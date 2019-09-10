Looking At Orkla - 350 Years Of Food Mixed With Aluminum

While the company does not scream buy today, nor represents a dividend growth monster, it is nonetheless a convincing play on Scandinavian groceries in the long term.

Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY) represents a large holding at about 1.9% of my portfolio allocation. Because of its market segments, I consider it a strong play on primarily groceries, even though the company has different products/markets as well. Its ownership/investments in Renewables, aluminum, and other areas makes the company, to me, more appealing due to certain diversification. It, of course, also increases volatility as opposed to a more "pure" grocery company such as Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF).

Due to the company's modest (by Scandinavian standards) dividend policy and its nonexistent dividend growth for the past few years, this company is often overlooked by many investors. However, it's important to remember is just what areas Orkla is active in - and why these areas make the company appealing based simply on brand/s alone.

Let me show you why.

350 years of History - mostly in mining.

Orkla was founded in 1654. Initially, the company mined pyrite, and later expanded to copper, which in 1845 was abandoned. The company's long history in mining lead it to be founded as a commercial mining company back in 1904, where it founded and constructed the first electric railway in Norway. The company was listed on the Oslo stock exchange as early as 1929, and it proceeded over the next 50-80 years to perform M&As, takeovers and investments.

Orkla has owned mining operations, newspapers (Orkla Media was once one of the largest media companies in Norway), consumer goods, seafood, alcohol, and others. Today, only a few of these operations remain.

The company's primary focus today is the acquisition and development of consumer goods. It owns over 300 popular brands across the Nordic and Baltic regions, and is considered the #1 consumer goods company in these regions, and according to the company's own data, has product-market positions of between 30-80%.

Orkla - a whole lot of BCGs

All of the above-mentioned presented facts, including the softer ones (such as "preferred partner") are things which can be seen in the company development. Having gone from a more or less pure industrial conglomerate into a consumer goods company has been beneficial for the company - which also can be seen in the company share price. While experiencing a drop during 2017/2018 from which the company still hasn't fully recovered, it has nonetheless outperformed the Oslo index by a factor of 1.5X.

Orkla's focus when presenting their business is more or less fully on the BCG segment. The BCG segment is then split into the following areas:

Orkla Foods , including ready meals, pizzas and taste enhancers.

, including ready meals, pizzas and taste enhancers. Orkla Confectionery & snacks , including biscuits, candy, chips, and similar products.

, including biscuits, candy, chips, and similar products. Orkla Care , representing supplements, personal care, and home care.

, representing supplements, personal care, and home care. Orkla Food Ingredients, including things like margarine, ice cream ingredients, and improvers/mixes.

The remaining company operations, such as Jotun, are instead found in what the company calls its "Investments." This includes:

Jotun, a company manufacturing paints, bringing an EBIT of ~1.4B NOK/Year

a company manufacturing paints, bringing an EBIT of ~1.4B NOK/Year Hydro Power , bringing 400M NOK /year

, bringing 400M NOK /year Financial investments, with a real estate book value of 1.9B NOK.

When speaking about Orkla, it's crucial, for a non-Scandinavian, to understand just how ubiquitous the brands the company holds are on our domestic markets. Allow me to use company material to try and bring this point across with some examples.

When looking into many of these brands, for a customer to buy a different brand of product is, for many, almost unthinkable. The brand positioning for the company's larger brands is rock-solid - not just in Sweden, but across all markets. The company owns most everything a consumer puts into their shopping cart. They own the largest seafood provider, the largest juice/syrup, the largest cookie manufacturer, the largest sauce company, the largest tv-dinner company, frozen pizzas - everything which is not a store-brand in Sweden and you find in the store, there's a 50/50 chance that Orkla owns the brand.

More importantly, and as I said, these brands are extremely well-liked, as shown by their market position. My knowledge about their degree of love in other nations is more limited, but going by company market position, this seems to be true in more than just Sweden and Norway.

Of the mentioned segments, Orkla Foods is the largest at about 40% operating revenue, with the Nordics accounting for almost 70% of the segment.

The company recorded a slight drop in organic growth during FY18, but this has since been corrected and the company as a whole is once again growing, which has also strongly affected the company share price. Out of the company's segments, Orkla food ingredients is currently growing the fastest, coming in at a rapid 14% EBIT growth for the year. The annual drop in organic growth for 2018 was related to a 0.4% drop due to a loss of distribution with Wrigley, not necessarily because of the company's own segments (even if Poland is currently offsetting results somewhat due to a poor healthcare/health products segment). Worth noting however, is that 2018 was considered a poor year for Orkla, due to certain results (more on that in the finances).

So, in closing the company description. What we have is a BCG company with a very strong market presence across the Nordics and Baltics. The company owns over 300 popular brands and is continuing to perforrm M&A very actively (the latest less than a week ago), which also constitutes a large part of the company's strategy.

Let's check into company finances.

Orkla's finances - Decent trends, a poor 2018, but getting the future looks brighter

The last annual results came in as a disappointment. Headwinds alone couldn't justify the numbers and profit that came in, and while there are positives in the finances, we'll start by looking at a more overall picture.

While the company did deliver growth momentum across most key segments, negative effects in confectionery and snacks still dragged down organic growth to negative. From a historical perspective, company revenue and margins point in the correct direction, however.

We're looking at revenue trends (Red lines, MNOK) as well as operating profit (green line). While there is volatility to these numbers due to one-offs, the overall trend is positive and growing. Over the past few years, Orkla has simplified its structure (work that's still ongoing), and the ambition is that this results in a more stable company that's easier to predict.

Overall, the company has delivered an annual underlying EBIT of +5% since 2014, resulting in a CAGR of 9% since that time, as well as margin improvements of about 1.5pp since 2014. I hasten to remind you, however, that the company since that time is going through a restructuring with the ambition of simplifying company operations further.

The current target (or one of them) is a reduction in SG&A, which currently accounts for a massive amount of company revenue (15%). The company is looking to drastically reduce this through centralizations/merging of operations, among other things in Finland and Central Europe.

The company is also rolling out a single ERP, which will replace over 30 different system solutions across the company - which are currently facing end-of-support dates. The fact that the company is still operating with systems lacking master data structures and common templates speak of the needs for improvements. In short, the technical side is far from optimized.

With positive overall revenue trends, a transformation program set to reduce CapEx, costs, and waste, we also need to look at the finances for the company M&A operations over time, given that M&A is such a large portion of the company's strategy for growth.

Now, thankfully, while the company does have examples of poorly-done M&As, the largest part of these have contributed to top-line growth at the company. Not all of them have been positive as of yet - Harris, for instance, is definitely underperforming as to what the company expected - but synergy cases such as Cederroth and Laima are providing 5-10% NSV growth annually since acquisition. There are also growth cases like Anamma and Riemann, which are providing double-digit growth, and which the company acquired not simply for synergies, but for value creation.

Harris, on the other hand, is currently contributing in the negatives.

Despite the company M&A activity, the company has increased RoCE over time, coming in at about 17% incremental RoCE growth since 2014, with a current level of 13.7%. In short, the company's strategy with regards to acquiring brands and companies, for the most part, can be considered to be working well.

With such a focus on M&As, how are the company debt and dividend?

Debt, dividend, and ownership

First of all, Orkla has shareholders with very large stakes - as one might expect from a Scandinavian company. In this case, the company has a large shareholder owning about 19% of Orkla, known as Stein Erik Hagen, a Norwegian billionaire, and entrepreneur. Among his list of achievements is founding discount supermarket Rimi in the 1970s. The family also owns electronic retailer Komplett and the hardware store Järnia. Apart from Hagen, there is also activity from the country's pension fund, owning about 7.5% of the company.

(Source: Annual Report 2018)

As those of you who read my articles from time to time know, I find these ownership structures appealing - as I do this one.

Debt-wise, things are actually pretty stellar. For the past few years, the company has lowered their net debt (measured by net interest-bearing debt/rolling 12 month EBITDA from consolidated businesses) from a level of above 2.2X back in 2014, to barely 0.5X in 2019, up from almost 0.0X at the beginning of 2018.

The company ambition is to maintain a < 2.5X Net debt/EBITDA ratio over time and to maintain an investment-grade credit rating. As of now, this doesn't seem like a problem.

So, a defensive consumer goods company (albeit with some volatility) with stellar debt levels, and what I consider to be good ownership. Are there no storm clouds in these skies?

Well, yes. There are. Take a look at the company dividend history, shown here in NOK/year. The company pays out its dividend once every year.

(Source: Börsdata)

As you can see, the dividend growth, barring 2016 with an extraordinary dividend, is virtually nil over time. Now, the company has set ambitions to change this. As late as 2018, they said that their ambition is a growing dividend above 2.6 NOK/year - so if things go well during 2019, we may see a dividend increase during 2020 - and I hope it'll be more than 0.1 NOK.

These increases mean however that your purchase price for the company must be absolutely central. Buying the company at poor valuation means locking in an extremely poor dividend (as low as 2.5% in some valuation cases), with the additional downside risk of a stock price drop.

My own position is closer to 3.8% in yield at this time, which for Orkla is something I'm pretty happy with - showing that it's possible to get this company at more-than-acceptable dividend yield, if you're patient and with the right timing.

Let's look at some overall risks.

Risks

Some of the risks in Orkla are more tied to how the businesses once were as opposed to what they are today. Because of what Orkla has been involved in - things such as aluminum and mining, the historical share price shows volatility that's no longer as relevant today. Nonetheless, the company does own a significant stake in operations such as Jotun (Paints), energy (renewables) and other financials. These investments come at greater a risk than do BCGs and need to be considered prior to investing.

The risks, as I consider them, are tied to two things - FX and geography.

FX because you're investing in NOK, where exchange rates can be tricky. This is, of course, true for all companies, but it's natural for the NOK/SEK and other, smaller currencies to showcase more volatility than the EUR or USD. As such, FX needs to be considered at the time of investment.

Secondly, Orkla is investing in areas where other BCGs have failed before - namely the Baltics. While the Baltics are strong countries, they also come with a number of challenges - and this isn't even mentioning their investments into the rest of central Europe as well as India. While the cornerstone of Orkla's operations seems to remain the Nordic market, the company is investing in others which bear close watching - as failures here can pull down results for years to come, if they fail.

There's also the, in my consideration, smaller risk of competition from store brands here, but insofar as the Nordics go, I consider Orkla's BCGs so ubiquitous that this is a minor risk compared to the geopolitical and FX concerns found here.

Valuation & recent results

Because of the company's past, valuing Orkla at this juncture presents a challenge. The historical data is laced with one-offs and a special dividend from the sale of SAPA, making historical comparisons to peers somewhat moot - it simply isn't the company it once was any longer. The fairest way, in my view, to evaluate the company today is a peer comparison added with what we may expect, as well as what the past few quarters have brought.

(Source: Börsdata)

The first thing we see on a multi-year comparison is that the slump caused by poor results in 2018 is more or less over, with the company having recovered to its more historical valuation of ~ 24 times earnings. Had you invested earlier, you may have bought shares at something closer to 16-17 times earnings, but those times are now over. The company has never been valued at this level in terms of book value (2.6X Price/Book), and rarely in terms of looking at sales (2.0X Price/sales).

(Source: Börsdata)

Company revenues are at record levels, coming in at ~41 NOK/share, and while the company is experiencing some margin pressure in certain segments, the overall health and margins remain good. While the company's ability to turn these revenues into profit for its shareholders or investments is still hampered by restructuring (profits are not back to 2016 levels as of yet), if we consider restructuring finished and other CapEx-intensive operations done, the picture presented becomes rather appealing.

In fact, the past 2 quarters have confirmed what I've been expecting since the poor 2018 results - a return to sales improvements and organic growth, not only in traditional segments such as frozen foods but in previously-troubled segments such as Candy and Snacks as well. While Health/Care continued to provide some trouble, the company reported operating profit growth of 45% during 2Q19 with a 12% EPS increase to 1.78 NOK (7.12 NOK annualized, coming to a P/O ratio of 36%)

(Source: 2Q19 Report slides)

The company is also well on the way to simplifying its care subsegment into specialized categories. The takeaway from recent quarters, however, is a broad-based organic and inorganic growth trend since late 2018, as well as small margin improvements still offset by somewhat ongoing M&As and FX.

With that being said, provided that this growth continues and the company continues performing well, there's plenty of room in the coffers to start rewarding shareholders more generously. The current dividend payout ratio on annualized EPS is below 50%, and the company has stated its goal to increase this on an ongoing basis. While I'll never expect explosive growth here, what I do consider is a likely development where the company's previously stagnant dividend will start growing faster.

So all in all, what should you pay for a company like this?

Well - as with all grocery companies in Scandinavia today, I consider the value somewhat inflated at over 20 times earnings. Investing in Orkla at today's valuation is a larger risk, as we don't yet know if this positive growth trend is ongoing (especially with some weakness in emerging markets). The overall upside potential is there, in particular considering the potential dividend growth even if EPS just flatlines from here. The downside, however, is a continued weakness which could once again depress the share price.

At record-high P/B and near-record high sales valuations, I don't consider Orkla a screaming buy here. I didn't load up during the last few months because I consider my position to be where I want it to be. Given a peer valuation comparison, we can see that Orkla shares the characteristics of being overvalued, much like Axfood.

All in all, I consider it better to wait here and trust in future volatility and weakness to drop share price and valuations down to around 20 times earnings. Below 20 times earnings is a valuation I would consider fair for this type of defensive company. Their earnings growth over time isn't relevant to look at at this time given the changes they've made over the past few years. It simply isn't the same company anymore.

Thesis

Investing in Orkla is tricky. The challenges are highlighted by other very capable authors, such as Holmes Osborne in his article "Change of Heart with Orkla". Risks focus on things such as FX (which is very tricky when looking at the NOK/USD pairing, easier with SEK/NOK) and the industry as a whole. While these things do indeed come with significant risk that needs to be considered, I want to point out the change in stock since the linked article - Orkla has appreciated by 22.16% since that bearish article, at the time of publishing this article - so going contrarian at that time would have produced an annualized return of 49.23%.

I also think that many investors underestimate just how deep the market penetration of Orkla's BCGs goes. To compare it to Kraft Heinz is only relevant to a certain point, as Orkla has over 300 brands which are beloved across several nations. While there may indeed be challenges coming to the industry in the form of margin pressure and more competition from store brands, the fact is that Orkla's segments, with a few exceptions, are very profitable and are showing good growth.

Much of the evidence or consideration presented herein may be taken as anecdotal - but I consider the company presented to be a cornerstone not only of the Norwegian market but all of the Nordics. With committed owners, an ongoing simplification, combined with the recent surge in online grocery shopping seen across the Nordics, I consider Orkla to be very well-positioned for future growth.

While the company will never be a growth monster in terms of dividends, my own position is up well over index development - beating the market handsomely when dividends are included as well. This, in turn, cements my thesis that Orkla is a company you want to own - even if that time for purchase is not today.

A case could be made that the company has far more room to grow - and it does. This, however, would be pinning hopes on too much of a "maybe" for my taste. My preference is for trying to identify obvious undervaluation. Orkla isn't that - not right now.

Recommendation

As of the time of writing of this article, I consider Orkla a "HOLD", due to a valuation of above 20 times earnings. A valuation of 20 times earnings or below would make me change my stance. Despite my overall bullishness on Orkla, I consider it better to wait here.

