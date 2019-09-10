Lululemon: Against The Odds

Yes, Lululemon (LULU) is an apparel retailer exposed to the dangers of the U.S.-China trade war and potential global economic deceleration. Yes, LULU is a pricey stock that boasts a very rich, current-year P/E of 40.6x. Value investors have good reasons to be skeptical of buying shares that have rallied nearly 60% this year alone, almost uninterruptedly.

But the company continues to deliver outstanding results and proving bulls right. The last round of good news came with Lululemon's fiscal 2Q19 numbers, delivered on September 5.

Results that dazzle

Long gone are the company's struggles of early 2017, when comps reached negative territory for a moment on the back of operational missteps - fun fact, the stock traded at a bargain earnings multiple of 21x back then, before its market value tripled in just over two years. Today, nothing seems to stop the leading player in the white-hot athleisure space.

In fiscal second quarter, comps lavishly beat my expectations: 17% on a total ex-FX basis against my projected 15%, and 11% on an ex-FX, ex-DTC basis vs. my much more timid 5% estimate. A first-glance analysis of these numbers suggests that top-line strength must have been particularly noticeable on the brick-and-mortar side of the business, since the metric that excludes the direct-to-consumer channel was the one that stood out the most.

Global economic crisis? What crisis?

In my view, the main driver of Lululemon's solid all-around earnings beat, its tenth consecutive one, was China. As I highlighted in my earnings preview, this high-growth Asian market had been "recently suffering from issues like the trade war with the U.S.", and I wondered if the country would "continue to contribute strongly to international sales growth of more than 30%".

To my surprise, China sales increased by nearly 70% YOY, on par with the previous quarter's growth rate. Two new locations were opened in China during the period, and the management team now expects the total store count in the country to reach the high end of its ten-to-fifteen guidance range by the end of the year - almost doubling last year's number.

Margin expansion: check!

Further down the P&L, I expected gross margin to expand modestly on the back of strong pricing, even if increased supply chain costs ate into some of the margin improvement. This is exactly what happened in the second quarter. Gross margin increased by 20 bps YOY, and the expansion would have been 70 bps better if not for measures taken to mitigate the impact of higher tariffs - e.g., air freight expenses incurred as a hedge against potential port congestion.

The better news came on the SG&A front. Operating costs represented only 36.0% of revenues this time vs. 36.2% last year, when I actually expected the figure to increase YOY due to investments in strategic priorities, brand awareness and other growth initiatives. At play here is increased operating leverage, as store count and revenues continue to move forward at a dizzying pace.

Thesis intact

I understand investors who choose to approach LULU with caution, given next-year P/E of 34.2x and long-term PEG of 2.1x that continue to climb. But one of the main lessons that I have learned as an investor in the past couple of years is that winners deserve to be given some rope. In my view, this is precisely the case of LULU.

I continue to believe that "athleisure brands with a healthy DTC channel and growth opportunities in different verticals (e.g. men's) and regions (e.g. China) will likely be long-term winners". For this reason, I remain a LULU bull, and expect it to be one among only a handful of highly successful stocks in the apparel retail sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LULU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.