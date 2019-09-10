Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) CEO Daniel O'Day presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Call September 10, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Daniel O’Day - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Harrison

Matthew Harrison

Great. So good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us for the next session. I'm Matthew Harrison, one of the biotech analysts here at Morgan Stanley. So very pleased to have with me Dan O'Day, the Chairman and CEO from Gilead. And Dan, I don't think you want to make any opening remarks, do you want to?

Daniel O’Day

No. We'll go right in.

Matthew Harrison

All right. So I think we'll go right in.

Daniel O’Day

Other than I wore the wrong socks.

Matthew Harrison

Well, you're very color-coordinated. I can't seem to be bothered with it.

Daniel O’Day

[Indiscernible]

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Harrison

I thought maybe a good place to start, because you've taken a fresh look at Gilead when you've come in, and one of the sort of overriding questions that I think is probably important for the industry, and you've obviously looked at a lot of companies, sort of, what do you think are the successful ingredients for a Biopharma company to have a long-term growth profile? And from your view, what do you think Gilead has and what do you think Gilead is missing at this point?

Daniel O’Day

Yes. So well, obviously, I had quite a bit of time in my previous role to kind of the look at the industry and determine if I made a move, where I would go. And I think those two things dovetail with each other, which is, look, I'm a big believer that it's all about the science. It's all about keeping the bar really high. And at the end of the day, we're a human capital industry, so you live and die by the strength of the people that you have and how they work together in the level of engagement.

So when I was thinking of making a move, obviously, I looked around at Gilead and I haven't been disappointed in the past six months. I mean high science, really high science. And as I continued to speak with you and with others, I articulate more detail about that science, but definitely, they've had a tremendous track record of science. And that manifests itself, I think, obviously in curing HCV and turning HIV into a chronic illness. Keeping the bar high obviously manifests itself in those two as well.

And the level of scientific talent, the level of work they've done in access speaks for themselves. But I'm convinced even with the news this morning on the prelate house bill that, at the end of the day, it really is about transformational medicines, being focused on that and determining how to proceed.

So my focus coming into Gilead has been on three things, and I think it will continue to be those three things. The pipeline, how to increase the portfolio, secondly, the shorter-term commercial delivery, and thirdly, building the team. And I think you've seen – I don't like to get up and talk a lot, I'd rather you see it through my actions. So on the portfolio side, deep dive internally, the collaboration with Galapagos, which is a structure that I really like when you're looking at increasing the portfolio and increasing science.

Secondly, on the commercial delivery, a real focus on making sure we deliver in HIV. And I think the results in the second quarter, which were obviously not my work, it's a previous team's work. But Biktarvy off to a really good start. PrEP progressing, getting ready for the Descovy launch. We need to focus on a good launch of filgotinib and also a continued leadership in cell therapy. And then on the people front, I mean, you can see we've brought some new team members in as well that will complement our path forward.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Good. Yes, and I think that's a good segue. So you obviously are remaking the executive team at Gilead. I think most of the prior executives are either transitioning or have transitioned. And so I guess the broader question is what's your goal with a new team? What kind of team do you want? And then maybe you can give us an update, I think you're still looking for someone to run R&D.

Daniel O’Day

Yes. Right.

Matthew Harrison

And a CFO.

Daniel O’Day

Yes. Well, look, the first thing that has to be said is that the success that Gilead has had is directly connected with the talent of the leadership team that brought it to where it is, and I have tremendous respect for that. And there isn't – we have tremendous expertise at Gilead that remains at Gilead, and you see that in everything, from research to manufacturing to many areas of Gilead. Where I made changes, I made changes because I think we needed a new skill set.

As you look at Gilead past, I mean, the extraordinary success in antivirals is undisputed. But as we go into new therapeutic areas, it's going to take scaling of experience, some enterprise-wide leadership, experience in different therapeutic areas. And I think that's what you're seeing in the hires that I've made since I've been here.

I mean Johanna Mercier, from BMS, a long career in a variety of therapeutic areas, great global experience. Christi Shaw, again, real enterprise skill set at a variety of different top-tier companies and focus on oncology to come in and to run Kite. Johanna, I should say, is our Chief Commercial Officer. Jyoti Mehra, who's our new Head of Human Resources, who again has experience with a lot of other companies.

So what these people share, of course, is breadth of experience with different therapeutic areas and with organizations that I think are the type of organizations we need to grow into as we scale as a company as well. So I'm still looking and hope to be announcing soon a Chief Financial Officer that will replace Robin. But Robin is here anyway until the end of the year and into the beginning of next year, so it gives us a chance to have a good transition there.

And then a new Chief Scientific Officer to replace John McHutchison. So we've got a lot of good candidates. I'm really impressed, by the way, at the quality of talent that's out there that is interested in coming to Gilead. I think for the same reasons that I was attracted by Gilead. I mean the science, keeping the bar high and the fact that we have a lot of strategic flexibilities at the end of the day. I mean a balance sheet that allows us to do, I think, smart things to think about building on our long-term growth trajectory.

Matthew Harrison

And any particular criteria that you're looking for in terms of R&D head? Breadth of experience, different – similar criteria to the ones you outlined in terms of commercial or…

Daniel O’Day

Yes. I think that will be important. I think we need somebody with a strong depth of development experience, particularly as we go into new therapeutic areas, both early development and late development experience, and somebody that has worked in multiple therapeutic areas, somebody that can really help us take it to the next level in Gilead's R&D organization.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, good. And then I think you mentioned DC pricing, which I want to ask you a question on, but I think one more sort of strategic topic, maybe, before we go into some more details. It's just you talked about in the beginning, deep dive in therapeutic areas, deep dive in some others.

Can you just talk about what's your process right now? And I think, as part of that, I think there's this investor expectation that is going to be a grand reveal of a specific event where you're going to tell us everything that you figured out and how you're going to change the whole business. So maybe you could help us level set for – how that's going to play out and how we should think about this information coming to us?

Daniel O’Day

Yes. Look, I think strategy is an evolution. There isn't a big grand reveal. I don't have a date in the future where, all of a sudden, the magic is going to be lifted, the curtain is going to be lifted and everything is clear. But there are some very clear things to me about our strategy at Gilead, and that is that we will continue to focus on transformational medicines. And the question is how do we get there?

It's still a work in progress, but I think it's not something where I'm not acting as we're moving. And I would just point – I think the best way to determine what a company strategy is, is to obviously see the results and look at the actions that have been taking place.

So I would encourage to draw your attention to a couple of things that speak a little bit about what I think the strategy needs to be. Number one, the Galapagos collaboration, which essentially doubles our research base overnight with highly innovative medicines, a real unique, but complementary research approach.

Galapagos focuses more on kind of first-in-class. Gilead has typically been real experts in chemistry and in other areas and focusing on best-in-class. So I think it's very complementary and it allows us to, overnight, double the capacity of molecules that can come into our late-stage portfolio, also establishes a research base in Europe that allows us to tap into talent in Europe. We're predominantly a U.S.-based company.

The second thing is my decision to kind of to make sure that Kite has what it needs to be successful to run that as a separate business unit to allow it to wake up and go to sleep every day thinking about how to be successful in cell therapy oncology, which is a highly competitive – hypercompetitive, almost area. And we've got to get that right as we move forward and think about our broader oncology strategy, which I will articulate further as we go into the coming months, but that's one step. And then the people issue we talk about.

So strategy for me, I mean, is about choices. It's about being clear on choices. It's about you seeing us at Gilead make choices for the future. Still lots to talk with you about, but I think we're off to a good start. And I hope you get a sense for the direction we're heading in.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. But to be clear this is something where we may see incremental updates over the course of the next six, 12, 18 months, but there won't be a single event where you…

Daniel O’Day

No, exactly. Absolutely. But by the time we get to JPMorgan and in that period of time, I mean, in addition to what I've spoken about other elements of the strategy will come to life.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. You talked about oncology. You talked about Kite. I guess one of the questions I just have is, is oncology a core therapeutic area for Gilead going forward? I think the prior management team had made a large investment and then pointed to that being the case. And I guess you somewhat just articulated this, but how does Kite fit into oncology, broadly? Or do you think of oncology much more broadly than Kite, specifically?

Daniel O’Day

Yes. I mean a couple – I mean many of us in the room are experts in oncology. I think it's important to point out that despite the tremendous advances that have been made in the past decade with oncology, I mean, targeted therapies in immuno-oncology, we still have a long way to go. I mean the unmet medical need is huge in terms of getting to curing lots of different types of cancers in a sustainable way to a broad population.

So on the other hand, I'm also sobered by the level of investment that occurs in oncology, and there's a lot of smart people and a lot of smart companies working in this area. So I think, back to the choices. We have to be clear at Gilead about where we're going to play and how we're going to play oncology.

Now what I like about what the previous leadership at Gilead did was, in thinking about getting into such a competitive area as a new entrant, I like the fact that they basically pursue the strategy of scaling to where the puck has the potential to be with cell therapy. In other words, jumping into the next generation of first-generation checkpoint inhibitors, I think, would have been really the wrong decision.

I'm fully committed to cell therapy because, back to this unmet medical need, I mean what we've announced so far and made public so far is it's a two-year mark in highly refractory DLBCL patients, we're seeing 50% responses, but we're seeing them out to two years, and we expect to show three-year data soon. I mean that type of effect, that type of close to curative effect in those subset of patients is where we have to aspire to, I think, if you're going to enter into oncology.

So the fact that cell therapy, granted in a small percentage of hematologic malignancies right now, provides that, provides us with a foothold on how to think about approaching the rest of the oncology market. Now in cell therapy, it's clearly to move to other hematologic malignancies, to move up in the line of therapy, so obviously, second line, DLBCL studies are recruiting well now, and first line has just started to recruit because, obviously, if you can get curative areas earlier lines of therapies, that makes a big difference. And then really exploring what we can do in solid tumors and, of course, getting into allogeneic, what the entirety of our oncology strategy is. So that's necessary, but that may not be sufficient.

In other words, now we're digging into a really thinking about what kind of unique approach could we bring to small molecule immunotherapy, for instance. What is our biologic strategy? How can that complement? But I do think, when I take a big step back and think about where Gilead scientific expertise is today, it largely lies in two areas. One is antivirals, clearly. I mean I think it speaks for itself.

And the other one is the basis of immunomodulation. And I think immunomodulation's scientific expertise is playing out in terms of cell therapy, playing out in terms of inflammation, playing out in terms of, potentially, fibrosis as well. So I think keeping true to your scientific base, building that up and then understand how that applies will also inform our oncology strategy moving forward.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. So more to see there.

Daniel O’Day

Yes, absolutely. But no doubt that cell therapy is something that we need to make sure we stay very, very competitive in. And by the way, I mean, the manufacturing side of cell therapy is different than the manufacturing side, as we all know, of other routine biologics and small molecules. And it's a real competitive advantage, both in terms of rapidity of next-generation development and, obviously, in terms of patient access. And that's something we have a nice leadership position in, something we shouldn't be rest on our laurels on, but something I think that will help us get this technology to more and more patients presuming further clinical success.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Good. And then, I guess, you touched on DC. I guess a two-part question on DC.

Daniel O’Day

Sorry, I brought that up.

Matthew Harrison

I know, but we can't help it, right. I guess the two-part question there is, one, someone yesterday said the crystal ball in DC is broken, but what's your view on how this may play out or – and then I think the second bigger question is what's going on in DC, is that changing how you're thinking about your vision, your strategic outlook for this company because you're at a unique point where some of the companies have a lot of investments in new areas already and you're getting to sort of think about that right now?

Daniel O’Day

Yes. Look, I think what's really important to point out first is that Gilead's success in the past and in the future will be driven by volume growth, right. I mean in fact, I mean Gilead has really only benefited in the recent past from very, very low digits impacts on the revenue line from price increase on a global basis, isn’t for a variety of reasons. Obviously, HCV prices coming down. HIV prices in the public sector have largely been capitated or fixed at a certain price rate.

So it's good, we're not reliant upon those price increases like potentially others are in a very heterogeneous industry. So that's number one. Number two is I think like no time I've seen in my three decades in the industry before, I think Gilead and also other companies in the industry are coming forward with proactive solutions for what things that do need to be changed here in United States in terms of healthcare.

So what do we need? We need benefits. We need lower out-of-pocket costs for patients. We need those benefits in the healthcare system to flow through to patients more. And frankly, in many areas of the reimbursement system within the United States, we need to see more robust competition.

So I think the industry is coming together in a bipartisan way like I've never seen before to put proposals forward to suggest higher manufacturer contribution as long as it feeds through the patient benefit. And I think those are things that also resonate on a bipartisan way.

And so as we think through what's happened in the Senate just before the August recess and what's been leaked here today, which all has to be validated because it's a leak and we'll see where it comes through, it's not surprising to see all these proposals. The question is what's going to be sustainable and what has a chance of being legislatively or administratively adopted?

And I think that's where maybe the crystal ball is not easy to decipher right now. But I would say, I think, the real tone and tenor I've seen is the way that companies are leaning into this and rolling up their sleeves and realizing that we have to come forward with proposals that will help.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, good. Can we talk about HIV a little bit?

Daniel O’Day

Sure.

Matthew Harrison

I think the prevailing view is that once Biktarvy goes generic, HIV at Gilead is sort of done. So I think the first question is do you agree with that statement or not. And obviously, if you don't, what do you think about HIV beyond Biktarvy? And maybe more importantly, what's your view on investment in HIV as an ongoing business, outside of growing the business that you have?

Daniel O’Day

Yes. So let me bridge to that by just one additional reflection on your previous question, which is in addition to all the press you see around what's going on in Washington, there are positive things around transformational medicines going on, right. So the two I'll point out is that, the protection for the Class D products, and particularly the HIV products, which I think allows appropriate physician and patient choice and protect – the protected class issue.

And the other one is the increase in the NTAP, which a step forward in the direction for cell therapy reimbursement, not a completion, no. I would just round out kind of the doom and gloom on the industry is the fact that there are pragmatic things happening for highly transformative medicines in Washington that show that, in this era of scientific innovation, that people are interested in getting medicines to patients.

Now back to HIV and bridging from the protected class. Look, I mean, and I'm a recipient of this legacy, which is extraordinary at Gilead. I mean 11 medicines over the past 17 years. I mean, first in the single-pill regimen, first with the TAF-based regimen for safety issues and a more chronic use of the medicines, first with PrEP, rest assured that Gilead hasn't taken its eye off the ball in terms of HIV, both in terms of execution, I mean, rolling out Biktarvy launch, which quarter-on-quarter is growing at 40% and was up to $1 billion quarterly sales for the first time since its launch just at the end of last year and the second quarter of this year.

There's lots more to do with Biktarvy to get the single tablet TAF-based regimen really seeded in the market, both in the United States and Europe. There's tremendous potential still with PrEP. I mean we've got less than 20% of the market penetrated with PrEP, and a lot of positive both government and also private emphasis on HIV elimination. And HIV elimination will only take place with appropriate treatment and appropriate PrEP and investments in increasing the use of PrEP, which really comes with access to healthcare and stigma.

So there's a lot more to do in HIV. I'm very bullish about the durability of the HIV business at Gilead, both from the current products, Descovy, now coming to approval shortly in early probably fourth quarter, but also the research and development program. So what are the unmet medical needs beyond the penetration of PrEP and single-tablet regimens? I mean it's clearly long acting, it's [indiscernible] in patients and it's cure. So you saw the data that we released on capsid.

And I think what Gilead has been very good at and we need to be very good at in the industry is making sure that when you think about taking something like a really effective single one-pill, once-a-day regimen and you go to long-acting that you think about taking a real step forward. And that's I think what capsid represents in terms of the potential early stage.

But when you look at the half-life of that product out to 24 weeks and you think about the promise of being able to get to maybe a once-quarterly subcutaneous injection for prevention and potentially in combination with other medicines that we're investigating now for treatment.

I mean, that would be a real step forward from a daily oral if you're able to get to a well-tolerated, highly efficacious, say, once-a-quarter subcutaneous injection. And the concept of trying to experiment in between there I think is probably not the best place to place our efforts. So let's reach far for the long-acting and then, of course, cure, we have to continue that. So there's a very – I think there's a very good stability in the HIV's franchise at Gilead in the short, medium and long-term. I feel good about that.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Can we talk about inflammation?

Daniel O’Day

Sure.

Matthew Harrison

Obviously, highly competitive category. You're going to be coming in likely as the fourth oral. I guess how do you – what kind of – I guess the first question is, what kind of investment do you need to be able to compete effectively? And then the second question is how do you compete effectively in a category which is dominated by historic drugs and have a competitive group of upcoming new drugs?

Daniel O’Day

Right. So look, I think there's a number of leaders at Gilead, and certainly myself included, that have experience in going into brand-new therapeutic areas and to not underestimate, if you like, the entrenched players there. So I'm eyes wide open on this one.

Now what do I like about filgotinib? I like the product profile. I mean I think the fact that we've got three Phase III trials reading out in basically all three of the major patient types, methotrexate naive, methotrexate experience and [indiscernible] biologics experience and seeing a consistency in the results, not just from an efficacy standpoint, but also from a safety standpoint, it's very encouraging. And I'm excited about how that profile is going to play out there.

The tolerability is really important. What we know with the orals is that we don't yet have the profile of the products in RA, and I'm sure we'll talk outside of RA in a minute, that it's really truly safe and truly efficacious combined with conveniency. And I think filgotinib has the potential to have that portfolio.

So what do you have to do to be successful? I mean part of what you're seeing is me bringing in leaders that have experience in launching in the highly competitive fields, including inflammation. We're building our team now in medical affairs and in sales, as you would expect. We're pressure-testing our contracting strategy in the United States, which will be extraordinarily important.

We're getting ready for the launch in Europe. I think you only get one chance to launch a product correctly, so this is what we're building up to now and it starts with people and then it gets into the programs and the details. But again, you can never – I don't think you can overcome a marginal product profile. So I like the fact that we have a good differentiator product profile going into this. It's not enough. It has to be combined with other things, but it's a good start.

Matthew Harrison

I wonder how you think about the broader profile for filgotinib, too. I mean one of the things that I think is interesting is in the TNF market, right, products that had relatively narrow label on a product that had very wide label, right. And there's significant differences in the sort of sales potential of those products, right.

And so you're obviously investing in a lot of potential indications beyond RA. So how important do you think that is in terms of building a dominant brand? And maybe you could highlight, which of those you think are potentially the most interesting?

Daniel O’Day

Yes. So there is two aspects I will comment on. One is just filgo as a monotherapy or combined with methotrexate, possibly, in areas outside of rheumatoid arthritis. And I think we have – as you pointed out, we have a very comprehensive life cycle approach to filgotinib as an entity.

And the things I'm probably most excited about is the IBD program. I mean and that's – it's the nearest. And back to your previous comment, I mean, again order of entry makes a difference. And in the field of IBD, we have the potential to be second instead of a little bit later in the order of entry. So you see we'll reading out next year, and we'll see how that reads out. But if it reads out positive, we have a chance to be second in that market.

And Crohn's is currently being recruited. And again, we can be an early order of entry. So again, the JAK1 selectivity potentially playing out with a differentiated product profile in IBD is something we're excited about. So blowing that is important.

The second piece of the puzzle is – and here, I also like what our scientists are thinking through and about is how do you break through the efficacy barrier. I mean just taking rheumatoid arthritis. I mean we have been pretty stagnated at a certain ACR50, ACR70 response for quite a while now.

I mean it's been a decade or so that we're kind of at the certain level of efficacy. There's still a huge unmet medical need when I just look at the rheumatoid arthritis alone about where we can get to in terms of additional efficacy. And we believe just its taken combination approaches in cancer and other therapeutic areas that are immunomodulated that a combination approach is going to be essential to breaking to those efficacy barriers.

So both our colleagues at Galapagos has some interesting work here about new targets in inflammation that could potentially be combined with filgotinib as well as our colleagues at Gilead. And I think that's kind of the next – sure, a little bit further out.

But when we think about establishing the footprint and once you think about filgotinib as being kind of an anchor and a way of getting in, but a pretty comprehensive program with Gilead and Galapagos around not settling for just kind of a first-generation difference and product profile, really thinking about how do we break through those efficacy barriers in inflammation, in RA and lot of other immunomodulated disease.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Maybe last question here on the last minute or two. I think NASH was a major area that the company has highlighted over the past couple of years. I think obviously the pivotal for selonsertib was disappointing. Is NASH still a major area of investment for you? As you've come into the company, how should we think about your commitment to NASH?

Daniel O’Day

Look, there's no doubt we're committed to the current programs behind NASH. I mean there's also no doubt that there's – back to choices and knowing where you play, I mean, Gilead's expertise in liver disease is second to none.

And so I think knowledge in the therapeutic area and depth of experience there allows you to understand how best to play. But clearly, I mean, NASH is a difficult disease. I mean it's heterogeneous, the end points are different, but it's also a major, major medical need. So I think what we've come to the conclusion with is that a single approach to try and attack NASH is not going to be successful.

And that's why the ATLAS trial – the Phase II ATLAS trial that reads out later this year is so important. We're testing three medicines in a variety of different combinations, and that's going to read out. That's going to be very telling to where our strategy goes from here, because I think, depending on that readout, we'll know whether to accelerate with the current combination and some current medicines or kind of regroup and decide where do we go best with NASH, and that will then indicate what level of investment we need, when and how soon.

But I think I like the fact that we are going after really high unmet medical needs with an opportunity to be first, first-in-class and potentially best-in-class with all of the caveats that go along with it. I mean we have to be taking these types of risks to be able to make an impact and succeed in the current healthcare environment.

Matthew Harrison

Great. Dan, thanks for being here. Appreciate the comments.

Daniel O’Day

Thanks for having us.