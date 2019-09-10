Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Management presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Brokers Conference September 10, 2019 10:35 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Paul Herendeen - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Risinger - Morgan Stanley

David Risinger

To get started here. So thanks everyone for joining us for this session with Bausch Health. It's very much my pleasure to welcome Paul Herendeen, who is the company's CFO. And I just need to refer you to disclaimers at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And I thought that, it makes sense to ask Paul to offer some brief opening remarks about the company's transformation. And then, we will go into Q&A. So, Paul, thank you again for being here.

Paul Herendeen

Yes. Thanks David. It's great to be here and I'll give you -- I will frame the opening remarks by saying, when Joe joined in beginning of '16, and then, I joined in the summer of '16. This was the first conference that I came to in 2016 as then the CFO of Valeant. And I just can't tell you how different it is sitting here in 2019 versus 2016 because of the progress that we've made in basically taking this company, stabilizing it and pointing it on a path or putting it on a path to grow. We own some great assets. Everybody can read the transcripts from our Q2 results and see how we did Q2, Q1, but we pointed this company back on a pathway to growth. We own great businesses. In eye care, we've got a great franchise in GI, terrific franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, in our diversified segment where we continue to be able to drive some cash flow and revenue and be productive. It's just -- we are night and day from where we were in 2016 and so really it is -- really delightful to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Risinger

That's great. And could you just talk about your longer term objectives. Just remind us of those and obviously you're at an inflection point in terms of improving growth for the company. So, you're on your way. But just remind us about your longer term targets?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. And these are included in our deck from Q2. I think if you want to just think up in financial, from a financial perspective, we are moving to a growth phase and we've said that from 2019 to 2022, we believe we can grow our top-line at 4% to 6% and our adjusted operating profit line, adjusted EBITDA at 5% to 8%.

A lot of folks have been pointing out and said, gee, growing that fast, it doesn't look like you're growing that fast today. And it looks like it's -- that's backhand weighted into the '20, '22 year and say it is we are either in the process of launching or are continuing to be in their launch phase and we're continuing to invest more capital within our business to drive those various franchises.

And then, secondarily, we're laying the foundation to be able to grow organically over a long period of time by ramping up our investment in R&D. I think and if I get this wrong, I won't be off by much. I think in '18 versus '17, we increased our investment in R&D by 14% and I think based on our guidance, our R&D investment in 2019 versus '18 will be up 10% and we are continuing to invest back into our business in order to be able to drive longer term growth.

I could go on this question for a long time about just tick off a couple of things that are obviously a priority for us. One, yes, we're a company that carries a high degree of leverage. And so we necessarily prioritize our free cash flow to the reduction of debt. That doesn't mean we ignore our opportunities to invest back in our business, not at all. I think the R&D example tells you that we are interested in investing back into our business. But what we are absolutely now pointed in the right direction and those are our primary goals to get that leverage down and grow the top-line and grow the operating profit line at a faster rate over time.

David Risinger

Excellent. And maybe you could talk about that balance of investing internally what you're doing and also considering external transactions to enhance the pipeline?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. I mean, I think we are necessarily very disciplined when we think about external transactions. [Indiscernible] transactions for us would have to be something that will overlay very nicely across one of our core areas those being eye health, GI, dermatology. In order for it to be attractive to us, what you've seen already in 2019 is, we're able to capitalize on our opportunity to buy the assets of the company synergy and add TRULANCE marketed product for IBSC to our portfolio and also a pipeline asset dolcanatide to our pipeline.

Now that transaction was one that was so compelling that in lieu of using our free cash flow to reduce debt by circa $190 million, we said we're going to add these assets because it lay so nicely on top. That was a terrific example of what we would be willing to do. Now you say, how do you balance between the two? I've been sitting in a CFO chair for pretty good amount [Audio Gap] in the financial markets, the returns that you can get investing back into your own business are in my opinion superior to those that might be able to be obtained in business development type transactions. And so, we are focused on investing in our business because we think there are great returns there.

Two quick examples and then we will move on because I can literally talk all day on this topic. One is, when we've got this great product XIFAXAN, we were under promoting it to the IBSC segment and back in early 2017, we put 200 additional sales reps on the payroll and put them out on the street at an annual cost of circa $60 million. At a point in time, when people said [Audio Gap] that was the right decision then was to take the hit to near-term profitability but to drive growth of a franchise that we're comfortable has excellent duration. That's an investment back in our company.

The other one that I already called out, but I'll just say it again is, we're continuing to ramp up our investment in R&D because that's a place where we need to invest in order to be able to sustain growth long-term.

David Risinger

Excellent. And what are some of the key projects in R&D the areas of focus?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. First and foremost, I mean in our GI space, we are a very strong player. My opinion in the GI space and we need to develop and then put in place what I'll call a portfolio of projects that are under development there. We have started because we are familiar with the compound with a number of risks if you will. It's a little bit of a pun [Audio Gap] the active ingredient in XIFAXAN. And so, we're looking at [Audio Gap] with rifaximin not in the correct formulation of XIFAXAN could help us target other ways that we might use rifaximin going forward in the GI space.

We're looking at ways we can extend rifaximin -- XIFAXAN 550 to other indications. We have gone out and we acquired rights for Mitsubishi for an S1 P for you see where we are embarking on a program where we'll look to see if we have a satisfactory outcome of a CV study that we're going to do to inform whether that's something we want to go forward with and proceed into Phase 2 sometime in 2020. We've been licensed a compound an investigational compound for NASH. So, when we talk about BLA, what are you doing, what are your priorities? One is, we need a number of irons in the fire in our GI space not just our GI space, but in others as well in order to be able to be -- continued to be a player in each one of our segments.

In dermatology interestingly when we stepped into company that was a portfolio it was pretty well developed and we've had great success in getting approvals for and launching variety products in derm. We continue to look at ways we can leverage our expertise in dermatology in Ophtho Rx, we got approval for VYZULTA, but we continue to look for new programs in Ophtho Rx and we need to build that portfolio out as well.

The part of R&D that nobody really focuses on within our company is, we engage in a large number of projects that feed our international Rx business, it's kind of a branded generics business. It is in Eastern Europe. It's in Africa, Middle East, in Latam, Canada. That is an activity that is low cost high reward and you need to do it consistently. We certainly do that. I'm going to stop in a second I promise.

But the other area you've got to think about is in vision care where the R&D takes two forms. It's the R&D that you do that shows up in the R&D line. it's R&D that takes the form of CapEx. And I bring that up because we're in the process of developing and hopefully launching here in 2020, a daily silicone hydrogel lens in our vision care business in the United States. And a lot of that development if you will takes the form of being able to manufacture the high quality lens at a cost that makes sense. And so that's an area of investment in kind of like R&D, but doesn't show up necessarily in the R&D line. I'll stop there.

David Risinger

That's very helpful. So actually following on, could you talk a little bit about the vision care segment of the company. Just frame that in the context of the overall company's financials and then talk about the growth prospects and the key drivers.

Paul Herendeen

Sure. I mean the vision care business globally has been a real star performer for us. Couple things, I mean, first of all, to frame it for you, our vision care business, 70% of that business is outside of the United States. I think when people talk about the Bausch & Lomb brand name and the power of that brand, people think about and a lot of times think about it in the context of the U.S. market. Actually especially in vision care and lenses that we have a very powerful brand in many markets around the world, starting when we think of international markets with China.

We put a fellow name Tom Appio in-charge of our international operations, the guy is awesome. He has done a great job and one of the great things he did is, he put a terrific [indiscernible] in charge of our international vision care business and the result of that is, we're focusing in various markets where we can leverage products that we have and products that are to come and we will continue to grow in markets which are growing at a reasonable pace anyway, but we're even growing a little bit fast in the market and able to gain share in established positions of strength in various markets outside the United States.

Inside the United States is a great story for that business and he too has done a great job and a lot of that was just blocking and tackling back in the day when we started this process in 2016 to do the things that you need to do to be successful in vision care, put the right promotional resources on the street. Fifth sets, it's just basic things that we're not being done under the prior regime and now the results that you're seeing are, we are growing indeed faster than the market in the U.S. and we're doing that without having that daily silicone hydrogel lens that is the fastest growing segment in the U.S. And we're doing it with things like our Biotrue ONEday family where we continue to roll out the various iterations of Biotrue ONEday, fastest growing market in the United States.

I think about our ultra, say monthly silicone hydrogel lens where we recently introduced the ultra multifocal for astigmatism and presbyopia. I mean it's been incredibly well-received. These are great lenses and so long winded on what's going on in the U.S., but we are just knocking it out of the park in the U.S. with basic execution. And that's before we get to 2020-ish, when we would have a daily silicone hydrogel lens.

So we've got some runway there, Bausch Lomb is, what we know to do is, we know how to make great lenses and now I would submit we back that up with excellence in the promotion both internationally and in the U.S.

David Risinger

Excellent. And just to recap, on the global launch of SiHy. Obviously, last year I believe in Japan, but if you could walk us through the regions and the timing?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. And it's mainly Japan and it's -- we are in Japan now and it is a relatively modest ramp, but certainly important to us. That is a terrific market and a terrific market for a daily SiHy lens. And so, we believe that will be an important contributor for us. Think about that in Japan. In the U.S. market, the U.S. market is not as well developed in moving to the daily -- to daily as the international markets. And so, there's a lot of growth both in terms of monthly versus daily and moving to daily. And then, in daily moving to the higher quality daily silicone hydrogel lenses and that's going to be a big deal for us. So, think about it as, we're in the early stages of launch in Asia Pac, Japan and looking forward to have the ability to launch in the U.S.

David Risinger

Okay. Very good. Let me pause there and see if there are any questions from the audience.

Okay. So, why don't we pivot to the Siliq segment, if you could talk about XIFAXAN growth prospects, I mean obviously the franchise has done great. This year you had a little bit of a gross to net benefit, maybe you could talk about that. Obviously fading and then we can pivot to TRULANCE.

Paul Herendeen

Sure. Starting with XIFAXAN, I'm going to pick up on the gross to net benefit as you characterized it as fading. It's not fading because it is permanent. It is a kind of -- we'll be coming embedded in our 20 19 numbers. What we will lose is the favorable [indiscernible] versus the prior year because I think the steps that we've taken there to improve the gross to nets in XIFAXAN are durable

I called out on our Q2 call that off the spectacular growth that we posted in XIFAXAN in a quarter about 700 basis points of that was based on steps we've taken in what we call our cost optimization and revenue enhancement program. This is mainly the revenue enhancement part to improve the gross to nets in our key products and XIFAXAN, we had terrific results. And yes, we're going to lap that come Q4. And so good looking ahead which is what I think you're doing into 2020, yes, how do I think about XIFAXAN and its opportunity to continue to grow?

Well, we are kind of in the quarter and if you look at year-to-date, we're high single digits in TRx growth. And I think you can use TRx as a reasonable proxy for our four units. Yes, we like every other pharma company expect that we will limit our future price increases to more modest levels. But I think that a combination of, we call it high single-digit unit growth plus something from net price. And I think you have an asset that has a prospect of growing high single digits or low double digits in 2020, the 2019, terrific asset. I mean, we continue to thump it with in -- both the AG space and the IBSC space. The growth is coming mainly from the IBSD indication where we continue to have great success. And so I think we're extremely well positioned with XIFAXAN to continue to grow at an attractive rate albeit losing the tailwind of that revenue enhancement pick up from improvements to gross to net.

I'll pivot to TRULANCE, if that's okay.

David Risinger

Excellent.

Paul Herendeen

Yes. TRULANCE we picked up earlier this year, I referenced it earlier that it was an acquisition that we felt was just spot on for what we're doing, and it doesn't get any better than having an IBSD product it's doing very well. And adding what we think as and of course it's our opinion is the best in class IBSC product. Since, we've taken it over I think our goal was to re-establish momentum with the brand because I think it came out reasonably well under synergy maybe not as well as it could have, but reasonably well and our goal was to kind of get back on that track and we started off by recruiting or bring it across about 100 of their sales reps there, 100 of their best 200 sales reps and having them promote TRULANCE. Well, we then move to having 200 reps not full time now, but 200 reps that are promoting TRULANCE and here in Q3, we expect to get up to the point where approximately 500 reps kind of touch TRULANCE and are out there promoting the brand.

We think we've had some great opportunity here. We think of it as again as a best-in-class product and I think the feedback and the anecdotes that we hear back from the field and when we go on ride along, this is the product that we think we can grow reasonably well over the next handful of years.

David Risinger

Excellent. That's great. And then just touching on the derm franchise, obviously, it's a small percentage total company. It's gone through some transition, but you've got a pipeline starting to kick in. If you could talk about that and contextualize the various growth opportunities?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. I mean, yes, I'd say that the derm business is all about new product launches. It's all about new product launches, if you look into the growth trajectory here -- from here forward. It's also about preserving and finding ways to capture value from that legacy portfolio that we have and we talk now for a number of quarters about, yes, we have a cash pay model. We're rolling that out and we continue -- it's a work in progress. But, it's something that we continue to make progress with and that cash pay channel is something where you can continue to get value for the legacy portfolio, or in the case of a product like ALTRENO that we launched for acne. It's the right vehicle or excuse me, the right channel in order to be able to launch that product successfully, so give patients access at a predictable price. Let's derms write it with confidence.

I mean so there's a lot going on here as one is taken that legacy portfolio and finding ways to optimize the value of that portfolio we own. And secondarily, within the portfolio of new product, which are watching the traditional pharma model, demand pull, go out create demand, make sure it can get covered and make sure that patients have access. And think of the products we have there, it started with Siliq, we will move on to BRYHALI, it moves on to DUOBRII, and there will be more products that will -- we will add to that mix because we have a pipeline of other projects -- projects that are under development.

We think that the derm business can be a real growth driver for us over the next handful of years. And it's all about really, those new products that talk about a segment medical derm that has changed dramatically from what it was five years ago, David, you and I have known each other a long time. Back to the way things were, it's just different now and it's different and we're adapting to that. And I think that we have a great opportunity to drive value in that segment.

David Risinger

That's very helpful. So, maybe just going to a little bit more detail on the new cash pay initiative. It does seem quite logical because consumers are willing to pay for the aesthetics products and pay meaningfully for them. But, it's still a transition obviously as you pivot. So, if you could provide some color that would be great.

Paul Herendeen

Sure. I mean, the key here is, we have some products that are very well liked and have sort of brand names if you will, there are X but brand names that are known and liked by both physicians and patients. And patients who would like a product and they show up at the pharmacy counter, they don't know whether they're going to be asked to pay $25 or $250 and through a cash pay model, we can provide what patients want and what docs want, which is access at a known price.

In order to do that you need to put together a network of pharmacies that are onboard with -- onboard with this process and so that was an early build process, you probably saw that not too recent past year, press release saw in our relationship with Walgreens; with Walgreens though they are now part of our program. You also marry that cash pay program to your ability to fulfill via the Internet. So, if that's an option that a patient wants we make that available as well.

It is early days, but we have products that we have in our portfolio that are suitable for it. And as I said, ALTRENO was a great example of a new product probably not suitable for a traditional model, but makes all the sense in the world. That product is targeted to -- generally targeted to women over let's say over the age of 35 are not going to be covered for products like ALTRENO by their insurance. And here we give the ability if they want it to be able to get it at a known price which is seen as a value because it's a great product.

David Risinger

Okay. Thank you. And could you talk about BRYHALI into DUOBRII, their launches and the opportunity there. How big that franchise can potentially be?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. I'm going to start with -- I'll start with BRYHALI, but I want to spend most of time on DUOBRII. Starting with BRYHALI; BRYHALI got off to a great start and what we were able to do there is, yes, we got ourselves to the point where we are very often prescribed when a doc is writing a branded super potent steroid. We were able to capture a lot of that market. The real opportunity there is getting into the point where we convert some of those generic units to the brand and we say that is something that is appropriate because the BRYHALI label, this is -- and again, I'm not a doctor, but we believe a product with a better safety profile, can be used in different ways. It's different enough that it ought to be prescribed.

We also by the way priced it at parity to those generics of steroids. And so, that's a product where we were very successful on the brand side. The opportunity there is, if the broader market is using -- currently using generics can be converted over to use BRYHALI, we've got a great opportunity there.

DUOBRII, what a great launch, right? We're about circa nine weeks into this launch. I know there's a lot of folks who are data junkies in the room and love to track things and look back. I mean if you chart this launch over the first 9, 10 weeks relative to launches of other products into this space. It's tracking extremely well. And that's against products that I would say had very successful launches like Uceris, like [indiscernible].

We currently have more our Rxs per week than [indiscernible], which is the real product, which is a well established product. This is -- we're out of the chute in a very strong way. Now, I'm a finance guy, so I just want to point this out. There's a couple ways you get there.

First, our current coverage in commercial for DUOBRII is in the high 30s percent range. That's combination of unrestricted plus restricted but available. Yes, our job is to continue to expand that. While we're doing that, we are certainly making it, I should say easy, but we're making it doable for patients to show up and ensure that they have access to DUOBRII if their doc chooses to write a prescription for DUOBRII.

And so, our job is to tell the pharmacoeconomic story to payers, we think is a great story there. And it's being well received and as we ramp up our commercial coverage there, you'll see not only the Rx our performance, but that's when you'll start to see a real ramp in our reported net sales for the brand. Really a terrific product, well, well positioned. We're delighted with the performance side of the chute.

David Risinger

Excellent. But, we are out of time. So, thanks so much Paul for being here with us. Appreciate you joining the conference and thanks everyone for participating.

Paul Herendeen

Happy to be here. Thank you.