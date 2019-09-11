Broadmark Realty Capital: A New Commercial Mortgage REIT With A Targeted 12% Dividend Yield - Paid Monthly

I already have made contact with the management team and I plan to meet with them soon.

I'm highly intrigued with this new name and I will keep you updated on the progress of the SEC comments.

Broadmark is a REIT that's focused on residential lending that capitalizes on significant demand for construction financing previously provided by commercial banks.

As my readers know, I rarely recommend REITs that offer a double-digit dividend yield. It’s these high-yielding stocks that too often fall flat… though only after turning otherwise intelligent investors into speculators, hypnotizing them by the glare of fool’s gold.

In fact, I’ve become increasingly more bearish about these opportunities over the years. And although I didn’t coin the term “sucker yield,” I frequently use it to warn readers away from higher-risk securities.

Today, however, I’m going to provide you with a new name that could become well known in the REIT arena. This particular stock does have a high dividend yield, it’s true. But from what I can tell so far, it’s truly differentiated by design.

Now that I’ve let the cat out of the bag, I want to rewind for a moment. New readers should know something about my background before we proceed. It’s relevant to all of my analyses, but this one especially.

Here’s how…

My regular readers know I was a developer for more than 20 years. That was before I decided to forge a new path writing about real estate investment trusts, or REITs. During that time, I became associated with two friends who owned a large homebuilding business in South Carolina.

And they did very well for themselves.

At the peak of their real estate prowess in 2007, they held a dominant market share in homebuilding – with more than 500 houses either framed or available for sale. They sold them just about as fast as they built them.

It was an amazing operation, and one that seemed like it could go on and on and on. So of course I tried it out for myself.

Until it all stopped in that markets-shattering way that it did. For me and for my friends who, incidentally, were also my business partners.

And now you know the short story of why I’m a writer.

The Aftermath

Needless to say, the Great Recession taught me many valuable lessons. I’ll never forget the painful losses I experienced during that time, and to a large degree, I don’t want to. They inspired me to come back stronger and smarter than ever.

And to make sure that others learned those lessons in a more constructive instead of destructive classroom.

You see, as I began to claw my way out of the community-sized crater I found myself in… I recognized I wasn’t alone in my quest for financial freedom. For starters, many of my friends were bankers, developers, and appraisers, and they too had to rebrand themselves.

It was either that or give up altogether.

Before the recession, local and regional banks were the primary providers of construction/hard-money loans to smaller and private builders. That’s certainly where my partners and I obtained most all of our construction loans.

However, post recession, bank failures and continuing consolidation significantly narrowed the universe of lenders, making construction loans more difficult to obtain.

Consider the following:

Since 1992, the number of commercial banks has declined by 59%, while savings and loans are down 71%.

Since 1992, the share of total bank assets held by community banks has declined 44% and now represents less than 15% (of bank assets)

Also, new regulations – such as Dodd-Frank and Basel III – have led to more restrictive loan underwriting and a shift away from construction lending.

Fast-Forwarding to Today’s Housing Starts

Now, it’s true that construction lending is, by definition, asset-heavy and cash-flow tight. It’s also true that, these days, the remaining banks are emphasizing cash flow-based lending.

So although my friends’ homebuilding operation – and my commercial real estate venture – closed down, the post-recession economy has provided a steady path in housing construction trends.

Private residential construction spending and housing starts have largely recovered from the post-financial crisis. And total housing starts remain below historical averages.

According to Freddie Mac, 1.62 million new housing units are needed annually to meet current demand.

This represents a cumulative 2.5 million housing unit shortage. The reduction in new supply is further evidenced by the median home age having risen to 39 years.

Enter: a New Commercial Mortgage REIT Lender

Now let’s connect the dots.

The Broadmark real estate lending companies and their management counterparts are focused on residential lending that capitalizes on significant demand for construction financing previously provided by commercial banks. And right now, they’re in the process of merging with special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Trinity Merger Corp.

Their combined aim is to form a publicly-traded, internally-managed mortgage REIT with an expected equity value of $1.5 billion.

Per the terms of the merger agreement, Broadmark’s four real estate lending companies would be consolidated into the trust.

Together, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, Trinity and Broadmark hosted a joint investor call to discuss the transaction. You can find the full transcript and investor deck by clicking here. But for the purposes of this article, I’d like to highlight just a few particular points.

In discussing why it liked Broadmark, Trinity said this:

“The Broadmark Group maintains a competitive advantage in the marketplace through its proven lending process and its proprietary network of borrowers and capital providers. It is a highly profitable lender that enjoys multiple avenues for sustained growth across existing and new markets.”

Broadmark has been a lender since 2010. It currently has a $992.2 million active loan portfolio comprised of 263 loans in nine states with a 16% weighted average all-in unlevered cash yield. Perhaps more importantly, it operates with zero debt, significantly reducing risk to shareholders throughout the cycle.

A Bit About Broadmark

Broadmark, based in Seattle, has deep market experience cultivated over many years. It’s also built up an extensive network of developer relationships with more than 500 borrowers since inception.

This means it has significant repeat business. Approximately 65% of loans in its Pyatt Broadmark Real Estate Lending Fund I – or PBRELF I – and Broadmark Real Estate Lending Fund II, or BRELF II, have been to repeat borrowers. Meanwhile, borrowers that meet loan deliverables have high confidence in accessing capital.

Broadmark’s differentiated strategy entails the following:

An alternative, unlevered, credit-focused strategy that generates a double-digit yield with limited correlation to broader equity capital markets

with limited correlation to broader equity capital markets A successful track record of raising capital privately for real estate lending, providing significant growth opportunity to generate additional fee income

privately for real estate lending, providing significant growth opportunity to generate additional fee income A high-quality, unlevered, double-digit-yielding portfolio that supports book value

An attractive 16% average unlevered fixed-rate yield that provides earnings stability

that provides earnings stability Targeted loans with short-term maturities that provide multiple benefits – such as mitigating interest rate risk due to faster re-pricing ability for shifts in market interest rates.

Broadmark targets states with favorable demographic trends. Following the 2008 recession, Americans have increasingly migrated out of high-cost states – such as New York, Illinois, and California – to lower-cost states.

Since April 2020, the top 10 states in population growth have experienced net domestic migration of 4.5 million. The bottom 10 have lost 4.2 million. Major factors contributing to these migration trends include better affordability, job growth, and lower housing costs and taxes.

That population growth has then led to rising demand for housing, resulting in increased construction activity.

A Company That Knows Its Business

Broadmark has strategically expanded its footprint to focus on states that have non-judicial foreclosure statutes. These include Washington, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Idaho, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Efficient access to collateral real estate is key to preserving value and timely access to eventual liquidity. It should be noted that Broadmark does operate in some states that do have judicial foreclosure laws. However, they don’t have long foreclosure times.

Regardless, the company has a rigorous underwriting and strict loan process. And it targets maximum loan-to-value ratios of up to 65% of the appraised underlying collateral as determined by independent appraisers at the time of the origination.

In addition, it has enjoyed a minimal loss history of around $0.4 million – approximately 0.02% of total loans – in realized losses since inception.

Of the 965 loans it made since 2010, only 30 (2.7%, or $48.3 million) have been placed in default. Seventeen loans – comprising $21 million, or 44% of total defaults – were resolved with no principal loss to Broadmark. In fact, the company earned $14 million on them.

And four real estate owned (REO) properties – currently carried at $12.5 million – and two loans were partially resolved. One was secured by a second deed of trust with current balance of $2.7 million.

So there’s not much to worry about here.

Drilling Down to the Details

Here are a few more angles from which to view Broadmark Realty. We’ve already mentioned that it will be a $1.5 billion internally managed, unlevered mortgage REIT making short-term, high-yielding, highly-secured loans to real estate developers and investors.

But it also will include:

965 loans totaling a $1.8 billion face amount of loans originated since inception

$1 billion total current loan commitments, of which $661 million is funded

263 active loans to cover 200 borrowers across nine states

16.7% weighted average all-in annual loan returns

$3.8 million average loan size and about a 15-month average total term.

Broadmark is a leading provider of construction, land, and development loans. And it has a track record for raising private capital for real estate lending:

An average $28 million per month in new capital during the last 12 months

Over $820 million since inception

Over 35% of cumulative distributions reinvested.

Plus, Broadmark’s internally managed platform offers significant economies of scale and alignment of interest between management and shareholders. The company is regarded as experienced and the well-regarded senior leadership team has more than 100 years of combined experience.

It also has significant avenues for future growth, including continued expansion in existing and new geographies and private capital raising.

The Opportunity

As I explained at the beginning, I was right in the middle of the apocalypse known as the “Great Recession.” So I’m well aware of the losses it brought about.

But as I began to research this proposed new REIT, I became fixated on the following details… how it offers:

An internally managed commercial mortgage REIT (like Ladder and Arbor)

A business model with ZERO debt that lends out at 16% to 17% interest

A proven 100-plus month track record of delivering unlevered annualized distributions of 10-11%

Dividends that are paid MONTHLY.

Broadmark’s expected equity value will be around $1.5 billion. And the company is targeting an initial annual dividend of $1.25-$1.30 per share (11.9% -12.5% yield at reference price of $10.47 per share).

While the initial reference point is $10.47, once the merger is complete, public valuations in the peer group suggest a share price of $11 or higher given that Broadmark will be an internally managed mortgage REIT with little or no debt.

This fully aligns management with shareholders and vastly reduces downside risk to cash flow and the dividend. And it’s a very rare combination when it comes to publicly-traded mortgage REITs.

In addition, the proposed transaction structure should provide opportunities to receive additional fees from future private capital managed.

This deal is not like a traditional IPO. Trinity has the SPAC in place, and shares are trading under the ticker symbol TMCX (TMCX). So you can actually purchase shares now, and the Broadmark merger transaction is expected to close in Q4-19.

In terms of peer analysis, Broadmark offers these compelling valuation metrics:

A New Way of Making Things Happen

Up until now, SPAC investors like hedge funds have been the ones investing in Broadmark. You would have to be a sophisticated kind of investor to join them.

But as soon as the company obtains SEC approval (S4 is HERE) and comments, it can solicit votes from more than 2,000 investors in its current funds.

As already mentioned, Trinity Merger Corp is a SPAC that’s publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols TMCX (Class A shares),TMXCU (Units) and TMCXW (Warrants).

A SPAC raises capital through an IPO for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In this case, Trinity entered into a definitive merger agreement to complete a business combination with Broadmark.

Following the completion of this business combination, members of the Broadmark companies will receive shares of Broadmark Realty common stock in exchange for preferred units. Broadmark Realty intends to apply to list its common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol BRMK.

It’s also important to note that affiliates of Farallon Capital Management, LLC have entered into a PIPE agreement to purchase approximately $75 million worth of shares of Broadmark Realty Capital common stock. The funds will be used to help fund growth of Broadmark Realty Capital’s lending operations and to pay transaction expenses associated with the business combination.

Farallon also has an option to purchase an additional $25 million worth of shares.

Farallon is a global institutional asset management firm that manages equity capital for institutions and high net worth investors.

In closing, we’re adding Broadmark to our coverage spectrum as soon as it becomes an official publicly-traded REIT.

Here is a link to the Frequently Asked Questions memo. I’m highly intrigued with this new name and will keep you updated on its progress.

I’ve already made contact with the management team, and I plan to meet with them soon.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.