AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) CEO Rick Gonzalez Presents at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Rick Gonzalez - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Rob Michael - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Risinger - Morgan Stanley

David Risinger

So, thanks, everyone, for joining us for the AbbVie session. I first need to refer you to disclaimers at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. It's very much my pleasure to welcome; Rick Gonzalez, who's Chairman and CEO; and also Rob Michael, who's the company's CFO onstage today. Unfortunately Mike Severino was originally on the schedule, but he had a family health issue, so he wasn't able to join today. But we're happy that you can be here. And I thought it would be great to just have you Rick, kick it off with some opening remarks and then we'll go from there.

Rick Gonzalez

Certainly, David. Thank you for having us. It's an exciting time obviously for AbbVie. We're in the midst of a major acquisition that we plan on consummating in the first quarter. And I think that strategy will continue to advance the strategy that we put in place with AbbVie back in 2013. That was to develop a company -- a biopharmaceutical company that had the capability of being able to deliver top-tier performance over the long term.

And certainly if I look at the last 6.5 years, AbbVie has certainly delivered on that promise and rewarded shareholders at the same time with a significant return of cash. With the acquisition of Allergan, it gives us the ability to continue to advance that strategy by expanding a number of growth franchises that we operate in and gives us the ability to be able to continue to invest in R&D and M&A in a way that has allowed us to be successful in the past. And so we're excited about the opportunities both with our existing pipeline, as well as the Allergan transaction and what it will add to our company going forward.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Risinger

Great. And obviously you've had a lot of conversations with investors in recent months. What do you think some of the things are that investors may underappreciate about the opportunity with the Allergan transaction?

Rick Gonzalez

Well, I think, right now, investors in many ways are trying to digest what does this mean, what are the benefits of this transaction and what is the AbbVie of the future going to look like? And certainly, we provided some level of clarity. But I think the easiest way to think about AbbVie today and post this transaction is that, we have built this robust pipeline and this robust business within the company.

Part of our strategy back in 2013 was to basically build the pipeline that was capable of being able to continue to grow, knowing full well that our single-largest product HUMIRA would face biosimilar competition. It was just a question of when, not a question of if.

And we built a strategy designed to be able to deliver against that objective. If you look at our non-HUMIRA business once we complete the Allergan transaction that business will be about $30 billion in revenue.

And when you combine the assets that we get from Allergan along with our non-HUMIRA assets that we've built internally, that business we have an expectation that we can grow that $30 billion at high single digits over the course of the next 10 years. And essentially, if you look at that, that will be one of the fastest-growing biopharmaceutical companies of its size.

And the real benefit of this is it gives us the ability to be able to manage our way through, whatever range of possibilities happen from a biosimilar standpoint in 2023 in the U.S. market and continue to maintain the investment that we're making in R&D in M&A and in SG&A to continue to drive the kind of performance that we've driven over the past.

And so, it really gives us 100% assurity of being able to do that regardless of the level of competition that we see from HUMIRA. In addition, we're in this phase right now where we're launching a number of products that have come out of our pipeline.

We've recently launched SKYRIZI, our IL-23 in the psoriasis market. And we're excited about the trajectory of that asset. I'd say, it has exceeded our expectations. We're in the very early phases of launching RINVOQ our – or JAK into the RA market. And there too, we're excited about the prospects of that asset going forward. That combined with our hematological oncology franchise gives us the opportunity to be able to drive significant growth.

So when you combine all of these assets together you will end up with a strong high-performing biopharmaceutical company that is underpinned by four or five different major growth franchises all having the ability to be able to grow over the long term.

And that's essentially what we have been trying to accomplish and have delivered on thus far. And this gives us the confidence that we can continue to do that going into the future.

David Risinger

Excellent. And so you touched on SKYRIZI and the recent JAK launch. Could you talk about each of them in a little bit more detail? Obviously the JAK received a class label that you might not have expected a few years ago but still offers significant growth potential. So maybe you could go into a little bit more detail on each of them?

Rick Gonzalez

These are two assets that we started the design back in the 2012, 2013 timeframe. These assets were really envisioned to have a product profile that would be superior to HUMIRA. The whole goal here was to create two assets that gave us the ability to outperform what we consider to be the gold standard. And fortunately now that we've developed the data, we've now seen that these assets have delivered on that promise. They are both superior to HUMIRA. They have an excellent profile in the marketplace. And we're seeing the uptake of those assets in a way that, I think is representative of that.

I would say, if you look at SKYRIZI, we're a few months into the launch. It has now already started to capture almost a high 20% in-play patient share. And between it and HUMIRA we're capturing almost 50% of the in-play patients. We define in-play being naïve patients as well as switching patients. And it's continuing to ramp at a pretty robust rate. And the nice thing is we're getting the vast majority of that from competitors not from HUMIRA.

HUMIRA's in-play capture rate has come down a little bit. It's come down about four points from where it was. So it's down around 24%, 23% now. And as I said, between the two of them we're capturing almost 50%. And I think that's reflective of the profile of this drug, and obviously the competency of the commercial organization that we have in this particular area.

RINVOQ I would say is also another drug that truly has a differentiated profile versus the alternative's that are out there. We're in the very early stages of that launch, but I can tell you the early returns would suggest that we're going to see performance very similar to SKYRIZI. Indeed, it does have a class label that recognizes that within the class the FDA has seen in other JAK inhibitors a level a signal let's call it in the area of VTEs and PEs. And so they have made a decision that they will do a class label across all JAK inhibitors, but they've also been reflective of the data of each of the different assets. And when you look at our data, our data doesn't represent, or doesn't show an imbalance between those and the label is appropriate based on that. So we believe that based on the interactions we've had with physicians, this is something that rheumatologists are aware of. So we don't believe it will have a significant impact on the uptake of this asset in the rheumatology market.

David Risinger

And so – and you're still expecting the peak sales target that you had discussed previously or is that a little less certain given the class labeling issues?

Rick Gonzalez

No. I mean, we're still comfortable. We have communicated that in 2020, you should expect more than $1 billion between RINVOQ and SKYRIZI. We're comfortable with that projection. And by 2025, the risk-adjusted forecast for the two assets was greater than $10 billion, and we're still absolutely comfortable with those numbers.

David Risinger

Thank you. And just going back to your comment earlier on SKYRIZI high 20% in-play patient share including naïve and which is defined as naïve and switching, which is higher than the 23% to 24% for HUMIRA. Obviously that is quite encouraging. Could you provide a little bit more color on how that can be so high so quickly?

Rick Gonzalez

Well, I mean, essentially when you launch a product into this category, there are a couple of things that are necessary in order to achieve a high level of performance. It obviously starts first with the clinical performance of the drug. The drug has to have outstanding clinical performance. In the case of SKYRIZI, when you look at the PASI 90 and PASI 100 scores, when you look at the quarterly dosing of this asset, the fact that the clearance increases over time, it has many attributes that make it a differentiated product.

A differentiated product is critical in a number of different ways, but certainly from the standpoint of the clinical acceptance of those assets. In the United States, the second important aspect is making sure that you have broad-based managed care access, because it's very difficult to get that level of uptake, if you have very limited access for your drug. And so we've been fortunate to be able to achieve significant levels of access. And we communicated in the first 90 days that SKYRIZI would have over 50% managed care access. And by a year, we would have HUMIRA-like access. And I would say, we're tracking at or above that rate. And so that combined with a competent commercial and medical affairs organization will allow you to be able to have high levels of performance. And that's what we're seeing with SKYRIZI.

David Risinger

Excellent. Let me pause there and just see if there are any questions from the audience. Yes. There is a question over here.

Unidentified Analyst

In past years pharma companies have held back on drug price increases ahead of elections. Do you expect next year to be different?

Rick Gonzalez

Obviously, there's been a healthy debate around drug pricing and access and what are the things that we can do as an industry to help support patients being able to have access to drugs. I think you've seen over the last several years certainly at AbbVie, but I think across a number of pharmaceutical companies that there has been a commitment to limit the level of price increases and the frequency of price increases in order to try to accomplish that goal.

I would expect that, we will continue to operate in a mode where we operate responsibly around price increasing and operate within that commitment that we AbbVie have communicated which is we'll have one price increase and would be no greater than single digit. So, I don't expect anything different moving forward. I would expect that we'll operate in that same mode.

David Risinger

And maybe, we could actually broaden the conversation a little bit to the whole Washington situation. Obviously, there's people, not daily, but two or three times a day it seems in Washington. But specific to drug pricing, there are a lot of ideas and concepts being debated. There's obviously legislation that's going to be considered. If you could comment on maybe timing it for us and just how you're thinking about it and then what pharma's position is in Washington and what messages you're trying to deliver?

Rick Gonzalez

I think that it is clear, there is a robust debate going on about how do we make pharmaceuticals affordable to patients. And I can tell you, we are fully supportive of that. We've spent a lot of time at AbbVie and certainly as part of the industry in looking at where are the areas that the system today is not operating as effectively as it could. And I would say, the single-biggest issue in my mind is that the patients within Medicare Part D have the most difficulty being able to access medicines particularly specialty medicines that are used on a chronic basis.

And the reason for that is that their co-pays are dramatically higher than any other patient group. They're dramatically higher than that of commercial patients. They're dramatically higher than that of Medicaid patients or patients in the VA or other kinds of programs, sometimes 10 to 50 times higher, their out of pockets are on an annual basis. And as an example, HUMIRA, the out-of-pocket cost for a Medicare Part D patient is over $5,500 a year.

If I compare that to a commercially insured patient, it's usually around $120 a year. And the average Medicare patient has an income of $26,000, so they obviously can't afford $5,500 out of pocket to afford their medication. That is a challenge. And unlike commercial patients, where the industry has some flexibility in being able to help with co-pay assistance, you don't have that flexibility in the government programs.

And so I think that -- if we want to fix access, that's the fundamental area. I can tell you from an AbbVie standpoint, there are no other patients between our patient assistance programs and our co-pay programs that shouldn't be able to access an AbbVie medicine regardless of their ability to pay. And so, when I look at the Senate Finance Committee proposal that came out recently, I think it goes a long ways to trying to solve some of those problems. It takes the co-pay. It limits it to $3,100. I would say, I still think that's a little too high. If we could get it down closer to about $2,000, $1,800, I think that's more manageable for most patients.

The second thing that it does is it front-end loads those costs in the first two months of every year. These patients don't have the cash flow to pay $3,100 in the first two months. So, smoothing that out over the course of a full year is an important aspect of it. But the general concept of doing that, limiting the out of pocket, having manufacturers pay more in the catastrophic phase that is something that I am supportive of.

Now, I'd say the way the bill was constructed, I don't think this was on purpose, but it did give some manufacturers who had drugs that the annual cost was under let's say $6,300 a year it actually gave them a favorable benefit versus what they're paying today. I don't think that was the intent of the bill. So I think remodeling that in a way that no one gets a financial benefit as we move to a new system and adjusting the catastrophic percentage in order to do that a bit would allow you to have a program that I think does balance the cost savings that's necessary to be able to fund some of these higher-cost chronic care drugs and reduces the out-of-pocket cost for patients to make it more affordable. I think that's a good step in the right direction and a good framework to work off of.

With that and a few other modifications, I think that kind of a structure has the opportunity to go a long ways to solving the problem. I can't speak for the rest of the industry. I can speak for AbbVie. We would be supportive of a modification of that kind of a bill to be able to try to solve this out-of-pocket problem.

David Risinger

That's very helpful. Thanks for providing that perspective and the details. So, maybe Rob, we could pivot to a couple of financial questions.

Rob Michael

Sure.

David Risinger

So, if you could just walk us through some of the basics on the current dividend, the yield and the prospects following the acquisition of Allergan.

Rob Michael

Yeah. If you look at the overall cash flow for the two businesses, and you go back to 2018, they generated $19 billion of cash flow. We made a public commitment to repay debt in the first two years of $15 billion to $18 billion. So we absolutely feel like we have the cash flow to be able to repay debt. We are committed to a strong and growing dividend, and we've certainly demonstrated that in our history.

And we also set aside some cash for, I'd say, smaller mid- to late-stage pipeline opportunities. So, as we think through capital allocation and we think about the profile of the two companies in combination given the amount of cash we're generating, we feel like we can accomplish all those objectives.

David Risinger

Okay. Very good. And in terms of, I guess, a question on litigation risk, so maybe this is back to you Rick. One investor concern is potential opioid exposure, but it may be helpful for you to explain for the old Abbott how Hospira was part of the Abbott subsidiary not what became AbbVie and just contextualize that for the audience.

Rick Gonzalez

Sure. So let me start with the Allergan transaction, because I think we've heard questions from investors on both aspects of it.

David Risinger

Sure.

Rick Gonzalez

Obviously, when we looked at the Allergan transaction, the opioid litigation was a significant area of interest to us, and so we've spent a fair amount of time on it. And I would say that, we went through that and became very comfortable with both their position on their generic business that they sold and the indemnifications that they have in place around that and the protections that they have. We became very comfortable.

And then as we looked at their proprietary opioids, they had a relatively low market share position in that segment, so we looked at that as well as their behavior. And I'd say, they behaved quite responsibly in how they marketed those products. And we evaluated that litigation actually in consultation with their litigation firm who is representing them, and we became comfortable that the exposure from Allergan is not significant.

And so I'd say, we feel good about that. Nothing that has transpired over the course of the last couple of months has changed our position on that. So I'd say, we're confident in the position that we have around Allergan.

There have been some questions about legacy Abbott. And as many people probably know, there was a time at which Abbott did some co-promotion, produced OxyContin. That was done as part of the hospital products business of Abbott not the proprietary pharmaceutical business, which ultimately became AbbVie. And so therefore, this unit when we spun out of Abbott never had responsibility for those products. So, therefore, there isn't any liability that rests with AbbVie going forward.

David Risinger

That's helpful. Thank you. And back to you Rob on the numbers. So, if you could just restate what you said before just briefly, so the audience is familiar with the financial targets that you have and your expectations during that HUMIRA biosimilar U.S. pressure period, et cetera.

Rob Michael

Yeah. So what we've stated before when we announced the deal, we talked about 10% accretion in the first year from Allergan peaking at greater than 20%. More long-term, as a company we've given guidance around, let's say, the ex HUMIRA the growth platform delivering $35 billion of risk-adjusted revenue. But that's the extent we've given in terms of long-term financial guidance.

David Risinger

Okay. And on the debt reduction, the longer-term targets there?

Rob Michael

So we gave -- that's publicly we committed to $15 billion to $18 billion in the first two years with further deleveraging beyond that. If you look at the amount of cash flow that HUMIRA generates that would allow us essentially to pay down the incremental debt that we would generate from this transaction. And so, as you think about net debt-to-EBITDA on the near term three times, and we're talking one to two years with further deleveraging beyond that.

David Risinger

Excellent. Okay. Thank you. Maybe Rick, we could pivot to hem/onc. And if you could talk about the growth prospects there and then how you're thinking about some of these potential BTK inhibitor competitors to IMBRUVICA, obviously, they're starting out in select indications on the margin but that will become more topical as their clinical trial readouts pan out.

Rick Gonzalez

Well hem/onc is, obviously, a major growth franchise for us and an area that we have a high level of commitment to continue to drive that business and expand that business. We certainly have what I believe are the two most exciting assets in this area particularly in the treatment of CLL in both IMBRUVICA and VENCLEXTA. Both have been strong performers. The business is about $4 billion. It's growing at a rate -- very robust rate around 40% growth right now.

IMBRUVICA has really demonstrated very strong performance in the CLL area. It has a significant share position in second-line plus well over 45% share of new patient capture around 65% to 70% share of all patients being treated in second-line plus. And with the recent label modifications and performance that has been demonstrated versus the other first-line alternatives including FCR, we're now seeing IMBRUVICA move robustly into the first line. And in fact it's increased its share position in the last 10 to 12 months by 10 share points. It's now capturing about 35% of all newly diagnosed patients in the first-line setting and continuing to grow in that segment. I would expect that it will continue to drive strong performance in that area.

So it is a franchise that offers strong long-term growth for us. The combination of those two assets really does give you the ability and physicians the ability to be able to manage patients between those two assets to long-term disease control.

A patient that goes on IMBRUVICA, let's say in the first line has the ability that once they are treated on that it's a treat-to-progression therapy. But then they have the alternative that they can move to VENCLEXTA and have another disease-free period for a long period of time. And based on the onset of this disease, you can get many of those patients to a level of control for a good period of their lives. And that's the business we're in trying to cure diseases or trying to put them in very long-term control where patients can live normal lives and these two assets are allowing us to be able to do that.

From a competitive standpoint, when I look at the performance of these assets versus the competitive alternatives, I feel very comfortable that these two assets deliver superior clinical performance than the other assets. You asked a specific question about other BTKs and we do have experience with one BTK that's in the marketplace now. And I think at the beginning when that product was first talked about in the marketplace there was a level of concern or excitement to bang out your point of view around those BTKs or that particular BTK demonstrating differentiation. We now have seen the label that it has a label very similar to IMBRUVICA from the standpoint of A-Fib or bleeding. And so it has not demonstrated a degree of differentiation versus IMBRUVICA.

And in light of that, I think its level of performance is clearly indicative of a follow-on product. So, although I think these products will get small share positions, I don't view them as a significant competitive threat to IMBRUVICA going forward.

David Risinger

That's very helpful. And then pivoting to ORILISSA for endometriosis pain. Uptake has been slower than expected as you've discussed. But, obviously, not only for AbbVie but I think for outsiders including me, the concept of a new treatment for endometriosis pain, the nature of the opioid crisis, the need for alternatives for pain, I think broader expectations were for better performance.

So if you could speak to some of the limitations on uptake and then maybe pivot to the opportunity in uterine fibroids and the commercial potential for that indication relative to endometriosis pain.

Rick Gonzalez

Sure. So, I think clearly David you are correct. The ramp, we always expected the ramp would be a slower ramp, but I'd say it's not meeting the expectations that we had. And we have done a deep dive trying to understand what are the barriers right now and so let me step back and describe.

When you go into an area like this where there is a significant unmet need and there haven't been therapies in the market for a long time, well over 10 years, one of the things that you try to do at the beginning of that launch is to try to create disease awareness and awareness around those conditions. So, we describe that as building awareness of the need for the drug. I would say that part of ORILISSA has worked well. We have built very high levels of awareness around the target population.

The second thing that you need to do is what we describe as activation. So, activation means just that create enough interest in a new therapy that someone is motivated to go to their doctor and talk to their doctor about being treated.

And I would say activation is the area that ORILISSA is ramping slower than we'd expect. Many of these women are younger women who work. They typically go to see their gynecologist once a year or on average slightly less than once a year. And so to activate them, you have to get them to make a special visit to their doctor. And I'd say we have been less successful in being able to do that. So, we're trying to refine the go-to-market strategy that we have in that area to try to create more motivation to get them to do an off-cycle office visit to try to build that ramp a little bit faster. So, that's one area of focus that we're working on.

The second area of focus is the drug's profile has to be sufficient in order to be able to convince the physician that this is a acceptable or good option to be able to treat their patients. That has worked very well with ORILISSA. The profile of the drug and physicians' receptivity to that profile is going as well or slightly better than we would have expected.

But I'd say this particular physician group is not used to writing what are called prior authorizations. And this drug does have a prior authorization. You have to fail oral contraceptives before and that is appropriate that you should try oral contraceptives as a lower-cost alternative first.

You have to fail oral contraceptives before most insurance companies will allow you to have access to ORILISSA. And we have broad-based access. We have access well over 90% now. So, there is broad-based access.

But these physicians are not used to filling out prior authorization forms. And thus far they're not very efficient at doing that. And so we're working now to try to understand how we can help them be more efficient at being able to fill out those prior authorizations.

If we fix those two things I think the ramp will accelerate significantly. So we've just started the work to go after those two objectives. And I think we'll know in the next six months or so whether or not we see the ramp tick-up. So, I think that's really the story around endometriosis.

Uterine fibroids is a more acute condition than endometriosis and I think there'll be less of an issue to see the ramp on uterine fibroids. So, it should happen faster than what we're seeing with endometriosis.

We still think based on the profile of this drug that over the longer term, it is still a multi-billion-dollar product. So, we're committed to that and believe that is the long-term potential of this drug. And that's a combination of both the uterine fibroids and the endometriosis market.

David Risinger

Excellent. Well, we are out of time. Thank you so much for being here really appreciate you sharing your perspective.

Rick Gonzalez

Very good. Thank you.

Rob Michael

Thank you, David.