Why Brookfield Asset Management Is My Largest Stock Position (Part 1)

BAM has a proven track record of creating value for shareholders - since 1998, BAM shares have grown at a compound annual growth rate of almost 20%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager with more than $385 billion in assets under management and a 120-year heritage as an owner and operator.

Think of all of the essential infrastructure the global economy requires to function - infrastructure is vital to the world and can be highly profitable to build and own.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) [TSE: BAM.A] is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. BAM's investment focus is on infrastructure, real estate, renewable power and private equity assets. The company's stated objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of its clients and shareholders.

Brookfield manages a broad range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It earns asset management income for doing so, and it aligns its interests with its clients by investing alongside them.

The company has a long and well-established track record as a disciplined, value-oriented acquirer that generates steady, solid returns for clients and shareholders. Brookfield's client base includes some of the world's largest pension funds, insurance companies, financial institutions and corporations, as well as high net-worth individuals and retail investors.

Brookfield has a strong balance sheet, with over $30 billion of net invested capital invested, primarily in four listed partnerships: Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). Brookfield's access to large-scale capital allows it to make investments in sizable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes that few managers are able to do.

Dividend Yield 1.23% Market Capitalization, $69,934 million Shares Outstanding 955 million Average Volume 2.9 million Credit Rating A- 2019E FFO $3.9 billion 2020E FFO $4.4 billion 2019E FFO/Share $3.87 2020E FFO/Share $4.40

Think for a moment of all of the essential infrastructure the global economy requires to function - roadways and railways, ports and pipelines, electrical transmission and distribution systems, telecommunications infrastructure, etc. Without these essential assets, the economy would essentially shut down. BAM has a stake in all of these essential assets.

Infrastructure is vital to the world and can be highly profitable to own and build. You can get exposure to infrastructure in different ways. Some companies, for example, invest directly in long-life assets, while others focus on managing companies and collecting fees for their effort. Brookfield Asset Management does the latter. If you are looking for infrastructure exposure, it is worth getting to know Brookfield Asset Management.

Infrastructure is a massive and growing sector globally. In both developed markets and emerging economies, there has been a significant underinvestment in infrastructure over many, many decades. As a result, globally, there is an enormous infrastructure deficit - and existing infrastructure is increasingly obsolete. For this reason, it is a key policy for governments to facilitate and cooperate in infrastructure investment to upgrade existing and build new infrastructure, with the added benefit of stimulating and supporting economic activity.

Today, the world invests some $2.5 trillion a year in the transportation, power, water, and telecom systems on which businesses and populations depend. Yet this amount continues to fall short of the world's ever-expanding needs, which results in lower economic growth and deprives citizens of essential services.

From 2018 through 2030, the world needs to invest about 3.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) - an average of $3.3 trillion per year - in economic infrastructure just to support expected rates of growth. Emerging economies account for some 60% of this need.

User demand for infrastructure assets tends to be relatively inelastic because of the essential nature of many of the services. As a result, they exhibit a lower correlation to economic cycles compared to other sectors. Some assets, such as electricity and gas distribution networks, in which Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is engaged, are often regulated, which usually results in an increase in the predictability of return.

Globally, demand for private infrastructure capital continues to grow because of government budget constraints. And Infrastructure as an asset class offers numerous attractive benefits to investors, including:

The ownership of real assets, together with these assets' critical underpinning for the provision of essential services, often to a diversified end-user base; Typically high barriers to entry; High degree of regulation for certain infrastructure asset classes; Performance characteristics that are more resilient to varying economic cycles; and Proven potential to deliver stable, low-volatility, long-term cash flows, often with some form of inflation protection - all contributing to providing attractive, inflation-hedged total returns.

Infrastructure requires high initial capital investment and is often associated with regulated assets. Both act as impediments to potential competitors entering the market. Such assets often enjoy monopolistic or near-monopolistic market positions, as it is often economically unsound, or legally not possible, to build competing infrastructure.

Infrastructure investment offers diversification for investors because of its lower correlation with other major asset classes. Investment in quality infrastructure has historically delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns because of its relatively low volatility and strong returns, particularly over the medium to long term.

Infrastructure has become Wall Street's hottest product. In 2018, more than $70 billion was raised in 60 different infrastructure funds. And Brookfield Asset Management has first-mover advantage. BAM is an alternative asset manager with some $500 billion in assets under management and a 120-year heritage as owner and operator of essential infrastructure. The company invests in long-life, high-quality assets and businesses in more than 30 countries around the world.

BAM checks off the attributes I look for in a stock: a market leader with a boilerplate business model and a wide economic moat; solid, long-life, appreciating assets; predictable cash flows; a rising distribution; and a management team that has seen the movie before, has an established record of success and is focused on generating value for shareholders. Investing in a company and management team with these enduring attributes means owning a proportional share of a business that possesses superior growth opportunities and can prevail in difficult conditions.

Brookfield has a solid record of generating growing cash flows from its investments and passing them along to investors. With global governments and certain private enterprises experiencing credit stress, BAM is ideally positioned as a high-quality buyer - with a global footprint and a low cost of capital - to continue to add to its asset portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management offers a combination of stable, long-term returns, with a track record of capital appreciation. The experienced infrastructure asset management teams within the unique partnership of BAM represent are well-positioned to drive enhanced total returns through their active asset management.

BAM focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. The company's headquarters are located in Toronto, and it also has corporate offices in New York City, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Sydney.

Source: Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield's history dates back to 1899, when a group of Canadian investors joined Brazilian investors to establish the São Paulo Tramway, Light and Power Company. This company was responsible for developing the street lighting and electric-powered public transportation systems in the city of São Paulo. By 1925, it had become one of the largest public utility companies in Latin America.

So, Brookfield has been focusing on the infrastructure space for more than 100 years now, where it invests alongside its investing clients. Over its long history, Brookfield has acquired and developed assets across many sectors and geographies, achieving - as a competitive differentiator - strong operating expertise in the areas of business it is invested in today.

In the early 2000s, Brookfield made the decision to invite institutional investors to invest alongside it, marking the beginning of the transition to an alternative asset manager. Over US$108 billion is currently invested in third party capital across various strategies. Today, 120 years after its establishment in Brazil, Brookfield is one of the largest global alternative asset managers in the world, investing in long-life, high-quality assets and businesses that form the backbone of the global economy, including:

The world's largest real estate portfolio including office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing across five continents - Brookfield Property Partners;

Infrastructure assets that deliver essential goods and services across the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners;

One of the largest global operations of renewable power with 18,000 megawatts of generating capacity located in North and South America, Europe, India, and China - Brookfield Renewable Partners;

A leading private equity business focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs in business services, industrials and residential sectors - Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Property Partners, which manages Brookfield Place in Toronto (below) is one of Brookfield Asset Management's many subsidiaries that has been performing well this year.

Source: Reuters

BAM has its own money in these partnerships; it also collects fees for running the businesses. Although BAM does not technically own the underlying assets, it benefits from the successful operation of the vital infrastructure.

This approach has benefited Brookfield, helping it grow its revenue from $12.1 billion in 2009 to $56.7 billion in 2018. Funds available for distribution have more than doubled over the past five years, and BAM has increased its dividend for eight consecutive years (although its yield is still a modest 1.23%). Brookfield's controlled partnerships have contributed to its success, as they account for 40% of its fee-bearing capital.

Brookfield's partnerships are looked at as permanent capital because the units are public. Investors cannot simply ask for their money back - they must sell to another investor. So, BAM continues to collect its management fee, irrespective of what is occurring in the broader market. The remainder of the company's approximately $165 billion in fee-earning assets is split between private investment accounts and other pooled investment funds. That said, $45 billion of Brookfield's own money is in the partnerships it controls, allowing it to collect distributions like any other unitholder.

In addition, BAM's broader funds outside of infrastructure allow it to enter into complex transactions which other strategic investors may not be able to execute; for example, to put infrastructure assets into Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and non-infrastructure assets into a BAM-led private equity fund.

Brookfield quietly owns entire city skylines in places like Toronto and Sydney. It is the largest office landlord in London and downtown Los Angeles. In Berlin, it owns Potsdamer Platz and, in London, Canary Wharf - two of the largest real estate developments in Europe. It has some 15,00 hotel rooms and numerous Class A shopping malls, including several high-end Brazil shopping centers. In all, Brookfield owns some 400 million square feet of commercial space.

And that's just the real estate. BAM CEO Bruce Flatt's true passion is infrastructure, which he sees as a $35 trillion opportunity: "Infrastructure will be an enormous asset class for institutional investors in the coming 25 years," insists Mr. Flatt.

Brookfield owns 218 hydroelectric plants on 82 river systems in North and South America. In France, Brookfield is the largest independent owner of cell towers. In Chile, its electric power lines serve 98% of the population. In Ireland, it owns 20% of the country's wind-farm capacity. It owns 36 ports in the U.K., North America, Australia and Europe. And in India and South America, it manages 3,600 kilometers of toll roads. In total, BAM has 2,000 projects in 30 countries on five continents, encompassing $250 billion in assets and 70,000 employees. Heads of state like to talk about infrastructure plans - BAM CEO Bruce Flatt is actually executing one.

Strong Leadership

Despite Brookfield's low profile, its stock has returned almost 1,400% since Mr. Flatt took over as CEO in 2002, compared with about 200% for the S&P 500. With a $69.9 billion market cap, BAM is the size of KKR, Apollo, Carlyle Group and Colony Northstar combined.

If you have read any of my previous Seeking Alpha articles on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, or Brookfield Property Partners, you will know of my admiration for Bruce Flatt and what he has accomplished at Brookfield.

A great business in a great sector can be destroyed by poor leadership. If you doubt this, think back to the disasters of Jonathan Schwartz at Sun Microsystems, Chuck Conway at Kmart, Eckhard Pfeiffer at Compaq, or John Sculley at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), who made numerous mistakes, the most egregious of which was to fire Steve Jobs. This list is far from exhaustive.

Strong CEOs attract and retain strong talent. Once I have satisfied myself that a company is a market leader with a sound business model and defensible competitive advantage, my next step in making an investment decision is to examine carefully the executive team, starting with the CEO, to satisfy myself that it is composed of exceptional leaders with years of relevant industry experience and a demonstrated record of achievement.

In my first article for Seeking Alpha in January 2016, citing RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) as a solid investment for the long term, I stated that, in my opinion, RioCan CEO Ed Sonshine is among the best CEOs in Canada. Mr. Sonshine - the only CEO RioCan has known during its 26-year history, will retire on March 31, 2021, subject to a possible one-year extension. Mr. Sonshine was recognized for his success when he was voted Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year for 2013.

Bruce Flatt is another CEO I would put in this same "rare gem" category. The same year Mr. Sonshine was named Canada's Outstanding CEO, Brian Lawson, Brookfield's senior managing partner and chief financial officer - and a key member of Mr. Flatt's management team - was named Canada's CFO of the Year. The two men have been a team now for almost 20 years. As I have said before, strong leaders attract and retain strong talent.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, upon receiving the Top CFO award, Mr. Lawson recognized Mr. Flatt as an invaluable mentor and business partner:

We really do operate much as a partnership in the firm. (Mr. Flatt) offers tremendous leadership -- not just with the senior leadership team but with the entire firm. He has a great ability to be supportive, approachable, relaxed, empowering, while still clearly setting the path and being in charge.

In 2017, the global clout of the Brookfield companies earned Mr. Flatt and his four top lieutenants the title of co-CEOs of the Year, marking the first time more than one boss has shared the title. Besides Mr. Flatt, the other four are Brian Kingston of Brookfield Property Partners; Sam Pollock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners; Sachin Shah of Brookfield Renewable Partners; and Cyrus Madon of Brookfield Business Partners, the private equity operation and baby of the family, which invests primarily in industrials, business services, construction and energy. I suspect strongly that Mr. Flatt pushed for his four top lieutenants to be included in this award.

The Brookfield bosses, left to right, Cyrus Madon, Brian Kingston, Bruce Flatt, Sam Pollock and Sachin Shah. Source: BAM website.

Together, the five CEOs - all of them with roughly 20 years of experience at Brookfield - act as a partnership and operate (more or less) on equal terms. Their goal is to buy hard assets - not downtrodden stocks or bonds - at bargain prices, buff them up and put them to work. Each runs a large international business and, should anything happen to Mr. Flatt, he asserts that "any of the other four could run this company."

Bruce Flatt joined Brookfield Asset Management 29 years ago, in 1990, and has been CEO for the past 17 years. Under his leadership, BAM has grown its global presence to become the world's second-largest alternative asset manager, behind only The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), with 700 investment professionals in 100 offices across more than 20 countries.

Mr. Flatt has to be Canada's least ostentatious billionaire. In Toronto, he is prone to second-hand cars (that he rarely drives) - He usually takes the subway to work. No matter what office they are in - Toronto, New York and London are the three largest - he and his executives eat takeout lunches at their desks, shoulder-to-shoulder with the staff. Brookfield has no private jet, and Mr. Flatt himself typically flies economy on short-haul routes. He apparently has no passions beyond business. The inside joke at Brookfield is that all he collects is shares.

Mr. Flatt is not afraid to make large bets when he sees an opportunity. He buys high-quality, long-duration assets. Between the combination of yield and appreciation, they generate strong returns over time.

Mr. Flatt has often been called Canada's Warren Buffett, not only because he is a contrarian, long-term investor, but also because his investment strategy relies less on price than on patience. In his own words: "We will pay more for quality because, in the fullness of time, real assets will generally always go up in value. We would rather earn a 12% to 15% net return over 20 years than a 25% return over three years."

Mr. Flatt has forged an investing style to capitalize on the miscalculations of others:

We were young in our careers and watched very difficult markets in the late 1980s and early 1990s. That was quite impressionable on us to how we run the business today. Never put yourself in a situation where you have to sell something in an environment where you should be buying."

Beginning in 2008, Mr. Flatt took each of his divisions public on the New York Stock Exchange (separate from the public real estate arm, now known as Brookfield Property Partners, which began trading on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges on April 15, 2013). First, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, then Brookfield Renewable Partners, followed by Brookfield Business Partners. I was fortunate to purchase units of BIP and BEP shortly after their respective IPOs. This is in addition to my holdings in BAM and BPY. Collectively, Brookfield's five public entities carry about $125 billion in public market value.

The Brookfield name has been attached to a head-spinning number of deals over the past year, either through BAM or one of the alternative asset manager's four publicly traded operations.

To name a few, Brookfield Business Partners took a controlling stake in Genworth MI Capital Inc., the Canadian mortgage insurer, in a $2.4-billion move last month. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners teamed up with sovereign wealth fund GIC in a US$6.4-billion deal to buy Genesee & Wyoming Inc., a U.S. short-line railway, in July. Also in July, Brookfield Renewable Partners teamed up with KKR to buy X-Elio, a Spanish solar developer. And in August 2018, Brookfield Property Partners LP completed its US$15-billion acquisition of GGP Inc., the second-largest mall owner in the United States. The pace underscores Brookfield's tremendous size and influence in the area of "real assets" - the pipelines, toll roads, buildings and terminals that underpin the global economy.

Brookfield's approach has rewarded investors with market-beating gains for the four spin-offs over the past five years. Brookfield Infrastructure has delivered a five-year total return of 155% compared with a total return of just 22% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index over the same period. And the dividend is nice - it yields 4.2%.

Brookfield Renewable Energy, which offers exposure to hydro, wind and solar-power generation yields 5.7%. It has delivered a total return of 102% over five years.

Brookfield Renewable Partners wind farm

Source: Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Property Partners, which is making a bold, counterintuitive bet on U.S. shopping malls, in addition to its global holdings of retail and residential complexes, has returned 40% over five years, driven by its 6.9% dividend yield.

And Brookfield Business Partners, which is the private equity arm and the most recent BAM spin-off, is up 44% since its debut in May, 2016, compared with 26% for the S&P/TSX. Its yield is a modest 0.67%.

BAM has a market capitalization of $69.9 billion, making it the sixth-largest company in the S&P/TSX, rising from 39th spot at the start of the bull market in 2009.

Brookfield has spent more than US$35 billion over the past 12 months alone. In March, it acquired a 62% stake in global asset manager Oaktree Capital Group, in a deal valued at US$4.7 billion. When the deal closes -anticipated in this quarter - Brookfield expects that its total assets under management will exceed US$500 billion. However, the company may not be broadly on the radar screens of individual investors, given that savvy institutional investors own a commanding 74% of the outstanding shares.

Mr. Flatt continues to sound notes of caution about the global economy, but says the company sees itself ramping up the amount of cash it will generate in the coming years, with stock buybacks and dividend increases to follow. In his letter to shareholders released coincident with the company's second-quarter results, Mr. Flatt notes that BAM will produce more than US$5 billion in cash each year by 2023 - double 2019's forecast of US$2.55 billion and a fivefold increase from 2015. These figures do not include results from distressed-debt investor Oaktree Capital Group LLC, which Brookfield is in the process of acquiring this quarter.

"Our free cash flow is expected to grow steadily and, in the absence of something more beneficial, we will increasingly return this cash to shareholders through increased share buybacks - our preferred choice - or increased dividends," Mr. Flatt wrote. Brookfield's "free cash flow" is a combination of a funds from operations, plus certain realized gains on asset sales and distributions from investments.

However, Mr. Flatt noted that there is a lot of capital chasing a limited number of deals. "Capital is freely available both in the credit and equity markets," he wrote in his letter. "Global sovereign and institutional investors continue to increase allocations to the types of assets we invest in for them. While good for our capital raising activities, this has commensurately increased capital to other sponsors like us, and therefore increased competition for investments."

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.