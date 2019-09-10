Amgen: Otezla Brings Growth At A Reasonable Price

Amgen (AMGN) announced quite a large acquisition by the end of August as it was laying down $13.4 billion to acquire Otezla. The deal looks fair, although one would expect a slightly lower deal tag, given that Celgene was a forced seller in this instance and a reported price tag came in much closer to $10 billion as speculated in recent weeks. Nonetheless, the deal seems accretive to Amgen in the long run, although I am not changing my neutral stance for the shares here around the $200 mark.

The Deal

Amgen has reached a deal with Celgene (CELG) to acquire Otezla in a $13.4 billion deal, although Amgen stresses that the deal value falls to $11.2 billion if the company includes $2.2 billion in anticipated tax benefits. If all goes well, the deal should still close this year, although it is furthermore contingent on closing of the deal between Celgene and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). Note that the decision to sell the drug has been driven by the anti-trust concerns.

Otezla has been approved for 3 inflammatory diseases indications, generating US sales of $1.6 billion last year. IP exclusivity in the US runs until 2028 as the company has approvals across the globe as well.

Amgen believes that sales of Otezla will hit $1.9 billion in 2019 and sees double-digit sales growth in the coming five years, with immediate accretion seen to adjusted earnings and more accretion thereafter. The rationale behind the deal is driven by Amgen's believe that Otezla (used as first therapy with moderate to severe psoriasis) is complementary to Enbrel, mostly used as therapy to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

Pro Forma Impact

The second quarter earnings report of Celgene revealed that second quarter sales of Otezla were up 31% year over year to $493 million. Growth of sales is driven by the US as sales were up 37% to $399 million in the region. International sales total just $94 million and were up just 12%.

This really supports a run rate of $2 billion with sales growing by $600 million in dollar terms year on year from here if 30% growth rates can be maintained. Furthermore, the FDA recently approved Otezla for treatment of adult patients with oral ulcers associated with Behcet's disease, being another positive development. With sales running at $2 billion a year, the effective purchase price comes in at 6.7 times sales, or 5.6 times if we account for the tax benefits of the deal.

At the end of July, Amgen reported its second quarter results. Operating with $21.8 billion in cash, the company operates with a net debt load of $8.8 billion, which will more than double to $22.2 billion upon closing of this deal. Amgen guided for full year sales of $22.4-22.9 billion, suggesting that the deal will boost pro forma sales by nearly 9%. With reported sales down 2% in the second quarter, the purchase of Otezla will help Amgen to return to growth. With sales up $600 million in actual dollar terms, if growth rates can be maintained at 30% on a $2 billion revenue number, the deal will boost organic sales growth by about 2.5%.

Amgen reports GAAP operating profit margins of 45% in the second quarter with adjusted operating margins coming in close to 50%. Assuming similar margins, Otezla will boost operating earnings by about a billion. Note that the $13.4 billion deal tag could be paid for by net cash holdings, as the company only gives up net interest income in such a structure.

Assuming 2% net interest income being foregone, this means that interest revenues fall by $270 million, resulting in a $730 million pre-tax earnings contribution. With a tax rate of 15%, that suggests a $620 million net earnings contribution or about a dollar per share. With the company guiding for full year earnings of $12.10-12.71 per share and adjusted earnings of $13.75-14.30 per share for the year, these numbers could see a boost of about a dollar. Trading at $202, multiples come in around 13 times adjusted earnings and 15 times GAAP earnings, including the accretion calculation above.

With operating income from Amgen alone running at $11 billion already, and adjusted EBITDA running around $12 billion, net leverage remains very manageable. A $22.2 billion net debt load makes for a 1.8 times leverage ratio, or 1.7 times if we include for the contribution of Otezla.

The deal thus seems to make perfect sense as Amgen is putting its strong balance sheet to work and is buying a growing drug at a sales multiple, which is in line with its own valuation, while it boosts the growth profile a great deal as well. Hence, investors like the deal as shares rose from $199 to $205 per share in response to the deal announcement, adding about $3 billion in market value on the back of a +$13 billion deal.

What Now?

In February of this year, I last looked at Amgen as the company was predicting a year with sales declines amidst patent expirations as shares traded around $188 at the time. I concluded that the valuation looked cheap amidst a strong balance sheet, yet noted that I see/saw long-term risks to 50% operating margins reported currently. This risk and flattish sales at best provided few triggers to become upbeat on the shares.

I observed that margins of 35% on $22 billion in sales results in earnings of just $10 per share, much lower than $14-15 per share reported now. Based on the more realistic earnings power (at least in my opinion) multiples increase to 19-20 times earnings, although the company continues to "overearn" in the meantime, resulting billions in additional cash flows. This is very welcomed to tackle the net debt load incurred alongside the latest deal.

Based on the view in February, I concluded to become a buyer around $160 as shares have only seen a low of $166 in May, hence I have not bought any shares just yet. I certainly do not feel compelled to buy shares around the $200 mark currently, as I will closely watch the development from here onward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.