not been as lean focused as other organization.

So I do believe the runway on cost transformation is very significant, but it's heavy lifting - moving big rocks so it doesn't sort of not like flipping a switch it's going to take time for this margin expansion to progress but there is a lot of opportunity. Even in shared services so our CFO who is sitting in the front have now create us a shared service center in Costa Rica for payables and receivables.

And we moved a lot of people from other parts of the United States down to Costa Rica and we’re getting our cost savings from that but that's also early in its - its infancy. So these are all areas where we expect and are confident that we’re going to be able to deliver op margin expansion.

To your point there might be a point along the way in the next couple of years where we see an inflection, hard to predict exactly because again these are big initiatives. I'm very bullish and we’re kind of at the early stages. And the fact that we’ve been able to do with the last couple of years has been more through incentives, has been more through a cultural shift of not just focusing on the topline growth but making sure that up margin as you say in the compensation plans as a focus globally. It's been a big culture change for Stryker which historically been very, very topline focused and not so much on margins.

David Lewis

So is 2020 the first year we see kind of the beginning of that inflection or is it more 2021?

Kevin Lobo

I’m really not going to get into timelines. I think obviously we will give our guidance in January for 2020, but just to say there is plenty of room for opportunity. If you look at us versus other MedTech companies a lot of them have already done their plant rationalization. Lot of them are on one ERP system, we’re far behind still just given our history of decentralization.

David Lewis

Yes, one interesting fact is there is a perception that Boston can deliver mid-teens earnings growth you have the same OMG, I mean the same operating efficiency ratio as Boston Scientific. So structurally it appears that you could deliver mid-teens earnings? Okay we’ll leave it that.

So everyone is focused on Mako, there is one product that Stryker’s has been identified with sort of Mako knee. We had Zimmer at this conference so yesterday and today and they're talking up there the ROSA products. They are going to get more activity and everyone says look, one of the big drivers that Stryker has been the success in Mako knee, that was competition and somewhat your success is going to come to an end here. Have you seen any change in the competitive landscape for you in terms of Mako knee here with the early ROSA?

Kevin Lobo

Not yet, I would say first of all still very early in their launch and the market has plenty of room for more than one player in robotic adoption. Frankly we’re pretty excited that there is no more fight about should there be robotics in orthopedic surgery, now it’s a question of which robot. And we love our chances going head-to-head against any of the competitive offerings out there. And right now our order book is just a strong as ever we expect a very strong year this year with Mako both in robot sales, as well as procedures as you have seen our procedures continue to increase with Mako. So we're very bullish and not seeing any impacts so far.

David Lewis

Okay. When I think about your cementless portfolio at 30%, your ROSA - I'm sorry your Mako mix at 30%, if I just take you those mix of analysis, the fact that centers are now purchasing a second Mako system. I think about your mixes in cement it’s been there is - mathematically it’s very, very hard for you not to grow reasonably above market at least through 2020 if not beyond?

Kevin Lobo

Yes, I don't see any reason why we would migrate downwards towards the market average and we've been exceeding the market very consistently for last 5, 6 years. I don’t see that’s going down anytime soon.

David Lewis

From a capital cycle respective, something came out of Brexit that wasn’t as focused on Mako China, I think people have not been focused what kind of opportunity is Mako China for the company next year?

Kevin Lobo

Yes, just if you look at intuitive as a color, China and Japan are both very big markets for them. They are markets that welcome technology, that adopt robotics. And right now we only have approval in China for the hip application, but there are lot more hip procedures done in the United States there are many more knees than hips. In Asia it's about 50-50 actually the actual market is closer. So hip is going to be attractive, but we don't yet have approval for knee, that's going to come hopefully in 2020.

In Japan, we have approval for the total knee as well as hip, but we've literally sold 3 or 4 or 5 robots in each country. We’re just starting because of the regulatory process they have just been recently approved, so we’re very excited in both Japan and China so much so that we built the training center in Hong Kong to able to train all those surgeons from both China and Japan for the launch - it's good average in Japan so that Japanese people have to travel for their training.

So we have that training center established we're already training a lot of surgeons. The demand is really exciting so it's kind of like the beginning of Mako that’s just starting in those two markets and they are going to be very big markets.

David Lewis

Okay. The application has got less attention is the hip there is no reason why the hip percentage I think is probably closer to 20% versus knees at 30%. Why has hip lagged a little bit what’s the opportunity for hip going forward?

Kevin Lobo

Yes, we’re excited, I mean the growth rates very high, it's lagged for a couple of reasons. So the first is, hip patients generally are more satisfied than knee patient's. There is concept of hip and knee, it’s a more forgiving joint, it's not sort of weight-bearing joint. So surgeons don't perceive they need it to the same degree that they perceive the need in knee. But if they do try it if we get them actually tried and they can see how much better they can place the implant.

But surgeon that do try and do start to use it, it tends to be very sticky so that's one factor is not perceiving the need. The second factor is registration is a bit more tedious. So you just actually registering the joints of the computer knows where everything is in space because the hip is a narrow joint and you have to sort of go inside to register. We are actually working on a software change to help the registration process be easier.

So the workflow will be a little bit easier for the surgeon. That enhancement is in process right now. So we think that the potential for hip is very strong. It's not as obvious and not as intuitive as the need - as it is for knee but long-term we’re very bullish on hip as well.

David Lewis

Okay. When I think about structural disconnects between portfolio managers and Stryker, your MedSurg business is top of the list and just the matter how well you do in MedSurg there is a perception this businesses is totally unsustainable. This business has grown 6% to 7% for seven years and you tenure it’s been on 7% to 9%?

Kevin Lobo

That’s pretty sustainable.

David Lewis

But it's kind of crazy I thought you have grown faster than Stryker corporate and its 7% to 9% the last three years and this year frankly it was the outperforming set and we predicted in outlook piece and I think you could do 10 this year in that business. So it’s kind of remarkable growth. What it is about that business that people don't understand?

Kevin Lobo

Yes, I think first of all there are so many little products if you look at instruments, if you look at endoscopy we have a lot of little, little products they are not one big knee or one Mako, it's hard to put your finger on just because of the - just the breadth of the portfolio.

We've also moved away from large capital over the last seven or eight years, a lot of our acquisitions have diversified this portfolio whether it's in Invuity, whether it's in Entellus. So you look at all these - there's is just a broad, broad portfolio physio control stage which are low-priced disposables that are used in every single day in the hospitals.

So the mix of MedSurg - people think of MedSurg as capital. Our mix is drastically changed to and even small capital is not all capital is created equally. So small capital that gets replaced on a very frequent basis whether it's a power tool, whether it's a camera, even things like defibrillators, they have to get replaced.

And we're very good on that replacement cycle and accelerating that replacement cycle with innovation. So if you innovate you can go ahead and continue to sell. So I think the businesses misunderstood just because there's so many different products and we have drastically shifted this portfolio away from large capital long cycle sales through small capital and disposable short cycle sales.

David Lewis

Okay, so this business has doubled in five years, accelerated five years in a row for capital business once again I think it will be another year of acceleration for this business. If some concerns this year, you split the instrumentation salesforce, people saw very strong number in the second quarter, people are worried about sort of the repeatability and durability of that business. Any concerns of the second quarter kind of represents sort of a high watermark that's not repeatable for the MedSurg business?

Kevin Lobo

Yes, I think we actually said on the earnings call, please don't expect the second quarter number to be the same in the third and fourth quarter. It was an outstanding 17%, 18% growth it’s not you don’t see that every quarter. But is instruments going to have a great year? Yes. Is the growth kind of suddenly go negative? No, but it's not going to stay at that 17% level. The decision to invest in sales force is something Stryker does frequently. It's not a one-time thing.

So splitting that sales force even within Sage, we split the Sage sales force to focus on the infection products as well as the other products within Sage. And so it's something we do continuously, foot and ankle as you remember, we specialize that sales force, sports medicine we specialize that sales force away from just selling cameras. So that's something Stryker continues to do every time we see the prospect for growth, we know that focused dedicated sales reps drive growth.

And we're not afraid to make the investments to drive specialization. And we're very careful in when and how we do that. But this was a great example of Stryker deciding, we had a great portfolio and with more focus and more feet on the street, we're driving terrific growth and I expect instruments to have – continue to have a very strong year this year as well as next year.

David Lewis

As you think about the future every year around September, I start getting the calls. Last September was Stryker is doing 8%, 9% and MedSurg they will never do that again next year. This year, you're probably going to do 9%, 10% in MedSurg and once again here in September, I'm getting the same calls. People who are looking at 9% or whatever the performance turns out to MedSurg this year and saying that business is going to fundamentally decelerate next year, why is that not going to happen?

Kevin Lobo

Yes well, I’m giving you the same answer I have given for the last five years. So for five years in a row around this time, it's while your growth has accelerated has to go down next year. And I've said I don't see any reason why it's going to go down next year. And it hasn't in fact, it's gone up each of the last five years. And really, it's because of the offense we run, we have a constant stream of new products that we're launching.

So Sage’s has a few new products under their belt, instruments launched the new Sonopet product just recently. So we get the second year effect of that. You look at endoscopy the second year of a camera launch is always the biggest year. So the 1688 was launched in the – late first quarter this year, NOVADAQ is still gaining steam within endoscopy, all of these acquisitions that we do Invuity right, it's now moving into another year under its belt with a dedicated sales force.

So as long as we keep this flow of innovative new products, and focus sales force we’re going to continue to grow. And the market conditions remain very healthy. And I'm sure you're seeing that – the broader market is actually pretty healthy. So you can expect Stryker to continue to be at the very high end of Medtech, which was what we've done for the past few years.

So as I look right now sitting here and thinking about 2020, I'm just as optimistic as I am about 2019 looking ahead to next year, the same way I felt frankly, a year ago. And I predicted and I said at the Analyst Meeting last November that I expect 2020 to be just – 2019 to be just as good as 2018 and it's playing out that way.

David Lewis

Okay, we have a growth here hopefully in the last few minutes. But one business that actually has done very well but as a perception, it should have done better is the neurovascular business, obviously, the whole market for stroke management is doing dramatically better. You've had a series of new products that probably have not impacted 2019 the way you would expected maybe a year ago. First two questions on neuro, the first is that market has been a very robust market. Have you seen any incremental changes in the market for?

Kevin Lobo

No, it's still a very good market, it's a strong double-digit growth market from quarter-to-quarter it bounces around a little bit. The extremities segment can be a little volatile as hospitals change the care pathway and funnel more patients to the interventional radiologist to get more procedural growth. So that has a bit of air pockets in it. But overall, it's a very healthy market, still treating a small number of patients that are eligible for treatments for large vessel occlusion. So I expect that market to continue to be very robust, going forward.

David Lewis

The issues this year, you've had some technical issues on a sheet you've also had the – not had your large [bore] catheter. Where are we on sort of both those two dynamics?

Kevin Lobo

Yeah, so aspiration as we entered this year, we were hoping to have some positive impact from aspiration, we really haven't had much of an impact. We did launch our - what we call Cat 7 which is our 0.068 catheter which competes with the number of workhorse catheter. We have the 71 and the 74 that we started to launch but then we had different challenges with the products and we sort of pullback from those launches. So the 71 will come out towards the end of this year and the 74 will be sometime in the first quarter.

So unfortunately sometimes when you launch products you have challenges that's not new that happens to all companies. So we really haven't had much of a benefit. I did signal that in the first quarter as soon as we saw we had to some issues with the product that probably wasn't going to have a big impact it hasn't. So the rest of our neuro business has done very well, but it's been on the strength of our existing coiling business and our existing ischemic stroke products.

David Lewis

So we already touched spine, spine is currently a business that’s going to accelerate next year and it sounds like…

Kevin Lobo

Just simple math right because the K2M products turns into organic.

David Lewis

Yes, so that business probably if it’s a mid single this year it’s got to be something mid to upper single digits next year and then neurovascular once again, the combination of large for fishing technology issues with the sheet and that business also even though it’s a very high level of growth should be an accelerated business next year?

Kevin Lobo

We’re optimistic but that business will continue to be high growth business, I am not going to be precise about what number we’re expecting.

David Lewis

Okay. As you think about growth kind of wrapping this altogether I mean we - once again bringing up Boston again this is a company that generates a lot of constant currency growth because they been very active in M&A, and one says, well the constant currency is going to become organic because your deals are generally smaller under the radar screen no one talks about the acquisition portfolio over the last 12 to 15 months.

But it's dramatic right your constant currency growth for this year is double digits, your organic growth rate is probably getting closer to eight. When you say that you next year can be as good as 2019, its one of the reasons you are still confident it's the conversion of all of those assets that go organic heading into 2020?

Kevin Lobo

Absolutely - and frankly that's been in my psyche in the last four or five years. I always - when I think about the next year, I am thinking about the headwinds and tailwinds and I'm also thinking about what's turning organic from acquisitions and if we do a good job integrating our acquisitions, we generally buy assets that are higher growth in Stryker. And so if you do a good job integrating them than natural math that will take your growth rate higher. And so yes that is that is part of my thinking.

David Lewis

If MedSurg, I am not saying MedSurg is going to 10 next year but if MedSurg stays in this three-year average trend of 7 to 9 and these acquisitions come into play. Look it's kind of being saying to say, but 2020 could be another accelerating year for Stryker, I mean is that crazy talk?

Kevin Lobo

Look we’re going to give our guidance in January since a lot can change between now and January and the overall market, but I'm expecting to have another very strong year in 2020. I don't see it being a down year for Stryker for any reason. I mean everything is clicking across our divisions, got great management teams, got emerging markets now in good shape, we fortified our spine business.

If you look at the last six years the two soft spots for emerging markets in spine I now feel better about those than I have frankly in the last five or six or seven years. So we’re in good shape the company is clicking and I expect a very, very good year, next year.

David Lewis

So spine is better, neuro is better, the emerging markets you are feeling very confident about, any businesses that we should be concerned about next year can you identify business or segment that probably has a slower year in 2020 versus 2019?

Kevin Lobo

So I have no - there is no business that I'm worried about or I am concerned about. Will instruments be able to maintain this level of growth rate next year? Probably not, it will still be a good business, it will still be good growth, but year-over-year some businesses will go up a little bit or go down a little bit, but I don't expect a standard deviation reduction in any of our businesses. We don't have any structural problems with the current business that we have.

David Lewis

And we talked this at breakfast, I talk with the same question I don’t how many years, but you had a dramatic amount of success. You’ve also build a management team that is proven they can run disparate organizations and they can integrate dramatic transactions. Is it no doubt in my mind you could handle a large quasi-transformative transaction at Stryker. How concerned should people be about your interest in transformative transactions?

Kevin Lobo

So look I'm never going to say never on doing something of a scale or what how you define transformative. I would tell you that the office we have is working extremely well. We have a very long list of pipeline of acquisitions within our current spaces that are not in the transformational size and scale. And so there is no need for us to do something transformational.

We have significant runway with our current offense, significant areas to drive improved leverage as you highlighted before, as well as sustained growth. So I would say that I'd never say never but it's certainly not a current priority.

David Lewis

Okay. Last one from me, there has been more management transition on turnover at Stryker last 18 months and every time you attend here so. Tim got promoted last year. Andy and Spencer have been promoted recently. Stuart has now left in the orthopedic business. So two questions one any concerns about this relative level of transition, and B) does it tells anything about your relative tenure are you staying for five more years?

Kevin Lobo

Yes, I'm definitely not going anywhere anytime soon. I think at least five more years I could say. Things could change in the future, but that's the - current thinking is my plan is to retire from this company. I love the company, I love the culture I am having fun in the job and honestly this is the longest I've been in any position of my career. And if I don't promote Tim, and I don't promote Andy, I end up becoming a blocker.

And so, Tim was warranted being President and CEO he is a fantastic performer for Stryker for years and years and years. He is a growth champion. Andy and Spencer also ready for promotion. So by moving Tim into the Presidency overall which is not been a traditional role at Stryker, mind you we are now pushing $15 million in revenue. So we’re of the size and scale we could have a President and COO but moving him into that job enabled five promotions.

Tim got promoted, Andy and Spencer got promoted, Brent Ladd is promoted as the President of Endoscopy and Dylan Crotty, the President of Instruments. So this is kind of part of a normal orderly succession and I don't want these people going out and running other MedTech companies which they could certainly do. And so the way to do that is take care of your people and move them up and I'm delighted with the progress.

I knew it was a going to be a good change for Stryker it’s actually been better than I expected and I'll tell you just give you one anecdote. If you think about collaboration which is something I talked about when I became CEO. Stryker doesn't really collaborate across divisions, they use to kind of fight with each other, that’s been as big a transformational change as we focus on margins. It’s having businesses and divisions work together to drive deals with customers across divisions.

We’re now starting to get wins that - before we would not have gotten because divisions used to fight. Having all the businesses in regions under Tim's responsibility is actually facilitating collaboration. And that to us is a big opportunity for the company. Customers have been saying we love your products, we love your sales rep, we love your service, but boy your kind of difficult to deal we have to call five different divisions every time I want something can you make it a little easier for us.

We’re starting to do that now it's early days, but it's really exciting and deals are getting larger, hospital systems are integrating and they are actually asking us for deals involving more than one division more than they did even five years ago.

David Lewis

Unfortunately, we are out of time. Kevin thanks so much for being here. Thank you all for listening.

Kevin Lobo

Thank you.

