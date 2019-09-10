Brinker's Decline Is Puzzling - But Concerns Remain

That said, EAT isn't as cheap as it looks, and EPS growth isn't what it appears to be.

Shares of Chili's owner Brinker International (EAT) have fallen by about 25% from late November highs. And though I've long been bearish on the stock - I called it one of the market's best shorts at the end of last year - I'll admit to some confusion as to why the stock has dropped to such an extent.

To be sure, I'm still relatively skeptical toward Brinker, and toward EAT. This is a business that simply hasn't driven any underlying earnings growth for this entire decade, with EPS gains almost solely driven by share repurchases and a much lower tax rate. It's still a heavily leveraged macro-sensitive business in an economic upcycle that (presumably) is closer to the end than to the beginning.

Still, there's a more legitimate bull case here than there's been in a long time. Performance has improved, valuation is reasonable (even accounting for that leverage), and management has earned back some of the credibility I thought it had lost. EAT at least has a path to upside, something that hasn't always been the case in recent years.

The Case Against EAT

There are long-running concerns that color the EAT story. Adjusted operating income, based on the midpoint of fiscal 2020 guidance given with the Q4FY19 release, should be about 12% higher than the same figure in fiscal 2011. (The latter figure is my calculation based on figures from that year's fourth quarter release.)

That's a ~1.2% CAGR over nine years in a strong economy - hardly an impressive figure. EPS numbers look far stronger, but the growth there has come from aggressive share buybacks:

Brinker shrunk its share count by 62% between FY10 and FY19, adding $760 million in net debt in the process and rent expense from a $300 million-plus sale-leaseback executed last year. A lower tax rate has been another notable help: the adjusted rate was 26% in fiscal 2010, per the FY11 10-K, against guidance for 10.5%-11.5% this year.

On an underlying basis, however, this has been a stagnant business during a strong, and sometimes booming, economy. EBIT is growing at 1%+ annually including inorganic help from franchise acquisitions. Pre-tax margins have come down. Stacked same-restaurant sales for the last decade (FY10 through FY19) are negative, with deleveraging the primary source of that margin pressure.

Worries remain looking forward as well. Fast casual remains a threat to Chili's category. A balance sheet that is ~4x leveraged on a rent-adjusted basis (per the Q4 call; 3.25x in terms of funded debt) leaves little room for error and less room for the repurchases that have driven most of the EPS growth over the past decade. Restaurant-level margins are guided flat to down 20 bps this year. Comp guidance of 1.75-2.5% is solid in the context of recent performance, but it's likely not quite enough to leverage fixed costs and is coming amid the strongest economic backdrop seen in quite some time.

There are plenty of reasons why shorts increasingly have targeted EAT, with short interest at 30%+ for nearly a year now. And there are plenty of reasons why I'm hardly ready to turn bullish, even with EAT trading at less than 10x the midpoint of FY20 EPS.

Why Has EAT Fallen?

All that said, none of those issues are news at this point. Indeed, investors paying $50+ in December surely were aware of all those risks. The bull case was that Chili's could execute a turnaround. Given the leverage on the balance sheet and the fixed-cost nature of restaurant operations, a return to same-restaurant sales growth could lead (presumably) to margin expansion, underlying profit increases, and a big increase in EAT equity.

And what's odd is that the last three quarters, plus FY20 guidance, would seem to support that bull case. I thought Q2 results, combined with a post-earnings sell-off, were good enough to cover the short I'd recommended just a few weeks before. Chili's company-owned comps rose 2.9% in Q3 and 1.5% in Q4, completing a year in which same-restaurant sales increased 2.3%.

That latter increase notably came with a 2.3% increase in traffic, a huge reversal for Brinker. Guest count had dropped 3.4% in FY18, 5.5% in FY17, and 3.4% in FY16. That ~12% cumulative decrease obviously helped comparisons in fiscal 2019, but even as compares toughened in the back half, Brinker and Chili's still held up reasonably well:

Brinker 2-Year Same-Restaurant Sales and Traffic

Quarter 2-Year Cons. Comp 2-Year Chili's Comp 2-Year Chili's Traffic Q2 FY17 -4.7% -6.0% -10.2% Q3 FY17 -5.7% -6.3% -10.8% Q4 FY17 -4.0% -4.0% -9.3% Q1 FY18 -4.6% -4.8% -12.4% Q2 FY18 -4.1% -4.8% -10.6% Q3 FY18 -3.1% -2.7% -8.2% Q4 FY18 -1.8% -1.6% -5.8% Q1 FY19 -2.3% -1.5% -5.0% Q2 FY19 +0.8% +1.4% -1.7% Q3 FY19 +1.5% +2.5% +0.8% Q4 FY19 +1.6% +2.1% +0.3%

There is an obvious inflection point starting seven quarters ago - and a huge improvement, notably on the traffic front. The rollout of the '3 for $10' deal at Chili's no doubt has been a big driver, given the gap between traffic (improving 1270 bps) and comps (improving about half as much). The plan to shrink the menu at the concept, announced about two years ago (but not really put into place until CY18 - or Q3 FY18), may also be contributing.

One obvious concern (and one that repeatedly underpinned questions on post-earnings conference calls) was that 3 for $10, in particular, would pressure margins. In other words, Chili's would be trading profits for traffic. But restaurant-level margins, excluding the impact of the sale-leaseback, were ~flat in fiscal 2019. There was some help from the company pulling back on loyalty spend - which contributed to a 60 bps increase in Q4 - but that performance still suggests that Chili's is getting results from $3 for 10.

Brinker itself attempted to make that point clear at its Investor Day, held last month after Q4 earnings were released:

source: Brinker Investor Day presentation

Again, I thought EAT was badly overvalued in December at $50+. But the three quarters since, along with above-consensus FY20 guidance, seem to have matched what bulls should have been hoping for nine months ago. The turnaround at Chili's has taken hold. $3 for 10 has been a success in terms of driving traffic, and hasn't been the margin destroyer some feared. I'm really not sure what the market could have been pricing in at the end of 2018, because from here it looks Chili's should have exceeded the market's expectations. It's certainly exceeded mine.

Valuation

EAT is a stock that I've historically been happy to short at $50+ - and where I understood the short case even down to $40. Ignore the EPS figure and focus on the obviously attractive qualitative case. This has been a fixed-cost-heavy, leveraged, cyclical business with declining profits (on a pre-tax basis in recent years) and a history of missing guidance. It has been a classically simple short target, as evidenced by the volume of bets against it.

But that case, particularly as valuation got back to 'reasonable' on a P/E or P/FCF basis, had really one path to big gains. As I wrote ahead of last year's Q4, fiscal 2019 was absolutely critical for Brinker. If the turnaround efforts at Chili's failed, the story pretty much broke. Maggiano's only drives about 15% of total profit, and remains a stagnant business (comps of 0.6% in FY19 against 0.1% the year before). The pressures on the category from fast casual aren't going anywhere. Worries about the impact of a recession build with each passing year. Protein costs have been moderate, and seem more likely to rise than to fall. It was not difficult to make a case for EAT heading below $30, using a valuation in the range of 6.5x EBITDA, hardly out of line for a leveraged business with negative comps and declining margins.

At the very least, the fact that the turnaround efforts are bearing fruit improves the bear case model here. And if that's the case, then the argument for EAT gets a bit easier to make. It's obviously not a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" argument, even at $40. (Again, it's a leveraged cyclical with secular pressures on its category.) But the yield is almost 4%, P/E and P/FCF (both based on FY20 guidance) are ~9x, and even forward EV/EBITDA is a reasonable 7x. (The latter multiple is based on guidance at Investor Day for $380 million-plus in Adjusted EBITDA in FY20.)

And there are some qualitative drivers here. A new partnership with DoorDash can add delivery to steadily growing take-out revenue. 3 for $10 penetration can still expand: Brinker said at Investor Day that 45% of its own customers had never heard of the promotion; only 23% have actually tried it. Remodels can help same-restaurant sales as well.

Over the past few years, EAT has managed to get to $50 on several occasions, though it's never stayed there long. It's not difficult to see how that could happen again simply from multiple expansion to ~12x net earnings/free cash flow and ~8x EBITDA combined with in-line performance this year. And if the case for the stock dipping from $40 to $30 is weaker - as appears to be the case - then risk/reward looks somewhat attractive at these levels.

That said, there are concerns - and it's tough to make the case that EAT necessarily is compelling. Performance is better, but it's still not good, with margins likely to decline further in FY20 and comps still in the 2% range. A macro turn still looms. Traffic has only improved to ~flat against still-easy comparisons, and commentary surrounding takeout revenue suggests that in-store comps and guest counts remain negative.

I personally don't like the category: much like U.S. retail, chain casual dining still seems overstored. Chili's efforts to buy franchisees, including the purchase of 116 locations that closed this month, suggest that it sees little reason to shrink its footprint, a decision that might seem unwise if and when U.S. consumer strength starts to fade.

Still, the short case here looks relatively weak after the last few quarters (though rising short interest suggests that opinion isn't widely share). And I wouldn't be at all surprised to see EAT continue what's become a ~7% rally over the past few sessions. I've long been a bear, but I'll give credit where credit is due. Brinker is making progress with Chili's, and if that continues, EAT may once again see $50 - and this time, stick around a little longer.

