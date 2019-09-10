Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves on Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference Transcript

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference Call September 10, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Lourenco Goncalves - Chairman, President & CEO

Lourenco Goncalves

Q2 results; we showed $249 million of EBITDA in Q2 alone. So the business has been performing well, and performing in a positive way. Defined the cyclical ensuring that management matters, the way you manage, the way you implement or do not implement winning strategy or not winning strategy matters in this business, it's not just the commodity, it's not just -- oh, this is bad, so that's the outcome we're going to get. So, EBITDA has been in an upward trend.

Same thing with debt and annual interest expenses. Net debt was high when I first joined the company, $3.1 billion of net debt, debt minus cash-on-hand. That was the last publicly reported number before I joined the company. Am I on the way of the -- I believe I am; so moving here. So, net debt was high and at that time for the ones that had been following [indiscernible] from that time. You might remember that there was a prevalent idea that it wasn't clear to us that we would not be able to avoid bankruptcy. So, the debt was trading at a deep discount at that time. So what did we do? We bought bonds, cents on the dollar. We did that very fast and very consistently, and by the end of 2015 our net debt was already at $2.4 billion and it was not because of an absurd generation of EBITDA at that time, EBITDA was too low.

We were able to use our EBITDA generation to back our debt cents on the dollar, it would improve dollar -- our execution to be good enough to overcome these problems. That continued through '16 during a time that we had a couple of [indiscernible] was to grow EBITDA and still knocking down net debt. And then we had to -- we got to the end of '17 at a moment that we're in much better shape. Net that was then at $1.3 billion, we had already acquired the minority position of ArcelorMittal, their Empire operation. We also acquired the minority position of U.S. Steel at our tilting operation, and we acquired land in Nashwauk Minnesota. We spent roughly $300 million to do that; so without this acquisition 2017 net debt would have been $1 billion.

We also made the commitment to invest in a new HBI plant in December of '17, we raised the entire amount of money that we needed at the time to build that facility, $700 million at that time to build a 1.6 million metric tons a year HBI facility in Toledo, Ohio, which later we upgraded to $1.9 million because of demand. We have done that without growing net debt. And our expenses in the meantime because of our liability management exercise and everything that we did, current interest expense of $121 million is roughly half of what we're paying when I first joined the company. So higher EBITDA, consistently; lower net debt consistently, and lower interest expenses, consistently; produced the dividend, bought back stock, have made a lot of moves that are shareholder-friendly.

Last but not least in this turnaround was not losing perspective that this is a cyclical business. And because it is a cyclical business every time I have a chance to extend maturities, I will do that. I did that with renegotiating the 19s, and the 20s, and the 21s. That was the last deal that we did this year. So with that we have a big window of no maturities; '19, '20, '21, '22, and then '23, and then the first maturity will be 2024; very few companies in our space can say that. Our average cost of capital is 5.1%; our highest coupon is in 2014, that's the only brunch that comes from the time before I joined the company, everything else we put in place. Only the $2,098 million that is due in this -- the $2,098 million that's due to 2014 is legacy; everything else was a consequence of our liability management, there is sizes and were put in place during my time. So that's the story, that's how we are.

The characteristics that are very unique to Cleveland-Cliff. Number one, I am a big shareholder, and it's not the stock that I've got through my compensation package, I have been buying stock in the marketplace. I actually already bought with after-tax dollars $6.5 million worth of stock. I own 3.2 million shares as of now, and I have a lot of stock to vest as part of the compensation. And that's very unique; I don't see a lot of CEOs, particularly CEOs that have a big portion of his or her compensation tied to performance like I do. Going on top of that, I buy stock with after-tax dollars, and I do that. And in order to buy in an open market, I buy with cash like you guys do and it's after-tax. So if you make the calculation, you see that I spend more in buying stock in the marketplace than I made in salary after-tax since I joined the company.

Same thing with Keith Koci [ph], he does the same. He used to work with me at Metals USA, and in February of this year he joined the company. First thing he did, he bought stock and then he bought stock in the open market five or six -- five times since he joined. We already spent $500,000 of after-tax dollars because we really believe in the long-term prospects of this company. And in order to have a long-term you need to have a short-term; so we really believe that we will survive these up and downs and cyclicality of this business. We are prepared; we are -- like I showed before in terms of our financial picture and including the maturities table, we are prepared to withstand anything in terms of the cyclicality of this business.

On top of that, my independent directors buy as well. Out of 10 independent directors 9 already bought the stock. And I say 9 out of 10 because two just joined. So if I had shown 8 out of 10 I would be okay because two just joined but even one that just joined already made one purchase of stock, and I think in several cases, several purchases.

Last but not least, we don't follow the herd mentality, we actually have a strategy and our strategy actually works. And we don't pay consultants; we do in-house, mostly, McKinsey. McKinsey and our consultants don't go in the same room, that's a big differentiator factor when you compare with other companies. And when I say McKinsey, I could -- I don't have anything against McKinsey, I had a lot against McKinsey, but they are not the only one that I dislike; I basically dislike them all. So we work based on our own knowledge, that was together not working 39 times one year experience; I have 39 years of experience in this business, so I have been around the book [ph], and my guys as well.

So, if you want to be successful in this business you need to understand the market you serve. And we serve the market in the United States, that's a very unique characteristic of the market in the United States. Blast furnaces, less than 30 years ago were two-thirds of the market here in the U.S., it was already big or compares with Europe or Japan or Korea or everywhere else. Two-third's, one-third was already a huge breakdown. But then as you go forward, today only one-third of this steel making the best in United States is through blast furnaces, two-thirds will do EAF. So, it's not like our business is shrinking, is that the other business is growing; and if I don't take care of that now, one day we might regret.

So because of this change from blast furnaces to EAFs, we made a very important strategic decision to leave the business that was 100% balance to supply blast furnace that was the design of the business of the past and we start producing metallics to supply the EAFs because EAFs need metallics. EAFs craved for metallics, particularly the country that use so much scrap, and the scrap is melt and remelt and every time you remelt scrap, you add deleterious elements that don't go away, particularly copper. So the need for metallics for EAFs is real, EAFs need metallic, that's EAF by the book; you melt scrap, you get steel, that's great. It's great when you are in the lower side of the value chain, we are producing the steel for trash cans, you're good. If you are producing steel for containers, you are still good. When do we started to produce steel for oil and gas to start to go API-56, API-60 oil [ph], we started not to be good. If you go more towards white goods and the extra dip drawing, you are starting to be out of your league, and then it let's go steel and then expose of the word that you can't do it with scrap.

And more than that there is not enough bright [ph] scrap in United States, even to keep up with the growth of EAF production; so, the solution, metallics. And in order to produce metallics you need to have access to pellets, and we do have access to pellets because we produce pellets. So, when they get the metallics today, the EAFs that exist in this country and are responsible for two-thirds of the production of steel in the country, they basically get their metallics from unreliable countries; Brazil, Venezuela, Ukraine and Russia, that's where they get their metallics. I don't have time to go one by one, so let's pick one, Brazil. The big iron produced in Brazil is all illegal; you might have never heard that. You don't know why? Let me explain to you.

Brazil has a lot of iron ore that has no metallurgical [ph]. So, all the blast furnace -- the blast furnace that produce big iron for their market, they do not import cooking coal, they use charcoal. In order produce charcoal they plant eucalyptus, and it's in places in the northern part of the country, mainly out in [indiscernible], and they do that knocking down the rain forest to plant eucalyptus. But one day, this activity -- because it is illegal, one day, the level of enforcement in Brazil will just cut this off. So that's the problem with relying on Brazil. Russia, you cannot figure out, Ukraine you figure out, Venezuela I'm sure you'll figure out. So I'll pass on that, if you need details on that I'll be more than happy to share. But the fact of the matter is that the four sources of metallics that they go for -- that the EAFs use in the United States, they are all of them very close to be shut down.

So, and let alone the fact that they are outside; so they have a logistics do advantage that I'm assuming the level of $75 per ton, it's not easy to bring stuff into the Great Lakes in terms of lead times. So we have 90 to 120 days, big time on average, particularly bad during the winter when the lakes are completely shut down. And their quality is inconsistent on the chemical composition standpoint. And that's the plant we're building in Toledo, Ohio where the star is there on Lake Erie. And the red dots are the EAFs that are in a close distance of our plants. So, we are going to have a simplified logistics, lead times will be minimal, in most of the case we're going to do just in time with our clients, and the EAFs will be exposed to our reliability and the repeatability of the specs that they are not even used to. Among other things, our HBI facility will be the only HBI facility in the entire world that will be supplied by a single source of iron ore, all the pellets that we're going to use over there will come from the Northshore Mining, Minnesota, the same mine which is owned by us.

That's the facility. I know that there is some people that have no clue, they say, "oh this thing will be a flop, the HBI will a blunder". If things are not going anywhere, well, to give you an idea what we have there; this picture was taken on July 16, 2019. Do you see that crane over there? You guys feel that's a big crane, that's a small crane. We got it from New York with [indiscernible], so you'll see big cranes. Well, that's one of the two biggest cranes in the entire world in a pie [ph], with a boom of more than 500 feet. The tower will have after all is said and done, 150 feet. So we are using a crane that take assignments throughout the world. In one month, this crane will be immobilized because we're going to be at the total height of 450; and the crane is moving, the owner of the crane is moving the crane to South Africa. But there is a job in South Africa unrelated to the steel business that do need that monster crane.

So we say if that crane is really big, well, see this thing here that we are lifting, that little cone over there. So it's a little cone, so let me show the little cone closer. These people are not pygmies, they are not midgets, they are normal people, normal-sized people, just the thing is enormous. So this is that and that is this, and this is the plant that we're starting to assemble electronics and connect the wires for the electrical run, we're ahead of schedule and we are on-budget. So my goal now is to finish this thing ahead of schedule and start supplying the EAFs in the first half of next year.

With that, let's talk a little bit about why here in the United States, we continue to be the most environmentally friendly producer of steel. First of all, producing pellets against producing sinter which we don't use in the United States at all, the only country in the entire world that blast furnace use 100% pellets. Not even Japan, not even South Korea, not even Germany or France or any other European countries, only the U.S., 100% pellets. Producing pellets generates a lot less CO2 emissions and other pollutants in producing sinter. And when you go from the blast furnace, even a blast furnace fed only with pellets and compared with the EAF, and the reductions are further 67% just for greenhouse gases or other pollutants is even more.

So, the very day that ESG becomes real and among yourselves, the investment community, we're going to have to call a spade a spade, producing steel in the United States is E-Environmental, S-Social, and G-Governance on plants and other places are not. So just to stay with the E and to remind you guys, China pollutes and China pollutes a lot. That pile of sinter feed needs to be sintered. These sinter plants and that's the picture of a sinter plant in Wuhan, and that is the picture of blast furnaces in Wuhan as well. There is a lot of PM 2.5 and a lot a lot of CO2; you don't even see the blast furnace. Let me show you, that's the blast furnace, that's China, any given day that's us. We produce tech on high in Minnesota and Michigan, we generate pellets and this picture that you see below that's ArcelorMittal-Cleveland Works. We have two blast furnace in that picture, I don't need the circles, you can see them, there's no pollution, and that's real. All this effort for ESG and this move towards ESG will end up playing in my hands. And it's not because we're lucky, we continue to invest towards that. The HBI investment is also an ESG-compliant investment.

With that I will pause, we still have 13 minutes to talk and I'll be more than happy to answer any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Maybe I'll start, Lourenco. The stock prices had a little bit of a rough go here, little than Cleveland brown start [ph]. Could you just talk to -- how you see the pellet premium dynamics right now? You had a shortfall that's fairy a liquid -- Vale has a sizeable amount of control on that I think, it's a very opaque market, and so I think a lot of investors struggled to understand the dynamics. But can you just give your perspective on what you think is driving it lower or where you see it evolving through the remainder of this year?

Lourenco Goncalves

Look, the stock price fell after we reported a great quarter, after we completed our share buyback, and after we announced -- confirmed the regular dividend and also paid a special dividend showing that we have no concerns in terms of cash flow. But at the same time the pellet premium went down and you are absolutely right, the pellet premium these days is at the hands of Vale, we don't sell pellets in Europe, we just used it as a reference for our prices and the pellet premium has been extremely positive for us since I introduced the use of the pellet premium. If you recall, when I introduced the pellet premiums in our contract, the premium was $13. So $40 is still above $13, that's less than $60, yes, it's temporary.

There is a company right now that's desperate -- in desperate need for cash, Vale, because they have a lot of bills to pay [indiscernible]. So, I don't know how many more quarters they will be able to take a pass on all, these are one-time. You see, I believe that it's a self-inflicted wound, we allowed the pallet premium to go down, it started to go down when they replaced the 62% Iodex [ph] with 65% for no reasons, and they did that late last year during the negotiation, then Brumadinho hit them before they finished the negotiation, so these are consequence of that and these things will be fixed because there is a shortage of pellets in the world. As long as China is able to pollute, they will be able to not use pellets. As soon as they need to reduce pollution the demand for pellets will be back to what it was a year ago or so in China. So it's a temporary thing, it will get fixed, that's the way I see it.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, can you just give an update; you said you were ahead of plan on HBI plan. Can you talk about how that fits into kind of your commercial that's in place? Can you elaborate on discussions you've had so far? And then I think you also talked about potential alternative uses for HBI that people may not be aware of?

Lourenco Goncalves

Look, if you want to be successful selling something, the very first thing we need to do, you need to listen to what the clients want. We have long-term contracts with our blast furnace clients because the blast furnace clients like long-term contract. So that's the direction we went, that's what we saw because a blast furnace needs consistent feedstock, they need to make sure that they have what they need at the time that they need, so a counter-current react to that needs homogeneous feedstock, so totally understood. On the contrary to the blast furnaces, they are a lot more transactional and they buy scrap in a more transactional way, be my guest, I can do either way.

We are very advanced in our conversations with our clients. We have two or maybe three that I can call anchor [ph] clients and these anchor [ph] clients are going to be big ones for us, and we are developing the technical relationship as we speak. We don't want to hurt [ph] quarters; we don't want to be superfast just to announce what people would like to hear. Remember back in 2017 when I raised the money for the HBI, lots of people thought that I would not be able to do without -- lots of people, investors, believed that in order to be able to finance I would have to have project finance. And in order to have project finance I would have to show up with contracts that would be breakable in order to do project finance. I avoided that because I knew that that would not be a contract that would be positive for us as a supplier.

So we are not in a hurry at the time, I'm not in a hurry now, and we raised the money to -- don't miss that point; we raised the money to build our HBI at 3.4%. That was a combination of a fantastic secured bond plus a converge that is one of the best pieces in our financial engineer because of the coupon of 1.5%, because of the discount that we got and everything else that will align to convert investors -- always align to convert the investors to what we are doing in our company. So, all pieces were well thought. So, we did not need contracts then, we don't need contracts now. We are in deep technical discussions with the clients, and this goes from my level, CEO to CEO, all the way down to the melters in the melt shop of the usual great companies that we will be partners on the use of this HBI. And just to give you some names, I'll give three that will be three big anchor [ph] clients and we are in discussions with all three; Steel Dynamics, [indiscernible]. That's all I can tell you right now.

I don't know if we are going to have long-term contracts before we start the plant, probably not. We might have long-term contracts after we are producing, and particularly after we have the decision to make to run HBI at full capacity which is my intention, or go back to supply more blast furnaces. The one thing I built for the company when I started building HBI was optionality, I didn't have optionality before; it was balanced for blast furnace, we have pellet for blast furnace. Now I have no option, but I'm not going to go above 20 million tons, that's it; we are going to produce 20 million tons of pellets, and I'm going to allocate if you go -- and that's the decision at this point. We run HBI at full capacity, 1.9 million metric tons of pellets -- I'm sorry, of HBI, we'll need 2.8 million long tons of pellets; so I'm taking 2.8 million long tons of pellets out of the 20 million, so I only have 17.2 million, let's see how the integrated will react because they will try to keep the business, so that's good commercial tension that I like to have, that's the strategy, not like a piece of paper showing, "Hey investor, this is the contract," that's not how we do things because our view is really long-term, it's not for the next quarter. Just to put a line in the press release, our view is what's best for Cleveland-Cliffs and for Cleveland-Cliffs shareholders, which by the way, I'm a big one, don't forget that.

Questions? We have time. I'm more than happy to answer any questions that you may have.

Unidentified Analyst

I will ask one more. So in terms of capital allocation, clearly, you got to finish the HBI plan which looks like that will be done in April, May, which isn't that far away. How do you first see capital allocation after that point? You've already bought back 10% of your stock, special dividend recently; can you talk about how you evaluate the different opportunity sets you see? Because we're going to have most likely a lot of free cash coming to the company once the CapEx is over.

Lourenco Goncalves

That's the plan, that's the plan. I'm going to leave all of those dividends as a shareholder. We are going to generate a lot of cash and I'm not going to invent projects to use cash, cash belongs to the shareholders. We are going to continue to return this cash to the shareholders, look at the current $0.06 per quarter dividend, times $4.24 [ph] divide by $7.50 that we are trading yesterday, that's all our current yields. You add the special dividend that we paid, we are paying a hell of a good dividend and that was done on top of a stock buyback during a time that I'm deploying capital to build a big project but can't do much more than that. But you are absolutely right, Curt [ph]. As soon as this HBI is done, I am not going -- this presentation is being webcast, so I'm glad that people outside of this room is listening to me and you will get the real picture.

The real picture is; I'm not going to turn around and start building HBI-2. As soon as I finish HBI-1, we are going to perfect -- optimize to perfection how we will sell this HBI to maximize the profitability. Not even the HBI, the profitability of the iron units that we are selling and that passes by creating tension between EAFs and blast furnaces. Let's see how this thing will play, that's the strategy. And then as we maximize the returns on the HBI that we built, through HBI directly or through a combination of HBI and blast furnaces. This cash flow that you are talking about will continue to return to the shareholders, mainly through dividends. The regular dividend, the special dividend is a combination of those [indiscernible] up, the regular dividends is the easiest way to do it, but I'm a lot less inclined to do any share buybacks at this point because I believe that -- not at this point, at that point, at the point that we are consistently generating cash just because that cash should return to the shareholders in an easier way and a more quantifiable way and that more quantifiable way is through the payment of regular dividends and eventually, special dividends.

Yes, Sir. Please.

Unidentified Analyst

You talked a lot about how [Technical Difficulty].

Lourenco Goncalves

Well, I don't see our big clients; we're all big clients. That's the one we filed AK Steel [ph], I don't see these guys going anywhere other than up. I feel like my anchor [ph] clients, if you will, among the blast furnaces are good to stay. And I also see that the new clients, the EAS that I've added to the portfolio they are in great shape, and one of them is expanding to next door to ourselves, more established, [indiscernible] they are plenty study [ph] miles away from Toledo, and the Steel Dynamics is expanding with a new plant. Nuker [ph] is expanding with new plant, so -- and we see a huge opportunity for us among the EAS, so 3 to 5 years we're in phenomenal shape. And remember, we are the ones that produced the pellets, so there is no one that can, "Oh, I'm going to put an HBI compete against the Cliffs", it's not going to happen because I'm not going to self-instruct to them. Or they can buy from West Steel [ph], I don't think we'll still do this stupid move to supply pellets to someone that we compete against, U.S. Steel, and so on and so forth. So during the 5 years we're going to be stronger than we are today, and we are in the position that's very strong.

Unidentified Analyst

We're going to have to wrap up there. Thank you very much.

Lourenco Goncalves

Thanks, Curt. Thanks for having me. Thanks for being here.