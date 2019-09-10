ChemoCentryx: Fighting Steroids On Steroids

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) is a small-cap biopharmaceutical company developing new chemokine and chemoattractant systems and medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s current focus is on its late stage drug candidates for patients with rare diseases CCX168 and CCX140. CCX168, trade named avacopan, is an orally administered small molecule, which is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor, or C5aR. Avacopan is in phase 3 development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated Vasculitis or AAV). The drug is also being developed for other indications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted avacopan orphan-drug designation for AAV, C3G and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). The European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation for avacopan for the treatment of two forms of AAV: microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly known as Wegener's granulomatosis), as well as for C3G. Avacopan was also granted access to the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) initiative, which supports accelerated assessment of investigational therapies addressing unmet medical need.

The company applied for an MAA with the EMA for Avocapan in ANCA-AAV in early 2018 based on phase 2 data alone, but later withdrew the MAA in order to complete the phase 3 trial and then re-apply. Then, in mid-2019, it did a $200mn dilutive secondary offering, and that took the stock down from its highs to almost 50% down. Thereafter, another company with a similar drug, a C5aR, failed a phase 2 trial, and CCXI went down 30%. That is a silly reaction because although the drugs are similar, one is an IV infusion, another is an oral pill; one targeted a skin disorder, another AAV; and while that drug failed a phase 2 trial, avocapan passed a phase 2 trial and is about to conclude a phase 3. So, that is the background of why the stock is down today, and it appears that the rationale is wrong - hence, this presents an opportunity. Indeed, the stock was down another 20% in early August after poor earnings - pray, what is earnings for a clinical stage company? So, a round of negative news that are normal in the life of a clinical stage company have kept the stock irrationally depressed. Therefore, the opportunity.

Catalyst

AAV is a life- and organ-threatening disease with multiple clinical manifestations. The nearest catalyst is the data readout due in 4Q-2019 from the “ADVOCATE” phase 3 trial of the company’s lead candidate avacopan - CCX168 for AAV. 2020 will see data readouts from more trials noted below.

LUMINA-1 phase 2 trial of CCX140 for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, data due 1H-2020;

LUMINA-2 phase 2 trial of CCX140 for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis and Nephrotic Syndrome, data due 2H-2020;

AURORA phase 2b trial of Avacopan for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), data due 2H-2020;

ACCOLADE phase 2 trial of Avacopan for C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), data due 2H-2020.

A few other trials are held up for reasons like finding a suitable partner, or finding a suitable candidate for combo therapy.

Pipeline

Previous Trial data

ChemoCentryx conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial "CLEAR" with 67 participants to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CCX168 in patients with non-life-threatening, anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA) associated vasculitis (AAV).

The primary objectives of the trial were (1) to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CCX168 in subjects with AAV on Standard Of Care (SOC) background cyclophosphamide or rituximab treatment, and (2) to evaluate the efficacy of CCX168 based on the Birmingham Vasculitis Activity Score (BVAS) version 3. BVAS measures disease activity across all organ systems. It is the most widely used for clinically validated outcome measure in AAV clinical trials. A greater reduction in BVAS score signifies greater disease improvement.

The secondary objectives of this trial included assessment of the feasibility of reducing or eliminating the use of corticosteroids in the treatment of patients with AAV, without the need for rescue corticosteroid measures, and the effect of CCX168 on several disease parameters (quality of life). "Steroid elimination is desirable because steroids are strongly implicated in infections and other serious adverse events resulting in premature death in AAV, as well as long term toxicities, and cumulative organ damage."

Primary BVAS endpoint was achieved at week 12.

Treatment Groups N BVAS response defined ≥ 50% from baseline, and no worsening in any body system Statistical Significance - P values refer to comparison of CCX168 to SOC for non-inferiority UACR % change at 4 weeks Total CCX168 Patients 36/43 -84% P = 0.002 - CCX168 + low dose steroid 19/22 -86% P = 0.002 -40% CCX168 + no steroid 17/21 -81% P = 0.01 -47% High dose steroid (SOC) 14/20 -70% N/A +15%

Above table data and below 3 quality of life charts source: company’s corporate presentation dated 06/19/2019

Quality of Life scores after 12 weeks of CCX168 was almost the same as general population controls.

Chart 1: High dose steroid (Prednisone/Methylprednisone) group

Chart 2: *Significant improvement over 12-week dosing course with CCX168

Chart 3: CCX168 + no steroid vs. general population controls (Basu et al., 2014 Ann Rheum Dis 73:207–211)

Other beneficial changes as per pre-specified secondary endpoints were observed:

Proteinuria (measured as urinary albumin:creatinine ratio, or UACR) improved faster and at greater magnitude of -56% versus -43% and -21% for the low-steroid and SOC groups, respectively;

Rapid beneficial reductions from baseline in BVAS;

Reductions in the levels of MCP-1 (a marker of kidney inflammation) found in the urine.

A second phase 2 trial “CLASSIC” was conducted to assess the safety profile of different doses of CCX168 when added to the current SOC, in order to inform potential regulatory queries and eventual labeling requirements for CCX168 in AAV.

CLASSIC was a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, with 42 participants having newly diagnosed or relapsed AAV. All participants received the current SOC (which includes chronic high dose steroids in combination with rituximab or cyclophosphamide), and were also randomized into three cohorts:

SOC plus 30 mg CCX168 twice daily;

SOC plus 10 mg CCX168 twice daily; and

SOC plus placebo (SOC alone).

It was observed that adding CCX168 to the SOC therapy did not increase the incidence of serious adverse events (SAEs) beyond those seen with SOC alone. All of the 7 SAEs were observed with drugs used as part of the current SOC regimen, with 4 of the 7 SAEs comprising of steroid-associated infections. “Baseline BVAS scores were well balanced between the three treatment groups in the trial, with mean scores ranging from 15.1 to 15.9. BVAS response was prospectively defined as a decrease from baseline of at least 50% in BVAS plus no worsening in any body system.”

Study arm SAEs BVAS response at 4 weeks BVAS response at 12 weeks SOC plus 30 mg CCX168 3/16 5/15 12/15 SOC plus 10 mg CCX168 2/13 1/12 11/12 SOC alone 2/13 2/13 10/13

Table data source: company PR

The CLEAR and CLASSIC phase 2 trials clearly established that in the absence of chronic high dose steroids, CCX168 “induced rapid clinical benefits in AAV as measured by improvements in BVAS, renal function parameters, and patient reported outcomes.”

Financials

As of 12/31/2018, ChemoCentryx had an accumulated deficit of $374.5 million, and approximately $177.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Additionally, in 1Q-2019, 1,666,367 shares of common stock were sold pursuant to their “at-the market” equity offering program for net proceeds of $19.4 million. The company believes that its available cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund their anticipated operations for at least until 1Q-2020. The company has a credit facility of $50 million of which $20 million had been used until 12/31/2018. As of February 28, 2019, the company had the remaining capacity to sell up to an additional $55.0 million of the common stock from time to time under the Equity Distribution Agreement, or EDA. These could carry the company through 2020.

Market & Competition

Prevalence of AAV in the U.S. is about 40,000 people with about 4,000 new cases added each year, and in Europe, more than 75,000 people with nearly 7,500 new cases added each year. The global vasculitis treatment market was valued $365.1M in 2017 and is expected to reach $601.2M by 2026. Current SOC treatment is with courses of immunosuppressants (cyclophosphamide or rituximab) combined with high dose steroids. Following initial treatment, up to 30% of patients relapse within 6 to 18 months, and about half of all patients relapse within 3 to 5 years. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate CCX168, trade named Avacopan, has been granted orphan drug designation for AAV, C3G and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) in the U.S., and for AAV and C3G in the EU and was also granted access to the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) initiative, which supports accelerated assessment of investigational therapies addressing unmet medical need. There doesn’t seem to be direct competition to CCX168 therapy, but some large pharma companies are working on alternate therapies, which may indirectly affect ChemoCentryx’s share in the AAV treatment market in future.

IP/Patents

As seen in the company’s SEC 10-K filing, ChemoCentryx’s worldwide patent portfolio includes approximately 849 issued or allowed patents and approximately 362 pending patent applications, with claims relating to all of their current clinical-stage drug candidates. There are approximately 95 issued or allowed patents and 33 patent applications pending for avacopan, the company’s lead drug candidate in the C5aR program. Approximately 78 issued or allowed patents and 67 patents pending worldwide relating to their chemical composition or use thereof for the drug candidates in the CCR2 programs. With respect to the CCR1 and CCR9 chemokine receptors, the company has approximately 495 issued or allowed patents and 124 patents pending worldwide relating to their chemical composition or use thereof. Approximately 120 patents are issued or pending for the company’s other preclinical-stage compounds in the C5aR, CCR2, CXCR7, CCR4, CXCR2 and CCR6 programs.

Risks

The company depends on third parties for trials and raw materials. The company has no approved product as of date, and the first approval may come around year-end 2020. The company has entered into a loan and security agreement, which is secured by substantially all of their assets, excluding intellectual property. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 50,652,238 shares outstanding of common stock. Approximately 30,421,626 of these are freely tradeable, without restriction, in the public market. In addition, approximately 12,864,960 of the outstanding shares of common stock, and an additional 150,000 shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding warrants are eligible for sale in the public market, subject to volume limitations, which could lead to dilution of the stock.

Opinion

It is to be noted that the funding source for the CLASSIC phase 2 trial of CCX168 for AAV was the FDA-OOPD. There is a certain chance of the drug getting approved sooner as phase 3 results are released in 4Q-2019, and filed for approval. Substantial unmet needs still exist for more rapid disease control and preventing permanent organ damage, and to allow for reduction of total administered doses of glucocorticoids and thus reduce steroid treatment-related toxicities. The stock of this company with 849 patents, with a near-term catalyst in the next quarter, and a certainty to get an approval next year, is a buy with current price near 52-week low of $6.16.

P.S.: The company’s president and CEO, Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., will present updates at two upcoming investor conferences this month: at the Biotech Industry Conference on Friday, September 6, 2019, and at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9, 2019.

