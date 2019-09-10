Square, Inc. (SQ) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference September 10, 2019 2:05 PM ET

Amrita Ahuja - Chief Financial Officer

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Keane

Okay. Thanks for joining us. My name is Bryan Keane. I'm the payment processors and IT services analyst at Deutsche Bank for those of you who don't know me. And we're excited to have Amrita Ahuja here the CFO of Square. I think we'll do a fireside chat format. So if you have any questions at all just raise your hand and we'll get a mic out to you.

I do want to say that during this conversation Amrita will make forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. She may also speak to certain non-GAAP metrics. Please take a look at Square's filings with the SEC for a discussion of the company's risk factors and for reconciliations of non-GAAP metrics to their most direct comparable GAAP financial measures.

So now that I've done the IR announcement, I think we can get started. So, Amrita, thanks for coming.

Amrita Ahuja

Thanks for having me.

Q - Bryan Keane

Square is in the process of selling the delivery platform Caviar to DoorDash. And related to the Caviar transaction where does Square plan to invest the proceeds in ongoing cost back into the business across the seller platform specifically and across the Cash App?

Amrita Ahuja

So the Caviar transaction for us is really about enabling increased focus and increased management time and attention and increased operating capital flexibility to invest into the two ecosystems that we have today, the seller ecosystem and the Cash App ecosystem. So let's talk about each of those ecosystems.

Our seller ecosystem, we're now 10 years in on. We've provided you guys a pretty fulsome update two and half years ago at our Investor Day. And what we've seen since then is that, this ecosystem which helps small and medium businesses start running grow their business has actually outperformed our expectations that we outlined at Investor Day in terms of growth, in terms of efficiency, in terms of unit economics, and in terms of scaled profitability. And we've been able to achieve that on the seller ecosystem, all the while investing in and growing an entirely new ecosystem around Cash App, which helps individuals manage their money.

And Cash App is a business that has grown over the past three years really from almost no monetization to over a $0.5 billion run rate in monetization in a short period of time with rapid product iteration and what we view now as sustainable growth with strong unit economics. So these are areas that we really want to invest into to continue to grow that long-term business for long-term growth and profitability. When we look at where we've invested, we've invested pretty significantly in product development into both the seller and cash ecosystems, to build out a suite of products and services. For seller that core offering is around payments and point of sale, and we've now built out a number of software and services features around that.

For Cash App, the core offering is around P2P and the network. And we've now built out a number of features around that including Cash Card and Bitcoin and direct deposit et cetera. And now we want our sales and marketing efforts to catch-up to the product development efforts that we've made that have helped unlock significant addressable market opportunities for us.

Sales and marketing for us in the seller business, our sales and marketing excluding Cash App in the last four years has grown at about a 20% rate annually, which is well below what GPV has grown at, well below what adjusted revenue has grown at. And even with these increases in investments in sales and marketing we've actually gotten more efficient over time. We're now at a three-quarter payback in our seller business. So every dollar that we invest today into growing our seller business from a sales and marketing perspective returned $3 to $4 in three years. And we think that some of the paybacks some of the ROI that we're seeing in our seller business actually tells us we've over-indexed to efficiency and we want to continue to grow the business for the long-term to make people aware of the strong investments that we've made to build out these ecosystems of products, services around the core payments business within seller. So the Caviar transaction for us unlocks management focus and it unlocks investing capacity in terms of OpEx to invest into that ecosystem as well as the cash ecosystem.

Bryan Keane

Okay. And on the seller side, we've seen the growth rate of GPV decelerated a little bit over the last few quarters and we get this question a lot. Is there a point where we get to more of a constant run rate of growth 20%, 25% annual, I don't know what the right number is of just the core business plus of attrition plus new adds?

Amrita Ahuja

Yes. So we are very focused right now on our sales and marketing efforts on top-of-funnel awareness and activations to grow the number of people that we can reach, the number of sellers we can reach, along with the notional GPV dollars, which have grown incrementally every single quarter in terms of absolute GPV that we're adding.

So let me tell you about a couple of different ways that we're looking to do that, to grow GPV and to grow acquisition – customer acquisition for our seller business. There's kind of three areas that we're investing into, two of which are relatively new for us. So first brand awareness. Historically, Square has been viewed as the little white reader. Payments products for mobile payments with a specific use case. And over the last 10 years as I mentioned, we've invested heavily into our product offering to enable all sorts of products around that, whether you want to manage customers', loyalty, more complicated business with vertical point-of-sale with retail restaurants and services, you want to get a loan through capital, you want to do your payroll through Square. There are a number of offerings that we have that we want to make sure people are aware of. So we initiated a brand awareness campaign in April of this year.

And we wanted to measure that campaign across five different metrics when you look at the funnel for acquisition into Square. And those five metrics are first awareness. Do people know about Square and all the things that we can do? Second, perception, what do they think about Square in terms of our ability to help them grow their business?

Third is prospecting. Are they then taking the next step to understand Square's offerings better, come onto our websites to learn about our products. Fourth is activation. Are they then converting and signing up to become a Square seller and to take payments and other offerings to Square? And fifth is notional dollars per GPV and for adjusted revenue. Are we helping them grow their business and are they growing their business on Square? So, each of those five metrics, if you think of an inverted pyramid is the funnel that we look at.

And with the brand awareness campaign that we launched in April, its early days, but we saw uplift across each of those five metrics. And in terms of activations, in May, June and July, post launch of the April campaign, we saw a double-digit increase in activations year-over-year. So this is an area that we really want to invest in, in terms of brand awareness, to help people understand all of the things we can do to help them grow their business.

And as we mentioned on the earnings call, in September and October of this year ahead of the holiday season, we want to get out in front of that and communicate to sellers with that brand awareness campaign and those messages again. The second piece of sales and marketing investment for us to help us grow our business overall and obviously activations and GPV is around hardware pricing.

Hardware is a differentiated product for us. It's relatively unique in the landscape that we have a fully integrated hardware offering where there's seamless integration between our software and our hardware products. It's a beautiful offering with high NPS scores. In the last two years, we've launched two new products, the register product, which is a higher price point product about just under $1,000 -- $999; and the terminal product both -- which is about $399, both of which have been very popular in unlocking larger and larger sellers and new use cases incremental TAM effectively.

We've run trials on hardware pricing to see what happens when we can flex pricing down by 25% on some of those upfront price points, which we know can be sticking points for our sellers. What we've seen is bringing those upfront pricing down by 25% has increased overall activations unit sales by 30% to 40%. So we see an accretive uplift in terms of activations.

And then once we have that seller on board, we have positive revenue retention across our cohorts, which means, we have an annuity stream. We have the ability to help that seller grow their business and we have an ability for that seller to be cross-sold to other offerings. So, hardware pricing is an investment area for us to make upfront to see long-term returns on. And that sort of -- those pricing discounts that we've seen have generally a two to three quarter payback.

The third area of investment in sales and marketing is around performance marketing. This is something that's sort of bread and butter for us. We've done over the last five to 10 years. So we see that it creates a flywheel when we can get those first two parts right in terms of brand awareness and in terms of the right upfront price points for activating new sellers that it actually creates better conversion and more efficiency in performance marketing. So those are the three areas that we want to lean into from a sales and marketing perspective to help us grow the business for the long term. And ultimately, what we're oriented on obviously is adjusted revenue. But the GPV growth is a part of that.

Bryan Keane

Okay. I wanted to move and we might circle back to the seller side, but to the consumer side. Square disclosed Cash App revenue last quarter of $135 million excluding Bitcoin with some revenue was in transaction revenue versus S&S. And a lot of folks were asking me to break it out. We guess that $120 million in S&S revenue and a little portion of that then being in transaction. But maybe you could help us, any details on how to think about that $135 million and how it breaks in between transaction and S&S?

Amrita Ahuja

You're pretty good at math, Bryan. The vast majority of the $135 million is in S&S. So look, with the Cash App business overall, we have wanted to be more deliberate over the past nine months or so in terms of -- the business has scaled rapidly and become a meaningful part of our business. You see with the $135 million that it's about a quarter of our business today in terms of adjusted revenue.

And so, we have wanted to be deliberate in how we talk to you and share with you an increasing amount of information about our Cash App business. We think about running the business in terms of reach, engagement and monetization. And we think of that as a flywheel. Efficient acquisition brings more people in who engage increasingly on a per person basis, which drives monetization and enables us to then invest in that flywheel again.

So from a reach perspective, we shared a couple of quarters ago that we came out of 2018 with 15 million monthly actives which has more than doubled year-over-year and that has continued to grow since then. From -- and it continues to be a number one finance app in the iOS app stores and the top 20 overall downloaded apps, so really gaining mainstream appeal from a reach perspective.

From an engagement perspective, we've talked about Cash App volumes growing about 150% in Q1. And we've talked about Cash Card, 3.5 million monthly actives in June with multiple transactions per week. From a monetization perspective as you noted, we shared just this past quarter in 2Q that we're now at $135 million in the second quarter of revenue, excluding Bitcoin which connotes an over $0.5 billion revenue run rate on Cash App.

So we've seen strong growth across each of these reach engagement monetization. From a monetization perspective, the two biggest drivers are Instant Deposit and Cash Card. So we've got half a dozen levers that we're pulling across cash for business, cash fund as your credit card, Bitcoin spread, interest on deposits, where we're incrementally pulling monetization as well.

But the two biggest drivers are Instant Deposit at number one. Cash Card at number two, but the fastest growing piece through Cash Card which we view as accretive to Instant Deposit. We've seen Instant Deposit continue to grow as Cash Card has ramped.

But Cash Card, we really like because of the durability and the strong lifetime value. When we get a customer who is willing to store their funds with us and grow with Cash App as a top-of-wallet or top-of-mind share app.

Bryan Keane

So one of the questions I get often is, people are trying to think about the dynamic between the growth in its deposits on Cash App versus the growth in Cash Card. And so is there a cannibalization in that product? And can both products separately still grow positively, despite you probably have some cross over them?

Amrita Ahuja

Yes. I mean look Square has its roots in helping move money quickly for our customers. We know that fast access to funds matters for our customers, whether it's our sellers or it's individual customers with Cash App. The first part of that has been for us this instant product -- Instant Deposit offering which we've had a lot of success with over the past 5-plus years.

Cash Card is really the next iteration and Square Card as well on the seller side is the next iteration of that. What we've seen is over -- some overlapping use cases, but also some incremental use cases for both Instant Deposit and Cash Card. So ultimately, it's an accretive use case for us where we can grow the overall pie with the introduction of Cash Card.

To the extent we do see cannibalization, as I mentioned that cannibalization that we actually like because what it means is, we have the ability to keep people and keep their funds in Cash App.

So we now have nearly $0.5 billion as of the second quarter in stored funds in the Cash App. And when they're storing funds with us they're thinking about doing other things with us. As an example investing in Bitcoin, as an example Direct Depositing, ATM withdrawals, all these other things that we can move people through and move their money through in our cash ecosystem to add value to our customers. But also to create that flywheel of daily engagement that means monetization for Cash App.

So we like Cash Card because it increases lifetime value and it increases the durability of that customer relationship.

Bryan Keane

So we've broken out subscription and services and we try to estimate out things. But Cash Card still beat our expectations with users 3.5 million and multiple transactions going on per week. It's still only 20% penetrated in the Cash App users. What do you expect that ultimately to reach to its full potential and penetration?

Amrita Ahuja

Yes. The Cash Card is -- it's interesting. It's grown rapidly. We're only about two years in. We launched it in June of 2017. And this is an example of the Cash App team launching a product getting customer feedback and iterating rapidly to introduce new value that has helped us grow the overall network for Cash App, but also grow the attach rate for Cash Card.

So you get the compounding benefits of Cash Card, the network growth and then cash growth to the network. And how they've been able to do that is through the introduction of things like Boost, which we launched just over a year ago which is a unique Instant Rewards, Instant Discount Program at a lot of well-known national merchants that had served unique value to the Cash Card.

We've been able to do it through things like ATM withdrawals. We've been able to do it with things like Direct Deposit. So these sorts of features and incremental add to the Cash Card have increased awareness of the Cash Card and helped us increase ultimately conversion that attach rate over time has grown to the 15% to 20% range.

As you noted 3.5 million monthly actives, multiple people using it on average multiple times a week. Our active users are using it daily as their sort of top-of-wallet card and we're seeing broad-based usage across mainstream usage, whether its food and beverage, gas, big-box retailers et-cetera.

So we're really enthusiastic about Cash Card being a mainstream vehicle in a way that we keep that flywheel moving within the Cash App ecosystem.

Bryan Keane

I wanted to ask about Square Card. I know it's early, but can you talk about the potential ramp-up and contribution for that? And is it possible to look -- have some similar characteristics as the Cash Card?

Amrita Ahuja

Yeah, I think so. So Square Card we launched in January. As you noted, it's early we're about seven, eight months into this.

There's really three benefits that we have articulated so far to our customers with Square Card. One is that again, access to money quickly matters. So with Square Card people get immediate access to their own funds, their own processing volumes without having to wait.

Secondly, we provide small discounts, a 2% discount at Square sellers. So, it's again, that incentive to get some of that money back that we can uniquely provide because of our ability to be on both sides of the transactions.

And third, what we see is real value for customers in that holistic comprehensive view of their business expenses. So they know the revenues that are flowing in for their business, and they know the costs that they're flowing in -- that are flowing out for their business. So these are sort of the three benefits that we have in early use case and early product market fit for Square Card.

In terms of what we're seeing, again, we'd look at it from a reach engagement monetization perspective, reach and engagement. So 40% of our Square Card users are sellers who have never used a business debit or credit card in the past. This is really a new use case for them and we're adding to value for them. 20% of their GPV is flowing through Square Card. On average, they're using it five times a week. NPS score, which I think is part of the reason that you're seeing some of these engagement, strong engagement, early engagement metrics. NPS score is at 77 right now, which is 12 points higher than the beta.

And so the Square Card team just like the Cash Card team two-plus years ago is very focused on taking customer feedback to add incremental value and product market fit to grow the business for the long-term. So from a monetization perspective, we don't see it as a material mover for 2019. We see a multi-year arc for Square card in the same way that we've seen a meaningful multi-year arc for Cash Card.

And so if you can get that right in terms of adding incremental value to customers, again, through things like the ability to onboard funds into Square Card, the ability to get their capital loans coming through Square Card as opposed to separately into a separate account, those sorts of incremental features and benefits to our customers give us the opportunity to provide new use cases and new opportunities to onboard sellers and grow the engagement with our sellers through Square Card.

Bryan Keane

Great. I got to ask you about Eventbrite, because it's the one that I get a lot of questions on. Can you just talk a little bit about the ramp-up of Eventbrite? I know it's in guidance, but the timing is a little bit uncertain. So, can you just help us, is there delays? Can you just help us understand that contract?

Amrita Ahuja

Sure. So we have a partnership with Eventbrite for building a product to take processing volumes for Eventbrite and as a new marketplace's product from our perspective. My mic is down and so -- and this is a part of our developer platform. And this is a complex product, right?

So we're building -- Eventbrite has multiple billions of dollars of GPV that they're processing across a variety of customer use cases, across a variety of channels. And we're laser-focused on getting this product right for the long-term with our partner.

So from a date or time line perspective, we don't really have enough date to share for you today other than that we are working hard on getting this product right for the long-term. And it's something that has a disproportionate impact to GPV relative to adjusted revenue, obviously, because of the billions of dollars that Eventbrite is processing. You'd see it come through in GPV, but because of the discounts on take rate, because they're a large seller, you don't see as much of an impact from an adjusted revenue perspective.

So, of course, we want to balance that and we want to make sure -- you noted the number of questions you get on it, we want to make sure people are viewing this appropriately with the right level of focus in terms of all of the various opportunities we have to move the needle from an adjusted revenue perspective.

Bryan Keane

Great. I want to move to orders API. It seems like a great way to tap in the volume that runs over multiple third-party providers even such as DoorDash. What is Square's plan to expand this solution to more third parties? And how does order management helps streamline the process for sellers?

Amrita Ahuja

Sure. So another key piece of our developer platform is orders API and orders manager, which effectively creates a more seamless experience for restaurants to be able to process and ingest the orders that they get from now a number of partners. Imagine what it is to be a restaurant today when you can get orders people calling in for orders, you can get orders through DoorDash, through Caviar, through Kili, through Postmates, et cetera.

And what you see happening at restaurants is a proliferation of what you call the tablet farm. You typically have one tablet per ordering service. You've often got one person whose sole job it is, is to ingest and coordinate across all those orders. It's a complicated thing for restaurants to manage.

So what we've done with order manager and with order API is create a service where 20 of these distribution and delivery companies, including DoorDash and Caviar and Postmates have their orders ingested for the seller directly into the Square point of sale.

So for the seller what happens is, they don't have to have the tablet farm. They don't have to invest in the infrastructure and the clutter that that brings. And it saves them time in terms of their staff.

Bobwhite Counter is a restaurant that we mentioned in our shareholder letter where they see 30 to 60 minutes of savings per shift for their workers related to this easy order ingestion. So it saves them clutter, it saves them infrastructure, it saves them time from a staff perspective.

And from our perspective, it gives us a way to participate in the platform economics for this rapidly growing industry, the order delivery industry. But frankly from a Caviar perspective, we were subscale in the delivery and logistics side of the business. And with that transaction we get to now focus more fully on the platform side of it, which is being a payment partner and being an order ingestion partner where we get a fee for that across a number of different partners. And again helping our seller and providing more stable economics for us.

Bryan Keane

I was hoping you break down a little bit the international business. I know it's a focus of Square's to grow that. But can you talk a little bit about where you're seeing growth in those markets? And do you need to enter new markets to expand into to keep the growth going?

Amrita Ahuja

Sure. So our international markets are growing rapidly, growing faster than our base blended business, but obviously at a much smaller scale. We're in four markets internationally today in the U.K., Canada, Australia and Japan. And we have what I would call a three-pronged strategy to grow in those international markets in the existing markets today.

First, is to fill product gaps, to make sure that we can offer all of the various payment types that are accepted and prominent in those local regions. Second, to invest in marketing to make sure that people are aware of Square and understand what all of our products can do for them, and third, to plant the flag in new areas with our online offerings through Weebly and Square Online Store.

So in the first piece of it, you've seen a lot of progress on that perspective on filling the payment product gaps just in 2019 so far. Earlier in the year in Japan we launched Square Stand and a reader for contactless and chip in Japan. Japan is an interesting market for us because the government there has incentives in place to double the card usage, which today is about 20% through card, 80% through cash and they want to double that to 40%. And when you think about big exogenous events like the Olympics and the Rugby World Cup around the corner, we see opportunities to grow ahead of that. So that's Japan.

Just in the past month, we launched our terminal product, which is one of those differentiated hardware offerings that I had mentioned earlier in both Canada and Australia; Canada about a month ago; Australia just last week. In Canada, we actually saw sales in the first week in the -- of the launch of terminal in Canada last month. In that first week we saw sales triple the levels to what we saw in the U.S. believe it or not on the terminal product, which means that there is a large unmet need in some of these international markets that we're helping to fill. So filling up the product gaps, launching software including invoices app in our in-app SDK.

Secondly, marketing, so what we saw in the U.K. last year was that when we launched a brand awareness campaign coupled with performance marketing campaign more targeted messages around call to action to conversion and specific products. When we have those two types of marketing campaigns coupled with each other, we actually saw conversions and activations get more efficient. We saw 2x uplift in conversions when we launched performance marketing campaign with brand awareness campaigns. So once we have a more fulsome product set in a given market, we want to turn marketing on even more differentially.

And then third, we want to plant flags in different markets through an online strategy. And Weebly really provides that for us. They were in 140 markets before we made the acquisition. Obviously in a relatively small way, but it gives us a chance now in a foothold through Square Online Store to start building the brand, the Square brand in some of the markets where we don't have payments offerings today.

Bryan Keane

Okay. If you have a question go ahead and raise your hand and we can bring a mic to you. I wanted to ask about Square's decision to invest the EBITDA upside that we've seen over the last several years and several quarters back into the growth. I know we've talked about the long-term plan of EBITDA margins 35% to 40%. Is that still the target? How long does it take to get there and just thinking about this relationship between revenue growth versus EBITDA growth?

Amrita Ahuja

Yeah. So I think a lot of this comes back to the strong models that we see in each of the ecosystem. So the seller ecosystem what we look at is efficient acquisition, annuity stream for acquire -- for the customers that we acquire, so positive revenue retention, and then growth in each new cohort. So efficient acquisition looks like what is the payback period that we're seeing for the customer acquisition costs, which back at Investor Day we talked about sort of a four-quarter payback. We're now closer to three quarters and for some products in a two-quarter payback arguably gotten too efficient with respect to efficient customer acquisition. I think we can lean in there more.

With respect to revenue -- with respect to sort of what each customer cohort does after we onboard them, we see positive revenue retention which means once we've onboarded at a customer, that customer becomes an annuity stream for us because we can help their business grow and we can cross-sell them other products.

And then the third piece of it is that each new cohort of users that we see has larger and larger cohort sizes, larger and larger GPV that they're bringing through. So, when we look at that dynamic, when we look at that -- those attributes and those efficiency metrics, what that means is we have the opportunity to invest to drive long-term growth in the seller ecosystem.

And when you look at what we've been able to accomplish in the seller ecosystem relative to where we were two and a half years ago when we outlined our plans for you at Investor Day, we've driven faster growth with more efficiency and with greater profitability than we had even imagined.

Now, we've done that while we funded the growth in the Cash App ecosystem over the last two, three years where at Investor Day two and a half years ago we barely talked about Cash App, but now it's a quarter of our business.

And with Cash App, we also see some of those similar attributes to what you see in the seller business efficient acquisitions through network effects in the peer-to-peer side of the business. Strong daily engagement through new use cases like the Cash Card to Boost through direct deposits and growing monetization with six different levers and two meaningful levers with Instant Deposit and Cash Card. But we're just in the early days of that product roadmap ramp frankly to unlock even greater TAM with our Cash App business.

So, we see a Cash App business that has very similar dynamics to the early days of the seller business, but with even faster growth and even greater scale given where it is in its lifecycle relative to where seller was. So, we also have an ecosystem with Cash App that leads us to want to invest.

When you look at what we invest in product development, sales and marketing, G&A. Product development for us is about long-term investment and it's about unlocking future TAM. Building new products and refining existing products to unlock new market opportunities for us. Sales and marketing is more about near-term growth and near-term investment opportunities. We're getting three, four-quarter payback two-quarter paybacks in some cases and so we want to do that to bring new sellers in from an activation and new customers in from an activation standpoint.

G&A, you'd expect to see leverage on. As we scale our business, we want to see G&A get more and more efficient and that's where you'll see I think efficiency going forward. But we still have tremendous amount of opportunity to scale our products from a product development standpoint and to make people aware of them from a sales and marketing standpoint. And the efficiency that we're seeing across these two ecosystems or what give us the confidence to invest to drive growth for the long-term and value for the long-term.

Bryan Keane

Yes, I didn't write this down. But I think it's like 50% of Square's adjusted revenue comes from products over the launch in the last--

Amrita Ahuja

Yes, over 50% last five years.

Bryan Keane

Last five years.

Amrita Ahuja

Yes.

Bryan Keane

What is that product? Is there a big product pipeline to come to that you guys are -- or is that kind of you have the products you need and you just penetrate that base?

Amrita Ahuja

So, I think seller and cash are probably in slightly different life stages. I think with seller, there's a lot of growth opportunity around omnichannel and around our developer platform as we move increasingly upmarket. So, you'll see incremental growth opportunities in those areas.

But frankly even if we don't grow a new product within seller, I think there's so much opportunity for us to onboard existing sellers into our existing ecosystem. It's a $3 trillion consumer spend in the U.S. alone and we're less than 5% penetrated. It's a large market that's highly fragmented and we have the ability to bring a lot of sellers along with us and help them grow even with our existing products.

With cash, I think we also have a lot of opportunity to grow with our existing products, but I'd expect to see meaningful -- I'd expect cash two years from now to look very different from cash today just like cash today looks very different from cash two years before.

So, I see that product roadmap being very transformative for Cash App.

Bryan Keane

Okay. Yes, we have one question. We have about a minute.

Unidentified Analyst

Just interested to learn more about the income and age demographics of Cash App Cash Card customer? Is it under-banked people? Is it -- are you essentially their only bank? Just kind of net vicinity, is this a play on millennial being under-banked basically?

Amrita Ahuja

Yes. So, I think it started there with the underserved and with the digital native sort of millennials and Gen Zs, but it's broadened since then. With over 15 million monthly actives which is the number that we gave you as of December it's obviously grown meaningfully since then in just the U.S. alone and with that spread, that sort of viral spread that we've had, and with new incremental product use cases that drive engagement, I think we have the opportunity to expand far beyond the sort of traditional or early-stage demographics that we have around underserved and around millennials to a much more mainstream offering.

And Cash App for the last two years has been the number one finance application, a top 20 consistently downloaded app. So, I think you're seeing us begin to break into the mainstream a little bit there, but still tons of opportunity for us to grow our network and grow our reach with Cash App.

Bryan Keane

Okay with there, we'll keep it there. Thanks so much Amrita. And Visa is up next. Thanks.

Amrita Ahuja

Thank you.