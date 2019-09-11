Chipotle Sued By NYC And Bolton Exits - The Policy Market

Welcome to The Policy Market - Seeking Alpha's presentation of today’s top policy-related news stories with potential market impact. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox each morning before the market open.

Chipotle sued by New York City

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) finds itself the first corporate-owned food chain to be sued under NYC's Fair Workweek Law. At issue, according to Mayor Bill, are unpredictable work schedules and a path to full-time employment. The previously very hot-handed CMG fell more than 6% on the news yesterday.

Firing of Bolton hits crude prices

The president yesterday announced the axing of National Security Advisor John Bolton (Bolton says he resigned, but whatever). Bolton is a big fan of bombing things, so the firing - at the margin - might mean eased global tensions, particularly with Iran. The algos ran with this thought, sending the price of crude oil down about $1 per barrel in the minutes after the news hit. The energy sector, however, continued its rally, with the Energy Select SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) gaining 1.3% for the session.