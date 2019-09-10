Akorn And Its Growing Problems

While there could be substantial value in Akorn's existing operations and pipeline, the complication of a liquidity timebomb and operational headache could stall out the efforts.

Time is not on the side of Akorn, as its operational turnaround becomes complicated by another warning letter and liquidity issues.

Shares of Akorn (AKRX) have fallen nearly 40% since I last wrote about the company in May. Although the operations of the business have performed in-line with expectations, uncertainty around Akorn’s capital structure as well as another FDA warning letter have weighed on market sentiment. However, management fairly cleverly has solved its shareholder lawsuit issues while also demonstrated at least some modest operational improvement. Let’s review these recent developments and also why Akorn’s equity unfortunately looks like a dice roll at present with relatively low odds of paying off positively.

Operational Improvements Slowly Manifest

Without question, Akorn fell into an operational nightmare over the past few years with the combination of severe quality issues and patchwork M&A activity. Management called out a few positives, including a multiyear low in back orders, the implementation of improved quality systems, superior governance, and warning letter responses.

Though the implementation of improved quality systems and superior governance are great news for the company, the reality remains somewhat bleak. Akorn now has outstanding FDA quality issues at both its Decatur and Somerset manufacturing plants, which will prevent the company from receiving new approvals from either facility. New approvals are the lifeblood that Akorn desperately needs to increase revenue and stave off bankruptcy. Without new approvals, Akorn could be toast.

Further, Akorn has thus far struggled to build sufficient inventory for its loteprednol and dicyclomine launches. Management blamed insufficient batch sizes, which again indicts the company’s operational ineffectiveness. Batch sizes are determined during validation batch development, and it is a definite miss between the commercial organization, R&D, and manufacturing if the company was ill-prepared to produce the right quantities required for success.

Overall, given the tremendous spend on mitigation efforts and trickling of positive results, I think the operational improvement is playing out in-line with my expectations. However, the Somerset warning letter underscores just how much of a mess Akorn still is.

On a High Note: Creative Problem Solving

After Akorn’s merger with Fresenius was terminated in court, shareholder lawsuits quickly piled up. Law firms opportunistically looking for a payday bring many shareholder suits, but I can safely say the Akorn situation was both obvious and clearly damning. However, I think the company found a creative way to handle the situation.

Like all public companies, Akorn carries directors & officers (“D&O”) insurance, which will payout up to $30 million. In addition, the company will issue 6.5 million new shares to the plaintiffs, and issue a contingent value right (“CVR”) with a five year initial term and a possible two-year extension with a maximum value of $60 million.

Given Akorn’s suboptimal capital structure and current liquidity, I thought this was a clever way to avoid major shareholder dilution. The structure minimizes pressure on Akorn’s already strained balance sheet, and the CVR structure also provides an interesting way for the plaintiffs to participate in any upside from a turnaround, though the magnitude is admittedly small given it is capped at $60 million over its lifetime.

In short, settlement shareholders will receive 33.3% of “Excess EBITDA,” which is defined as EBITDA above the threshold of keeping the company levered at 3.0x net leverage while also maintaining cash balance of at least $100 million, capped at $12 million per year and $60 million in aggregate. In all honesty, Akorn destroyed several billions of dollars of shareholder value with its data integrity issues, and therefore, I believe the company itself negotiating a fairly strong deal for itself, ultimately capping its downside and making the success of the settlement largely contingent on the recovery of the business.

Financial Performance Treading Water

Akorn’s Q2 results were also in-line with my expectations, if not slightly better. Revenue fell 6.7% y/y to $178.1 million. However, revenue was up about 7% sequentially. Gross margin also declined fairly substantially y/y, falling 440 basis points to 38.2% of sales. However, sequentially this represented a 540 basis point improvement, and if the $12 million of remediation costs included in cost of sales in Q2 were excluded, gross margin would be a much healthier 44%. The mid-40% range is far below historical 60%+ highs, but I think mid-40% with the occasional upside to 50% would allow the business to generate sufficient cash flow.

SG&A expenses declined by about $23 million y/y due to lower legal expenses following the termination of its merger agreement with Fresenius as well as lower discretionary marketing spend on its OTC flagship product, Theratears. Management noted that $50 to $75 million in annual cost savings remains a tangible goal, though it will take four to five years to achieve such a runrate.

Overall, adjusted EBITDA grew from $10 million in Q1 to $22 million in Q2. Adjustments are helpful for understanding the business performance, yet the significant amount spent on remediation efforts continues to impair Akorn’s odds of survival.

Akorn maintained its FY19 outlook of revenue of $690 to $710 million and adjusted EBITDA of $71 to $86 million while also increasing its remediation cost efforts by $10 million to $50 million after the Somerset warning letter. The earnings potential of the business remains clear, but the company’s capital structure puts the future for equity holders in doubt.

Refinancing Update

Although Akorn possesses several high priority issues to remain its business, the balance sheet situation may be its most pressing at this juncture. The company entered into a standstill agreement with its creditors, and time is running out for the company to make the necessary moves to survive. Akorn’s term-loan, which was previously due in April 2021, must be refinanced or amended by the middle of December, thus dramatically increasing the company’s near-term liabilities.

Management noted that they are receiving a “significant amount of inbound interest,” but I remain somewhat concerned whether the company will be able to find a willing suitor for a capital raise. I wonder if a competitor with a stronger balance sheet like Hikma could come to the rescue or if a financial investor could see the long-term potential of the business. Regardless, I am fascinated to see the situation shakeout.

Overall, It Feels Like a Dice Roll

I don’t want to understate the magnitude of the issues at Akorn. There are clearly a number of hurdles to both the operational and financial turnaround of the company. The implementation and transformation of Akorn’s quality culture, though potentially successful, is extremely difficult to guarantee. Additionally, Akorn’s balance sheet is in rough shape, and an investment in the company to properly capitalize it carries substantial execution risk and potentially impossible levels of due diligence.

That being said ,there is a tremendous amount of value in the specialty generics business model. Akorn has positive and negative upsides that could materially swing its value, simply as a function of being in business. It would be challenging to replicate Akorn’s existing asset base and manufacturing infrastructure, even if quality systems are currently lacking. Akorn also owns a pipeline of potentially valuable molecules, and I think the company could eventually be worth multiples of its current price.

However, given the Warning Letter at Somerset combined with the need to refinance its existing debt in the next four months, I believe the odds of a powerful turnaround are not high. Akorn’s current position looks like a dice roll, with the odds of a turnaround increasingly looking like the odds of rolling a six rather than a 50/50 coin flip.

