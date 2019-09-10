Volkswagen Does Not Need Major Acquisitions To Unlock Further Growth

Overall, Volkswagen is on the right track. Investors should be particularly pleased that the company is not trying to grow through expensive acquisitions, but is instead seeking organic growth.

But I think Volkswagen doesn't need this and won't take this step either. The company's plans are already far too independent and advanced for this.

There are rumors from time to time that Volkswagen would like to take a stake in Tesla. Some investors think that Volkswagen could like to have access to Tesla's know-how.

Since 2018, shares of Volkswagen are down almost 20 percent. However, Volkswagen is in much better shape than many of its competitors.

Introduction

Since 2018, shares of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF) are down almost 20 percent. But also the other German car manufactures Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF; OTCPK:DMLRY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) as well as their us american peers Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) haven't given investors any pleasure for the last year and a half.

Data by YCharts

In operational terms, Daimler even slipped into the red in the second quarter. While sales rose by 5 percent to EUR 42.7 billion, Group EBIT amounted to minus EUR 1.6 billion. Overall, the net loss amounted to EUR 1.2 billion. Furthermore, the number of units sold fell by 3 percent, underlining the cyclical trend in the industry as a whole.

(Source: Daimler 2Q 2019 results)

However, Volkswagen is in a better condition. While the German car manufacturer had to struggle with the same developments, sales revenue of Volkswagen grew by 4.9 percent to EUR 125.2 billion in the first six months of the current financial year compared with the first half of 2018. The company boosted sales revenue especially as a result of improvements in the mix and price positioning in the passenger cars business area. Operating profit before special items rose by 1.9 percent to EUR 10.0 billion. The net cash flow of Automotive Division was up by EUR 2.2 billion to EUR 5.6 billion. While the global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year in the first three months 2019, deliveries to Volkswagen customers was only down 2.8 percent. Additionally, Volkswagen expanded its market share in the passenger car market.

Nevertheless, Volkswagen faces the same structural fundamental changes towards electric mobility and autonomous driving as the other car manufactures. In the future there will be fewer engines and more electric cars (EVs). This will dramatically change production in the automotive and supplier industries. Some products used in cars with gasoline and diesel engines will be discontinued in the future. Additionally, EVs require fewer parts and fewer work processes.

Volkswagen Does Not Need An Acquisitions Of Tesla or Tesla Shares To Unlock Further Growth

There are rumors from time to time that Volkswagen would like to take a stake in Tesla (TSLA). Tesla is of course an obvious choice for Volkswagen here. The CEO of Volkswagen Herbert Diess is a true Tesla fan and is in regular contact with Elon Musk. Even Volkswagen co-owner Wolfgang Porsche did not rule out a participation in the US electric car manufacturer.

However, I consider Volkswagen's participation to be unlikely. Firstly, a scenario in which Volkswagen acquires Tesla completely can be ruled out for several reasons. First of all, of course, Elon Musk would refuse. He would rather take Tesla completely off the stock market than that another company buys it. The next obvious reason is that Tesla would be far too expensive for Volkswagen. Tesla has a market capitalization of almost USD 40 billion. This is far less than Volkswagen's USD 80 billion. But it would still be too much, especially if it ended up in a takeover. If a takeover were to take place, it could even become much more expensive for Volkswagen, as the Tesla shares would then explode. Volskwagen has experienced such a thing itself before. From 2005 on until 2008, shortly before the outbreak of the economic crisis, the small Porsche company tried to take over the 15 times larger Volkswagen. The gradual acquisition of Volkswagen shares by Porsche caused Volkswagen's share price to rise steadily. Volkswagen was worth EUR 294 billion at that time. The Porsche management, which was heavily indebted through various financial instruments, was no longer in a position to service the credits and was ultimately taken over by Volkswagen.

However, some investors think that Volkswagen could like to have access to Tesla's know-how in the areas of software and batteries. This would actually make sense because Tesla could use some fresh capital. Volkswagen invests heavily in electric cars. However, there are uncertainties here as well. On the one hand, 10 to 20 percent of the shares would hardly be sufficient for Volkswagen to receive really important know-how. In addition, Volkswagen itself is heavily involved in creating an EV segment from the ground up. By 2025, the company plans to build and sell up to 3 million all-electric cars per year – depending on market developments. By then, there are to be over 80 new electric models, including 50 purely electric-powered vehicles. For this ambitious goals, Volkswagen has been budgeted more than EUR 34 billion up to the end of 2022 for e-mobility, autonomous driving, digital connectivity and new mobility services. Additionally, the joint ventures in China will be spending a further €15 billion on the electric offensive over the coming years.

The first results are quite promising. Volkswagen has already received more than 30,000 reservations for the ID.3 that had its world premiere at the IAA 2019.

(Source: Volkswagen's EV ID.3)

According to Volkswagen, the entry-level version of the ID.3 will cost less than EUR 30,000. Even the exclusive, special edition ID.3 1st, with a 58-kWh battery and a range of roughly 420 kilometers will be available for less than 40,000 Euros. Given that, the Tesla Model 3 2019 has a starting manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of USD 38,990. The ID.3 is therefore cheaper than the cheapest Tesla model. However, as it regards Tesla Model 3, the range with the 75 kWh battery is up to 560 kilometers and therefore better than the range of Volkswagen's ID.3.

This leads the focus to the battery. But here, too, Volkswagen is very active and not really dependent on Tesla. Volkswagen has announced that it will use almost one billion euros to promote its own production of electric car battery cells. At the Annual General Meeting in May, it was announced that production is expected to start "at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023" with 700 employees and a capacity of more than ten gigawatt hours. However, in 2025 Volkswagen will need batteries with a total capacity of 150 gigawatt hours for the production planned in Europe alone. Volkswagen is also setting up many joint ventures. There, the company provides financing to suppliers and shares the risk of installing new production capacity. Volkswagen said it will buy USD 56.57 billion worth of battery cells and has chosen Northvolt, SKI, LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) and Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY) as well as China’s CATL as strategic partners. An acquisition of Tesla shares would not have so much added value here either because Tesla plans to buy batteries from LG Chem too. The LG Chem batteries are expected to be used initially in Model 3 cars.

Conclusion

Of course, there are still risks for Volkswagen and Volkswagen investors. The cyclical weakening is mainly due to political problems. Given that, it is well known that political stock markets have short legs. Whether Volkswagen therefore automatically appears cheap, however, is doubtful. It is not foreseeable how the trade conflict will develop further. Macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade. Furthermore, car production may indeed have reached the peak of its growth cycle. It is not yet possible to predict that the conflict with China will be resolved. Conflicts with Iran and North Korea persist. The existing escalation potential here could start to weigh on the revenue in the nearer future. At some point, however, this phase will also come to an end.

Overall, however, Volkswagen is on the right track. Investors should be particularly pleased that the company is not trying to grow through expensive acquisitions, but is instead seeking organic growth.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.