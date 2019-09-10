RumbleON's Binary Experiment

Cash bleed is significant and remains a big risk. If the promised H2 improvements arrive, the situation could improve pretty dramatically, but if not, the company is in considerable trouble.

There are some data points that show it might be working as the company boasts industry high GPUs and management argues there is room for further improvement in H2.

However, the company's data driven asset light business model is very intriguing and potentially very profitable.

This is a high-risk stock that isn't for the faint-hearted, and the share price has sunk to new lows.

RumbleON (RMBL) is an innovative, asset-light, big data AI online motorcycles and powersports platform, which buys mostly used motorcycles from customers and sells them to other customers or wholesalers.

The core of its business model consists on the following steps:

Consumer enters their VIN and picture onto the website.

In less than 15 minutes, RumbleON produces a cash offer based on its proprietary algorithms.

If accepted, partners pickup the bike (or vehicle), inspect and recondition it.

RumbleON lists the bike on its website, selling it to consumers (which has the highest margins), or if it isn't sold within 30 days, it is auctioned off to wholesalers.

Two acquisitions (of Wholesale Inc./Wholesale Express) enabled the company to extend their business model to second hand cars, a much larger market. There exists a very detailed discussion of the business model from Alta Fox in the form of a slide deck which is still very useful (if slightly dated).

We acquired shares in RumbleON a quarter ago for the SHU portfolio. While we knew this was a bit of a gamble and we could very well be wrong on this name, we do find the business model very intriguing and appealing because the used vehicle market is rife with inefficiencies which the RumbleON business model improves upon. From their May 2019 IR presentation:

There is lots of experimentation going on in the powersports sector, and the outcomes of these experiments and tweaks are used to improve the results.

That is interesting in itself, but these lessons can also be applied to the much larger automotive sector which they recently (prematurely, in our view) entered.

But we still think the use of big data to fine-tune processes is innovative and potentially quite disruptive. Revenue growth is certainly pretty spectacular:

Data by YCharts

But these experiments are also expensive, and the operational deterioration is worrying investors which is why the shares keep on declining painfully:

We explained their business model in our previous article so we won't dive into the details of that here, instead we'll focus on the likelihood of a turnaround in the company's fortunes. That is, can they stem, and even reverse, the losses and resulting cash bleed?

Q1 figures

From the letter to shareholders:

This is pretty amazing, revenues up 20 fold in a year, but this is of course due almost entirely to the addition of the automotive segment.

Cash

How big is the problem? Well:

Data by YCharts

But the company also had a rise in inventories, paid down payables, and there were one-time non-recurring items so it looks like Q3 might produce less worse figures.

And the cash bleed has led to an explosion in debt and shares outstanding:

Data by YCharts

There is likely to be more to come as the company only had $19.3M in cash at the end of Q2, which would last them a little over a quarter.

Recovery?

Management sees two main trajectories towards improved operational performance:

Improving GPU (gross margin per unit).

Operational leverage

There are a host of activities that aim to achieve these, some of which need further treatment.

Perhaps the initiative with the most direct impact is reducing sales that don't add to profit or even detract from profits. These are not completely avoidable, as management explained (Q2CC):

"...we were in – started in powersports, we had 30% of the transactions lost money. Just so everybody understands, losing money on individual transactions is part of the automotive and the powersports industry. Nobody buys and sells these assets without some units not performing. To give you an obscure example. You buy a preowned truck today, one week later, the engine goes bad and now all of a sudden, obviously, you’re not going to make the intended margin that you acquired it with. So, those things just happen. But in powersports, we took that below 10%. We’re not suggesting that the 30% loss ratio today on cars and trucks is going to go below 10% in the near term, but we are going to make major moves to improve that from the 30%."

And how do they achieve that? Well, by using data analysis, one of the strengths of their business model, for instance (Q2CC):

"...now we know certain vehicles, high-mileage diesel trucks older than X with higher miles than Y, we know that those vehicles do not have a high likelihood of transacting at a profit."

Is it working? Well, from the Q2CC (our emphasis):

"We are benefiting from increasing predictability in powersports as we scale the business, because our platform is aggregating more and more data, and automotive is already showing many of the same dynamics we saw in the first year in the powersports market. We view this as an encouraging sign as our powersports offering is now generating greater gross profit than it has been in previous quarters and can be viewed as a playbook for our automotive business to follow a similar trajectory."

Indeed, from the letter to shareholders:

Management is not ready to embark on large scale marketing of their retail business, as that will increase operational cost. For know, the company is concentrating more on selling to dealers which incurs lower OpEx.

Management argues they have several elements in place to drive good margins nevertheless:

Concentrating on the buy side

Financing

Operational leverage

Concentrating on the buy side enables the company to buy cheap and (Q2CC):

"We believe, over time, with sizable inventory, with a compelling value proposition, that we can drive a significant amount of traffic organically because of the way the search works with regards to content and pricing and et cetera."

The idea behind this comes from the letter to shareholders, commenting on the rise of GPU in powersports:

"This benefit of consumer GPU is a direct reflection of our unique and focused approach to inventory acquisition. Our long history in the industry has taught us that to dominate in the sell side of the vehicle industry you have to first dominate in the buy side of the equation."

The data allows the company to make very precise cash offers, from the letter to investors:

"Improved accuracy, consistency, ability to better predict accurate freight and reconditioning costs, just to name a few, are all key elements for GPU expansion. Our algorithms get smarter, faster and better every minute of every day."

And they achieve this lead generation with little OpEx (largely through Google and Facebook, rather than spending millions of dollars on TV, radio, newspaper ads, etc.).

The process is basically all online and automatic and even considerably cheaper in automotive compared to powersports. One is inclined to say pretty successful, from the letter to investors:

"We launched our cash offer program for powersports in June of 2017 and unveiled the same functionality for cars and trucks late in May 2019. As of today, we have surpassed 300,000 cash offers to sellers across both groups with over 100,000 of those generated in Q2 alone. To put that in perspective, we made 200,000 cash offers from June 2017 through March 2019 and another 100,000 in just a single quarter. We acquired over 98% of powersports inventory from consumers through cash offers in Q2 and the early results and performance of for automotive in Q2 were encouraging... We believe that once we master buying decisions, thus best in class acquisitions, our consumer offering will be the most compelling value proposition in the industry and will command powerful organic website traffic."

Management argues that they already have industry leading GPUs, which wouldn't surprise us as the powersports GPU from consumer sales for the first half of 2019 was $2,106 on an ASP of $8,477 or 13.8%, which is indeed quite something in a notoriously low margin business.

The 4.2% GPU margin in automotive is much lower still, but here is where they haven't yet started to cull the loss-making sales and margins tend to be lower here anyway, due to more competition.

The company also just started to underwrite financing and funding on powersports, with automotive to follow later this year and they expect additional GPU enhancement from this (as it does for the competition).

With respect to reducing OpEx, there are improvements coming:

New auction locations (gross margin) actually lost 0.5pt, but they will scale in Q3 and Q4.

Moving the new auction locations cost money at first, but once they scale they will add to profits.

Synergies from integrating the two acquisitions.

The variable part of compensation (40%+) will also benefit from reduced sales in Q3.

Guidance

Q3 revenue: $230-$240M

Total unit sales 11,500-12,500

H2 net loss reduction of 35%-45%

Q3 is usually a soft quarter and the culling of loss-making units also has an impact, which is why Q3 revenue is guided significantly below Q2 revenue (which was $270M).

Valuation

Data by YCharts

It's difficult to draw any firm conclusions from this valuation metric. This isn't a high margin business.

Risk

This isn't a stock for the faint of heart and one should only have a small position relative to one's portfolio, if at all. If the company manages to reduce losses by 35%-45% as they claim they will in H2, then the cash bleed should reduce considerably and there will be less need for additional financing.

But management doesn't have a great record when it comes to predictions, so one might not take this entirely at face value. Like we said in our previous article, management has it all to prove.

We are aware of fellow SA contributors Alta Fox who did very deep DD on this company and were former bulls, calling the company an experiment, financed by shareholders. We don't necessarily disagree with that verdict, but we see positive data points that still makes this an interesting experiment.

It's pretty binary, though, if they get it right the rewards could be very large. If not, then we're looking at more losses and cash bleed, leading to additional equity and debt financing.

The obvious things to watch in Q3 are the GPU in automotive and OpEx. Both should improve, if that doesn't happen, the company is in trouble. The market is quite skeptical, given the share price declines.

On the other hand, CEO Marshall Chesrown and CFO Steve Berrard are the two largest shareholders and the CEO has been a pretty active buyer.

Conclusion

It looks like investors are scared by the low Q3 revenue guidance and the low cash balance, but management argues that GPU and operational margins will improve in H2 as to reduce net loss by 35%-45%.

There are signs that this is possible. GPU for powersports is clearly on the rise and GPU on automotive, even without financing and efforts to cull loss-making purchases, is already at an industry high.

We are not all that perturbed by the Q3 revenue guidance if they indeed manage to use big data to weed out a significant amount of cars on which they lose money and get GPU higher for cars, as they did in powersports. But that remains to be seen.

On the consumer side, they are already industry leading with GPU margins, and in automotive, they've only just started. In our previous article, we argued that the company had it all to prove, and they still have, but they are also starting to prove at least certain aspects, like the rising GPU in powersports.

We still like the business model, based on big data and very light on assets, and we see how it can work.

It does look like the company took a little too much on its plate and could have waited going into automotive, growing powersports first to increase learning and improve financials. Now they are doing it the hard way, trying to scale all these sectors at once, and on fairly perturbing financials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RMBL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.