Opiant Pharmaceuticals: A Hidden Gem With Upcoming Catalyst

The company has good insider ownership and is supported by respected biotech investors including Stonepine Capital Management. With only 4.04 million shares outstanding, significant share price appreciation could happen with any positive news.

The company has a solid balance sheet and plenty of cash, with the expenses of development programs covered by royalties from Narcan and government fundings (NIH, NIDA and BARDA).

Based on our model, the value of Narcan Nasal Spray royalty alone should be worth anywhere from $11.6 to $27.5.

Written by Nan Gao and Jiawei Zhang

Investment Thesis

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) is a micro-cap specialty pharmaceutical company, focusing on developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company has limited analyst coverage (mainly David Bautz from Zacks Investment Research and Cantor Fitzgerald) and is not followed by many biotech investors, which results in low daily trading volume. We believe the market has underestimated the value of Narcan royalty brought to the company and has ignored the advancements of company pipelines. The main investment risk would come from early generic entry for Narcan. But with pivotal clinical data likely emerging over the next four months, we believe that the stock's risk/reward is skewed to the upside.

Company Overview

Figure 1: OPNT Daily Advanced Chart (Source: Finviz)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has an interesting history. The company was previously called Lightlake Therapeutics, which stock was traded on the OTCQB. In January 2016, the name was changed to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and soon after, in 2017, Opiant pharma stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “OPNT”, after satisfying rigorous listing requirements.

Since its inception, the company has focused on developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose. Opiant Pharma has one marketed product, Narcan Nasal Spray, which is the first and only nasal spray approved by FDA to reverse opioid overdose. The product is currently marked by Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS). The company's current pipeline includes OPNT003 (nalmefene nasal spray) for treatment of Opioid Overdose, OPNT002 for treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder as well as OPNT004 for treatment of Acute Cannabinoid Overdose.

Figure 2: Company Pipeline (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Value of Narcan Nasal Spray Royalty

Despite widespread efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, opioid overdose remains one of the nation's pressing public health threats. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (NASDAQ:CDC) current estimates, there are approximately 34 million Americans who are in an elevated risk of opioid overdose. As a major player in public health space, Emergent BioSolutions clearly sees the value in Narcan. Since the acquisition of Adapt Pharma in August 2018, Narcan revenue has been on a steady climb upwards, largely attributed to Emergent’s commercial experience and existing long-term relationship on the government level. The growth was also fueled by favorable legislation, namely, mandatory Naloxone co-prescription for high-risk opioid patients. Co-prescribing naloxone with opioid prescriptions is now required in 7 states including Arizona, Florida, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington state, while laws in California and Ohio require prescribers to offer naloxone co-prescription in certain cases. Narcan nasal spray revenue was $73 million in 2Q 2019, 10% higher than the revenue of 1Q 2019. Emergent has also increased Narcan revenue guidance for the full year of 2019, now estimated in the $240 million to $260 million range.

We used the standard NPV model to calculate the value of Narcan royalty to Opiant Pharma. Model assumptions are as follows:

Discount rate: 15%

Fully diluted share counts: 7.3M (assuming outstanding stock options and warrants will be exercised)

10% royalty will go to SWK first and Opiant will receive 90% of the royalty. However, a certain percentage of the Opioid Overdose Reversal Treatment Product (“OORT”) net profit generated from Narcan royalty must be paid to various institutions in perpetuity. The net profit is determined by Opiant and is around 7.7% of Narcan royalty based on authors’ calculation. Therefore, in total, Opiant is able to receive 82.3% of Narcan royalty.

Base Case - we assume moderate revenue growth for Narcan and no generic entry until 2030 because Narcan is protected by several dozens patents that won’t expire until 2035. In case of approval of a generic competitor, we assume that EBS/Opiant would prevail in patent litigation, and thus delay generic entry. We derived a fair value of $22 for Narcan royalty to Opiant Pharma.

Figure 3: Base Case for Narcan Royalty Value (Source: Authors’ Calculation)

Bull Case - we assume high teen revenue growth for Narcan because more states will require doctors to offer naloxone along with opioids. The royalty of Narcan to Opiant pharma is worth $27.5 based on our model.

Figure 4: Bull Case for Narcan Royalty Value (Source: Authors’ Calculation)

Bear Case - On April 19, 2019, the FDA announced the approval of Teva’s generic version of Narcan. However, Teva has not started a full-scale commercial launch because of the patent litigation between Teva and Emergent BioSolutions. We assume EBS/Opiant would lose the patent litigation in 2020 and Teva will start a full-scale commercial launch in 2021. In this case we will probably see the peak of Narcan sales in 2020. Afterwards, Narcan sales would decrease significantly. Using our model, we derived a fair value of $11.6 for Narcan royalty.

Figure 5: Bear Case for Narcan Royalty Value (Source: Authors’ Calculation)

OPNT003

According to CDC data, more than half of opioid overdose deaths in 2017 involved fentanyl. As a synthetic opioid, fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and morphine. Due to its long half-life, fentanyl is powerful and deadly, even inhaling a small amount could be lethal. Narcan can be used to reverse fentanyl overdose, but because of the relatively short half-life, multiple doses may be needed, and thus Narcan may not be the best solution to treat synthetic opioid overdose.

OPNT 003 is Opiant’s solution to address this problem. OPNT003 contains nalmefene, which has been approved by the FDA since 1995 to treat opioid overdose. However, the injection form of the drug is no longer available due to low sales. Nalmefene is 5 times stronger than naloxone at binding µ opioid receptors. In addition, Nalmefene has a plasma half-life of almost 11 h, significantly longer compared to 60-90 min for naloxone. These attributes coupled with the clean safety profile make Nalmefene an ideal antagonist to treat synthetic opioid overdose.

A pilot study in healthy volunteers showed that the pharmacokinetic properties of OPNT003 were compared with intramuscular (NYSE:IM) injection of Nalmefene. The intranasal (NYSE:IN) formulation combined with a proprietary absorption enhancer reduced Tmax to 0.25 h and increased Cmax by ~2.2-fold, which results in a rapid onset of action comparable to FDA approved dose of an IM injection of nalmefene (1.5 mg).

Figure 6: Nalmefene Blood Levels Comparison (Source: Company Presentation)

The company plans to initiate human use characteristic studies with Bespak UnidoseTM Xtra device. This device will be used in the confirmatory pharmacokinetic (NYSE:PK) study of OPNT003 and the potential commercialization launch of the product.

Figure 7: Bespak Unidose™ Xtra device (Source: Company Website)

We expect the confirmatory PK study of OPNT003 to start shortly after human use characteristic studies and expect the company to report top-line data in 4Q. This should provide some investors and traders an imminent catalyst to create short-term market opportunities for profits.

OPNT003 Market Opportunity

We believe OPNT003 will have a place in fighting opioid overdose, but we don’t think OPNT003 will replace Narcan. Here is the comment from Doug White, who is the senior vice president of Emergent Biosolutions (source: EBS Q4 2018 earning transcript).

“While we are well aware of the development of Nalmefene. Just to be very clear naloxone is a very effective drug to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose, and that's very clear. There are some advantages to Nalmefene in terms of how long it last, but we see the Nalmefene opportunity more as a niche market segment not necessarily replacing the naloxone, naloxone as the ultimate solution.”

We agree with Doug White in general and we think OPNT003 will be used by first responders in an emergency synthetic opioid overdose situation. This will be the primary target for Opiant, which is comprised of emergency room departments, fire and police departments, and emergency medical services (NYSE:EMS) agencies. Using a conservative estimate of 60,000 first responder units in the US and an average selling price of $100 per pack for OPNT003, we believe an annual revenue of $60M or more is very achievable.

For OPNT003, we model for an NDA filing in 2020 and approval in 2021. Using peak sales of approximately $60 million, a 15% discount rate, an 80% probability of approval and a price to sales multiple of 3, we arrive at a net present value for the OPNT003 program of $50 million.

OPNT002 and OPNT004

Opiant is developing OPNT002, an intranasal formulation of naltrexone to treat alcohol use disorder (NYSEARCA:AUD). Naltrexone is an FDA-approved medication for the treatment of AUD. It works by binding and blocking opioid receptors, which could reduce alcohol cravings. As an intranasal formulation, OPNT002 has a shorter on-set time and higher potency due to greater plasma concentration, compared with injection or oral form. The company has started the formulation selection study and plans to start enrolling patients later this year.

Though the potential population of AUD is huge, we don’t prescribe much value in our model. Oral Naltrexone has been on the market for years and has been shown to be a safe, cheap, non-addictive option for treatment of AUD, yet the drug has been largely underprescribed and the sales have been abysmal. During the late 90s, DuPont, the company marketing oral naltrexone for AUD under the brand name Revia, only reported a couple of million dollars in sales of ReVia annually because of low patient compliance. We expect OPNT002 will face similar market barriers, and thus leave the OPNT peak sales number at $10 million and net present value for the OPNT002 program at $5 million.

OPNT004

OPNT004 for the treatment of Acute Cannabinoid Overdose (NYSE:ACO) is another interesting addition to the company’s pipeline. Last December, Opiant acquired drinabant (OPNT004), a novel CB-1 receptor antagonist, from Sanofi. This drug has been studied in various phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials and has extensive safety profiles. Opiant is currently developing an injectable form of drinabant which can be used to rapidly reverse ACO in an emergency room setting. We expect to see some data in 2020.

ACO represents an emerging issue due to the legalization of marijuana in an increasing number of states. Though still early in the development phase, OPNT004 represents a nice call option on the stock.

Financial Position and Ownership Structure

The company is in a very strong financial position with a balance sheet that includes $23.9 million in cash. This amount does not include the remaining of NIDA grant or the BARDA contract. Also, there is a potential one-time $13.5 million milestone payment in the fourth quarter of 2019 from EBS. With quarterly cash burn around $6 million, which could be covered by Narcan royalty, Opiant doesn’t need to raise additional capital in the foreseeable future.

Opiant is supported by a group of respectable biotech investors including Stonepine Capital Management LLC. CEO Dr. Roger Crystal also owns a decent amount of shares. With only 4.04 million shares outstanding, significant share price appreciation could happen with any positive news.

Figure 8: Opiant Ownership Structure (Source: Latest Proxy Filing)

Opiant also has an experienced management team with a proven track record. CEO Roger Crystal is the lead inventor on Narcan’s patents and successfully brought Narcan to market. CSO Phil Skolnick came directly from National Institute on Drug Abuse and has years of experience in developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose. We believe that the management team can leverage their existing experience in bringing the development to FDA approval under the abbreviated approval pathway.

Risks

As pipeline remains free, we believe Opiant stock has limited downside risks at the current share price. The main risk here is that Opiant is highly reliant on Narcan royalty income from EBS. Any early Narcan generic entry will weaken EBS’s pricing power and hurt peak drug potential. This, in turn, will have a detrimental effect on the company's financial position. Other risks include delay of OPNT003 PK study, disappointing PK data from OPNT003, setbacks in OPNT002 and OPNT004 development, the possibility of FDA rejection of OPNT003 NDA next year and the negative sentiment around the biotech sector in general.

Final Thoughts

Clearly, there is a lot to like about Opiant. The fundamentals are strong among the publicly traded micro-cap biotech companies. The near-term data readout provides a nice catalyst to bring more eyeballs to this name. We are bullish on Opiant and we recommend accumulating shares on stock price dips. We see this company continuing to advance its pipeline. We believe management has the vision and execution ability to transform Opiant to become a successful specialty pharmaceutical company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article represents our own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial advisor before making any investment.