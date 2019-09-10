VMware, Inc. (VMW) CEO Patrick Gelsinger Presents at Deutsche Bank Conference (Transcript)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Deutsche Bank Conference September 10, 2019 1:15 PM ET

Patrick Gelsinger - Chief Executive Officer

Karl Keirstead - Deutsche Bank

Okay, everybody. Let's get started. Super happy to have Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of VMware. And for those of you that don't know, otherwise known as the best CEO in America, as voted by Glassdoor. Pat, what are you doing with those VMware employees that you're number one CEO in America? My goodness. Free lunches? Like, what is it?

Oh, yeah. But they already had that. But I sort of said it was three things. One is, obviously, the company is doing well. Right? We got it to a good space. We navigated through some of these Dell, go public and those different things. So, people just respect that on the other side.

And our strategy is resonating. The cloud strategies, Amazon, Azure partnerships, and so everybody sort of feeling it, right? Okay, we're in a good spot.

Then we've got a great culture, right? And our epic values that everybody sort of gets it. So, that combination of things. You're doing well. Got a good strategy, a good culture. People like it. And they give me more credit than I deserve, but, hey, I'll take it.

I'll take it. Good. Well, congrats on that. And before we get started, Paul Ziots, the Head of IR, to rally all of you, wanted me to read an inspirational quote as follows.

They're almost jumping out of their seats. So, excited.

Great. Well, let's get started. Pat, you've had a fun run in the last four years as you kind of alluded to in your answer to my comment about getting that distinction. It's been a crazy four years at VMware.

So, I look back into the fall of 2015 when it looked like this huge cloud trend was going to roll over all the on-premise vendors. There were some leadership departures. Dell announced the acquisition of EMC. I think your stock was languishing down at $40. And in the span of four years, you're growing double digits, become cloud relevant, and I know a lot of it's your work and Paul and the rest of the VMware team.

But maybe where I want to start is, like, what's changed in the last couple of years on the tech front. Everybody listening here today and live are investing in a whole swath of tech trends. So, there's a lot of mixed messages out there these days where there's some economic worries, you've got a hardware cycle that feels like it's rolling over, but generally speaking the software space feels generally healthy. So, maybe at a super high level, what are the kind of two or three big tech trends that you have to be sure that VMware gets right, that you can flag to the group?

Patrick Gelsinger

So, the big one, in my view, is his overall digitization trend that's going on and every company needs to figure out their digital transformation strategy. And for tech – that means that tech is no longer purchasing by the CIO. He's a strategic priority of the businesses. And as I've described it, this has led tech to be outside of the normal cyclical cycles. And in the past, if the business got a cold, tech got the flu, right? We accentuated it. If the business growth rate dropped by a point, tech went negative 5. That kind of effect. Where now, it's a business priority, line of business, transforming, new customers, new user experiences. So, wherever GDP is, tech is higher. And software tech is higher than that, right, inside of it than cloud service as a software. So, if GDP languishes a bit, hey, tech will languish a bit, but it's comfortably above GDP. It's not going to over-accentuate it. And software tech and cloud is comfortably above that here. And I think we've been able to position ourselves well in that respect. So, digital transformation high on the priority.

In spite of that, then you end up with these key factors where people are saying, how do I make software a core competence of mine? How do I make this developer, this user experience, device as a core competence of mine? I have to address cloud and I must be secure, right? Those are the biggest topics that any CIO is dealing with at the meta level.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. And I know the Street maybe unfairly, Pat, looks at you as a little bit of a voice on the macro. Maybe it's because you don't mind commenting on it. Maybe it's because the nature of VMware and your past with Intel, it feels like you've just got a broad window into what's going on in large enterprise.

Patrick Gelsinger

I noticed you said I wasn't right. You just said…

Karl Keirstead

But you were actually two years ago and everybody knows it. So, what do you think today? Maybe on the April quarter call, you called out some macro uncertainties. Is that roughly the same as it was now then or has it eased off a little bit, gotten a tad worse? How would you characterize it?

Patrick Gelsinger

I think a little bit of the Q1 comments were – they became more sage like than I anticipated them to be. We called out the concern. But I'll say, if anything, those concerns have moderated.

Karl Keirstead

Moderated a bit.

Patrick Gelsinger

Right, a bit. And I think businesses are just figuring it out, right, if you would, China uncertainties. Well, are we going to stop our digital transformation because of China uncertainties? No. And as I've described it, hey, there is what I believe is a long-term, dual supply chain, dual trading block world, right? Are we going to see that China pressure on the US? And everybody got to go figure it out. This is a boon for Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico. People are going to say, how do I adjust my supply chain? What footprint do I have there versus elsewhere? They're figuring it out.

Brexit. Other than selling more tabloids and so on, they're figuring it out. Maybe I put a little bit more in France, Belgian or pick other spots. So, all of that is just sort of working through as people stay on their bigger business agenda. So, it's moderating a bit would be my biggest assessment in that sense.

And there are winners and losers inside of that, right? And we're clearly going to say, hey, on-premise hardware, hey, it was uniquely good last year and it's less good this year. There are those cyclical effects that aren't going to go away in that regard. But well-positioned tech companies are comfortably above GDP growth rates for as far as I can see into the future.

Karl Keirstead

And I know I asked you this question at the mini analyst day quite recently, but you noted that the hardware cycle might not be as robust this year as it was in 2018. Maybe the Street unfairly thinks that a good portion of VMware is quite indexed to those vagaries in that hardware cycle. But you've laid out a case to me, and I think others, that maybe the correlation is less than folks think. Do you mind repeating sort of the two or three reasons why it's not as high as some think?

Patrick Gelsinger

Well, one is, I'm an engineer, show me the data, right? So, if you go do actually the correlation and R^2 analysis, there is no correlation, right? So, the historical data doesn't support that view. Secondly, our buying cycles are actually quite devoid of hardware buying cycles. There are three-year ELAs, long-term commitments that buy enough for the full franchise, et cetera. So, there clearly is this very distinct separation. And we're successfully getting ourselves on the cloud SaaS side of things where we're now hybrid infrastructure. And how much do you want of that on premise versus in the cloud? And the 40% growth in our subscription business in Q2 was an acceleration from the 30% range. So, if anything, we're seeing that become more dominant as a portion of the overall business.

And we also – in a broader sense, there's this view that [indiscernible] to the public cloud. It's just wrong. At 70% on premise today, 30% in the public cloud and it's not going to 100-0, right? It never will. There's going to be this balance of much is on premise versus how much is cloud and we see ourselves uniquely being able to sit on both sides of that.

Karl Keirstead

And if I could even add myself, one other reason why the correlation might be less is that – my observation is that it's possible that part of the slowing hardware cycle this year is the fact that a lot of large enterprises are embracing the software defined everything phenomenon.

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes.

Karl Keirstead

And so, they have box fatigue, but actually they're still deploying applications workloads, but on software defined solutions. And that, obviously, plays to your strength, correct?

Patrick Gelsinger

That's been the center of what we've been driving since we articulated the software defined data center vision now six years ago. Networking hardware becomes networking software. Storage hardware become storage software. Increasingly, it's multi-cloud. And so, every aspect of this. And when those numbers were small, nobody sort of noticed. Well, guess what? The HCI software business for us now is well over $1 billion. The SDN business for us is closing in on $2 billion. These are now big numbers that have multiplier effects in the hardware. And if you look at HCI as another example, I think the Gartner forecast is three years from now, that's a $6 billion industry. That's offsetting storage elsewhere.

Karl Keirstead

So, if we've seen storage start to tilt software-defined, HCI is tilting, Pat, when you look out –

Patrick Gelsinger

Networking.

Karl Keirstead

Yeah. When you look out five years, what are the other big hardware centric chunks of the stack, do you see, is tilting meaningfully software defined that you need to get the organization ready for today?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yeah. And we would say, any piece of hardware equipment – and I had this slide in my VMworld keynote that says, look at a rack of equipment. So, and we just say to our customers, go look at that rack of equipment. And anything that isn't running software and applications is wasted. So, every load balancer, firewall, IDS, IPS, routing, all of those are moving to software. Everything that isn't a compute with integrated storage capabilities, obviously, that's part of the reason we did Avi Networks acquisition. Okay, let's just make – load-balancing is not a box. It's just another [indiscernible] on physical boundaries because there is no physical boundary in a multi-cloud world. Get it into software.

IDS, it's a feature. It's not a box or a specific thing. It should just be part of that layer. So, every one of those removing into a software driven solution, and it becomes boundaryless. It can move with the workload to whatever infrastructure you want it to run it on and those become very powerful accelerators for CIOs and their business objectives.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. So, Pat, maybe we go back to your point around cloud. That's, obviously, along with, broadly speaking, digital transformation, the biggest theme out there. And, obviously, it would be quite negative for any vendor with 100% public cloud. So, what gives you confidence that the end state is not going to a 100-0, but it's going to look something more like, I think you've said, potentially 50-50? What gives you conviction that that's going to be the end state? Because there are some companies that are going "all in."

Patrick Gelsinger

And some will. It's going to be a spectrum around it. But I've called it the three laws. The laws of physics, the laws of economics and the laws of land. And I think these are powerful, sustainable over the long-term. Laws of economics. If you're at scale, it's cheaper for you to be running it yourself. It's just that simple. And one of our biggest deals in Q2, the customer was approximately 50-50 public versus private. Their strategy is to be 70% private and 30% public because it's cheaper. The economics are better and they are at such scale. It was easy for them to say, absolutely, let's repatriate a bunch of the workloads from the public cloud. So, laws of economic.

Laws of physics. If I need low latency, I can't round-trip to the public cloud. And Edge will accelerate that effect and 5G will accelerate that affect for more of the data, more of the inference, more of the telemetry that's occurring close to where the action is. That might be a smart street. That might be a highly automated factory. That might be a self-driving environment. More Edge will drive it more to on premise, closer to the action.

And laws of the land. Big customer in Q2 made a major repatriation decision to bring it back into their domiciled country. New president, new administration came in. That's right, we're bringing it out of this environment back into our local control. And clearly, in regulated industries, banking, you guys – this is going to be a factor for decades to come.

So, all of those, we'd say, it's 70/30, private cloud versus public cloud. And the public cloud is growing 40-is-percent. The private cloud workloads are growing 10-ish-percent. So, clearly, we're seeing this come closer. And I think as Edge becomes more dominant, 5G starts to emerge, boy, I think sort of that long term, 50-50, also as we get closer to 50%, the cloud guys will become more competitive with each other. Today, all of them are growing so fast, they really aren't competing. It's really about how do I maximize my growth opportunities. That's competition starts to really emerge. So, I think 50-50 is a good sort of model.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. And for VMware to get exposure to the cloud's 50, I think VMware on AWS, VMware on Google, VMware on Microsoft are important components to that.

Patrick Gelsinger

And VCPP.

Karl Keirstead

You're right, okay.

Patrick Gelsinger

4,000 cloud partners. And that VCPP revenue, we saw acceleration in Q2.

Karl Keirstead

Yeah. On maybe the more mature of – at least the VMware on major public cloud offerings is AWS. You started there.

Patrick Gelsinger

IBM actually preceded it.

Karl Keirstead

Oh, okay. Yup, got it. Maybe an update, though, on VMware on AWS. I know you announced a handful of meaningful customers, but when are we going to get to that inflection point? everyone's waiting for that, Pat.

Patrick Gelsinger

I think we're feeling the growth acceleration. And as I say, that IAS build out with Amazon, we have work to do, geographic footprint services, storage options work to do. We're definitely feeling that. Freddie Mac was a great customer on stage at VMworld where their objective is to essentially be running everything on VMware Cloud and they said they're going to be finished in the next couple of months. 600 apps being migrated to the cloud. This became the fast button for their cloud migration. So, we're starting to see customers really operate at scale, clear acceleration in that business. And I'll say, we're almost done with what I'll call phase 1 of the offering, available in all the geos, all the basic services are available. And now we're starting to do some of the phase 2 things, like we announced S3 integration for backup where we're starting to lever some of the cloud capabilities, RDS on premise. So, some of those are starting to emerge now. But this has been a great exercise.

And as I said in the past, when is it at scale for us? It was the day we announced it. Because people saw VMware in a different light. Oh, you're not going to be harmed by the public cloud, you are a pathway to the cloud. And one of the slides I included in my VMworld keynote was migrate and modernize because people have believed, many of the CIOs believe, the only way for them to modernize their application was to move to the public cloud. And they've hit their head on that wall because re-factoring their applications is so heavy, it's so hard, it takes years. I've got hundreds of them. And now, they're saying you're the easy button.

And that's what you heard Freddie Mac say. Re-factoring 600 applications? Oh, I'm going to be here for years and spend half a billion. Oh, I migrate to VMware Cloud on the AWS? Oh, this is magic. And now, I'll modernize as my business justifies me to modernize and rebuild certain applications or micro services.

Karl Keirstead

Pat, six months ago, I would've carried on this fireside chat on cloud and on software defined, but you've made a couple of acquisitions. We have more things to talk about. So, now I need to move a little faster away from those subject. So, let's talk about them. Let's talk Pivotal to start.

Patrick Gelsinger

Yeah, yeah.

Karl Keirstead

You've been family members for years. So, maybe the question I want to ask is what's happened such that you feel like now is the right time to divide Pivotal. What's changed, Pat?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yeah. And a couple of things have changed. One is, if we draw the curtain back, when was the last time that we had a consensus technology in the industry agreed to by developers and by infrastructure providers? I'll argue Java. Two decades ago. These moments where technology is really bringing together a transformational app and infrastructure experience don't happen that often. Kubernetes is the answer. And in that and the Heptio acquisition really helped us give the learning. And that transition we believe is a great opportunity to accelerate our infrastructure business, but also reach to the developer.

Second is, as we're seeing everybody sort of congeal their strategy in a Kubernetes centric world, what's happened is Pivotal has made that adjustment as well, where six months ago they hadn't. In buying a company and changing their strategy, oh, that's not a good recipe. Buying a company and accelerating their strategy, oh, that's been a successful recipe for VMware in many of our acquisitions. So, they made the shift.

And third is customers said do it. We clearly heard from customers, a few of them represented in the audience here, make this part of one family, not just cousins, but bring them into the fold. And we've said this is like NSX, this is like vSAN to us. We're going to own the Kubernetes stack. We're not going to be relying on third-party code. It's all going to be an integrated solution stack to execute on that Kubernetes. And as much as we like our cousins, we needed to have a much tighter relationship to build and deliver on that stack.

So, that's the strategy behind it. And the customer response has been quite positive in the couple of weeks since it was announced. Obviously, it will close in Q4 as we've articulated. We've got work to do associated with it, but we're quite confident this was a great move.

Karl Keirstead

Is it a coincidence that it's occurred fairly soon after IBM's close of the Red Hat deal? And the logic there would be that OpenShift is an alternative to Pivotal Cloud Foundry. And with IBM owning OpenShift now, Google getting in, you had Pivotal up against some pretty mighty companies in a huge TAM that it made more sense to get the VMware resource and sales distribution behind Pivotal to give IBM and potentially Google a better fight?

Patrick Gelsinger

The drivers were the ones I articulate. That's what brought us together. Now, do we assess the competitive environment? Well, of course, we do. So, IBM spent $34 billion doing this. I spent $2.8 billion, plus add Heptio. So, I spent less than $3 billion and I think I have better assets.

And then, the other piece was the Pacific move where we're immigrating Kubernetes directly into vSphere. And this is where we brought an unfair advantage to the fight. It's like going to a Beatles weekend and playing Beatles favorite. That's what we did at VMworld last week. We went to our faithful and we said to them you're now going to be – every one of you are going to become Kubernetes experts and you're not going to change a thing of what you do today. Wow. That's a game changer for us being able to bring Kubernetes at scale into the marketplace and bridge between these communities. It's like dev and ops. It's like the cowboys and the farmers should be friends. Yeah, right. That's never happened. Well, we actually see that we can bridge between those two worlds, accelerate applications into production and day 2 operations, bridge those two worlds and bring the strongest community, those people who built their careers on vSphere into that game, huge excitement for that.

So, the combination of Heptio, Pivotal, Pacific, that's what Tanzu is all about and we really believe that we have a very compelling strategy for customers and versus any competitive alternative.

Karl Keirstead

And, I guess, back to the cloud for a moment, if it's true that a lot of large enterprises are stuck or at least challenged in migrating to the cloud because of the task of reengineering their apps, well, Pivotal and Pivotal Cloud Foundry is a little bit of a help button for those organizations, correct?

Patrick Gelsinger

Absolutely. And Pivotal Labs specifically has really been – their mantra is helping customers learn how to do modern software. And, boy, that's powerful.

Karl Keirstead

Yeah, okay. So, let's talk security. So, nobody thought of VMware as a security company. You did a couple of interviews I think with CRN, et cetera, and you were suggesting that you wanted VMware to become a significant security company that created a conversation, but then, wow, Carbon Black, you're there now. So, can you layout that vision of not being a point solution, but having security embedded in the infrastructure? That sounds to me like the way that Amazon and Microsoft and Google do it where they're massive infrastructure vendors and they've embedded security. It feels like you're taking that concept and applying it on premise. Maybe you can talk about that vision.

Patrick Gelsinger

As I've said, I think security is broken. Just at the fundamental level, you've got 6,000 products delivered by 4,000 vendors. If you think of financial institutions, I don't think there's a single financial institution on the planet that has less than 100 security products. In ones that I talked to and interviewed very specifically on this, they're talking 500 security products. You've got to be nuts. How do you make 500 anything work? Test them. Validate them. Integrate them. Operationalize them. It's just fricking nuts. And we're getting less security. More security products, more security companies and less security. More breaches that are more expensive.

So, I say it's just a broken industry in that sense. And what we're seeing is is that we can be a security platform. And what we're going to do is deliver these four items, we're going to integrate it directly into vSphere, so that the application is secured at birth. It never is in the wild. It doesn't require anything else. It is secured the moment it lands in a container or a VM.

Second is we positioned – a third of NSX revenue today is associated with security. I'm going to integrate it into the network and build on that. I'm going to put it into the endpoint. We've got this integration point with Workspace ONE, this integration with Dell, nobody is going to have a broader endpoint reach than we have as well. And I'm going to have an integrated end-to-end cloud for telemetry and data. So, Disco [ph] can do network, but they don't do – CrowdStrike, they can do the endpoint or Symantec and that legacy. Nobody gets to see the app, the network and the endpoint, one common telemetry cloud that we're going to be able to bring in place. So, those three things. What we're doing at the cloud, what we're doing in the vSphere, what we're doing in NSX and what we'll do in Workspace ONE, brought together as a single security platform as we go forward. We're out to change this industry.

We're doing it with Carbon Black. Some have questioned, well, what about them versus CrowdStrike. And we did a lot of diligence and we looked the whole space. And what we found was there – while I think CrowdStrike was doing a better job in the go-to-market, we found the technology of Carbon Black to be equal or better in some spaces. And the places that it might have been somewhat deficient to CrowdStrike were areas that I'm going to engineer it into the VMware solutions anyway. So, I was already going to reengineer those pieces. So, we're like super excited and it's a fraction of the cost for it. So, yeah, we think this is going to be fun.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. And, I guess, it's also going to have the effect from the financial modeling standpoint to make that ratable subscription piece an ever larger part of VMware, right? So, right now, I think you announced that it's 12%, 13% of the mix, growing 40%, as you pointed out earlier, accelerated. Once you start layering Pivotal, Carbon Black in, that piece is going to…

Patrick Gelsinger

Precisely.

Karl Keirstead

…become quite large enough. Paul is not going to want you to make any forecast. But what could that ratable subscription piece be as a percentage of the mix in five years, Pat?

Patrick Gelsinger

Well, when we said the year two number, we hit $3 billion in year two, which will comfortably put it in excess of 20% of our total revenue. We haven't made longer-term commitments. But, clearly, you can do math of acceleration and how that becomes a bigger piece of the revenue. But we're pretty excited about this because one of the things with the ratable subscription piece of our business is we're not trying to do an Adobe where they said we're not doing this and we're moving to this instead. We're saying we're adding new capabilities, so that customers can buy on both sides of the venue, if you would.

We see that many people, and whether it's government, whether it's utilities, whether it's regulated industries, whether it's capitalizing their data center, they like that for certain pieces, they like the subscription, and the subscription has a definite bias. When they're buying a service, they want it as a subscription piece of the business. And we're going to be a company that enables both sides of that. And I think it's going to be a reasonably balanced view of our portfolio over the long-term.

Karl Keirstead

Speaking of the other elements to the portfolio, I want to make sure I ask you a couple of questions on the ones that we've been monitoring, not too much going forward, but for the last year, like NSX and vSAN, et cetera. Still as excited about NSX, Pat? The growth down-ticked a tad to 30% this last print. Still great, though. I think you said about a third of the revenues are coming from security or micro segmentation use cases. Anything interesting to call out on how the use of NSX or demand trends are shifting, 5G potential catalyst, anything interesting to callout on that piece of the business?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yeah. I'll say, the tick down, the 30%, we've seen a bouncing around. So, I'll say, historically, 30%, 40%, it has bounced. I think one time we were at plus-50%. [indiscernible] bouncing around because there's a lot of big deal variability in that business. obviously, we're thrilled with SD-WAN and the VeloCloud piece of it. So, extending the software network all the way to the edge and it's enabling us to engage with major projects that are branch transformation. So, that's exciting.

Obviously, we're layering load-balancing into that with Avi. We've extended the firewall capability. So, we built the service defined firewall which gives us full Layer 7 stateful inspection as well. That's becoming more capable. We announced intelligence at VMworld. So, it really is, you don't need a big expensive titration box. We're just going to do it as a capability in software. So, that's another exciting capability.

But the biggest of them all is what you said is the 5G opportunity. And the calling card to 5G is this SDN, NFV architecture where, if you think about it, the 5G telco environment, there's a capital market almost as big as data center and cloud. Huge market. And with 5G, we'll go through its biggest capital cycle, maybe in the rest of our careers as that goes and gets built out and it's going to be done with a radically larger software footprint. And, hey, we're in the game. We've talked about customers like Vodafone who has bet al in on VMware and we're replicating that with other telco customers. And 5G investment cycle, we're playing the long game here of that. There's also an interesting interplay between telco, 5G and edge because a lot of the telco guys are looking at edge build-outs and they will have, what they will call, a MEC, mobile edge core, kind of use cases where they start pushing more of their infrastructure to the edge as well, so that complements many of the things that we've already touched on and pretty nicely as well.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, good. And then, on the EUC business, Pat, that had I think a 20% license bookings growth quarter in a space that I think, a couple of years ago, we might've thought was mature in low single growth. And just to get a little bit of credit to one of your rivals, Citrix as well has been putting up – once you get through the noise of the ratable transition, some pretty good numbers in their [indiscernible] EDI business as well. So, it feels to me and I think some others, like something has shifted in this space that you and your rival are seeing better growth trajectory. What do think that is, Pat?

Patrick Gelsinger

I think there's a couple of things that you can point to inside of that space. Clearly, there's needing to protect these mobile devices. These mobile devices are becoming – where is a mobile device like your iOS or Droid phone versus a hardened device versus an edge and integrated device versus a smart light switch. We're seeing that stretching of more of those use cases emerging. So, that's opening up – I'll say the CIO is all of a sudden viewing those edge environments, those devices, they're saying, we have to look at that different. It isn't just that thing over there. So, it's driving new investment as they go think about those devices.

The other piece of it is Windows 10. Windows 10 introduces modern management architecture. So, as we announced, we've now crossed a million devices that are managed by Workspace ONE for their Win 10 PC environment. And we've never effectively participated in PC management. This is where the Dell partnership on the one hand with unified workspace and the Microsoft partnership – when we announced the Microsoft partnership, we announced a hybrid partnership, a cloud partnership and a client partnership with Microsoft. When our customers would say, I get best in class Microsoft and I got best in class multi-device management from VMware, so those two factors are also driving a whole refresh in that space as well.

Karl Keirstead

You touched a little bit on the integration with Dell, but maybe let's focus on that for a second. They own, I think, 81% of VMware. And they've been a tailwind, I think, to your growth now for the last really 18 months. So, what else can Dell do to keep that tailwind going? You're probably going to say no, but is it getting maxed out or is there some new stuff on the horizon from the go-to-market or product integration that can keep acting as a tailwind for your growth?

Patrick Gelsinger

If we decompose that a little bit, there are areas that, hey, I think we're good now. We're sort of growing at market rates together in some of those and enterprise customer, some of the other deals. But there's clearly spaces that we haven't tapped yet.

Karl Keirstead

Let's hear about those ones.

Patrick Gelsinger

Like Fed and SLED and some of the geographies that we just – it's taken us a while to get underway. So, I'll just say, there are some of those green spaces that we haven't yet done. A lot of things good in core commercial and enterprise, but segments of the market that have just been harder and slower.

But what excites isn't those. That's just good. Get get more sales execution to make that effective. But it's the solutioning where we're creating new value together. That's where I think there's large untapped opportunities. And those would be things – clearly, be a trail. It's been a huge success. A lot more market in front of it, but then unified workspace where we've integrated Workspace ONE directly into the Dell client, creating new value. It's like $0.03 of revenue we've gotten out of that. It's just getting started as we launched that earlier this year. The VeloCloud where Dell is becoming a hardware partner to sell the gateways, just announced it at VMworld. So, we're just getting that underway. We just announced the next phase of the networking partnership with Dell, with fabric manager and being able to integrate NSX more directly into the networking. And then, the HCI solutions, just launched it.

So, where we're building unique value together, that's where I think the sky is really the limit.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. And I think, in Q1, you announced some America sales reorg. And I think my understanding since is that, part of that might've been actually to better align your go-to-market with Dell's. I think you mentioned on this past call that any – maybe disruption is too strong a word, has largely been worked through. Is that right, Pat? And where does that kind of reorg today? Largely in the rear view mirror?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yeah, the reorg is done. And, obviously, we saw a rebound in growth in Q2. So, we saw good numbers coming. So, we're back on plan. I'd say I think we have at least – and I would say it's not until next year that they hit full productivity. It just takes a while. People have new reps. The relationships, the territories, it takes a while for all of that to get into productivity. But we feel like we're back on the business plan that we had for the year.

Obviously, we also now have to integrate the sales motion at Pivotal and Carbon Black, but largely those are going to be – remain, their distinct sales motion, and we're integrating VMware capabilities into it. So, we see it as – we're not doing a lot of disruption there. So, we feel like it's going to be a pretty straightforward thing.

And then, our ELAs, our global account management, will be the VMware model. So, we think that will give some pull for those new specialties, but they'll be fairly distinct specialty sales capabilities. That's the other big thing that we have to do on the sales and go-to-marketing front.

Karl Keirstead

Well, you've got a lot going on and you've had an amazing last couple of years. So, congrats on that run. We'll wrap it here, but let me just give Pat a chance to leave us with any summary comments, either about VMware or about the tech space between now and year-end. What final thoughts would you like to leave us with, Pat?

Patrick Gelsinger

One of the things – when you think about VMware, and someone said, hey, you're doing a lot, lot of irons in the fire, ultimately, we're positioning ourselves as this infrastructure software company that satisfies all of the infrastructure requirements of the customer.

And pretend that you were CIO or a security guy, you've got the app and dev guy, you've got the infrastructure gal, you have the cloud person if that's distinct, and then you have the end user computing gal, that's your staff. And your budget is a summary of what you do across those spaces.

VMware has said we're going to help customers build, run manage, connect and protect. Essentially, those guys and gals at the CIO staff, we have a value proposition for every one of them. No one else on the planet can say that. Where everyone who sits in the CIO staff has a value proposition from VMware where we say we're going to create – and every one of those decisions that you make, we're going to enhance the value that you bring to the others. When you make the networking decision, we made the CSO's life better and the app guy's life better. When you make the automation decision for cloud, we've made the cloud guys, the infrastructure guy and accelerated your ability to bring new apps to the marketplace as well. We made the CSO's life easier because we're building more of it in.

That is the VMware position that that audience is now able to accelerate out of a set of shared and integrated offerings from VMware across that dimension of build, run, connect, manage and protect. And I think that gives us a very unique position in the industry. We're excited about it. We see tremendous growth opportunities.

And if you would, I don't think there's any company on the planet today that has a better view of IT past, but also technology future. And now, we're changing the way that people are going to develop software. We're going to disrupt the security industry. We're going to disrupt the telco industry. That's a pretty exciting place to be and we're pretty thrilled to be part of it.

Karl Keirstead

Awesome. Thank you, Pat. Thank you, Paul, for attending the DB Tech Event.

Patrick Gelsinger

Thank you.