Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Presents at 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Hi, thank you. Let's get the next session starting. We have Universal Display here. Universal Display as you know, pure-play in the OLED display industry, they sell the raw materials used in each OLED screen and they also collect licensing revenue. So today, we're very pleased to have Universal Display's CFO, Sid Rosenblatt with us. Welcome, Sid.

Sid Rosenblatt

Thank you. Thanks Sid.

Sidney Ho

I'm going to start off with maybe some of the shorter term questions. I promise it will be kind of short, but you have -- on the full year guidance, you have now raised full year guidance twice this year and you appear to be seeing some good traction all across the different businesses. If you compared to what you think 6 to 9 months ago, what happened the biggest surprises to you? And what excites you the most, if you start looking at these trends?

Sid Rosenblatt

Yes, when we look at where we were 6 to 9 months ago, obviously 2018 for us was a challenging year, particularly the first half of that where we were recovering from over purchases of material by our largest customer, at that time Samsung as part of the contract negotiations. So the first half of 2018, really did not -- we saw a very little sales with Samsung, because they had lot of our finished goods, they had a lot of finished goods inventory that they had at the end of the year. They also pre-purchased material in advance of maybe contract negotiations not going so well, and the whole smartphone market got very soft.

So as we move into 2019, we're obviously cautious. When we looked at the forecast for the year, we're obviously pleased that, each of the first two quarters that we've raised guidance, because of A, the smartphone market has recovered, OLED TVs are doing well. And in China, you've got BOE, that is starting to ramp up its production facilities and it has its first facility populated and they are actually starting to turn on their second facility.

So, when you add all of that together, it ended up in purchases by Samsung have been much more steady and we believe it's probably at a normalized run rate, whereas in the past it has not. So we're always, obviously we, some folks will say we're not very good at forecasting or giving guidance. We had a number of years where we reduced guidance.

So I always get asked, are we cautious or sometimes they're not even that nice and say you sandbagging, but we are cautious. There's no doubt because when you have to reduce guidance, it's not fun for anybody. But where we've raised our guidance, we're now at 370 to 390 for the full year, and we just had our earnings calls not that long ago, and we're very confident that we could be there.

Sidney Ho

Great. Well, which is good segue to the next question is, you've talked about in the last earnings call that about $15 million to $20 million of revenue was, you believe is was pulled in from Q2, from Chinese customers, but it doesn't really impact your full year guidance. One of the most common questions I get is, how do you know this pull in is -- what it is not something bigger especially given a similar situation -- is it a similar situation as a year ago during the Samsung period?

Sid Rosenblatt

Yes, and that's a fair question. A, it's the same numbers, $15 million to $20 million that we estimated to be with Samsung. We probably underestimated how large their pre-purchases were. But as I said a few seconds ago, in that, the Samsung issue was a very different issue. It was contract negotiations. It was then having finished goods inventory say, they did not have a lot of production in the first half and the smartphone market getting very soft.

In this case, these are really multiple customers in China. That pretty much told us that in anticipation of increased duties, they were going to pre-purchase material for the third quarter, so that they can save whether it was 5% or 10%. No one knew exactly what the duty brief was going to be because as we all recall that there was a lot going up and back and between the two countries, and how much and how large tariffs are going to be going one way versus going the other way.

So, we have a pretty good feel that all of this pre-purchases is in Q3 and sure, by the end of the year. And we have a much better feel for what they have an actual inventory because our relationship with these customers in China is different than it was. Listen, to be honest working with Samsung, Samsung does not share a lot of information, but they keep their cards close to the vest. Our customers in China really need a lot of help from us and what they're doing so they are much more open in what they are buying, what they have, what you are going to need. So, it is different and we feel that is different.

Sidney Ho

Okay. That's fair. Maybe switch the discussion over to some of the end markets. Smartphones to start off with, the UniGroup has been installed for a number of years, but the OELD adoption rate seems to be continue to increase at least based on third-party research report. How would you describe the dynamics there? And realistically, what percentage of phones you think you eventually will get?

Sid Rosenblatt

Yes, right now, the smartphone market is somewhere between 1.5 billion to 1.6 billion smartphones, at least approximately 475 million of them in 2019 as estimated will have OLED screens, that's about 25%. And when I add the new capacity that's coming online, that's been announced by BOE and by China star, Tianma and others within 4 or 5 years, the capacity for mobile size screens will more than double.

So, the question is now, how do you go to 50% of the market of smartphones having OLED screens? And to be honest, I believe the only way you get there is by having reduced price of OLED screens. Right now, all the premium smartphones have it. OLED screens do cost more. It's estimated that an OLED screen made on plastic substrates is anywhere from $55 to $75 per screen, you can get an LCD screen from $10 to $30.

So, how do you go from just a premium size of smartphone market to the mid-range and eventually to all of them? And we believe that, there has to be a reduction in the price. Manufacturers have to reduce their manufacturing costs, but you also, I believe that, you need at least one of the manufacturers and you really only have two. You have two big guys that will be Samsung and BOE competing on the mobile size, because the two of them will have will most of the capacity for flexible size.

Flexible OLED screens, you can see historically, BOE has been very, very aggressive on pricing. So, I personally believe that they will continue to do that. They have unlimited capital resources. They're public you can see that to be honest they are not really concerned about profitability. They are concerned about market share. They eventually will care about profitability, but historically market share is the way that they get to the point where they start making money.

So, I think that we will see pricing pressure coming from Chinese manufacturers. If you talk to the OEMs, they all want OLED screens, they want the screen because it has the best picture quality and it has the best power efficiency. So, it isn't that looking for a market, it is you need to get the price down.

Sidney Ho

How does that competition impacts in Universal Display Corporation?

Sid Rosenblatt

For us, we have long-term agreements in place with our customers with pricing for the life of the agreement. So, we don't believe that, it will impact us. I mean customers always want better pricing, but to be honest, estimates on a smartphone screen of our material content are anywhere from $0.10 to $0.20. So, $0.10 to $0.20 worth of material in a $65 or $75 screen, if I gave it to them for free, I'm not going to reduce the prices of screen, I'm not going to give it them for free. But I'm just saying, we're not the driving costs, that is -- it is the backplanes are the most expensive part of any OLED screen, LTPS, backplanes are very expensive, and that’s really where the costs are.

Sidney Ho

Okay, maybe staying on Smartphones, we often hear about investor talk. There’s a lot of buzz around 5G. Most people don't associate 5G with the OLED screens, but what are your thoughts on 5G as an opportunity for you guys over the next?

Sid Rosenblatt

Well, I think what 5G does for OLED screen is maybe the time for the folks who have not upgraded their phones, are going to upgrade their phones because of the speed and all the different characteristics and opportunities you have having 5G. And if we’re going to do that, we’re going to be probably in the premium end of the market, and that’s really where the OLED phones are.

So when you add the benefits of OLEDs in terms of power efficiency and the OEMs are going to add more and more functionalities, power efficiency becomes more and more important to the OEMs by putting which screens they put in it. So, it does help us, but I think it is really you’re going to see a cycle where folks are now starting to turning in phones, whereas past few years, they buy a new phone every year or buy a new phone every two years, I think folks have pushed it off particularly when you’re talking about premium smartphones being a thousand bucks. So, it will I think, spur new demand.

Sidney Ho

Great, maybe switching to a different end market, which is the TV market, you guys have made very good progress on your OVJP technology, and maybe you can update us where you guys are? What’s the next milestone we’re going to be looking at? And is this the key to bringing this OLED TV price to below, let’s say below $1,000? And how you think about the market?

Sid Rosenblatt

Yes, today all OLEDs whether they are mobile or TVs are made in vacuum chambers, even though architecture for an OLED TV is a single vacuum chamber, where you deposit white material onto your substrate and then you put a color filter on top of it. It is still vacuum thermal evaporation and it is not fastest process, but it is the one that is used today. What folks over the years have talked about is that, they felt that the only way that you’re going to get the TV market to really explode and come up with a new manufacturing method.

Folks have talked about inkjet printing for 15 years. Inkjet printing is essentially you have your inkjet printer that prints you paper, but that’s, it’s the same principal. But in order to print these very sensitive organic materials, it is not simple. We as a company worked with Seiko Epson for five years, that ended more than five years ago, the inkjet prints are phosphorescent emitters, and we saw so many challenges the fact that you.

A, you need to do a 55-inch TV, its 90 dots per inch. And B, to do that across a substrate that’s a size of a garage door, and you need to do that in two minutes. And we know that oxygen and moisture really cause these organic materials to degrade. The issue forever with inkjet printing has been lifetime of the materials because of the printing process. You have to introduce -- the materials have to be principal, they have to be wet.

In addition to that, you have to use solvents within the materials to keep these very small print-heads flowing, so they don’t clog and then you need to heat the substrate to dry the materials quickly, so that you can go two minutes tack time or three minutes tack time. And all of those cause issues with the organic molecules.

So after we finished working with Seiko Epson, our team of scientists said. Why don't we try to figure out a way? We know using vacuum thermal evaporation. Essentially, the way that these work as you put the material and the substrate in a vacuum chamber, you heat it, when you heat these materials to a certain temperature, they vaporize. And then they form, they stick to the substrate which is on an up deposition process where you have a shadow mask forms your films.

We know how these materials react in vacuum chambers. We know, we get long lifetime, we know we get the right color purity, we get the efficiencies. We know how they work. How do you do that process but printed? So, we worked on something called, organic vapor jet printing, where we hit these materials, they vaporize and then we use an inert gas to push these materials as vapor through a print head which then prints red, green and blue materials on your substrate.

We had essentially really rudimentary prototype for a number of years. We proved the principal. We now have a three chambers system that's installed in our facility and that's society for information displays a couple of months ago. We demonstrated that we can print these materials using OVJP, and we can print them you getting 4K resolution for 55-inch TVs. And we stated we believe to get the 8K resolution.

We now have to scale this up. There are still some challenges of IP on the process. We have IP on how do these print heads work? We have significant amount of IP around this process. And you need to go now from a 6-inch substrate, which is how we do this to Gen 10.5. And so, I believe that this is the way, estimates are you going to sell 10 million OLED TVs in 2021 or 2022.

I believe that you're going to need a new manufacturing process to go from 10 million to 50 million OLEDs and get the price point down where it becomes essentially commodity product. And that's we believe OVJP is one of the methods that you get there, we are working, we will work with customers and equipment companies to see which is, the best way to commercialize the technology.

Sidney Ho

Okay. If I stay on the end market side, clearly smartphones and TVs are the two big ones right now, but there are other opportunities that seems to be around the corner whether it's tablets, notebooks and we, I think you can talk about automotive, lighting auto stuff. What kind of design activities are you seeing right now? When do they become a meaningful part of your business?

Sid Rosenblatt

Well, I think that you're correct. You're seeing a number of notebooks now that have OLED screens, premium end, gaming notebooks are really the ones that have it because of the benefits of OLED. And OLEDs inherently switch three times faster than video rates. So for gaming applications, you need something that gives you great picture quality, but very fast speed. So, you're seeing more and more products that have that, you're seeing automotive applications.

To be honest, mobile phones where you'll be talking about 500 million mobile phones and 10 million or this year 4 million OLED TVs. They are still going to be the main drivers for our revenue opportunity. That's where the capacity is and that's where all the announcements are. These other opportunities are good markets for our customer. They're premium price, so it helps our profitability.

But to be perfectly honest, right now you're talking about premium automotive applications for a wraparound dashboard whether it's on plastic. Just there may be lots of cars out on the street, but they don't sell as many cars as they do mobile phones.

Sidney Ho

That's fair. I'll switch topic to I know I waited for 20 minutes before I just ask this question, but on the blue, I know, you're not going to give us a time frame. But help us understand, maybe walk us to, how we should think about for when blue is ready? What impact does it have on your financials? And any update will be helpful?

Sid Rosenblatt

Sure, we've talked about at on the last 4 or 5 conference calls, that we've made excellent progress. Right now, all mobile displays use red, green and blue emissive material. The red material and the green material are phosphorescent emitters, which have 100% internal quantum efficiency, which essentially means you convert all the energy into light. Blue material that's being used today is old technology, it was originally invented early 80s by Kodak Corporation, which is called a fluorescent emitter is only 25% efficient.

All of our customers would like a blue phosphorescent emitter because particularly for mobile devices, it extends the battery life. When Samsung adopted our green emissive material, they said they got a 25% increase in battery life. We fully expect to get that again with phosphorescent emitters, except you need to get the right color, you have the right lifetime, and have the right efficiency.

So today, we have no blue opportunity, because everything is being made using florescent and so our growth and our business will continue to grow, whether I get blue or not. But clearly, we have over 100 scientists and engineers working on blue, and this material to get a commercial blue product in the marketplace. I don't have a timeframe. All I can tell you is that we have made significant progress across the board.

When we get something that needs commercial specifications, we will get into the street. I wish I can tell you that it's a three-month project or a six-month project or a one-year project or a two-year project. It could be any of those and it could be less. I just don't know. We work with our customers every day. We get asked this question at every conference and at every meeting, but I can tell you that our customers ask our technology team more often than you guys do.

Sidney Ho

Great. Do you have, can you help us understand when blue is ready? How does that impact you?

Sid Rosenblatt

Yes, we think that the concentration of blue material, if you looked at our financials, we sell twice as much green as we do red emissive materials because you essentially put a small amount of the, what we call the emitter and with a host material. And the two of them are combined to give you your pixel that lights up. And it really depends on the color. How much of what if you make a glass of chocolate, take a glass of white milk and then you add chocolate syrup to it.

If you want it really dark, you put a lot more chocolate syrup, but the chocolate syrup is expensive, but you only put 3%, 4%, 5% in it. That's very similar to our emissive materials. You put a small amount into a commodity product such as milk. Each color though the concentration that you put in it is different. Red is a lower concentration than green means because you need to get green light because it's a very friendly color to your eye, most displays have more green.

So, we believe blue will look a lot like our green emissive material. If I had a blue that works today, not like all of a sudden every OLED display will then just put our blue material in it because you would have to redesign the way price scheme. So, it initially will get into new products. So, next-generation product would be underlying to operate with a phosphorescent emitter.

Eventually overtime, when everything gets redesigned, then you would have pretty much market, but for us, it's very important because we want to grow because if you get a more efficient display and are going to have more OEMs that want OLED screens.

Sidney Ho

Great. I want to pause a second and see if there is any question on floor, one right there.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Actually, I have two questions. In addition to 5G and already the moved to OLED, 3D sensing is becoming a more and more important technology in smartphones and yet it only touches the high-end. Is there -- and yet like at Apple, we see they've combined 3D sensing with OLED, in their high-end phones and they are going to driving 3D sensing further down, and other smartphones companies are just starting to shift over to 3D sensing, facial recognition applications. Does 3D sensing require or drive OLED or they just unrelated pieces of progress?

Sid Rosenblatt

The last part I didn't hear.

Sidney Ho

[Indiscernible]

Sid Rosenblatt

There one isn't tied to the other. I mean OLED screens are not tied to 5G technology. You can use any display that you would like. It's very different. I think what you're hearing though is 5G technology is going to be probably premium priced, it's going to be more expensive, and you're going to have a lot more functionality and you're going to want an OLED screen that is more power efficient but gives you a better picture quality.

Yes, the sensors -- I'm sorry, the touch sensors and all that has nothing to do with us. We really just work on the front plane of the display technology and all these other things that are overlays on top really don't have anything with us. We work with all different technology.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question is, given how critically important these technologies are? And at point it could have the blue -- so much, so significantly increased battery life. Why is the bomb, why is it $0.10 to $0.20 -- why isn't there an opportunity to capture a much higher ASP per unit given the effects of this piece of technology?

Sid Rosenblatt

I mean to be honest where we're business model as one where we get license fees and royalties, and our gross margins on license fees and royalties are 97%. Our gross margins on our emissive materials have been 70% to 75%, average 82% overall margins. Even though, we are pennies per square inch, you still have to be reasonably priced. There is technology fluorescent emitters that are out there, and the customers want power efficiency, but if we are, $10 or $20 they're going to say, we don't need it. We can still make an OLED screen using fluorescent emitters it may not be power efficient.

So, you can't price yourself at a point where it’s a detriment to the market. We believe that, within the long run, we have a 100% potentially the phosphorescent emitter market, we intend to stay there, we intend to keep our profitability profile in the same ballpark what’s important for us, new capacity and new growth which will adjust in our operating margin will continue to grow. So, it is more in that I know we get this question a lot, since you guys are the only ones who can charge which one. I mean, there are other alternatives it had to do with.

Unidentified Analyst

Over here on the right, two questions for you. The QLED technology that Samsung is advertising, is that your technology behind it? And then number two, what’s the relative impact for revenue for you on a TV, say it's a 55-inch. This is a average size of OLED TV versus the revenue opportunity for a smartphone. What’s the differential there?

Sid Rosenblatt

Yes, I’ll answer them in reverse order. I mean, it estimated that's between $0.10 and $0.20 in the smartphone of our emissive material. That’s probably a hundred times a square inches in a 55 inch TV. Is it a hundred times more? The answer is maybe, maybe not. Mainly because it’s taken us a number of years with changes in recipes to come up with a reasonable estimate on the mobile side of $0.10 to $0.20 of material, we also get license fees on top of that and royalties.

For TVs, the recipe has changed since they’ve introduced TV. So, till there is a recipe there has been used for a number of years, it’s difficult for us to estimate exactly what the number is. Is it a 100 times? Is it 80 times? I mean it clearly is a significant more amount of more material. Some of the analysts have estimated 10 bucks or something like that, but that’s really just a guess.

But to be honest, it’s hard because a number of units is still low. We’re adding capacity. They’re tweaking the recipe so things do change. On the QLED TV, Samsung has talked about what they call a quantum dot OLED TV. They’re using blue OLED materials that they coat that they use to light up as the emissive part of the display. And then they're using quantum dot materials to then down convert the blue, get red and green. So they get red and green color emission by using blue emissive material gives you the blue and it also gives you the red.

With LG, the way that LG does, it is they really coat their entire substrate with white. Then they put a color filter similar to the color filters they're used in LCD. So, they’re different, but they’re not that different. No one has come up with a method yet of using red, green and blue side by side for commercial OLED TVs, and that’s one of the reasons that we will working on OVJP, because OVJP will give you red, green and blue side-by-side emissive materials.

But if just to follow up, if Samsung commercialized blue OLED TVs today, we would not be in it because we do not have a blue that meets the commercial specs.

Sidney Ho

Question from my side, how do you see the work that’s been done on micro-LEDs versus OLED?

Sid Rosenblatt

Micro-LED versus OLED.

Sidney Ho

Or display?

Sid Rosenblatt

There’s Apple [indiscernible]number years ago. There was a lot of questions that micro-LEDs are going to replace OLEDs. And initially, it was going to be -- they're going to replace OLEDs in the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch has been an OLED display. It is technology, micro, real micro-LEDs a very difficult to manufacture. And there's been a lot less talk about them in the last, I'd say one year than there was before. There may be an opportunity for them to display market is an excess of $100 billion a year. But right now, we don't see micro LEDs as a real competition to OLED displays that are in the market today.

Sidney Ho

Maybe for the remaining few minutes, maybe I can jump in for a couple of questions. You recently disclosed a couple of materials, partnerships, and I think including one from last week with LG Chem. Can you talk about the reasoning for these partnerships? How they work? And how is that different from the current working relationship with these companies?

Sid Rosenblatt

Yes, we've announced on our conference call, we've previewed that we're going to have a number of material partnerships. We've announced an agreement with Merck where we're going to work with Merck with their whole transport materials and our emissive materials to come up with a new stack or an efficient stack by optimizing both of our materials. We also have announced two post materials and as some of you who remember. We were in the host business a number of years ago, when we introduce our green emissive material. And Samsung did not have a green host that worked with our emitter.

So, we actually were selling our host materials at a premium price, the host business or this white milk as when I to used my example. It's a commodity. It's $10, $20 a gram of material. So, it's something that we sold a lot off for a couple of for two generations, but then other folks got into it and really reduced price. And it ended up being a business that was a very low margin business and we know that the folks, who got the business, practically selling it below their costs.

So, we always work on host because the only way that our emitters actually work as if we develop hosts to go with them. So, what we think is important with these two host companies is a speed to market so that we can work with a specific host company, who actually has a customer that they work with. And we can get our hosts to that company, so they can develop a host. So that they can provide it with the OEM, a solution, normally it would be that we would provide our emitters to the manufacturer and they will give the specs to the host companies and try to get them to develop it.

We've developed a relationship with the host Company, so that we can try to speed this process up. But we also want to be part of ecosystem, whether we're in the U.S., but all of our customers are in Asia. We have offices around the world and we want to be part of the supply chain. So that over the foreseeable future, we then work with all of these guys to make sure that our emissive material is in every product we continue to have our leadership position in the emitter and work with the local companies to have local content and allow the host companies to also prosper.

Sidney Ho

Right, maybe last question for me. What -- you have a built up a pretty good cash balance now, what's your plan is here like a -- what's your planned priority for your cash?

Sid Rosenblatt

Well, we have a number of, one, as a licensing company always wants to maintain a very strong balance sheet. We don't want to end up in lawsuits. We've never been sued. We've never sued anybody. But if you end up in a lawsuit, you need to have a lot of cash, but you just can't threat unless you're willing to spend it. We have purchased a couple of small companies. We purchased Adesis a few years ago.

We made -- we've set up something called UDC ventures, and it is going to invest in startups and other companies that are in the ecosystem for OLEDs or in something that we think in the future maybe an OLED opportunity. So, we're going to make investments through new ventures. And we also, the Board believes that the way to return capital to shareholders is in the form of dividends. So, we fully expect as our revenues grow and our cash flow grows to increase dividends.

Sidney Ho

Great, I think that is all the time we have. Thank you very much for the time.

Sid Rosenblatt

Thank you, Sid.