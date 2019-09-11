The U.S. Dollar And The Fed

The bullish trend in the dollar began in February 2018 when the dollar index found a bottom at 88.15. The index had declined from a high at 103.815 only thirteen months before hitting the lows. The dollar is the world's reserve currency because central banks around the world hold the US currency as a significant part of their foreign currency reserves. The stability of the US political and economic system awarded the greenback as the world's most widely accepted currency. The dollar has been the king of paper money for many decades.

In 2018, the US central bank tightened credit by increasing the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points four times. The hike in short-term rates of a full percentage point came at a time when other leading central banks in Europe and Japan did not increase their interest rates. At the same time, the Fed reduced its swollen balance sheet via quantitative tightening. The process allowed $50 billion in debt, the legacy of years of quantitative easing, to roll off each month. Quantitative tightening pushed US interest higher further out along the yield curve.

In 2019, the Fed decided it had gone too far based on economic data and the rising risks around the world. On July 31, the central bank cut the short-term Fed Funds rate for the first time in many years. Rising rates supported the value of the US dollar against other world currencies. However, the recent pivot by the Fed did not stop the ascent of the greenback, which rose to another new high on the dollar index at 99.33 following the interest rate cut in the US. We will hear from the Fed again next week on September 18, and the currency markets are anxiously waiting for what the central bank will do and how it will impact king dollar.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) replicates the price action in the US dollar index.

A war of words with the central bank coming from the oval office

On the campaign trail in 2016, President Trump had advocated for a lower dollar. During his confirmation hearings before Congress, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin echoed the desires of his boss when it comes to the level of the US currency against other world foreign exchange instruments.

President Trump nominated Jerome Powell to succeed Janet Yellen as the head of the US Federal Reserve. The honeymoon between the President and his appointee did not last long as the Fed hiked the Fed Funds rate four times in 2018 for a total of one full percentage point.

The Fed Funds rate had been at zero percent before December 2015. By the end of 2018, it rose to 2.25-2.50%. All the while, European and Japanese short-term rates remained in negative territory. The ECB and BOJ did not follow the Fed's lead and left rates at historic lows.

President Trump objected to the Fed tightening, calling the approach to monetary policy "crazy" in 2018. The rising dollar and differential between US and other rates around the world caused a continuous barrage of tweets and comments encouraging the Fed to cut rates. While the Fed did cut by 25 basis points on July 31 and ended the program of balance sheet normalization, they are not acting fast enough for the President. The criticism from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has continued and is not likely to stop anytime soon.

The slow-moving Fed caused the dollar index to rise to another in a long series of new highs in the aftermath of the July 31 FOMC meeting.

The bullish trend in the dollar continues

President Trump has complained that economic activity and GDP growth would be significantly higher if the Fed had not tightened credit in 2018. Moreover, he has stated that the central bank is far behind the curve when it comes to other nations around the world and should aggressively cut the Fed Funds rate. The 25-basis point cut on July 31 was not enough for the leader of the free world, nor was it enough for the dollar.

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index has been making higher lows and higher highs since February 2018. The latest new high in the index came during the first week of September at 99.33 on the nearby futures contract. Each new high in the dollar index has led to a correction, but the dollar has come storming back from higher lows since early 2018. At around 98.30 on September 10, the dollar index is not far below its most recent peak.

The Fed is not likely to please the president

Next week, the markets and the White House will be observing the Fed as the FOMC convenes on September 17-18. The central bank faces a challenge as the voting members gather to decide on the path of short-term rates at its September meeting.

Economic growth in the US and the low level of unemployment do not support higher rates. Low levels of inflationary pressures do leave room for the Fed to increase the short-term rate. Meanwhile, economic conditions around the world create an environment that supports lower US rates.

At the July 31 meeting, the reduction in the Fed Funds rate was not unanimous. Esther George and Eric Rosengren dissented, and the final vote was 8-2 for the 25-point decline. The White House wants to see the Fed cut the rate by at least 50 basis points next week, but the best the President is likely to get will be another one-quarter of a one-percent move. Another 25-basis point move to the downside would likely unleash another in a long series of tweet-storms aimed at the Fed and its Chairman Jerome Powell.

In his September 6 tweet, President Trump expressed his continued frustration with the Chairman of the Fed. We are likely to see more critical social media messages directed at the central bank next week. The Fed is likely to cut rates by 25 basis points, but it is possible that they will not cut at all at the September meeting. The Fed is highly sensitive to economic data. Over recent days, even Chinese economic data has been positive, and negotiations on trade are continuing.

A strong economy in the U.S. could lift the dollar index past the 100 level

If the Fed does not trim interest rates, the dollar index is likely to take an express trail to the 100 level. The index has not been above that level since April 2017. Even a 25-basis point cut may not be enough to prevent a rally in the dollar index to the level.

Meanwhile, the critical level of technical resistance in the dollar index stands at the 2017 peak at 103.815. As trade negotiations continue, a stronger dollar works against the US, and it makes exports less competitive on a global basis. Weaker currencies like the yen, euro, and Chinese yuan make those country's exports far more attractive compared to US products.

The reason why the Fed is not going to cut the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points is that the US economy is growing at a moderate pace. The President faces a catch-22 situation. Economic growth as a result of tax and regulatory reforms is a feather in his cap. Meanwhile, the strong dollar is a problem when it comes to trade negotiations. Going into the 2020 election campaign, an aggressive series of rate cuts from the Fed would increase the prospects for a victory for the President. Lower rates would likely turbocharge the stocks market and stimulate the economy. If the Fed were to get ahead of the ECB, BOJ, and other central banks, the dollar would likely fall. However, that does not appear to be in the cards as the Fed refuses to submit to political pressures.

While the current Fed has taken steps to avoid any arguments with the administration, a former Fed official was not so shy. William Dudley, who was the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, recently wrote:

This manufactured disaster-in-the-making presents the Federal Reserve with a dilemma: Should it mitigate the damage by providing offsetting stimulus, or refuse to play along? If the ultimate goal is a healthy economy, the Fed should seriously consider the latter approach. What if the Fed's accommodation encourages the president to escalate the trade war further, increasing the risk of a recession? The central bank's efforts to cushion the blow might not be merely ineffectual. They might actually make things worse. There's even an argument that the election itself falls within the Fed's purview. After all, Trump's reelection arguably presents a threat to the US and global economy, to the Fed's independence and its ability to achieve its employment and inflation objectives. If the goal of monetary policy is to achieve the best long-term economic outcome, then Fed officials should consider how their decisions will affect the political outcome in 2020.

The Federal Reserve is an apolitical body, but the comments of William Dudley reflect a rising resistance from a cadre of central bankers. The President will interpret 25 basis points or no reduction at all as a challenge and is likely to respond aggressively next week.

UUP tracks the dollar index and has been in a bullish trend since early 2018

If the Fed stands its ground and cuts by 25 basis points or not at all, we could see the dollar index head to new and higher highs. The next target on the upside is the psychological 100 level. Above there, the early 2017 high at 103.815 stands as the critical line in the sand on the upside. Aside from the Fed, the weak European economy and turmoil surrounding Brexit are both supportive factors for the dollar index.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund product replicates the price action in the dollar index. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund.

The most recent rally in the dollar index took it from 95.365 in late June to 99.33 in early September or 4.16% higher.

Over the same period, UUP rose from $25.89 to $27.01 per share or 4.33%.

UUP has net assets of $349.63 million, trades an average of 764,110 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The September 18 announcement from the Fed could cause lots of volatility in the dollar index. A smaller interest rate reduction or no movement in the Fed Funds rate will illicit another aggressive attack from the White House. Meanwhile, the Fed has the power that will determine the path of least resistance of the dollar over the coming days and weeks.

