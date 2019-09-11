The Asset Allocator: Not In The Mood To Invest (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
Today's anniversary of 9/11, and the discovery of a van loaded with gasoline under the T. Rowe Price offices earlier this week, occasions a "fire drill" of sorts.
This podcast (5:24) suggests that advisors will eventually be faced with clients who are doubtful about the future and looking for assurances, i.e., predictions, that advisors cannot give. But what advisors can truthfully tell clients is that it's unrealistic to live your life assuming a turn for the worse will never turn back. They can also remind clients that few people were "in the mood" to invest back in March of 2009.