The Mosaic Company's (MOS) CFO Clint Freeland Presents at Credit Suisse's 2019 Basic Materials Conference - Transcript

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Credit Suisse's 2019 Basic Materials Conference September 10, 2019

Clint Freeland - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Christopher Parkinson - Credit Suisse Securities

Christopher Parkinson

One of the world's largest producers of both phosphate and potash. Mosaic continues to go through a positive transformation on the cost front, a constructive theme which we believe we will be discussing for many years to come. While 2019 has admittedly been a difficult year on the agricultural front for all, Mosaic is clearly taking action including announcement it will reduce phosphate production last night.

But on that front, I'm delighted – Clint is going to give you the details before we hop into Q&A. Clint?

Clint Freeland

All right, thank you, Chris.

Good afternoon everyone. My name is Clint Freeland, Chief Financial Officer at Mosaic. I'm joined today by Laura Gagnon, our VP of Investor Relations and I just want to say thank you for coming this afternoon to the presentation and Chris thank you for the invitation to speak.

I'll go through the requisite forward-looking statements slide and then get on with the rest of the presentation.

So for those of you that may not be all that familiar with Mosaic, we are the largest finished phosphate and potash producer in the world, and our operational focus and most of our assets are located in the Americas, both North America and South America.

Now, in addition to making more commoditized products, DAP, MAP, MOP and other products like that, we're also the top premium fertilizer producer in the world making products like MicroEssentials, Aspire, and other type of products, which historically have shown significant improvement and deal for farmers and generates better margins for Mosaic and its distributors. And in addition to making fertilizer, we also distribute fertilizer in some of the larger markets around the world, notably in Brazil, India, and China.

So when you step back and think about Mosaic, we're a company with the size, the scale, the geographic and product diversity to really supply to largest markets around the world. As we go through the presentation today, I'm going to really hit on three things - themes that I think are important to takeaway first is, as Chris mentioned, 2019 has been a pretty tough or challenging year in the Ag space, and particularly in fertilizer and particularly in phosphates. But as we look at the dynamics and what's caused that, we believe that that is transitory over time not structural and I think that's an important distinction. We'll talk about that a little bit more in a moment.

Second, is that we're not just standing still. Mosaic is taking action not only to navigate through the current environment, but also to really set ourselves up for the future, streamline, improve and strengthen the business, and again, we'll talk a little bit more about that. And then as we look forward beyond 2019 and to 2020 and 2021, we are taking action and doing things to improve the earnings and cash flow profile of the company regardless of where you are in the pricing cycle for fertilizer. So those really are kind of the three highlights for today.

So, as Chris mentioned, 2019 certainly has been a challenging year in the Ag space in fertilizer, and notably in phosphates. You know they say a picture is worth a thousand words, and I think some these pictures really tell the story of 2019 at least so far this year. First, we had a weaker than expected fall application last fall due to cold and wet weather, and then came into the spring and had just unprecedented rain and flooding in the American upper Midwest. You can see some of the snapshots here that tell that story. And then to me the pictures that really tell the wider story are the pictures the right.

If you look at the top right photo, it's a satellite photo obviously the upper Midwest, lot of green, lot of things growing, lot of things happening. That was from June 2018. If you look at the bottom slide, lot of brown and particularly in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. It's a stark difference to what's happening in 2018. And the reason for that is, because of the weather certainly had a late harvest, no not late harvest, late planting, sorry, and that really has caused a lot of disruptions in some of the Ag related markets and fertilizer is no different.

Typically when you see these type of events and disruptions in markets where supply and demand are out of balance, prices are reacting, most of the time those are due to supply changes, which are structural in nature, take an extended period of time to work through. That's typically what you see. That's not what we think we're seeing this year. And we'll go through a chart here in just a moment, that I think demonstrates the point, but what we're seeing and what we believe is happening is that because of the late planting season, because the effect that it has had on application, again particularly on phosphates, is that this is more driven by the demand side, a significant decline in demand as a result of the weather, which has then backed up inventories in the system. It left a lot of products stranded on the Mississippi River that couldn't get to market. Prices plummeted as a result.

And so, as we go forward, one of the things that we believe needs to happen in order to get this back to more constructive supply/demand balance, is first of all get back to a more normal application rhythm. But also we need to accelerate the removal of excess inventory in the system. And obviously given Mosaic's position, we have a part to play in that, we'll talk about that here in just a moment.

This next slide I think kind of tells also part of the story. When we look at 2018, I think the view at that time was that the global supply/demand balance was more constructive, was more in line on a global basis even considering some of the incremental supply coming online from the Moroccans and the Saudis and others, but in starting last fall with a weaker application season and then of course going into the spring, you've seen that imbalance materialize and prices react.

Now as of last Friday, the global net price for phosphates, which is a metric that we use, we had $239 per metric ton, which is roughly equivalent to right in the ballpark of the lows that we saw in 2016 and 2017, in fact just in the third quarter global net prices come down about $15 and I think DAP and NOLA has come down over $30 to $35. But as we look at that scenario and that situation, the analysis that we've done internally suggests that the producers that are in the top half of the supply stack globally are under significant financial stress. And it is our belief that that can only go on for so long before there is a reaction. And so, as we look at this, certainly this process has been painful over the last 12 months, but in our view we are either at or certainly near the bottom of this cycle.

Now through all of this, one of the things that we've seen with our business is the benefit of diversification. We have three main businesses, three main business segments being Potash, Phosphates and Brazil. And what we've seen this year is that our Potash business has performed very well. Our Brazilian business, despite some of the dam issues that we had to manage through this year, that has performed very well. So two of our three business units performed very well and those two businesses were able to offset a meaningful portion of the impact of the phosphates market that we've seen this year.

But with all that said, we're not sitting around. We're taking action and not just to manage through the current dynamics that we see in our markets, but also to continue to improve and strengthen the business that we have for the future. The actions that we've taken year-to-date include the acceleration of our K3 mine at Esterhazy in Canada, it is a potash facility, and as a result of the success and momentum of that project, we've been able to temporarily idle our Colonsay facility, which is a little bit higher facility, shift some production over to our K3 facility and capture about $60 million to $70 million in cash benefits just this year.

Additionally, as I'm sure most of you are aware, we have had to manage through some dam regulatory issues down in Brazil this year, and our team down there has executed very, very well, getting through that remediation work ahead of schedule and certainly well ahead of budget. We originally thought we would need to spend $100 million managing through that situation this year, looks like it's only going to be $80 million.

Now what we announced yesterday were another set of steps that we're taking to actively manage our business, again to kind of navigate the current environment, but also to set ourselves up for the future. First, as Chris mentioned, we announced a curtailment of 500,000 tons of production this year by idling our facility in Louisiana.

As we talked about earlier, we think that part of the solution to the phosphate market issue in North America is removing some of the excess inventory that's in the system and will continue to service our main customers, our key customers out of our inventory. That facility will remain idle until we work through that inventory, then we'll bring that facility back up. And so really this is meant to and intended to accelerate the rebalancing of the supply and demand in North America.

Second, I think we had spoken before about our confidence in achieving our synergy targets down in Brazil this year and we're reiterating that. We believe that we'll meet or exceed our 275 million and realize synergies in the P&L this year. But we've also spoken about the fact that it doesn't just end there. We continue to see transformation opportunities down in Brazil and yesterday we announced the next phase of that business transformation where over the next three years we believe that we can take steps to improve the EBITDA profile by $200 million on a recurring basis. And that comes in the form of revenue, it comes in the form of cost, and efficiency. So that's - it's not just a cost reduction exercise, it's really a business efficiency and transformation exercise.

And then finally we announced a $250 million share buyback. When we look at our capital allocation and use of capital, we don't see any more compelling opportunities to deploy our capital into as into our own shares at the current price levels. Also I was fearful, [ph] I can't help but at least observe that in buying our Brazil business which has been such a success and is getting even better, we issued stock as part of that acquisition at a price higher than today's level and so through this buyback we should be able to buyback roughly a third of the shares that we issued as part of that.

So that's what we're doing in 2019. As we look past 2019 and the 2020 I think it's important to note that there are a number of things that are happening, a number of differences between 2019 and 2020 that will structurally benefit our EBITDA going forward relative to this year regardless of where prices go. The first is, as I mentioned earlier, that we're spending about $80 million that's hitting the P&L this year and managing through the dam remediation down in Brazil.

Second, we have previously had a Plant City facility idle, that typically will cost about $50 million a year. We've now decided to permanently close that. That P&L cost will go to $10 million. Since we made that decision midyear, the change between '19 and '20 will be a total of about $20 million or between that and Brazil that's about $100 million difference between the two years coming out of the gate.

Next is, I talked about the acceleration of our Esterhazy K3 project, we expect that production to ramp from 400,000 tons this year to about 1 million tons next year, 600,000 ton difference. And given the cost structure of that and depending on what we view prices as next year, it's roughly $75 million improvement in EBITDA as a result of the ramping of that facility.

And then finally, we have another, call it $50 million in upside from Brazil as we look at the projects that have already gone into place above and beyond the synergy target, the run rate that's associated with those projects, as well as some of the other initiatives, we would expect at least another $50 million in benefit in 2020 that we're not experiencing in 2019. So in total, as we look between the two years, again independent of where prices are going, we see a structural improvement of call it $200 million or $225 million in adjusted EBITDA.

And then if we go one year further into 2021, number of months ago or earlier this year we had an Analyst Day and as part of that Analyst Day we talked about how we see $600 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA for the company between 2019 and 2021 and two thirds of that or roughly $400 million is associated with items that we control, operational improvements, volume increases and so forth.

And I think as we look at the work that's ongoing, again around the K3 acceleration, what that means for increased production, lower cash cost of production ultimately eliminating brine cost as that ramps up, the phosphate transformation, and again the Fertilizantes transformation, we believe that we're making very solid progress toward the goals and objectives that we set out for 2021.

I would also note that within that estimate of $400 million of controllable improvements, we only estimate about a $70 million improvement in Brazil above and beyond synergies. Obviously with the new targets that we put out, I think that can and probably should be viewed as somewhat conservative.

The other thing that I would note is, one third of the $600 million improvement was based on price decks from CRU at the time. we also provided sensitivities for the business so that investors could as prices change, which we all know that they will, can at least calibrate and recalibrate based on changes in prices, and so certainly something to keep an eye on, but as we look at what are the things that we control to hit those targets, we remain on target to do that.

So I'll maybe wrap up and enclose that. Again as we look at our business this year, certainly it has been a challenging year, particularly in phosphates, but again we think that that is more transitory in nature and I think with steps like what we're doing with our curtailment and working through excess inventory, that we can get back to a more constructive supply/demand balance over time.

We continue to take steps to drive efficiency in our business, to improve our cost structure, improve our efficiency, and improve the strength of the company again, so that we can drive a better level of earnings and cash flow regardless of where you are in the pricing environment. And we continue to make progress on the transformation initiatives that we laid out earlier in the year on our Analyst Day, all with an objective of continuing to run the company as well as we possibly can. So maybe I will stop there and ask for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christopher Parkinson

Maybe just to kick one-off is, you showed a chart there that, it indicates that phosphate prices are either at or near low. There have been a few moving factors, currency, lower sulfur prices in China, et cetera, that are in my opinion, at least all contributing to that. But when you look at the actual supply/demand picture from 2019 through 2021, and what else is there to come online?

I mean, obviously, you've seen some expansions in the Middle East, North Africa, et cetera, but we're at low in the fourth quarter, the fourth quarter quartile producers are already under pressure, but what else do you feel they are worried about over the next two to three seasons?

Clint Freeland

Well, I think from a structural supply/demand balance, I don't think that there are many surprises that are out there. I think even last year, we expected a ramp up of Moroccan production, we expected and our joint venture partners in the Ma'aden rampup. So, beyond that, there's no - from a supply standpoint, scale supply standpoint, I don't think there are any big surprises out there. I think the thing to watch though is what happens in China. And I think there is may be different opinions on what's going to happen and probably not a lot of clarity.

Obviously, this year we've seen a lot of exports out of China. At the end of this year, they need to go through a new permitting process. There's -- there are a lot of different dynamics happening in China that can affect how much is actually produced there and how much is export. And so to me, that's the biggest thing to watch. And then kind of second thing to watch is how quickly again, can we kind of work through the excesses that have built up in the system in North America and get back to a more constructive supply/demand balance in that region.

Christopher Parkinson

And the other thing that's been going on due to delayed planting inventories, as you highlighted North America and obviously you're now taking significant action. Can you also comment on your own strip margin outlook? Obviously, there's been a lot of volatility in some of your own raw materials over the last several quarters. I would say and most notably the sulfur price. But can you kind of just give us a sense of your given where you stand right here right now and how you think the inventory clearing will occur once we see some of those benefits from lower feedstocks or just what's the best way to think about that heading into 2020?

Clint Freeland

Yes, I guess a number of thoughts there. First, when you look at sulfur as an example, we have a -- portion of our sulfur is Prill Sulfur, right. It's a little bit higher cost, but then you have to melt it and so it's higher costs. And so, that's something to take into consideration that we have a blend, the vast majority is multiple but there is a component of Prill which tends to be more expensive.

And then as you see things working through inventory and actually hitting cost of goods sold, there typically is a lag. And depending on inventory levels and production levels, that could be two months, maybe sometimes three. And so, it's kind of hard to do kind of a mark-to-market to current numbers in the press and get it right.

And so, you need to kind of account for the fact that that lags. On ammonia, we get ammonia from three different sources. We produce ammonia in Louisiana, that's our lowest cost. We buy quite a bit on the open market. And then we have a long-term contract with CF for ammonia. And depending on where ammonia prices are, sometimes we're going to look better than the market, sometimes we're going to look a little bit worse than the market. And it's really a matter of the blend of those three and that can change over time. And something that, that we’re actually talking to a group of investors about a little bit earlier today is that our ammonia facilities in Louisiana, it's part of the Louisiana Complex that is being temporarily idled over the next few months.

Now, most of that really all of that ammonia goes into production in Louisiana. So both of them coming down will make sense, right? But, what you likely will see as you adjust for that, for that outage and that production, is you'll probably see just the blending of our third-party CF contract with markets, so it may look like our ammonia costs were a little bit higher when nothing really changed, because that's the blend that we historically have used in Florida anyway.

Again, I think with ammonia as you kind of look at the market and as it's changing, again there's a lag as it moves through inventory into production, finished products, it's an inventory and then it's sold, so call that two to three months. And so again, I think as people are modeling us and looking at us, you really need to take the lag out of those raw materials into account, particularly as the market is changing meaningfully.

Christopher Parkinson

And we look at your overall call, you had two great slides, one of which I think is not necessarily new, just the way you constructed. It was obviously for the messaging of this audience and everybody else. You've got some near term factors, all else equal 2020 versus 2019. Brazil synergy capture run rates, obviously the lack of the cost headwinds you faced in 2019, as well as of Plant City. You also have a few initiatives, which you glanced over us.

I was just hoping to get a little more detail on what else you've done a longer term in terms of Esterhazy, what is Esterhazy E3 actually mean in terms of your production costs and then also, something you highlighted at your Analyst Day is further reduction in overall for rock costs. So if you could just hit on these two topics separately, it would be appreciated?

Clint Freeland

Yes, so our K3 mine is, is really the next generation of our potash business. We believe that once K3 is fully up and operational, that it will be one of the most efficient mines in the world. Generally, it will be fully automated, I think the cost to deliver will be extremely competitive.

And, and along with it, what it really means for us is that, we have currently two other mines, K1 and K2 that are producing. And actually, we were talking about this with investors a little bit earlier, where when you go down the shafts of K1 and K2 to get to the face of the mine, you have to get into a Jeep, and you have to drive for 45 minutes to actually get to the face of the mine where K3 dropped down the shaft and block away is the face.

And when you kind of think about what that means from an efficiency standpoint, and then adding automation to that, I think it's exceptional. The other element of it, though, is for the last 30 years, we've been managing brine inflow at K1 and K2.

At one point, our costs was $250 million a year, just to manage that, it's down to about $140 million including depreciation. At this point, we see that stepping down over time, but that costs will ultimately be eliminated. And that risk will be eliminated from the complex once K3 is fully up and operational, we’re able to migrate to the new facility.

But it's a very efficient investment for us because all of the above ground milling infrastructure is going to be leveraged. So we've already connected to K3 mine, with one conveyor to one of the above ground milling facilities, we’ll do second conveyor to second facility. And so when we think about the ultimate task and the returns associated with it, it's a pretty compelling investment, it reduces risk, and it significantly reduces our costs from a cost of operation production and from the Brian cost.

And then when you think about it from a cash standpoint, compared to today, we're spending roughly $300 million in CapEx this year, about $100 million to manage brine, but with $400 million in cash that will go away once K3 is up and operational, the maintenance CapEx from K1 and K2 that spend will simply migrate over to K3, there should be about $400 million cash benefit, regardless of where prices are relative to today.

So I mean, it's a very meaningful step for the company. And again, we've announced the acceleration of that project originally, we expect it to be full operation by 2024. Looks like it'll now be 2023. And I would also say that, I think the company is there's a lot of momentum associated with that acceleration. And so, I think there's probably more information to come in the future about kind of what that means for us, but I think that's a really good story for us. And then for Florida Rock [ph] cost, I mean that is also an important element of our phosphate business.

One of the things that we're doing this year is actually extending some of our reserves in Florida. And also one of the things that we're doing is, through various transformation initiatives, we thought that, as you mine further and further away from the above ground infrastructure, and the chemical plants that we would need to build a new beneficiation plant, those are very expensive, new pumping infrastructure, what have you.

But through different technology and different capabilities that the company has developed, what we've been able to do is actually defer a lot of that CapEx because the pumping distances have gotten much, much longer, much longer than historically expected, so that we can continue to leverage the infrastructure that we already have in place without spending a significant amount of capital.

And so I think as we think about long-term, we will continue to put downward pressure on ultimately rock cost. But also being able to leverage the infrastructure that we have in place again, makes that more, more efficient from a capital deployment standpoint.

Christopher Parkinson

What percent of your time in your one-on-one meetings is focused on costs and the transformations occurring in both P&K versus market dynamics?

Clint Freeland

I would say a lot more time on market dynamics. We talk about transformation particularly in Brazil, because that's a relatively new platform over the last couple of years for us. And I think that it has shown even more promise than I think maybe people expected. Like I mentioned earlier we’ve been able to realize our synergies faster than expected, instead of three years, it's now two years, I think we'll meet or exceed those targets.

And then I think we continue to see opportunity and when I think about that acquisition, and how it's, how it is performing at this point, and the opportunity that we see, I think it's very significant in that, that requires some time to walk through because I kind of think about the synergy work as you know, as kind of cleaning things up, if you will, is a very simplified view of it, but kind of restructuring the operations there to get it the way that we want it, but now the transformation work has started. And we're seeing a very target rich environment there.

But then even beyond that, when we look at Brazil, we see a real growth platform. We already have a very significant distribution business there. We already have very significant production assets there. And I would argue that we have the pole position in Brazil, and one of the largest and certainly the fastest growing agricultural market in the world.

And the challenge for us, and we're pushing on it is how do we push that advantage. How do we accelerate the transformation of that business? And how do we accelerate the growth? And I think that is kind of an exciting area for us. And so to your original question, I think we probably spend more time on the transformation and aspirations for Brazil than we do for maybe some of the other business units that that maybe people are a little bit more familiar with. And but I would also say there's, there's quite a bit of time spent on market dynamics as well.

Christopher Parkinson

To stick on that and just turning over to potash very quickly, there have been a few fairly big announcements and you've obviously made your savings on Colonsay which is previous to yesterday's announcement, so you've taken that steps, Nutrien been fairly decent, no the [indiscernible] has been fairly disciplined. [Indiscernible] recently announced some curtailments as well.

So it seems like the industry has been fairly disciplined over the last, the second quarter and the third quarter evidenced by Southeast Asian tenders, et cetera. You've got two contracts coming up. What’s your latest update there for both India and China? And what's, how do you think that's going to kind of evolve in terms of the market dynamics over the next six months? Thank you.

Clint Freeland

I don't know that we have any better view than anyone else out there. I think our expectation is that India likely needs a contract before China, just given China's inventory position. And our expectation would be that an agreement with India's probably met and allow are made in the next four to six weeks, that type of timeframe.

And then I think as we think about China, given their level of inventory and I think there may be some different numbers, kind of out there and what's in country versus in forth but they have a healthy level of inventory. And what we've seen historically is that they typically tend to strike their deal when they're at about a million and a half tons. And so the question is, when do you think they would be at that level?

Now, given some of the internal production that they have given some of the application the fall, what we’ve heard from others, and we wouldn't necessarily disagree with them is that it's likely to be kind of later in the fall, not late fall, maybe January timeframe. And I think there's some dynamics that can move in one direction or another, but I think generally that timeframe is what we would expect.

Christopher Parkinson

I think it's fair to say that the wave of new potash supply has been much more measured than many haven't been anticipated. Can you just give us your general thoughts on what remaining supplies splits still to come? And just kind of parallel that with what you see in your, let's say basic growth rates over the intermediate to long-term, I'm not referring to the last three months, just over the next let's say a year and a half or so?

Clint Freeland

Yes. I think as we look at the environment out there, we don't see, at least in the near term or in three, four, five year timeframe, we don’t really see many scale projects coming on that have been announced. We certainly see projects like EuroChem’s facility ramping, but soon will ultimately get to their 2 million tons.

So, I think we see facilities ramping, K3 kind of the same thing, will be ramping, but we also see growth in that market that we believe can handle that growth in supply. So as far as a step change, step change, change in supply. I don't think we're seeing that right now. Obviously, there are some that are looking at or currently investing in scale projects that could come kind of further down the road. But again, as we look at the growth in the market overall globally, at this point based on what we see, we think that the supply/demand balance can handle that.

Christopher Parkinson

I will sneak one more in here on the Brazilian market. Obviously Brazil has been a big theme of Mosaic. I mean, ever since I've been covering the stock which believe it or not, it's been quite some time now. When you look at your competitive positioning, it seems like you just have a very commanding lead in terms of your infrastructure ahead of some of your competitors down there, both locals and also some other businesses between [indiscernible] and buggies and et cetera, et cetera.

What else can you do to really further solidify your positioning in Brazil, it seems like it's already there. And it seems like it's very helpful that you have the production that you do across your two primary products but what else is there I mean in terms of transportation logistics capabilities maybe down the road depending if any highways actually built or not Northern Port Access? I mean, who knows? But just, can you just give two or three comments on just how sustainable that advantages and what you're doing to maintain it?

Clint Freeland

Yes, well, I think that's a really key question because it's something that we spend a lot of time thinking about, talking about, and really beginning to act upon and that is we see, that again, I think we have the pole position there. And the question is, how do you press that advantage and then maintain it over time because it is a very attractive market, it's growing, it needs what we have, it needs what others have. And so, how do we ensure that we don't lose our advantage?

And I think, the first thing we need to do and we're doing it is to be sure that both at the asset level and the management and administration level that we’re as efficient as we possibly can, that we actually leverage and optimize the asset portfolio we have, get the most production and the lowest cost out of that infrastructure.

But beyond that, as we look at growth, are there select opportunities to grow distribution, we already have a nice distribution channel there. I think we're satisfied with what we have. But, if there are opportunities to grow that to some extent, I think we take a serious look at that. I think they are things like right now we sell million tons a year of MicroEssentials down in Brazil. All of that is imported. Well, you know, we've got 3.5 tons of capacity overall, it's all in North America. We're at about 3 million tons now and growing. And so we'll de-bottleneck some of that to get up to maybe 4 million tons.

But beyond that, do you see the next installation of capacity being in North America? I think we would argue that makes more sense to actually have it in country, avoid a lot of the logistics, cost and complexity. So I think there are things like that but again as you look at the asset footprint that we have, whether it's the Tapira [indiscernible] complex. What can you do with that? Can you scale that more? Can you drive more product and capability out of that?

What about Patrocínio? Is there a way to really leverage that resource with incremental investment and drive additional tonnage. And so, I think, just with the footprint that we have, I think there's a lot more that we can do. And then the question is, do you supplement that over time with more M&A or small tuck-in acquisitions or what have you, more as a compliment. But I think with the portfolio that we have, I think there's a lot that we can do.

Christopher Parkinson

Thank you very much.

Clint Freeland

Thank you.