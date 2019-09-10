Why Brookfield Asset Management Is My Largest Stock Position (Part 2)

BAM generated $2.5 billion of free cash flow over the past 12 months and continues to signal its intention to return more cash to shareholders through share buybacks.

BAM management expects continued growth in fee-related earnings as the company will benefit from full-period contributions from the latest round of flagship fundraising and subsequent closings.

BAM has proven adept at growing its business using infrastructure as a core platform. Future growth will come from expanding its assets under management and growing its controlled partnerships.

Investing other people's money is Brookfield's biggest business. It earns fees on $164 billion of third-party capital -- four times as much as it invests from its own balance sheet.

Brookfield Asset Management remains particularly well positioned in the current environment, given its global portfolio of "real return assets," which provides broad diversification.

BAM believes it can generate strong results in any case, owing to its size, global reach and operating skills. However, Mr. Flatt has repeatedly cautioned that we are deep into an economic expansion, and Brookfield is prepared should the global economy turn (although he has not been forecasting an imminent recession).

In his second-quarter letter to shareholders, Mr. Flatt was optimistic, saying

The global business environment continues to be constructive, despite the constant political distractions. The U.S. economy is slowing but still remarkably resilient and, with interest-rate reductions started, should stay positive in the short term. Europe, while decelerating, is in much better shape than a few years ago. Asia is being hit with an export slowdown, but will still grow at strong rates on a relative basis.

BAM remains particularly well positioned in the current environment, given its portfolio of global "real return assets," which provides broad diversification beyond Canada. Meanwhile, fundraising for BAM's private funds continues at a healthy pace.

Among the myriad towers going up on Manhattan's west side, one of the largest is One Manhattan West, a 67-floor, 2.1 million-square-foot commercial behemoth whose concrete core tops out some 900 feet above street level. The super-tall building, developed by Brookfield Properties Partners, rises near the corner of West 33rd Street and Ninth Avenue and signed tenants include the National Hockey League, Ernst & Young, and Accenture.

One Manhattan West and its topped-out core furthest to the right. Source: CityRealty.

One Manhattan West is the culmination of a decades-long bet by Brookfield Asset Management. The Canadian firm bought the land in 1996 as part of its swoop on Olympia and York, a bankrupt builder. The towers are an apt metaphor for its success in alternative asset management. With close to $500 billion under management, BAM rivals Wall Street giants like Blackstone and Carlyle. And the Brookfield executive teams believes it can grow further.

One Manhattan West looking south down Ninth Avenue. Source: CityRealty.

Most buyout giants were founded in recent decades by investment bankers. In contrast (and as mentioned earlier), Brookfield's predecessor started with São Paulo's tramway and power lines in 1899 and spent most of its history operating infrastructure and property projects in the Americas. By 1990 it was a conglomerate -- Called Brascan Corp. -- consisting of disparate assets spanning beer, baseball, forests, mines and more. After Brascan struggled during the recession of the early 1990s a team of executives that included Bruce Flatt narrowed the focus.

A decade later Brookfield started to invest third-party money. In the mid-2000s it began to raise private funds for property, infrastructure, private equity and renewables. It then listed its public funds on the New York Stock Exchange. Today it is listed in New York and Toronto. On August 30th of this year, BAM announced the delisting of its shares from Euronext Amsterdam, due to low trading volume, costs and administrative requirements related to its listing.

Brookfield's strategy took time to reap rewards. Going into the financial crisis, it was a strong company. But it was relatively small. Some investors (including myself) were confused by its complex structure, with the parent firm, listed vehicles and private funds all hunting for deals. But the financial crisis proved a boon. After several peers collapsed under debt built up during the boom years, Brookfield could draw on private and public capital to pick up the pieces.

Experienced at turnarounds, it snapped up at a discount projects others thought too troubled to consider. It was also lucky with timing. As central banks' bond-buying sprees hammered returns on the safest assets, the sorts of tangible, cash-generating projects that Brookfield runs became popular with cautious investors such as insurers and pension funds.

Investing other people's money is now Brookfield's biggest business. It earns fees on $164 billion of third-party capital -- four times as much as it invests from its own balance sheet. More than 700 institutions back its private funds. Its investments span more than 30 countries. The retail space it owns would fill two New York Midtowns.

Another recession could provide another boost. It has ample liquidity. Completion of its $4.7 billion acquisition of Oaktree Capital is imminent. In March of this year, Brookfield unveiled a deal to buy 62% of Oaktree Capital, a Los Angeles-based pioneer in distressed-debt investing headed by billionaires Howard Marks and Bruce Karsh. With Oaktree, Brookfield will add one of the premier investors in credit markets around the world -- with $120 billion in assets under management -- to Brookfield's even larger scope in different markets.

Founded in 1995, Oaktree is considered one of the savviest distressed-debt investors on the planet, having made a fortune from downturns like the early 2000s dot.com and telecom bust, and the 2008 financial crisis, which helped to triple Oaktree's assets in a five-year span.

Oaktree will cement its position as a one-stop shop for alternative assets, at a time when investors are seeking to consolidate their holdings. When growth fades it will be able to seek high rewards by buying the debt of ailing businesses, which is Oaktree's specialty. "When people panic they sell things too cheap," says Howard Marks, Oaktree's co-founder. "And when the environment settles down, prices tend to recover. It's a good way to make a living."

For Oaktree, Brookfield's size and scale will bring in new clients and capabilities around the world. And Brookfield will add an important credit capability to its product world. Combined, they will have the broadest offerings in the alternative investing world.

For BAM, this acquisition expands its offerings into a new space and provides it with a deeper bench of knowledgeable investment professionals. Although it is difficult to expect Oaktree to replicate its previous success when the next downturn hits, the knowledge that Oaktree's asset team has gained from the deep 2007 to 2009 recession should help Brookfield Asset Management better navigate the next bear market.

When you add the $350 billion that Brookfield oversees to Oaktree's $120 billion scope across credit markets, Brookfield's closest peer on Wall Street is the Blackstone Group, with $472 billion in assets . In terms of fees, BAM earned a combined $2.5 billion last year, versus $3.2 billion for Blackstone.

Like other buyout firms, Brookfield is raising record amounts, leading some to worry that capital is coming in too fast to be spent without mistakes. And though Mr. Flatt argues that Brookfield's size means it can gobble up assets that many rivals would find indigestible, there is the matter of eventually exiting these mega-projects. Just as few can buy mega-projects, there may be limited takers when it comes to sell, particularly if timing should coincide with poor economic conditions.

By private-equity standards Brookfield's funds have long durations, and the largest are nowhere near maturity. Its access to public equity also means it can be patient, as it was for the years it held the disused plot that is now home to One Manhattan West. And institutional investors in its funds with long-term liabilities may be keen to team up for the cash-yielding assets it will want to divest. As economic clouds gather, Brookfield's horizons look enviably clear. Global scale and a one-stop offering of high quality alternative strategies has been Brookfield's ambition for years. The alternatives industry keeps getting larger, and institutional clients want a greater number of strategies from managers who can deploy capital for them in sizes.

Brookfield isn't a pure-play on the infrastructure space, but it has proven adept at growing its business using infrastructure as a core platform. Growth in the future will come from expanding its assets under management and growing its controlled partnerships. While a recession would more than likely lead to weaker financial results, for those with a longer term view, Brookfield Asset Management is an attractive way to gain global exposure to infrastructure.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results: Strong Execution and a Favorable Backdrop

Brookfield reported Q2 2019 funds from operations (FFO) of $1.11 billion or $1.09/share. Excluding realized disposition gains totaling $303 million or $0.31/share, adjusted FFO was $798 million or $0.78/share. FFO growth across the listed partnerships was strong, with BAM benefitting from new investments, as well as "same-store" growth and development within the existing businesses.

During the second quarter, BAM generated $599 million of cash available for distribution or reinvestment, up from $450 million in Q2 of last year. On a trailing 12-month basis, cash available for distribution and/or reinvestment totaled $2.51 billion, up from $2.36 billion for the prior 12-month period.

Fee related earnings (FRE) growth, excluding performance fees, was up an impressive 33% year over year to $263 million -- and 14% above analysts' consensus estimate of $231 million -- on strong Fee Bearing Capital (FBC) growth and good operating leverage, with a 4-percentage-point FRE margin expansion. This increase was due to higher levels of private fund fee-bearing capital from capital raised in BAM's flagship funds in the last 12 months across each of the real estate, infrastructure and private equity strategies. Looking ahead, BAM management expects continued growth in fee related earnings as the company will benefit from full-period contributions from the latest round of flagship fundraising and subsequent closings.

Fundraising activities continue to be strong, with $19 billion of private fund capital raised during the second quarter and $40 billion raised over the last 12 months, including $27 billion for BAM's latest round of flagship fundraising and $13 billion for the company's newer strategies and co-investments. BAM held a first close of its latest flagship infrastructure fund, raising $14.5 billion. The latest flagship private equity fund is now at nearly $8 billion, double that of its predecessor fund with an expected final close by the end of the current quarter.

The company also raised additional capital across its long-life infrastructure, real estate and credit funds, increasing the total raised across strategies to almost $3 billion over the last 12 months. Management expects this fundraising environment will continue to remain strong.

Capital deployment accelerated. During the quarter, Brookfield invested $7 billion of capital. Notable transactions completed in Q2 2019 included the acquisition of Clarios and Healthscope for equity commitments of $4 billion and $1 billion, respectively. BAM also completed the $2 billion acquisition of one of the two main mobile phone/internet providers in New Zealand, which owns significant infrastructure across the country.

At the end of Q2 2019, BAM reported total assets of $286.3 billion on its balance sheet, up from and $199.2 billion at the end of Q2 2018 and $264.2 billion at the end of Q1 2019. The most significant asset classes include Investment Properties totaling $84.9 billion, Property, Plant and Equipment totaling $79.2 billion, and Equity Accounted Investments totaling $35.4 billion. Combined, these three asset classes make up 70% of BAM's total assets.

BAM generated $2.5 billion of free cash flow over the past 12 months and continues to signal its intention to return more cash to shareholders through share buybacks over time. The company ended Q2 2019 with a record $50 billion of available liquidity, which positions it well to capitalize on market volatility or a cyclical downturn (although management remains constructive on the global business environment).

At the end of its second quarter, Brookfield had $385 billion in assets under management, with the Oaktree transaction promising to lift the number above $500 billion. Brookfield has $15 billion ready to invest, with its partners standing by with an additional $35 billion in committed capital. Brookfield raised $19 billion of capital for its funds in the second quarter -- bringing the total to $40 billion over the past 12 months. Brookfield now has more than 700 institutional investors as clients. With $50 billion of capital available, BAM's resources have never been stronger. This is particularly important, given that we are now 10 years into this market recovery.

In the second quarter, Brookfield also launched a "Special Opportunities" program with $1 billion of investor capital and a target of approximately $5 billion. Brookfield intends the program to invest in a range of opportunities that fall outside the investment mandates of its existing private funds. On the company's Q2 2019 results conference call, Mr. Flatt said that potential investments include deals in which Brookfield does not control the target company, unlike typical deals of the past.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Brookfield Infrastructure announced that it is partnering with GIC Private Limited -- formerly known as Government of Singapore Investment Corporation -- as well as institutional partners of its parent Brookfield Asset Management to acquire Genesee & Wyoming (G&W) in a deal valued at about $8.4 billion, including the assumption of debt. G&W is an American short line railroad holding company that owns or leases 120 freight railroads that control more than 16,000 miles of track, which it has organized into eight operating regions. The company's six North American regions include more than 13,000 miles of track across 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. The company's Australian region, which is part of a joint venture with Macquarie Infrastructure, operates 1,400 miles of track in that country. And G&W's U.K./Europe region constitutes of one of the U.K.'s largest freight rail businesses, as well as a regional rail operation in Continental Europe.

G&W will be a significant addition to Brookfield Infrastructure's global rail platform, expanding its presence in this sector to four continents. G&W provides critical transportation services to more than 3,000 customers, and its cash flows have proven to be highly resilient over many years. BIP is well suited to work with G&W, given its significant experience owning and operating rail, ports and other large scale, transportation infrastructure businesses.

BIP currently has rail operations in Australia and South America that control more than 6,400 miles of track. The addition of Genesee & Wyoming will enhance its Australian business while boosting its rail presence to four continents, including a sizable operation in North America.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. switching locomotives pull a grain train at the Port of Galveston in Galveston, Texas. Source: Bloomberg.

Brookfield Asset Management shares hit new all-time highs on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges last Friday:

Data by YCharts

Investment Conclusion

Brookfield Asset Management isn't exactly a household name in the United States. But despite a lack of name recognition, it is still a powerhouse in the financial industry. It knows its niche, and the next 10 years will see it continue to execute the simple plan that has resulted in massive growth over the last decade.

Brookfield Asset Management holds a unique position as a leading global alternative asset manager with its unmatched size, growth potential, global presence and operating platforms.

Through its private funds and flagship listed limited partnerships, Brookfield is a major owner of property, renewable power, infrastructure -- "real return assets" -- and private equity investments around the globe. BAM's common shareholders effectively own a share of each of these businesses, which generate returns in the form of recurring cash flow and long-term capital appreciation.

Using public vehicles like these has helped Brookfield Asset Management to materially increase the assets it manages. In 2009 the company's assets under management totaled about $108 billion. By the end of 2018 it had $355 billion in assets under management.

The company's business model capitalizes upon its global reach to identify and acquire high-quality real assets at favorable valuations and finance them on a long-term, low-risk basis. Operating expertise is applied to enhance the cash flows and values so that Brookfield can earn reliable, attractive long-term total returns for the benefit of its capital partners and its own account. BAM has a range of public and private investment vehicles that provide competitive advantages in the markets where it operates.

Brookfield represents a highly profitable fee-based asset manager. With $164 billion of fee-bearing capital, BAM has built a large-scale and profitable asset management business.

BAM's principal competitive advantages as an asset manager and owner include:

Global reach;

Size/scale;

Strong investment track records; and

Multiple funds/strategies.

BAM common shareholders' returns include cash flow and long-term capital appreciation on the capital invested in real-return assets and the annual profits from the asset management business.

Brookfield provides exposure to a very high-quality portfolio of real assets, with the added leverage of a rapidly growing asset management franchise. BAM is clearly established as one of a very select group of institutions capable of raising very large pools of capital to invest in real assets.

The limited partnerships Brookfield Asset Management controls will continue operating the assets they own. The value of these partnerships will wax and wane with the market, but the physical assets will remain. And so will their earnings power. BAM likes to call this "permanent capital." A market downturn could actually be an opportunity for the Brookfield family, since it generally likes to buy assets at a discount. If it continues its long-term trend during the next downturn, it will come out a larger and stronger entity when the markets start to recover.

Nobody knows what will happen over the next decade, so it is impossible to say exactly what will happen at Brookfield Asset Management. However, what is very is that this giant Canadian asset manager has created a strong business model that should be able to continue growing over time.

Potential Risks

There is no such thing as a risk-free stock. In fact, there is no such thing as a risk-free return. Most people only associate risk with loss. While stuffing money under the mattress will avoid stock market risk, it simply exposes that money to other risks, such as purchasing power risk, or inflation risk. In other words, the "risk of avoiding risk."

In my article on BCE, I described it as a "widows and orphans stock." I would describe Brookfield Asset Management in the same way. BAM has a low-risk model and steady dividend growth rate, which are attractive features.

Specific investment risks that apply to BAM include acquisitions that do not add value; negative regulatory or legal decisions; an increase in interest rates; foreign exchange rates impacting the value of non-US dollar investments; and the closing of pending transactions on terms and conditions consistent with the management's assumptions and expectations.

Other risks include BAM's ability to maintain income tax efficiency; foreign exchange rate risks; and rising interest rates for its financing.

Closing Thoughts

