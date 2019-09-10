The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Presents at Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference September 10, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Teri Currie - Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking

Conference Call Participants

John Aiken - Barclays

John Aiken

Okay, ladies and gentlemen, we're going to kick off the next session. Very pleased to have with us Teri Currie, who is Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking. Teri, thank you very much for joining us.

Teri Currie

Thanks for the opportunity. It's great to be here.

John Aiken

Teri, if you wouldn’t mind just giving us a quick preamble overview of your operations and where you see TD in the world? We'd appreciate that.

Teri Currie

Okay. So, we're delighted with the performance that we've had so far this year. I do run the Personal Bank, but can answer questions across Canadian retail and for the bank overall. Particularly given the wholesale kind of Q1 performance, I think the bank overall as we look at year-to-date, we're feeling great. For my business and for Canadian retail, strong revenue growth about where we thought we would be, great loan growth, personal long-term deposits growing well. So, business has momentum, and we're leveraging the investments we've made in the business.

We are the number one digital bank in Canada. We have, I think, for TD, 13 million active mobile users in Canada, 5.2 million which does make us the biggest, and we've actually surpassed now active online users with active mobile users, and we're number one across the board as rated by App Annie and Comscore for engagement. We are continuing to make investments in the business and I think importantly protecting and preserving what we really value which is our unique and inclusive employee culture and our web culture.

John Aiken

Fantastic. So Teri, one of the -- I guess, we're here in New York, and one of the one of the questions I typically get from U.S. investors is that the resiliency of not just TD but the Canadian banking system in totality. What do you tribute that resiliency to? And what are you looking for in terms of reasonable growth over the next 3 to 5 years particularly for your segments?

Teri Currie

So, I think for TD, we've talked about a medium term sort of earnings outlook of 7% to 10%. And over the last 15 years, I think we haven't made that about three times typically in a risk scenario, so Alberta, the oil and gas situation, the financial crisis and insurance issues. So overall, really well positioned business in Canada, both businesses on both sides of the border, but Canada where I can speak to a little bit more.

And we're number one, as I mentioned in personal non-term deposits, we lead in acquiring new customers to the bank. We know that the reason that they choose us as our great branch locations, our strong hours advantage, but also our number one digital properties. All those things matter to our customers. We've got a strong position in direct investing, a market leading position that we're continuing to grow. We've recently been named by the Globe and Mail is the best direct investing platform by far I think was the quote.

Our insurance business, we're the number one direct insurer. We have the strongest vicinity business. We've got all that and that resiliency I think comes from that strong position, but also it comes from lots of pockets of opportunity across all of our businesses. In my business, in particular, the hybrid HELOC business system is something where we we're forcing market share and we've been leveraging investments in that business to provide ongoing growth opportunity and you've seen that in mid-single-digit real estate secured lending growth.

We have opportunity in unsecured personal lending to lend to customers who love us for their day-to-day banking, but have their borrowing elsewhere. In the business bank, we have opportunity in Quebec. We have opportunity in Alberta. And in wealth management, we have opportunity to really provide more advice to customers who deal with us. So, whenever we're sitting in, one of my senior executive teams planning off sites, I think what's fantastic is just the opportunities to deploy and grow in a number of different areas and really the tradeoffs we make at the enterprise level or around, you know, how much of that growth can we afford at what pace.

John Aiken

Fantastic. I think I'm going to steal the thunder from at least some of the people in the room and ask about housing, Canadian housing, obviously very profitable.

Teri Currie

Okay, we think that will be [indiscernible]

John Aiken

Well, if not I'm just going to preemptively take just -- but we have seen obviously a lot of policy moves by the government and trying to stem the heated overheated market. What are you seeing on the ground in terms of demand for mortgages for on HELOC products? And how sustainable is this? Are you as head of personal banking actually concerned about housing?

Teri Currie

So I'll start with the end, I'm not concerned about housing that's probably the most important statement to take away. If I go back, when I took this job on in January of 2016, we were actually prior to some of the moves that the governments done and regulators took. We were actually looking at some of our own lending policies. And in particular, we tweaked some policies around borrowers, who were personal borrowers, who were financing multiple rental units, and we actually took the step to reduce our exposures, our policies around that kind of lending. And that didn't cost us at that point in time in 2016, some growth on a relative basis versus peers particularly in Vancouver.

And I fast-forward and seen through the last almost four years, for certain, we've seen some tightening of policies, some provincial policies around non-residents in particular. We've seen there'll be 20 changes obviously. Through the piece that is meant in a variety of geographies at different times, there's been either slowing of growth or in some cases quite accelerated growth, Montreal being an example. And I look at our business and I say, we, in the last probably three years, have been growing consistently in the mid-single-digit growth rate. And that's something that I feel very comfortable with. And we've made purposeful investments the HELOC hybrid products that you've talked about and that I mentioned earlier.

We had not adjusted that product post the 2012 in 20 changes to be able to fix the 80% portion. And that took, if you looked at our share at that point in time, we lost quite a bit of share, took us out of the market for a period of time, coming back with a competitive product. We've been able to outgrow in that particular area, but it's 90% to customers, who bank with TD and who had their borrowing elsewhere. So, it's a risk that we're very comfortable with and so that growth being a little bit stronger we're quite comfortable with.

We've invested in mobile mortgage specialists on the ground. We've invested in our operations and in adjudications area including using innovative automation and auto adjudication more purposely. And we've invested in our branch staff and so I'd say, comfortable with the growth. Clearly, we think the measures have caused -- have led to a soft landing, which is what everybody had hoped for, that's what it looks like it's happening. But I think we still have the opportunity to grow at pace at a pace that's reasonable and within our risk appetite.

John Aiken

Yes, this is one of the most, most astounding things from this is that when the policy shift started, everyone expected unintended consequences and cracks start forming, we haven't seen that. And so, I take it that with no concern on the housing market. What are the expectations for volume growth going forward? Do we see it maintaining? Do we see decelerating? Do we see an inflection or actually accelerating?

Teri Currie

I think, we continue to feel pretty good about the pace of growth. So, I think that mid-single-digit is a good target for us for certain for this year and will reset our guidance as we go forward. But given the investments we've made in the business and how well those things are paying off, I would suspect we've got getting better growth going forward as well.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John Aiken

Fantastic. And before I open it up to the audience for questions, we're going to -- I'm starting with first following question, if we can. What's the most undervalued segment of TD's operations, the domestic retail operations? Please don't let her know what operation she's running [indiscernible], the U.S. retail banking exposure, wealth management including the interest in TD Ameritrade, relatively low capital markets exposure or lower risk profile relative to the broader group?

Teri Currie

I feel like there should be some music or something.

John Aiken

I couldn't get the right of Jeopardy.

Teri Currie

Alright.

John Aiken

Well, you did get a vote of confidence, but a little bit around with the wealth management, the low capital market exposure. Now, I know it's not your area, but do you mind touching on the wealth management strategy as well as the philosophy behind the relative lack of capital market exposure?

Teri Currie

Why don't I go with -- I'll go with the lower capital markets exposure first. I think we've been -- and Bharat in particular has taken an approach to purposely working with Bob and his teams globally, build that business out. Again, generally speaking for either niche capabilities that we can extend to other geographies or franchise TD North American customers in other geographies, and we've certainly with the big TD Bank America's most convenient bank, footprint and customer base then looking to build out the U.S. strategy.

I think the difficulty is when you look at a growing Canadians business, ongoing growth there changing the proportion of the business that is capital markets is a pretty daunting task, if you're Bob Dorrance. But I would say, we've just recently had a Greenwich win, number one in fixed income, I think that very comfortable with our ability to continue to play a bigger role particularly for U.S. customers going forward.

In wealth management, we have the fastest growing private bank in Canada, and obviously, we have the number one discount broker in Canada and growing. And I would say, our opportunity had continuous to be providing more advice to TD customers more generally, and that's the same in the U.S. and in Canada. In Canada, we have more built out product suite and set of advisors to help with that. In the U.S., that's still an opportunity for us, and we do leverage TD Ameritrade for that.

And we run a One TD approach in our organization, and what we mean by that is. Five years ago that would have been teams in the various regions, the business bank, wealth management, insurance to some extent and the personal bank working together for their, the face in the community, it would have been a little bit more parties or us kind of thing. It would’ve evolved to over the last five years is a very disciplined right down to branches in some cases are very small market areas.

Those deal teams working together to understand the pipeline, the customers' relationships and the opportunities, and I get a report every single week of how we are doing across the regions in terms of some of those most important wins. And it works well because we oftentimes have house of TD locations where people are co-located. But also, it works because we have a disciplined leader led all the way through the organization approach around ensuring we get TD customers to the business that best fit for them and to the providers the best fit.

John Aiken

One thing to encourage the behavior, how are the people in the ground incentivized to transfer business to another area that may not necessarily [indiscernible]?

Teri Currie

It varies a bit by business in the personal bank, we pay attention in our call it, our life category of our scorecard to referrals that go mostly to wealth management, and that is a small component of their overall incentive, but it's an important message that this is something that we're proud ourselves and TD as competing against the competitors, not each other. And I think, we do a really effective job with that.

For wealth and commercial referrals, it's not so much an incentive piece. It's much more around just advisors and relationships and co-location. A great example, where there is a real opportunity is business succession. If people are thinking about selling their business, we have wealth advisors that can come in and help with that. And that's kind of long pipeline type sales; and so, those relationships on the ground and understanding the customers that we can have in common.

John Aiken

Are there any questions in the audience for Teri at this stage?

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. So, I'll apologize in advance a bit of a novice question. But when John asked you about growth, you've talked about some of the, I guess, market share gains you guys have with cross-selling products and good products and initiatives. But I guess, if you take a longer term view, over the last decade, plus, the Canadian consumer has leveraged up, which has been a rational response to lower rates and starting pretty de-levered. And if you look over the next decade, so not the next quarter, do you just see growth rates slowing down a little bit? And I'm not so much concerned about an asset quality problem or growth problem in your business?

Teri Currie

So, I think that the way we think about it across our businesses really is around where are those opportunities where we can either add capability and talents and then compete in a space that we haven't competed in before, if I go back a few years in the business bank, floorplan lending for dealers finance, it would have been something that we wouldn't have had the capability around, we wouldn't have had that relationship managers in the field, we wouldn't have had the focus around this. But we definitely it's within our risk appetite, our risk policies and our capabilities. And so that's an example where, notwithstanding the timing might not have been getting bigger, our opportunity was great.

And so there's -- those kinds of opportunities all across our portfolio, business credit card would be another one, where, relative to in particular, our small business customer base, the share of those carrying the card is an opportunity, personal credit card notwithstanding. We are the number one market share and still opportunity in our own base. There are certain provinces in the business bank Alberta and Quebec would be examples where we have opportunity to grow. And so, I am not trying to give you a naive answer that if the markets were to turn that that won't have some impact on growth, but we still have across our businesses, a number of places where we can continue forcing the HELOC hybrids that I talked about mortgage products, but, unsecured personal lending work force for us as well.

So, we've got these places where we've got customers who like us, who we know well enough to be able to make offers to them that are comfortable for us to grow our business.

John Aiken

Teri, you've touched on one little bit further down on my list, but in terms of credit cards, you've got very broad offerings as well, there's new strategic lines coming down the pipeline. Can you talk about what the expectations are? What the plan is with Aeroplan? And also how that -- how that will fit into all your other credit card offerings as well?

Teri Currie

It's delighted that we were able to get to that place to extend the direct agreement with Air Canada going forward to be their primary issuer. What was amazing through that period of ambiguity was how well balances and engagement with that card held up for the core customers of that card.

And since we've been able to announce, the new deal going forward, even though the value proposition hasn't yet been communicated, both new cards sales have increased as well as we continue to see the good spend on those cards. It's a great partnership for us. Obviously, this is a premier loyalty program in Canada. And what we've noticed working together across the teams is that, it's an entree for other partnerships for us going forward.

So I think, more to come in terms of being able to leverage the relationship and the customer base. The other thing I would say is that, we're very excited to very soon be out with this value proposition. The opportunity to deal directly with the airline allows us to flexibility to do things that I think are going to delight our customers going forward.

John Aiken

Any questions? I guess, I'll carry on then in terms of, you've mentioned a couple times in terms of being number one digital bank in Canada. I was wondering, if you could expand upon that in terms of what is TD doing to achieve this status? And where, what's the direction, where do you go from here?

Teri Currie

So, it's something I'm quite passionate about before I came back into this role, leading branch banking. I had digital reporting to me as well as technology and all the non-branch, non-store channels. And so, I was involved at the inception of strategy that we're seeing play out. And we took a very different approach as TD. When we started our digital journey, we built a North American function to support all of our businesses kind of a horizontal structure.

We thought what that would do is, give us much better talents and capabilities to support our businesses going forward. It would allow us to invest where individual businesses might not make that decision, particularly four, five years ago on a decentralized basis. It allowed us to build one from leverage many times. And so, there's lots of examples of how that's benefited us. We went down the strategy, if you think about the timing of this kind of 2012, 2013 wallets were the phase and fintech was going to be the thing that disrupted the banks and fintech partnerships that's really been the evolution.

And we were very early in some of those partnerships moving for TD MySpend, Flybits, TD for Me. And we purposely went after being engaged with our customers on a day-to-day basis, so an engagement strategy versus sales first. It also allowed us to build through actually launching mobile wallets, early days, build customer experience capability in our digital team that I think is second to none. So, we have very not typical bank employee psychologists in that group design experts, et cetera. So that we run a consistent customer experience approach and how we design our properties both our own properties and our partner properties.

The direct experience back to the TD experience that resulted in that number one engagement, that I talked about in the number one active mobile users. What it meant was that we were a little bit later in building our digital sales capabilities. And there were a couple of years about two or three years ago, where as I was in these kinds of forums, people were saying, you're lagging in digital sales. What we did was rather than build point-to-point solutions for each of the things that our customers might want to buy from us digitally.

We built a platform in Canada that platform is EasyApply. And our digital sales for credit cards, checking, savings and unsecured lending happens with that same platform with an experience that is consistent and that allows for a customer centric approach going forward to bundling product sales. Many of our competitors went point-to-point and so they have a very different experience for customers product by product.

We are now at a place where that EasyApply platform and our digital credit card sales are just on a J curve and feeling very good about where we are and the way we prioritized first ensuring, we didn't lose engagement with our customers, that it was a customer centric experience, which we have been known for 164 years. And that, it was deployed in a way that's leverageable, that same platform powers Web Broker, our number one direct investing platform in Canada, that same platform is being deployed by Paul Douglas in the small business space for small business digital sales and it can be leveraged in the U.S. as well.

So, I would say and very thoughtful very much a personalized omni-channel approach, North American and I think we've benefited from a talent and outcome perspective.

John Aiken

And how do you benchmark yourself against competitors? Do you use these external consultants? Or is it something that you can do internally? And is this just an ongoing wheel that you're going to have to continually improve and innovate against? Is it important that you're first out of the gates on everything?

Teri Currie

It's not important, we don't believe it's important to be first to market with every new whiz-bang thing, and in fact when we prioritize, how we judge whether we are winning, it is around engagement with our customers, ratings in the app stores being number one across the board in App Annie, Comscore which measures, and we continue to lead in that metric, customer engagement actually people using our capabilities is more important to us than whether we have a proliferation of capabilities.

And again, we designed from the customer out and so when you look at something like TD MySpend, our day-to-day financial management capability, you know, move in was in -- there are partner, they were in the U.S. market as an attacker bank, if you will eight years ago and amassed some tens of thousands of customers. We have well over a million and a half customers who are TD MySpend day-to-day users, and that's giving them a day-to-day advice advantage. They actually spend more with us on their credit cards and they've actually saved more than a control group of customers. So, we're delivering value with those digital capabilities.

Rizwan Khalfan, our Chief Digital Officer will look every day at the app store and Google and Apple, and see whether they are number one, and most days we are number one, that's important. But I think what's more important is whether our customers are actually taking up our capabilities. And then, I do think it's important to talk about digital in the omni experience. I spend time in focus groups with customers and I can tell you across demographics even with the focus groups, I've done in the last couple of months.

And the digital sure has a place in research, it has a place in sort of less complex product sales typically, and we have an end-to-end digital mortgage application that is helping to bring people to TD, as people get to complex problems as they get to a devices, they get to moments where they are uncertain that experience needs to be an omni-channel experience that allows them to get face-to-face with our advisors with their contacts following them.

John Aiken

I'll let you have a sip of water. Can we have the second poll-in question please? Relative to its peers which we outlook for TD's valuation over the next 12 months, significantly outperformed, modestly outperformed, in line. Modestly underperformed, significantly underperformed. Hope you don't get too offended by the answer. Definitely skewed more to the positive and that's a good thing. In terms of going forward, part one of the issues that I have in terms of forecasting, not just TD, but the banking group is really this macro environment. And what's your personal outlook for the Canadian economy, and I guess the consumer sentiment, because of course, that's going to drill down into a lot of promises you're offering?

Teri Currie

So, it's interesting no matter what this would come out of. I would definitely say, we plan for the long term. We don't manage quarter to quarter. So, this is great. And, if you look at the Canadian economy, we just came off of a pretty strong GDP print. There were a few [yeah-buts] that came out after the fact, but a pretty strong print as you mentioned. Housing starting to see, some good momentum there across many markets. I would say, obviously, with the questions that people are tending to ask today and the trade uncertainty and some of the geopolitical impacts, they're putting more downward pressure on our outlook than we might have been talking about earlier this year.

But I'm pretty bullish on our opportunity and TD has prided itself I think on really being able to adapt to the circumstances that we find ourselves in. And in fact, as we've gone into periods of disruption, coming in strong, where people do believe will modestly outperform is a great place to be in terms of looking for opportunities in that disruption.

For I would say, if I look at the business, you know, absent, real dislocation, or really, sort of unforeseen events are feeling good about our medium term outlook for growth. And in a period of disruption, I think we have a downturn readiness plan that we work across the organization with our risk partners, our collections partners, our business partners on an ongoing basis. And we have playbooks and I feel comfortable that we know how we would respond.

And what I love about TD, I mean, I'm a 32 plus year TD employee. Many of my peers also have a significant amount of experience when we look at the potential of a credit cycle, I've a lot of colleagues around the table who've got in business or risk or credit chairs during those cycles. And we've actually been out to talk to some of our retirees about how they might come to bear, if we find ourselves in a situation where we need more experience.

John Aiken

You open up that kind of work.

Teri Currie

Yes, I am very…

John Aiken

But you say credit. So, it's been absolutely astounding to me, coming out of the financial crisis. How strong on the Canadian consumer credit has been? Are we seeing anything on the margins that might lead to some concerns on personal credit or we just steady state and happy there's nothing, there's no bumps in the road?

Teri Currie

It's interesting, I think about preparing for this. And when I was in my past role collections reported to me and we were doing a downturn ready exercise in 2015, so I feel like we've been planning and adjusting our plans and testing our playbook. In this exercise, again, my we're meeting every couple of weeks, we are not right now seeing indicators that cause us concern.

And to echo, you know, what Ajay would have said, we are seeing some normalization. If you look back over the last five years the ranges that he's talked about for PCLs, the 40 to 45 basis points at the bank level, being at the higher end of that range are well within a normal credit period outcome. And I think right now, that's what we're seeing. But again, I think, ready to act if we felt like we needed to.

John Aiken

Is there any questions at this stage, anyone?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I think you're perhaps unique among the Canadian banks in the scope of their, of your U.S. retail operations and also it's very different heritage, not in terms of customer service, but in terms of being an upstart rather than a traditional player. What's been your experience in terms of both technology and other operations? How much if any synergy, can you develop working between the two markets? Or are they effectively different businesses both of which needs to be run well?

Teri Currie

So, when I had this technology portfolio going back about five or six years ago, we undertook an exercise and precisely the same to figure out, what were the core capabilities that the businesses across the bank, all businesses both sides to the border needed. And therefore, as we looked at our pending investments, how would we actually build that infrastructure in a much more North American way?

And I ended up meeting sessions of across 40 businesses with the more senior leaders of all of businesses, and the things that came out that definitely were shared infrastructure requirements were, integrated data and sophisticated analytics. So having the ability to understand our customers across the bank, digitization and automation, so things that allowed straight through processing work tools, e-signature, ability to ingest documents, those kinds of things, scanning capabilities.

Omni-channel, so the platform I talked about earlier EasyApply was an outcome of that exercise, no matter what business leader you were talking to when they thought about this time five years ago. They knew that they need to be able to seamlessly help customers across channels. And then finally mobile for everyone an ability for the BYOD, if you're a colleague of our bank, but also the ability for customers to interact with us on their own devices and potentially to translate that experience in an assisted channel, even on their own device.

And so those things, we built and invested in as an enterprise over the last number of years. Data would be a great example of core, our data lake, the data governance, the ingestion of that data. The analytic capability that we've built how data is managed for security, privacy and for leverage business leverage across the organization all came out of that exercise. And those things we run on an enterprise basis, we leverage talent in particular. Our purchase of layer six in Canada at the end of last year, in industry like a global leader in machine learning and artificial intelligence is a leverage of capability across the bank.

And because we made those investments in data ingestion, data governance, data management, we're much better positioned to use their great capabilities to predict our customers, potential needs. And also to now think about how we manage risks collections in the balance sheet going forward. So definitely, cyber would be another area, information security where we build at the center and we leverage across our business.

John Aiken

I guess in terms of the discussion about all of the initiatives that you have in place in terms of how aim for it. How do you manage though the push-pull in terms of the necessary investments? And how easy is it to throttle back your plans in case revenue or in case we had a recessionary environment where revenues are just not as strong as what you might expect?

Teri Currie

We have quite an integrated enterprise planning capability. We do start with a target of positive operating leverage for the bank and for each of our segments, and there will be bumpiness in quarters or in periods, but overall that is the frame that we use. If I think about what's happened this year, we came into 2019 with an expectation of more rate increases, if you think about the planning paradigm that we would have entered this year with.

And it became apparent pretty early in the calendar year that it was possible that would not be what we would experience, and so in the spring of this year, we did start to take action in each of our businesses to think through what were the levers we could pull while still investing and growing our business and meeting the plans that we had set. If you think about some of the ways we invest, so first and foremost anything that's regulatory, anything that's cyber that has protect the bank is prioritized for sure.

And if that ended up driving negative offering leverage we live with that. So we prioritize for sure. Then we get to kind of the business required elements in my case and in the Canadian retail space adding client facing advisors very important as we continue to evolve the advice model and deal with those under leveraged opportunities, and so that would kind of be the next bucket.

And then finally, you would have the things that we want to do to continue to evolve our business, but they might be able to happen on a longer time horizon. And so if you think about that prioritization some of the levers that we have or that we've used would be in the technology space, when we're ramping-up investment like we did last year with the beginning of the year revenue was strong and so we took advantage of that to invest more in building capabilities.

We have TD badge technologists and we have contract technologist, and so that is a flexible sort of up and down workforce that we can manage. Timing and pacing and sequencing of projects, is another way that we can manage our expenses across the overall enterprise portfolio. Digital marketing is one that we can flex up and flex down, and in fact as my business team half the year, we're talking about how can we pace out and sequence things to spend a little bit more slowly.

And then we get into this past quarter and I'm saying, how can we do more digital marketing because we've spend a little more quickly because that's a spend that I actually have programs I can pull up the shelf I know that they will be a accretive, but they don't cost me for two years, they cost me for the period of time we're making that investment.

And so, this sort of how we think about it, and when I took on this business, it was a period where we invested more heavily in the personal bank. And when we make those decisions at the senior executive team, that sometimes means a business gets more investment than another business, and we make those decisions together.

John Aiken

Fantastic. Now, we're going to close off with one final question that we've seen over the last several years, the evolution of the branch and footprint. Can you let us know where TD is in terms of the stage of the game that we're at? And what we may see in the future in terms of the ongoing evolution of what we may see is it more towards an Apple stores styles that can be every branch? And what would exactly are the plans for the future?

Teri Currie

So, I mentioned customer focus groups, so I had done these when I first took on the role in 2016 and have just repeated them across the country in different demographics. The only thing I would say is the differences in people's expectations continue to be higher when they take the time to slow down and go to meet people face-to-face. But their desire to have complex conversations to get a problem solved, to deal with something they're uncomfortable with face-to-face has not changed that continues to be an important component.

They want digital capabilities for research. They want to buy simple sales products and they want to be able to do self-service transactions and those things are important, but omni-channel is definitely what customers are looking for. Our branch network's about 1100 branches in Canada, expected to grow slightly as we move forward. If I go back to 2013, we would have been in new branch openings relocations and mergers. We'd be about second in terms of the amount of activity across each of those categories, which an aggregate means it's in the most active across optimizing our network.

We've taken out about 400,000 square feet of space. We've gone to more modular types of branches. In some cases, I can tell you what customers do not like unprompted in every focus group they say, why would you have a branch that doesn't have cash? Why would a bank do that? Fortunately, we don't have very many of those like less than one hand, number of those, but they definitely have an expectation of wanting it all.

Service transactions have come down to about 90% of what people do financial transactions happen self-service. And so we've been able to take service staff down 3,000 or 4,000 people over that period of time that we've been reinvesting back with advisors. And so, I'd say going forward, we're going to continue to have, thousands of One TD, that's been all of our businesses and our big billboard locations for TD, we're going to have some smaller help and advice centers that have cash available for our customers and probably about 1,100 branches.

John Aiken

It's a very good story. Thank you very much for joining us.

Teri Currie

Thank you. Appreciate your time.